「Stable Diffusion 3」が一般公開。20億パラメータの“Medium”版、NVIDIA向けに最適化したバージョンも

Stability AIは6月12日（現地時間）、画像生成モデル「Stable Diffusion」シリーズにおける最新版「Stable Diffusion 3」を公開した。今回公開されたのは20億パラメータのMedium版で、すでにHugging Faceからダウンロードできる。

テキストを入力することで画像を生成できるツールの最新版。“これまでで最も洗練されたモデル”だとしており、パラメータのサイズ的にもコンシューマー向けPCやノートPCで高速に利用できるという。NVIDIAとのコラボレーションによって最適化が行われており、NVIDIA RTX GPUと TensorRTを活用することでパフォーマンスを向上。さらにTensorRTに最適化したバージョンまで別途提供されており、最大50%も高速な生成が行えるという。

Today, we’re thrilled to announce the open weights for Stable Diffusion 3 Medium, the latest and most advanced text-to-image AI model in our Stable Diffusion 3 series!



This new release represents a major milestone in the evolution of generative AI and continues our commitment to… pic.twitter.com/oKLQ6SwQWc