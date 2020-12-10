Adobeは2020年12月10日(米国時間)、「Adobe Security Bulletin - Security update available for Adobe Acrobat and Reader | APSB20-75」において、Adobe AcrobatおよびAdobe Acrobat Readerに脆弱性が存在するとして、脆弱性を修正するバージョンをリリースしたことを伝えた。この脆弱性を悪用されると、実行しているユーザーのコンテキストで情報窃取が行われる危険性がある。
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Acrobat DC 2020.013.20066およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader DC 2020.013.20066およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat 2020 2020.001.30010およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader 2020 2020.001.30010 およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat 2017 2017.011.30180およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader 2017 2017.011.30180およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Acrobat DC 2020.013.20074（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader DC 2020.013.20074（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat 2020 2020.001.30018（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader 2020.001.30018（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat 2017 2017.011.30188（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader 2017.011.30188（Windows版、macOS版）
脆弱性は深刻度が重大（important）に分類されている。該当するプロダクトを使用している場合は、上記セキュリティアドバイザリをチェックするとともに、アップデートを適用することが望まれる。