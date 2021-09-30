ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」加入者が追加料金なしで遊べるPlayStationの「フリープレイ」について、10月のタイトルラインアップを発表した。

10月のフリープレイタイトルは、PS4用『ゴルフ PGAツアー 2K21』、PS4用『悪魔城ドラキュラＸ・セレクション 月下の夜想曲 ＆ 血の輪廻』、PS5用『Hell Let Loose』の3つ。無料提供期間はいずれも2021年10月5日から11月1日まで。

ゴルフ PGAツアー 2K21

悪魔城ドラキュラＸ・セレクション 月下の夜想曲 ＆ 血の輪廻

Hell Let Loose

© 2020 H.B. Studios Multimedia Limited. Developed by HB Studios – Powered by The Golf Club. Published by 2K Games, Inc. HB Studios and the HB logo are trademarks of HB Studios Multimedia Limited. All Rights Reserved. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All rights reserved. H.B. Studios Multimedia Limited. The PGA TOUR and TPC names and logos are trademarks of the PGA TOUR and are used under license.

©Konami Digital Entertainment

Hell Let Loose © 2021 Black Matter PTY. Published under licence by Team17 Digital Limited. Team17 is a trademark or registered trademark of Team17 Digital Limited. All other trademarks, copyrights and logos are property of their respective owners.