Angie McMahonが語る──孤独に寄り添う歌声、「Slow Mover」な半生、Fred again..との邂逅

昨年のフジロックで大きな喝采を浴びたオーストラリア出身のシンガーソングライター、アンジー・マクマホン（Angie McMahon）がまもなく再来日。10月17日（金）に代官山UNITでの単独公演、翌18日（土）に朝霧JAMへの出演を控える彼女にインタビューを行った。

昨夏、昼下がりのRED MARQUEEに出演したアンジーは、観客に深呼吸を促してから演奏を始めた。「ゆっくりで大丈夫」と自分に言い聞かせるように。彼女は自分との対話を重ねながら言葉を紡ぎ、暗闇をそっと照らす灯火のように歌う。その歌声に魅了されたひとりがフレッド・アゲインだ。翌年の苗場にアンジーの楽曲「Pasta」をサンプリングした「Angie (Ive Been Lost)」が鳴り響いたときは、フジロックのドラマを感じずにいられなかった。

「世界の広大さに押しつぶされそうなとき、孤独を和らげてくれるアーティストはそう多くない」──Rolling Stoneオーストラリア版はアンジーをそう評している。ぜひとも会場に足を運んで、親密な歌声に耳を傾けてみてほしい。これまでの歩みや音楽観、再来日への思いをメールで尋ねると、彼女は一つひとつの質問に対して誠実に向き合ってくれた。回答の端々から温かな人柄が伝わってくるはずだ。

2024年のフジロックで撮影（Photo by Taio Konishi）

私は木のようにありたい

ー昨年のフジロックでは、観客の反応に喜びながら演奏し、フェスを楽しんでいる表情が印象的でした。当日のステージについてどんなふうに記憶していますか？

アンジー：あの日は自分が生まれ変わったような気分でした！ 観客のみなさんが、私の心に（成長につながる）種を蒔いてくれたんです。日本に行くのは初めてだったのに、あんなにたくさんの人が観に来てくれて、一緒に歌い踊ってくれるなんて信じられなかった。

フジロックで過ごした一日は、今でも人に話すくらい特別な経験です。緑に包まれた山々、森の木陰で静かに昼寝する人、小川で泳ぐ人、それぞれが折りたたみ椅子を持参している光景、そして信じられないほど美味しい食べ物。私にとって人生最高のフェス体験でしたし、自然に囲まれながら過ごした一日はかけがえのないものでした。ベス・ギボンズのステージを観ている最中、丘の上で巨大なクモの巣にうっかり腰を下ろしてしまい大慌てしたことも含めてね（笑）。

Photo by Taio Konishi

ーフジロックで披露した「Slow Mover」のパフォーマンス動画が公開されています。演奏前のMCで、「結婚したいとは思えなかった相手について書いた曲です」と紹介してましたよね。個人的には、何が大切なのかを熟考し、周囲に流されずゆっくり前に進むことを肯定している曲なのかなとも思いました。この曲のテーマや制作背景について教えてください。

アンジー：この曲では、自分自身のペースを見つけて、本能に耳を傾けること、そして誰かと一緒になる前にまず自分自身を愛そうとする気持ちを書いたつもりです。人間の中にはいろんな側面があって、その一部はいつも他人からの承認や愛を求めてしまう。だけど、この曲を書いたときは、もっと深いところにある声に耳を澄ませようとしていたんです。すぐ誰かに依存しようとせず、ゆっくりと進みたいという声に。

ー実際のところ、あなたは自分を”Slow Mover”なタイプだと思いますか？ 性格や生き方、あるいはアーティストとしての歩み方において。

アンジー：私はいつだってゆっくり進む（move slow）性分です。その気持ちが不安や恐怖から来ていることもあるから、ときにはそれに立ち向かう必要もある。でも多くの場合、その「ゆっくりさ」は自分の賢明で忍耐強い部分から生じるもので、理解や心の落ち着きを求めているんです。不安というのは不思議なもので、ときに無鉄砲に突っ走らせたかと思えば、ときに足をすくませてしまう。でも、どちらにしても後悔することが多い。だから「ゆっくり進む」というのは人生を進むうえでの大切なマントラになっています。

私はアルバムを作るのも遅いし、決断も遅いし、変化するのも遅い。でも、成長を続けていけるならそれでいいと思うんです。自分の曲「Making It Through」にある歌詞みたいに……〈私は木のようにありたい（I want to be like a tree）〉。

ー4歳の頃からピアノを始めたそうですが、「アーティストになろう」「シンガーソングライターになろう」と明確に思った瞬間はいつ、どんなきっかけがあったのでしょう？

アンジー：振り返ってみると、それは運命のようなものでした。ずっと潜在意識の中にあって、星に導かれ、DNAの中で目覚めの時を待っていた気がします。意識的になったのは10代前半の頃、車の後部座席でロックンロールに合わせて歌っていたときですね。よくミートローフの「Bat Out of Hell（地獄のロック・ライダー）」を聴きながら、自分が壮大なピアノソロを弾く姿を想像したりしていました。でもだんだんと、ブルース・スプリングスティーンの影響もあって、（演奏よりも）歌詞と歌のほうが私を強く突き動かしてくれることに気づいたんです。

ブルース・スプリングスティーン「The River」のカバー

ーこれまでミッシー・ヒギンズ、トム・ウェイツ、ニール・ヤング、ブルース・スプリングスティーンの影響を公言し、それぞれの曲をカバーしてきましたよね。この4人からどんな影響を受けてきたのでしょう？

アンジー：アーティスト一人ひとりが、先人たちが紡いできた大きな布の一部としてつながってきたのは実に美しいことですし、その中に自分も織り込まれることを光栄に思います。誰もがみな過去から何かしらをチャネリングしつつ、自分らしいやり方で表現していく──そのプロセスに私は強く魅了されてきました。

ミッシーのアルバム『The Sound of White』は、歌いながらピアノを弾くことを教えてくれました。彼女とスプリングスティーンはまた、作曲におけるブリッジ（Aメロやサビとは異なる展開を持つ部分）が持つ力を実感させてくれました。二人とも心と喉のあいだにある”魔法の場所”から歌っていて、トム・ウェイツもそうですが、彼らは優れた語り手でもあります。スプリングスティーンからは力強さを学び、彼に触発されてエレキギターを弾くようになりました。ニールからはメロディや胸を打つコード、そして”月の魔法”を教わりました。私は彼らのように歌いたいと強く思うようになったんです。

ミッシー・ヒギンズとアンジーの共演映像。ミッシーは1983年生まれ、アンジーの同郷メルボルン出身。『The Sound of White』は2004年発表のデビューアルバムで国内チャート1位を獲得

ニール・ヤング「Helpless」のカバー

ー歌うことにおいて大切にしているのはどんなことでしょうか？

アンジー：私が大切にしているのは”真実を語る”ことです。心と喉が開かれていれば、内側に閉じ込められていたものが外に解き放たれていく。そうして聴き手と通じ合えるのは、実に気持ちのいいことです。私が歌うのは、自分の中にあるものを解き放つことで得られる自由や喜びを感じたいから。だからチャンネルを開き、身体の感覚がちゃんと声に宿ることを意識しています。そうすれば、外に出るべきものが安心して出てこられるから。

合言葉は「侘び寂び」

ーこれまでの歩みについて。デビュー前の2013年に、とあるコンペを勝ち抜いてボン・ジョヴィのオープニングアクトを務めたそうですね。当時19歳という若さだったそうですが、どんな体験として記憶していますか？ また、その後に「Slow Mover」をデビューシングルとして発表するまでの4年間は、自分にとってどんな時間だったのでしょうか。

アンジー：ボン・ジョヴィはキャッチーなロックソングがたくさんあって、一緒に歌うのが大好きだったのでもともとファンでした。そのツアーに参加できたのは驚くような経験でしたね。自分のライブのチケットを売ったことすらなかったのに、突然巨大なスタジアムで演奏することになったんですから（とはいえ開場したばかりで席はまだガラガラでしたが！）。

でも、当時の自分の曲はあまり気に入ってなかったので、その場にいられることは嬉しかったけど、自信が全然なかったんです。もっと良い曲を書きたい、もっと自信を持ちたいと思って、その後はあまりライブをやりませんでした。大学に進学して文学を学びながら、時間をかけて曲を書き続けたんです（まさに”slow moving”！）。でも結局、この道に挑戦しなければ自分の人生を愛せないと気づいて、4年が経過したとき、ソングライターとしてのキャリアにすべてを捧げる決心をしたんです。

Photo by Taio Konishi

ー2019年の『Salt』、2023年の『Light, Dark, Light Again』という2枚のアルバムについて、どんな音楽性やコンセプトを追求したのか教えてください。今振り返ってみて、当時の自分やその作品をどのように感じていますか？

アンジー：1stアルバムは、とにかくできる限り生々しくピュアなサウンドを目指しました。曲が私自身と同じくらい無防備でありのままに（vulnerable）聴こえるようにしたかったので、ほとんど余計なプロダクションを入れていません。

2ndアルバムでは、もっと自由にプロダクションの選択ができるようになって、音楽的にも奔放で遊び心のある、もっとシネマティックな世界観を築けたと思います。

どちらの作品も、自分の本能に従ったことを誇りに思っています。時間をかけたことも、周囲からのプレッシャーを無視して自分の声に耳を傾けたことも含めて。私は生涯を通じて多くのアルバムを作っていきたいし、その一枚一枚を異なる魅力を持つような作品にしたいんです。だから、次のアルバムを作るのがすごく楽しみ！

ー2ndアルバム収録「Letting Go」のアウトロで繰り返される〈Its okay, its okay / Make mistakes, make mistakes（大丈夫／失敗したって構わない）〉というフレーズは、曲全体のテーマである”letting go（手放すこと）”や”surrender（委ねること）”とも響き合っているように思います。この言葉はどのような背景や心境から生まれたのでしょうか？

アンジー：実をいうと、曲をどう終わらせればいいのか全く見当がつかなかったんです。ヴァースとコーラス（サビ）はすごく良いものに感じられたのに、完璧主義的になりすぎて「完璧なエンディング」を探し続けたものの、どれもしっくり来なくて。曲を台無しにするのが怖くて仕方なかったんです。そこで前に進む唯一の方法が、自分自身に向かってこのマントラを唱えることでした。そういう言葉がどうしても自分に必要だったんです。実際にそのときの経験を通じて学んだことでもありますし、この曲を演奏するたび、いまでもその教えを繰り返し心に刻んでいるような気がします。

私たちのバンドが最初にリハーサルしたとき以来、誰かがミスをすると、いつもお互いに「侘び寂び（wabi sabi）」と言い合ってきました。お気に入りの日本語表現のひとつです。完璧であろうとしすぎてプレッシャーを抱えたままステージに立ちたくはないし、ライブを”楽しくて自由な時間”として心に残したい。だから自分を責める気持ちが大きくなってきたら、いつもそのマントラに立ち返るようにしています──「侘び寂び」「ミスしても大丈夫！（Make mistakes!）」って。

フレッド・アゲインとの邂逅、再来日への想い

ー今年のフジロックではフレッド・アゲインがヘッドライナーを務め、大きな話題となりました。そのステージで、彼は「Angie (Ive Been Lost)」もプレイしていました。最初にあなたが彼とつながったのは、あの曲であなたの「Pasta」をサンプリングしたことがきっかけだったのでしょうか？ だとすれば、その後の反響も含めて相当なサプライズだったのでは？

アンジー：最初は彼が何者なのか全く知りませんでした。連絡をくれたときは、まだ彼自身にファンが多くいたわけではなかったと思います。SoundCloudでリミックスを送ってきてくれて、私は「へえ、いいね、やってみなよ」くらいの気持ちだったんです。そこから彼が大ブレイクして、あの曲を通じて多くの人が音楽とつながる姿を見届けてきたのは、本当に特別なことでした。その経験がきっかけで、ダンスミュージックやリミックス、これまであまり知らなかったジャンルに対して感謝の気持ちを持つようになったんです。私のマインドや世界観を広げてくれたと思います！

@fredagainagain 2024年、アンジーとフレッド・アゲインの共演が実現

ーちなみに、「Pasta」はどのような発想から生まれた曲なんですか？

アンジー：あの曲は実をいうと、エンディングの部分を最初に書いたんです。曲の始まりを思いつく前から、最後はテンポが上がって、渦を巻くようにエネルギッシュで混沌とした形にすることは決めてました。普段のライブでもセットの最後に演奏することが多くて、曲が崩壊していく瞬間に身を委ねるのがすごく楽しいんです。

ー今年8月には、シャロン・ヴァン・エッテンとともにUKやヨーロッパをツアーで回りましたよね。その共演を思いついた人は天才じゃないかと思うほど、あなたとシャロンには近しい資質を感じます。そのツアーはどんな経験になりましたか？ ステージ上や舞台裏で印象に残っていること、彼女から学んだことがあれば教えてください。

アンジー：シャロンとのツアーは本当に心を満たしてくれるものでした。彼女はとても優しくて、彼女のバンドやクルーのみんなも大好きになりました。長年、自分のサウンドや進むべき道を探す過程で、何度も彼女の音楽に救われてきたので、彼女と一緒にツアーできたことは大きな名誉でした。毎晩ステージに呼んでくれて、彼女の美しい曲「Love More」を一緒に歌わせてもらったんです。そして最終日には、彼女が私の曲「Fish」にゲスト参加してくれました。まるで一生の友だちを得たような気持ちです──最初のライブを一緒にやったときからそう感じていました。なぜなら私たちは二人とも、まったく同じトラベル用ティーカップを愛用していたから。日本のブランド、KINTOのものです！

ー最後に10月の来日公演について。どんなセットやパフォーマンスを届けたいですか？

アンジー：2025年にバンドとして行うヘッドライン公演は、今度の日本公演だけなんです。昨年はたくさんのライブをしましたが、今年はゆっくりと（slowly）アルバム制作に取り組んできました。だからこそ、特別なライブにすべてを注ぎ込むのが楽しみで仕方ありません。セットの最初には観客と一緒に深呼吸をして、心を落ち着けてから全力で演奏したいと思っています。泣いてしまうかもしれないし、みんなで一緒に歌って、新しい思い出を日本で作りたい。もう待ちきれません。

2024年のフジロックで撮影（Photo by Taio Konishi）

アンジー・マクマホン来日公演

2025年10月17日（金）東京・代官山UNIT

OPEN 18:00 START 19:00

詳細：https://smash-jpn.com/live/?id=4487

"It's a beautiful day ASAGIRI JAM'25"

2025年10月18日（土）19日（日）

富士山麓 朝霧アリーナ ふもとっぱら

※アンジー・マクマホンは10月18日（土）出演

公式サイト：https://asagirijam.jp

Taken at Fuji Rock'24（Photo by Taio Konishi）

Interview

Angie McMahon

Australian singer-songwriter Angie McMahon, who received great acclaim at last years Fuji Rock, will soon return to Japan. Ahead of her solo show at Daikanyama UNIT on Friday, October 17, and her appearance at Asagiri JAM on Saturday, October 18, we interviewed her via email.

＊

—At last years Fuji Rock, you looked so joyful on stage, clearly enjoying the festival and responding to the crowds energy. How do you remember that performance? And during your time in Japan, were there any experiences that left a lasting impression on you?

I felt brand new that day! That crowd planted a seed in me. I had never been to Japan before, and I couldnt believe how many people came out to watch us play, and they were singing and dancing along with us. I always tell people about my day at Fuji rock festival. The lush mountains, people having peaceful naps against trees in the forest and swimming in the creek, everyone bringing their own folding chair and the incredible food. Its the best day at a festival Ive ever had, and one of my favourite days in nature. Even including the giant spider who terrified me when I accidentally sat on its home up on the hill during Beth Gibbonss set.

—A live video of your Fuji Rock performance of ”Slow Mover” has been released. Before playing the song, you introduced it by saying, ”This is a song I wrote about someone that I didn't want to get married to.” To me, the lyrics seem to affirm the idea of reflecting deeply on what truly matters, moving at your own pace, and not being swayed by others. Could you tell us again about the theme and background of this song?

I think Im writing about the feeling of finding my own pace and starting to listen to my instincts, and trying to be in love with myself before committing to someone else. We have all these different parts inside of us, and one of my parts is always seeking validation from other people and their love. When I wrote this song I was starting to listen to the deep other parts, who want to move slow and not become attached to other people too quickly.

—Do you see yourself as a ”slow mover” type — in your personality, your way of life, or even in your path as an artist?

I always want to move slow. Sometimes I have to challenge that, because it might be coming from anxiety or fear, and I dont want be driven by those things. But often the slowness comes from a wise and patient part of me, seeking understanding and presence of mind. Anxiety is funny - sometimes it can make you rush forward thoughtlessly, sometimes it can make you freeze. I usually regret when I do either of those. So moving forward and moving slowly has become a mantra for navigating life. I am slow to make albums, I am slow to decide things, I am slow to change, but I think thats okay as long as I keep growing. Like a lyric in Making It Through…”I want to be like a tree”.

—You started learning piano at the age of four, but was there a specific moment when you clearly thought, ”I want to be an artist” or ”I want to be a singer-songwriter”? What sparked that realization?

Looking back it feels like destiny, always in my subconscious, in the stars, waiting in my DNA. I think it became a conscious thought in my early teens, singing along to rock and roll in the back seat of the car. We used to listen to Bat Out of Hell by Meatloaf, and Id picture myself playing the epic piano solos, but gradually (with the help of Springsteen) I realised it was lyrics and singing that moved me more.

—Youve often mentioned the influence of Missy Higgins, Tom Waits, Neil Young, and Bruce Springsteen, covering their songs, and even collaborating with Missy. What kind of influence has each of those four had on you?

Its beautiful how each artist joins the fabric woven by those who come before them, and Im honoured to be in the fabric alongside these writers. Everyones channelling something. I love what these artists channel and how they shape it. Missys album Sound of White made me learn to sing and play piano st the same time, and she and Springsteen helped me appreciate the power of a great bridge section. They sing from the magic place between gut and throat, so does Tom Waits. They tell stories. Springsteen taught me about power, and hes the reason I picked up an electric guitar. Neil taught me melody, poignant chords, moon magic. I wanted to sing like all these people.

—Your deep, powerful voice, together with your lyrics, feels like an ongoing dialogue with yourself – revealing even the most vulnerable parts of your inner world. What do you focus on in your singing?

I try to focus on telling the truth. If my heart and throat are open, things trapped inside can dislodge and be released, and it feels so good to connect to people that way. I think I sing to feel the freedom and joy that comes with releasing what is inside you, so I try focus on keeping the channels open and staying embodied, so whatever needs to come out is safe to come out.

—In 2013, you won a competition to open for Bon Jovi, which you did at just 19 years old. How do you remember that experience? (Had you been a fan of Bon Jovi before that opportunity came along?) And in the four years that followed, before releasing ”Slow Mover”, What was that period like for you, both personally and artistically?

I was a Bon Jovi fan because I love singing along to catchy rock songs, and he has heaps. It was wild to be on that tour. I had never sold tickets to my own show and suddenly I was playing in huge stadiums (but just as gates open, lots of empty seats!) I didnt feel like my songs were very good. I was excited to be there but very unsure of myself. I wanted to have better songs and more confidence, so I didnt play many shows after that. I went to Uni to study Literature and take my time writing songs (slow moving!) but eventually I realised I was not going to love my life if I didnt try to do this, so after four years I started giving everything I had to making a career as a songwriter.

Photo by Taio Konishi

—Youve released two albums so far: Salt (2019) and Light, Dark, Light Again (2023). With each of those albums, what musical direction and concepts were you pursuing? And looking back now, how do you feel about yourself and those works at the time?

The first album was trying to sound as raw and pure as possible, we just wanted the songs to be as vulnerable as I felt, so there wasnt much extra production. In the second one, I felt more confident to make production choices that made it more cinematic and built more of a world to be wild and musical in. Im really proud of following my instincts with both records, including all the time it took to make them and all the pressure I ignored while listening to myself. Ive always wanted to make lots of albums in my life, and have them all be different and interesting in their own way. Im excited to make the next one!

—In ”Letting Go”, the outro repeats the phrase ”Its okay, its okay / Make mistakes, make mistakes.” It feels closely connected to the songs themes of ”letting go” and ”surrender.” What background or state of mind gave rise to those words?

I had no idea how to finish the song. It felt like a really good verse and chorus, so I was stuck in a perfectionist mindset, trying to find the perfect ending, and nothing was working. I was so afraid of ruining the song, so the only way forward was to chant this mantra to myself. I needed to hear it so badly. I was learning this lesson in real time, and I still feel like Im re-learning it every time we play the song.

Since our very first band rehearsal, the band and I have always said ”wabi sabi” to each other anytime someone makes a mistake. Its one of my favourite Japanese sayings. I never want us to get on stage feeling too much pressure to be perfect, I want us to remember our gigs as fun and carefree, so whenever the self-critic gets too loud, we go back to our mantras. Wabi sabi. Make mistakes!

—”At this years Fuji Rock, Fred again.. headlined the festival and made a big impact. During his set, he also played Angie (Ive Been Lost). Was your first connection with him when he sampled your song Pasta? (If so, the reaction afterwards must have been quite a surprise!) Could you also share any memorable stories about your interactions with him?”

I had no idea who he was, I dont think he had a following when he first got in touch. He sent me a soundcloud to the remix. I was kind of indifferent, like ”yeah, cool, go for it dude”, then he blew up and its been so special to watch people connect to the music that way. I think its given me a new appreciation for dance music, for remixes and a whole bunch of genres that I didnt use to know much about. Its expanded my mind and world!

@fredagainagain

—By the way, what kind of song did you originally intend ”Pasta” to be?

Actually the end of that song was written first. I didnt know how it would start but I knew it would speed up and turn into a spiralling energetic mess by the end. We usually end our set with it because its so fun to let loose while that song falls apart.

—In August, you toured UK and Europe with Sharon Van Etten. Whoever came up with that idea must be a genius, because you and Sharon seem to resonate with each other in many ways. What was it like to actually tour together? Were there any memorable moments—on stage or off—or lessons you took away from her?

The Sharon tour filled my heart up, she was so kind and I love all her band and crew. It was a huge honour because shes been a big inspiration for me over many years of trying to find my sound and path, I have often turned to her music. She had me on stage every night to sing her beautiful song Love More, and she came on to sing my song Fish with me on our last night. I feel like Ive made a new friend for life, and I knew as soon as we did the first show, because she and I both had the exact same favourite matching travel tea cups - a Japanese brand, Kinto!

—Finally, youll be performing in Japan this October. What kind of set or performance do you hope to bring this time? And do you have a message youd like to share with your Japanese fans?

This will actually be our only headline band show for all of 2025. Last year we played many shows, and this year Ive been trying to (slowly) write an album. So were really excited to get back on stage and pour it all into this special one. I like to start the set with a deep breath together, so we all feel grounded, and then play hard, maybe cry, try to get everyone singing along and make some new memories in Japan. Cant wait.

Photo by Taio Konishi

Angie McMahon Japan Tour

October 17, 2025 (Fri) – Tokyo, Daikanyama UNIT

OPEN 18:00 / START 19:00

https://eplus.tickets/angiemcmahon/

”It's a beautiful day ASAGIRI JAM '25”

October 18 (Sat) – 19 (Sun), 2025

Asagiri Arena / Fumotoppara, at the foot of Mt. Fuji

*Angie McMahon will perform on Saturday, October 18

Purchasing Tickets From Overseas：https://asagirijam.jp/news/20250618_02.html