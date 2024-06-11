Appleは、2024年秋に提供予定の次期「iOS 18」に搭載するメッセージアプリにおいて、RCS(Rich Communication Services)をサポートすることを明らかにした。

Apple製デバイスを持っていない連絡先とメッセージをやり取りする場合、メッセージアプリがRCSをサポートするように。SMSやMMSよりもリッチなメディアを使用して、より信頼性の高いグループメッセージングが可能になるという。

RCSはメッセージ機能の新しい業界標準。既存のSMSやMMSよりも柔軟で安全な会話が行えることが特徴で、Googleメッセージでは既にサポートしており、Appleにも従来から対応を呼びかけていた。今回、Appleが次期iOS 18でその要望に応えたかたちだ。

Don't blame your Android friends for green bubble problems in the chat. It's Apple using outdated messaging tech when texting with Android. Help Apple #GetTheMessage and upgrade to RCS 📟 Learn more at https://t.co/fs5jaitbks pic.twitter.com/YZyfXs2uks