米コンピュータ緊急事態対策チーム（US-CERT: United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team）は6月8日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases June 2021 Security Updates ｜CISA」において、Microsoftが2021年6月のセキュリティアップデートを公開したと伝えた。
このセキュリティアップデートには、既に攻撃への悪用が確認されている6件の脆弱性を含む、計93件の脆弱性に対する修正が含まれている。また、5月にリリースされたWindows 10 21H1へのセキュリティパッチの提供も今月から始まっている。
2021年6月のセキュリティアップデートに関する情報は、Microsoftによる次のページにまとめられている。
更新の対象となっている製品は以下のとおり。
- .NET Core と Visual Studio
- 3D Viewer
- Microsoft DWM Core ライブラリ
- Microsoft Intune
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Office Excel
- Microsoft Office Outlook
- Microsoft Office SharePoint
- Microsoft Scripting Engine
- Microsoft Windows Codecs ライブラリ
- ペイント3D
- ロール: Hyper-V
- Visual Studio Code - Kubernetes Tools
- Windows Bind Filter ドライバー
- Windows 共通ログファイルシステムドライバー
- Windows Cryptographic Services
- Windows DCOM Server
- Windows Defender
- Windows ドライバー
- Windows Event Logging Service
- Windows Filter Manager
- Windows HTML Platform
- Windows インストーラー
- Windows Kerberos
- Windows カーネル
- Windows カーネルモードドライバー
- Windows ネットワークファイルシステム
- Windows NTFS
- Windows NTLM
- Windows 印刷スプーラーコンポーネント
- Windows リモートデスクトップ
- Windows TCP/IP
修正された脆弱性のうち、次の6件は攻撃での悪用が確認されているとのことで、特に注意が必要。
- CVE-2021-31199：Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
- CVE-2021-31201：Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
- CVE-2021-31955：Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
- CVE-2021-31956：Windows NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
- CVE-2021-33739：Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege
- CVE-2021-33742：Windows MSHTML Platform Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
上記以外にも、今回のセキュリティアップデートに含まれる脆弱性には深刻度が緊急（Critical）のものが含まれており、Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)はユーザーおよび管理者に対し、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックして必要なアップデートを適用することを推奨している。