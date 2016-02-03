スマホとデジタル家電

会員ページ

お知らせ

「Bluetooth」の最新情報・話題まとめ

Bluetooth (ブルートゥース) は無線通信規格のひとつ。近距離のワイヤレスデータ転送を行うことを目的に開発された。おもなBluetooth対応機器としては、スマートフォンやパソコン、スマートウォッチ、スピーカー、イヤホン、ヘッドホン、デジタルカメラなどが挙げられる。消費電力が低いBluetooth Low Energyも規格化されている。

関連キーワード

2016年02月26日(金)

Top

ゼンハイザー、Bluetooth&NC対応の「MOMENTUM On-Ear Wireless」

サウンド / オーディオ 02/26 21:29

Top

JVC、六角形ハウジングの低音重視Bluetoothヘッドホン

サウンド / オーディオ 02/26 12:58

2016年02月23日(火)

Top

ニコン、光学60倍ズームの「COOLPIX B700」 - RAW記録に対応

デジカメ 02/23 17:42

Top

ニコン、4K動画も撮れる35倍ズームコンパクト機「COOLPIX A900」

デジカメ 02/23 16:18

Top

エプソン、メガネ型端末「MOVERIO BT-300」を開発 - 2016年秋にリリースか

その他ガジェット 02/23 11:43

Top

機能てんこ盛りヘッドホン「Parrot Zik 3」を遊びつくす

サウンド / オーディオ 02/23 09:00

2016年02月19日(金)

Top

JBL、UNDER ARMOURとコラボしたスポーツ用Bluetoothイヤホン

サウンド / オーディオ 02/19 19:52

2016年02月18日(木)

Top

ソニー、「h.ear」ヘッドホン&イヤホンのBluetoothモデルを国内投入

サウンド / オーディオ 02/18 13:00

2016年02月13日(土)

Top

ポタ研2016冬で見つけた気になるあれこれ - Astell&Kernがまたやってくれた

サウンド / オーディオ 02/13 22:23

2016年02月12日(金)

Top

Razer、パッシブラジエーター2基搭載の大出力Bluetoothスピーカー

サウンド / オーディオ 02/12 21:59

2016年02月05日(金)

Top

プリンストン、コンポやスピーカーをBluetooth対応にできるレシーバー

サウンド / オーディオ 02/05 18:41

Top

Klipsch初のワイヤレスイヤホン「R6 Bluetooth」

サウンド / オーディオ 02/05 11:00

2016年02月04日(木)

Top

フィリップス、騒音を約99%低減するノイズキャンセル&Bluetoothヘッドホン

サウンド / オーディオ 02/04 20:41

Top

JVC、クラブ音楽向けの重低音Bluetoothヘッドホン

サウンド / オーディオ 02/04 12:10

2016年02月03日(水)

Top

ハミィ、Bluetooth 4.1に対応した手のひらサイズのスピーカー

サウンド / オーディオ 02/03 20:18

Top

Bluetooth 4.1対応のネックバンド型スポーツイヤホン「ANTS active」

サウンド / オーディオ 02/03 19:19

バックナンバー

2019
2018
2017
総合
ビジネス
デジタル
ライフ
エンタメ
プレゼント
RANKING
  1. 1

    Beats「Powerbeats Pro」発表、H1チップ採用、完全ワイヤレスに
  2. 2

    ソニーがCES 2019で発表した新製品・総まとめ - 実はこんなにありました！
  3. 3

    ゼンハイザー「MOMENTUM True Wireless」レビュー、ヒーローは遅れてやってくる?
  4. 4

    ソニーのグラスサウンドスピーカー聴き比べレビュー、新機種はココが進化！
  5. 5

    AVIOTの完全ワイヤレスイヤホンを発売日レビュー、「Japan Tuned」は伊達じゃない
もっと読む
画像ニュースRANKING
  1. 1
    Iapp
  2. 2
    Iapp
  3. 3
    Iapp
  4. 4
    Iapp
  5. 5
    Iapp
  6. 6
    Iapp
新着記事
もっと読む