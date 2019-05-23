Hackernoonは5月20日(米国時間)、「GitHub’s Top 100 Most Valuable Repositories Out of 96 Million」において、GitHubのデータを分析して価値の高いプロジェクトトップ100を公開した。定量化にはUOSnetworkの「U○OS blockchanin framework [PDF]」が使われている。

選出されたプロジェクトは技術に対する社会の関心とそれが動く場所をよく反映しているようだと評価されている。選出されたプロジェクトトップ100は次のとおり。

  1. Google Kubernetes - Container scheduling and management
  2. Apache Spark - A unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing
  3. Microsoft Visual Studio Code - A source-code editor
  4. NixOS Package Collection - A collection of packages for the Nix package manager
  5. Rust - Programming language
  6. Firehol IP Lists - Blacklists for Firehol, a firewall builder
  7. Red Hat OpenShift - A community distribution of Kubernetes optimized for continuous application development and multi-tenant deployment
  8. Ansible - A deployment automation platform
  9. Automattic WordPress Calypso - A JavaScript and API powered front-end for WordPress.com
  10. Microsoft .NET CoreFX - Foundational class libraries for .NET Core
  11. Microsoft .NET Roslyn - .NET compiler
  12. Node.js - A JavaScript runtime built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine
  13. TensorFlow - Google’s machine learning framework
  14. freeCodeCamp - Code learning platform
  15. Space Station 13 - A round-based roleplaying game
  16. Apple Swift - Apple’s programming language
  17. Elasticsearch - A search engine
  18. Moby - An open framework to assemble specialized container systems
  19. CockroachDB - A cloud-native SQL database
  20. Cydia Compatibility Checker - A compatibility checker for Cydia — a package manager for iOS jailbroken devices
  21. Servo - A web browser engine
  22. Google Flutter - Google’s mobile app SDK to create interfaces for iOS and Android
  23. macOS Homebrew Package Manager - Default formulae for the missing package manager for macOS
  24. Home Assistant - Home automation software
  25. Microsoft .NET CoreCLR - Runtime for .NET Core
  26. CocoaPods Specifications - Specifications for CocoaPods, a Cocoa dependency manager
  27. Elastic Kibana - An analytics and search dashboard for Elasticsearch
  28. Julia Language - A technical computing language
  29. Microsoft TypeScript - A superset of JavaScript that compiles to plain JavaScript
  30. Joomla - A content management system
  31. DefinitelyTyped - A repository for TypeScript type definitions
  32. Homebrew Cask - A CLI workflow for the administration of macOS applications distributed as binaries
  33. Ceph - A distributed object, block, and file storage platform
  34. Go - Programming language
  35. AMP HTML Builder - A way to build pages for Google AMP
  36. Open edX - An online education platform
  37. Pandas - A data analysis and manipulation library for Python
  38. Istio - A platform to manage microservices
  39. ManageIQ - A containers, virtual machines, networks, and storage management platform
  40. Godot Engine - A multi-platform 2D and 3D game engine
  41. Gentoo Repository Mirror - A Gentoo ebuild repository mirror
  42. Odoo - A suite of web based open source business apps
  43. Azure Documentation - Documentation of Microsoft Azure
  44. Magento - An eCommerce platform
  45. Saltstack - Software to automate the management and configuration of any infrastructure or application at scale
  46. AdGuard Filters - Ad blocking filters for AdGuard
  47. Symfony - A PHP framework
  48. CMS Software for the Large Hadron Collider - Particle detector software components for CERN’s Large Hadron Collider
  49. Red Hat OpenShift - OpenShift installation and configuration management
  50. ownCloud - Personal cloud software
  51. gRPC - A remote procedure call (RPC) framework
  52. Liferay - An enterprise web platform
  53. CommCare HQ - A mobile data collection platform
  54. WordPress Gutenberg - An editor plugin for WordPress
  55. PyTorch - A Python package for Tensor computation and deep neural networks
  56. Kubernetes Test Infrastructure - A test-infra repository for Kubernetes
  57. Keybase - Keybase client repository
  58. Facebook React - A JavaScript library for building user interfaces
  59. Code.org - Code learning resource
  60. Bitcoin Core - Bitcoin client software
  61. Arm Mbed OS - A platform operating system for the Internet of Things
  62. scikit-learn - A Python module for machine learning
  63. Nextcloud - A self-hosted productivity platform
  64. Helm Charts - A curated list of applications for Kubernetes
  65. Terraform - An infrastructure management tool
  66. Ant Design - A UI design language
  67. Phalcon Framework Documentation - Documentation for Phalcon, a PHP framework
  68. Documentation for CMS Software for the Large Hadron Collider - Documentation for CMS Software for CERN’s Large Hadron Collider
  69. Apache Kafka Mirror - A mirror for Apache Kafka, a distributed streaming platform
  70. Electron - A framework to write cross-platform desktop applications using JavaScript, HTML and CSS
  71. Zephyr Project - A real-time operating system
  72. The web-platform-tests Project - A cross-browser testsuite for the Web-platform stack
  73. Marlin Firmware - Optimized firmware for RepRap 3D printers based on the Arduino platform
  74. Apache MXNet - A library for deep learning
  75. Apache Beam - A unified programming model
  76. Fastlane - A build and release automaton for iOS and Android apps
  77. Kubernetes Website and Documentation - A repository for the Kubernetes website and documentation
  78. Ruby on Rails - A web-application framework
  79. Zulip - Team chat software
  80. Laravel - A web application framework
  81. Baidu PaddlePaddle - Baidu’s deep learning framework
  82. Gatsby - A web application framework
  83. Rust Crate Registry - Rust’s community package registry
  84. Nintendo 3DS Custom Firmware - A complete guide to 3DS custom firmware
  85. TiDB - A NewSQL database
  86. Angular CLI - CLI tool for Angular, a Google web application framework
  87. MAPS.ME - Offline OpenStreetMap maps for iOS and Android
  88. Eclipse Che - A cloud IDE for Eclipse
  89. Brave Browser - A browser with native BAT cryptocurrency
  90. Patchwork - A repository to learn Git
  91. Angular Material - Component infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular, a Google web application framework
  92. Python - Programming language
  94. Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead - A turn-based survival game
  95. Material-UI - React components that implement Google’s Material Design
  96. Ionic - A Progressive Web Apps development framework
  97. Oppia - A tool for collaboratively building interactive lessons
  98. Alluxio - A virtual distributed storage system
  99. XX Net - A Chinese web proxy and anti-censorship tool
  100. Microsoft .NET CLI - A CLI tool for .NET
GitHub.comは世界中の開発者が利用するバージョン管理システムであり、世界で価値が高い開発者ネットワークの1つになっている。GitHub.comには3000万を超えるアカウントが登録されており、200万を超える組織および9600万を超えるリポジトリが登録されている。