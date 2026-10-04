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SEASON TRACKER
2026年 プロ野球
戦力外・退団情報
12球団の戦力外通告、現役引退、自由契約、退団・移籍情報を随時更新
最終更新
2026年10月4日
最新の更新
新しい情報を上から表示
10/4ロッテ一條力真NEW戦力外
10/4ロッテ本前郁也NEW戦力外
10/4ロッテ永島田輝斗NEW戦力外
10/4ロッテ勝又琉偉NEW戦力外
戦力外通告
発表日順・最新12件を表示日付球団選手ポジション
10月4日ロッテ一條力真 NEW投手
10月4日ロッテ本前郁也 NEW 育成投手
10月4日ロッテ永島田輝斗 NEW 育成投手
10月4日ロッテ勝又琉偉 NEW 育成内野手
10月4日ロッテ髙野光海 NEW 育成外野手
10月1日西武シンクレア 育成投手
10月1日西武奥村光一 育成外野手
10月1日広島矢野雅哉内野手
10月1日広島小園海斗内野手
10月1日広島前川誠太内野手
10月1日広島田村俊介外野手
10月1日巨人Ｆ・グズマン投手
10月1日中日知野直人内野手
9月30日DeNA大貫晋一投手
9月30日DeNA橋本達弥投手
9月30日DeNA益子京右捕手
9月30日DeNA東妻純平捕手
9月30日DeNA濱将乃介外野手
9月30日巨人板東湧梧 育成投手
9月30日巨人富田龍 育成投手
9月30日巨人松井颯 育成投手
9月30日巨人石田隼都 育成投手
9月30日巨人吉村優聖歩 育成投手
9月30日巨人森本哲星 育成投手
9月30日巨人喜多隆介 育成捕手
9月30日巨人北村流音 育成内野手
9月30日巨人田上優弥 育成内野手
9月30日中日辻本倫太郎内野手
9月30日中日ブライト健太外野手
9月29日ヤクルト沼田翔平投手
9月29日ヤクルト田口麗斗投手
9月29日ヤクルト青柳晃洋投手
9月29日ヤクルト長谷川宙輝投手
9月29日ヤクルト山野辺翔内野手
9月29日ヤクルト根岸辰昇 育成内野手
9月29日中日福敬登投手
9月29日中日三浦瑞樹投手
9月29日中日土生翔太投手
9月29日中日尾田剛樹外野手
9月29日中日川上理偉 育成内野手
9月29日中日津田啓史 育成内野手
9月29日DeNA小園健太投手
9月29日DeNA藤浪晋太郎投手
9月29日DeNA佐々木千隼投手
9月29日DeNA中川颯投手
9月29日DeNA堀岡隼人投手
9月29日DeNA井上絢登内野手
9月29日DeNA松本隆之介 育成投手
9月29日DeNA近藤大雅 育成捕手
9月29日DeNA小笠原蒼 育成内野手
9月29日DeNA西巻賢二 育成内野手
9月29日阪神松原快 育成投手
9月29日阪神伊藤稜 育成投手
9月29日阪神Ａ・マルティネス 育成投手
9月29日阪神戸井零士 育成内野手
9月29日阪神Ｊ・アルナエス 育成内野手
9月29日阪神Ｓ・コンスエグラ 育成外野手
9月28日楽天酒居知史投手
9月28日楽天日當直喜投手
9月28日楽天林優樹投手
9月28日楽天今野龍太投手
9月28日楽天松田啄磨 育成投手
9月28日楽天前田銀治 育成外野手
戦力外一覧をすべて表示一覧を閉じる
球団から探す
CENTRAL LEAGUE
PACIFIC LEAGUE
現役引退発表日順
日付球団選手ポジション
10月4日楽天田中和基 NEW外野手
10月4日ロッテ一條力真 NEW投手
9月30日DeNA中川颯投手
9月28日阪神岩貞祐太投手
9月25日阪神西勇輝投手
9月24日オリックス山田修義投手
9月24日オリックス西野真弘内野手
9月23日楽天辛島航投手
9月11日日本ハム中島卓也内野手
9月4日ロッテ唐川侑己投手
9月2日ヤクルト石川雅規投手
8月9日オリックス平野佳寿投手
7月20日ロッテ角中勝也外野手
7月3日ソフトバンク中村晃内野手
5月25日DeNAＤ．ビシエド内野手
11月24日西武栗山巧外野手
自由契約・退団発表発表日順
日付球団選手ポジション
9月30日ロッテ中村奨吾内野手
7月17日DeNAＪ．デュプランティエ投手
7月17日西武ボー・タカハシ投手
6月8日DeNAＡ．コックス投手
6月4日楽天Ｏ．ゴンザレス外野手
2月25日広島羽月隆太郎内野手