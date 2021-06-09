米コンピュータ緊急事態対策チーム（US-CERT: United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team）は6月8日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases June 2021 Security Updates ｜CISA」において、Microsoftが2021年6月のセキュリティアップデートを公開したと伝えた。

このセキュリティアップデートには、既に攻撃への悪用が確認されている6件の脆弱性を含む、計93件の脆弱性に対する修正が含まれている。また、5月にリリースされたWindows 10 21H1へのセキュリティパッチの提供も今月から始まっている。

2021年6月のセキュリティアップデートに関する情報は、Microsoftによる次のページにまとめられている。

更新の対象となっている製品は以下のとおり。

  • .NET Core と Visual Studio
  • 3D Viewer
  • Microsoft DWM Core ライブラリ
  • Microsoft Intune
  • Microsoft Office
  • Microsoft Office Excel
  • Microsoft Office Outlook
  • Microsoft Office SharePoint
  • Microsoft Scripting Engine
  • Microsoft Windows Codecs ライブラリ
  • ペイント3D
  • ロール: Hyper-V
  • Visual Studio Code - Kubernetes Tools
  • Windows Bind Filter ドライバー
  • Windows 共通ログファイルシステムドライバー
  • Windows Cryptographic Services
  • Windows DCOM Server
  • Windows Defender
  • Windows ドライバー
  • Windows Event Logging Service
  • Windows Filter Manager
  • Windows HTML Platform
  • Windows インストーラー
  • Windows Kerberos
  • Windows カーネル
  • Windows カーネルモードドライバー
  • Windows ネットワークファイルシステム
  • Windows NTFS
  • Windows NTLM
  • Windows 印刷スプーラーコンポーネント
  • Windows リモートデスクトップ
  • Windows TCP/IP

修正された脆弱性のうち、次の6件は攻撃での悪用が確認されているとのことで、特に注意が必要。

  • CVE-2021-31199：Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
  • CVE-2021-31201：Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
  • CVE-2021-31955：Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
  • CVE-2021-31956：Windows NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
  • CVE-2021-33739：Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege
  • CVE-2021-33742：Windows MSHTML Platform Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

上記以外にも、今回のセキュリティアップデートに含まれる脆弱性には深刻度が緊急（Critical）のものが含まれており、Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)はユーザーおよび管理者に対し、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックして必要なアップデートを適用することを推奨している。

  • June 2021 Security Updates - Release Notes

