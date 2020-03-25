Microsoftは3月24日（米国時間）、セキュリティアップデート（B release）を除いたWindows向けのアップデートを2020年5月から停止すると発表した。新型コロナウイルスの影響で米国をはじめ複数の国で在宅勤務が増えている状況を受け、IT管理者などへの負担を軽減するためとみられる。
Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products to prioritize security and keep customers protected and productive. More information here: https://t.co/G5NcWtIiEQ.— Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) March 24, 2020
同社はセキュリティ更新を重視し、サポート期間内の全Windowsクライアントおよびサーバー製品について、セキュリティ以外のリリース（C / D releases）を2020年5月から一時停止する。毎月第2週の火曜日に配布されるセキュリティアップデートは継続して提供される。
なお、Googleも同様の措置を行っており、現在ベータ提供しているWebブラウザ「Chrome 81」の安定版のリリースを一時停止することを発表。合わせて、現在リリースされているMicrosoftのWebブラウザ「Edge」も、次期最新版となるEdge 81 安定版の公開を一時見合わせるとしている。
Due to adjusted work schedules, we’re pausing upcoming Chrome & Chrome OS releases. Our goal is to ensure they continue to be stable, secure, & reliable for anyone who depends on them. We’ll prioritize updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80. Stay tuned.— Chrome Developers (@ChromiumDev) March 18, 2020
In light of the current circumstances, the Edge team will pause updating the Stable channel to Edge 81 consistent with the Chromium Project. We are committed to continued security and stability updates to Edge 80. We’ll have more to share on this next week. https://t.co/nWfm87MEK2— Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) March 20, 2020