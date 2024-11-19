1年間のベストゲームやeスポーツプレイヤーなどを表彰するイベント「The Game Awards 2024（TGA2024）」が2024年12月12日（太平洋時間）に開催される。

「GAME OF THE YEAR（ゲーム・オブ・ザ・イヤー/GOTY）」をはじめ、「Best Game Direction」「Best Narrative」「Best Art Direction」「Best Score and Music」「Best Esports Game」「Best Esports Team」など、計29のカテゴリーのノミネートが発表された。

「GOTY」の候補は、『ASTRO BOT』『Balatro』『Black Myth: Wukong』『Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree』『Final Fantasy VII Rebirth』『Metaphor: ReFantazio』の6タイトルだ。

そのほか、各賞のノミネートは以下の通り。

【Best Game Direction】

ASTRO BOT

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio



【Best Narrative】

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantanzio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2



【Best Art Direction】

ASTRO BOT

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva



【Best Score and Music】

ASTRO BOT

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade



【Best Audio Design】

ASTRO BOT

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2



【Best Performance】

Briana White

Hannah Telle

Humberly González

Luke Roberts

Melina Juergens



【Innovation in Accessibility】

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws



【Games for Impact】

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau



【Best Ongoing】

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2



【Best Community Support】

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky



【Best Independent Game】

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50



【Best Debut Indie Game】

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire



【Best Mobile Game】

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero



【Best VR / AR】

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening



【Best Action Game】

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2



【Best Action / Adventure】

ASTRO BOT

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom



【Best RPG】

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio



【Best Fighting】

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8



【Best Family】

ASTRO BOT

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire



【Best Sim / Strategy】

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord



【Best Sports / Racing】

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24



【Best Multiplayer】

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2



【Best Adaptation】

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft



【Most Anticipated Game】

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds



【Content Creator of the Year】

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techo Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora



【Best Esports Game】

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant



【Best Esports Athlete】

33

Aleksib

Chovy

Faker

ZyWoO

ZmjjKk



【Best Esports Team】

Bilibili Gaming

Gen.G

NAVI

T1

Team Liquid

