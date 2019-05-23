Hackernoonは5月20日(米国時間)、「GitHub’s Top 100 Most Valuable Repositories Out of 96 Million」において、GitHubのデータを分析して価値の高いプロジェクトトップ100を公開した。定量化にはUOSnetworkの「U○OS blockchanin framework [PDF]」が使われている。
選出されたプロジェクトは技術に対する社会の関心とそれが動く場所をよく反映しているようだと評価されている。選出されたプロジェクトトップ100は次のとおり。
- Google Kubernetes - Container scheduling and management
- Apache Spark - A unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing
- Microsoft Visual Studio Code - A source-code editor
- NixOS Package Collection - A collection of packages for the Nix package manager
- Rust - Programming language
- Firehol IP Lists - Blacklists for Firehol, a firewall builder
- Red Hat OpenShift - A community distribution of Kubernetes optimized for continuous application development and multi-tenant deployment
- Ansible - A deployment automation platform
- Automattic WordPress Calypso - A JavaScript and API powered front-end for WordPress.com
- Microsoft .NET CoreFX - Foundational class libraries for .NET Core
- Microsoft .NET Roslyn - .NET compiler
- Node.js - A JavaScript runtime built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine
- TensorFlow - Google’s machine learning framework
- freeCodeCamp - Code learning platform
- Space Station 13 - A round-based roleplaying game
- Apple Swift - Apple’s programming language
- Elasticsearch - A search engine
- Moby - An open framework to assemble specialized container systems
- CockroachDB - A cloud-native SQL database
- Cydia Compatibility Checker - A compatibility checker for Cydia — a package manager for iOS jailbroken devices
- Servo - A web browser engine
- Google Flutter - Google’s mobile app SDK to create interfaces for iOS and Android
- macOS Homebrew Package Manager - Default formulae for the missing package manager for macOS
- Home Assistant - Home automation software
- Microsoft .NET CoreCLR - Runtime for .NET Core
- CocoaPods Specifications - Specifications for CocoaPods, a Cocoa dependency manager
- Elastic Kibana - An analytics and search dashboard for Elasticsearch
- Julia Language - A technical computing language
- Microsoft TypeScript - A superset of JavaScript that compiles to plain JavaScript
- Joomla - A content management system
- DefinitelyTyped - A repository for TypeScript type definitions
- Homebrew Cask - A CLI workflow for the administration of macOS applications distributed as binaries
- Ceph - A distributed object, block, and file storage platform
- Go - Programming language
- AMP HTML Builder - A way to build pages for Google AMP
- Open edX - An online education platform
- Pandas - A data analysis and manipulation library for Python
- Istio - A platform to manage microservices
- ManageIQ - A containers, virtual machines, networks, and storage management platform
- Godot Engine - A multi-platform 2D and 3D game engine
- Gentoo Repository Mirror - A Gentoo ebuild repository mirror
- Odoo - A suite of web based open source business apps
- Azure Documentation - Documentation of Microsoft Azure
- Magento - An eCommerce platform
- Saltstack - Software to automate the management and configuration of any infrastructure or application at scale
- AdGuard Filters - Ad blocking filters for AdGuard
- Symfony - A PHP framework
- CMS Software for the Large Hadron Collider - Particle detector software components for CERN’s Large Hadron Collider
- Red Hat OpenShift - OpenShift installation and configuration management
- ownCloud - Personal cloud software
- gRPC - A remote procedure call (RPC) framework
- Liferay - An enterprise web platform
- CommCare HQ - A mobile data collection platform
- WordPress Gutenberg - An editor plugin for WordPress
- PyTorch - A Python package for Tensor computation and deep neural networks
- Kubernetes Test Infrastructure - A test-infra repository for Kubernetes
- Keybase - Keybase client repository
- Facebook React - A JavaScript library for building user interfaces
- Code.org - Code learning resource
- Bitcoin Core - Bitcoin client software
- Arm Mbed OS - A platform operating system for the Internet of Things
- scikit-learn - A Python module for machine learning
- Nextcloud - A self-hosted productivity platform
- Helm Charts - A curated list of applications for Kubernetes
- Terraform - An infrastructure management tool
- Ant Design - A UI design language
- Phalcon Framework Documentation - Documentation for Phalcon, a PHP framework
- Documentation for CMS Software for the Large Hadron Collider - Documentation for CMS Software for CERN’s Large Hadron Collider
- Apache Kafka Mirror - A mirror for Apache Kafka, a distributed streaming platform
- Electron - A framework to write cross-platform desktop applications using JavaScript, HTML and CSS
- Zephyr Project - A real-time operating system
- The web-platform-tests Project - A cross-browser testsuite for the Web-platform stack
- Marlin Firmware - Optimized firmware for RepRap 3D printers based on the Arduino platform
- Apache MXNet - A library for deep learning
- Apache Beam - A unified programming model
- Fastlane - A build and release automaton for iOS and Android apps
- Kubernetes Website and Documentation - A repository for the Kubernetes website and documentation
- Ruby on Rails - A web-application framework
- Zulip - Team chat software
- Laravel - A web application framework
- Baidu PaddlePaddle - Baidu’s deep learning framework
- Gatsby - A web application framework
- Rust Crate Registry - Rust’s community package registry
- Nintendo 3DS Custom Firmware - A complete guide to 3DS custom firmware
- TiDB - A NewSQL database
- Angular CLI - CLI tool for Angular, a Google web application framework
- MAPS.ME - Offline OpenStreetMap maps for iOS and Android
- Eclipse Che - A cloud IDE for Eclipse
- Brave Browser - A browser with native BAT cryptocurrency
- Patchwork - A repository to learn Git
- Angular Material - Component infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular, a Google web application framework
- Python - Programming language
- Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead - A turn-based survival game
- Material-UI - React components that implement Google’s Material Design
- Ionic - A Progressive Web Apps development framework
- Oppia - A tool for collaboratively building interactive lessons
- Alluxio - A virtual distributed storage system
- XX Net - A Chinese web proxy and anti-censorship tool
- Microsoft .NET CLI - A CLI tool for .NET
GitHub.comは世界中の開発者が利用するバージョン管理システムであり、世界で価値が高い開発者ネットワークの1つになっている。GitHub.comには3000万を超えるアカウントが登録されており、200万を超える組織および9600万を超えるリポジトリが登録されている。