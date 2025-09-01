Aile The Shota、eill、idom、dawgssと共演のデジタルシングルリリース決定

Aile The Shotaが、｢愛のプラネット -PoM remix- feat. eill, idom, dawgss｣を9月10日（水）にリリースすることを発表した。

本楽曲は、今年5月にZepp Shinjukuで開催された、Aile The Shotaがオーガナイズを務める音楽イベント｢Place of Mellow organized by Aile The Shota｣でeill、idom、dawgssとの共演が実現し、サプライズで披露された楽曲を音源化したもの。

兼ねてよりAile The Shotaと親交があったeill、idom、dawgssと共にこのストレス社会の中、誰しもが忘れてしまいがちな思いやりや愛について今一度見つめ直させてくれるハートフルかつピースな楽曲となっている。

＜リリース情報＞

Aile The Shota

｢愛のプラネット -PoM remix- feat. eill, idom, dawgss｣

2025年9月10日リリース

https://orcd.co/ats_planetofloveremix

X：https://twitter.com/Lethe_Shota

X(info)：https://twitter.com/lethe__info

Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/lethe_shota/

YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@AileTheShota

TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@ailetheshota

Subscription：https://lnk.to/ailetheshota_strm

HP：https://ailetheshota.tokyo/