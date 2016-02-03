「Bluetooth」の最新情報・話題まとめ
2016年02月26日(金)
JVC、六角形ハウジングの低音重視Bluetoothヘッドホン
サウンド / オーディオ 02/26 12:58
2016年02月23日(火)
ニコン、光学60倍ズームの「COOLPIX B700」 - RAW記録に対応
デジカメ 02/23 17:42
ニコン、4K動画も撮れる35倍ズームコンパクト機「COOLPIX A900」
デジカメ 02/23 16:18
機能てんこ盛りヘッドホン「Parrot Zik 3」を遊びつくす
サウンド / オーディオ 02/23 09:00
2016年02月19日(金)
JBL、UNDER ARMOURとコラボしたスポーツ用Bluetoothイヤホン
サウンド / オーディオ 02/19 19:52
2016年02月18日(木)
ソニー、「h.ear」ヘッドホン&イヤホンのBluetoothモデルを国内投入
サウンド / オーディオ 02/18 13:00
2016年02月13日(土)
2016年02月12日(金)
Razer、パッシブラジエーター2基搭載の大出力Bluetoothスピーカー
サウンド / オーディオ 02/12 21:59
2016年02月05日(金)
プリンストン、コンポやスピーカーをBluetooth対応にできるレシーバー
サウンド / オーディオ 02/05 18:41
Klipsch初のワイヤレスイヤホン「R6 Bluetooth」
サウンド / オーディオ 02/05 11:00
2016年02月04日(木)
JVC、クラブ音楽向けの重低音Bluetoothヘッドホン
サウンド / オーディオ 02/04 12:10
2016年02月03日(水)
ハミィ、Bluetooth 4.1に対応した手のひらサイズのスピーカー
サウンド / オーディオ 02/03 20:18
