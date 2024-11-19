1年間のベストゲームやeスポーツプレイヤーなどを表彰するイベント「The Game Awards 2024（TGA2024）」が2024年12月12日（太平洋時間）に開催される。
「GAME OF THE YEAR（ゲーム・オブ・ザ・イヤー/GOTY）」をはじめ、「Best Game Direction」「Best Narrative」「Best Art Direction」「Best Score and Music」「Best Esports Game」「Best Esports Team」など、計29のカテゴリーのノミネートが発表された。
「GOTY」の候補は、『ASTRO BOT』『Balatro』『Black Myth: Wukong』『Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree』『Final Fantasy VII Rebirth』『Metaphor: ReFantazio』の6タイトルだ。
そのほか、各賞のノミネートは以下の通り。
【Best Game Direction】
ASTRO BOT
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
【Best Narrative】
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantanzio
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Silent Hill 2
【Best Art Direction】
ASTRO BOT
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Neva
【Best Score and Music】
ASTRO BOT
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
【Best Audio Design】
ASTRO BOT
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2
【Best Performance】
Briana White
Hannah Telle
Humberly González
Luke Roberts
Melina Juergens
【Innovation in Accessibility】
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo IV
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Star Wars Outlaws
【Games for Impact】
Closer the Distance
Indika
Neva
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
【Best Ongoing】
Destiny 2
Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
【Best Community Support】
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
No Man’s Sky
【Best Independent Game】
Animal Well
Balatro
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50
【Best Debut Indie Game】
Animal Well
Balatro
Manor Lords
Pacific Drive
The Plucky Squire
【Best Mobile Game】
AFK Journey
Balatro
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
【Best VR / AR】
Arizona Sunshine Remake
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Metal: Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening
【Best Action Game】
Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Stellar Blade
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
【Best Action / Adventure】
ASTRO BOT
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
【Best RPG】
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
【Best Fighting】
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
MultiVersus
Tekken 8
【Best Family】
ASTRO BOT
Princess Peach: Showtime!
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Plucky Squire
【Best Sim / Strategy】
Age of Mythology: Retold
Frostpunk 2
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord
【Best Sports / Racing】
F1 24
EA Sports FC 25
NBA 2K25
Top Spin 2K25
WWE 2K24
【Best Multiplayer】
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
【Best Adaptation】
Arcane
Fallout
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
【Most Anticipated Game】
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Grand Theft Auto VI
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds
【Content Creator of the Year】
CaseOh
IlloJuan
Techo Gamerz
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora
【Best Esports Game】
Counter-Strike 2
DOTA 2
League of Legends
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Valorant
【Best Esports Athlete】
33
Aleksib
Chovy
Faker
ZyWoO
ZmjjKk
【Best Esports Team】
Bilibili Gaming
Gen.G
NAVI
T1
Team Liquid
The nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards on December 12.— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2024
Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq pic.twitter.com/75AZeqo6KS