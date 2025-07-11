IO、新アルバムよりMESS監督による「Spotlight」MV公開

東京のラッパーIOが、自身のレーベルVERETTA SOUNDS第一弾作品となるニューアルバム『JUST ALBUM』を7月11日24時に配信スタートする。

それに先立って収録内容の詳細が発表。さらに、7月11日20時より先行配信シングル「Spotlight」(Prod. KORK)のMUSIC VIDEOも公開される。監督はMESSが務める。

なお、IOは7月16日（水）に日本武道館での単独公演「JUST SHOW」を控えており、当日ABEMAでの生配信が行われることが併せて発表となった。

＜リリース情報＞

IO

『JUST ALBUM』

https://linkco.re/r3nPen44

11日24:00より順次配信開始

=収録曲=

01. Just Intro (Prod. GooDee)

Music: GooDee

Additional Vocal: GooDee

Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).

Produced by GooDee

02. 本牧カーチェイス (Prod. GooDee)

Lyric: IO

Music: GooDee

Additional Voice: Crazy Ken

SAX: MELRAW

Recorded & Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).

Produced by GooDee

03. Spotlight (Prod. KORK)

Lyric: IO

MUSIC: KORK

Guitar: MELRAW

Keybord: Eiji Nakamura

Additional Vocal: Kohjiya, Tete

Recorded & Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).

Produced by KORK

04. 1942 feat. YZERR (Prod. llouis)

Lyric: IO, YZERR

Music: llouis

Coordinator: STEELO

IO Recorded by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

YZERR Recorded by Ryusei @ ebonyeyes studio

Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).

Produced by llouis

05. Say My Name feat. Ryohu (Prod. Neetz)

Lyric: IO, Ryohu

Music: Neetz

Recorded & Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).

Produced by Neetz

06. Recognize feat. C.O.S.A. (Prod. C.O.S.A.)

Lyric: IO, C.O.S.A.

Music: C.O.S.A.

SENSEI (IO): G.O.K

IO Recorded by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

C.O.S.A. Recorded by C.O.S.A. @ STUDIO MOLTISANTI

Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).

Produced by C.O.S.A.

07. Mamacita (Prod. YoungBeats Instrumental)

Lyric: IO

Music: YoungBeats Instrumental

Recorded & Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).

Produced by YoungBeats Instrumental

08. SEIKO (Prod. Chaki Zulu)

Lyric: IO, Chaki Zulu

Music: Chaki Zulu

Recorded & Mixed & Mastered by Chaki Zulu @ Husky Studio

Produced by Chaki Zulu

09. Kento Yamadas Interlude (Prod. Kento Yamada)

Music: Kento Yamada

Bass: Miru Shinoda

Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).

Produced by Kento Yamada

10. Show Me Love feat. 3House (Prod. GooDee)

Lyric: IO, 3House

Music: GooDee

Recorded & Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).

Produced by GooDee

11. Trust Me feat. Crystal Kay, Shurkn Pap (Prod. YoungBeats Instrumental)

Lyric: IO, Shurkn Pap

Music: YoungBeats Instrumental

Vocals: Crystal Kay

Guitar: YANAGIDA

IO, Shurkn Pap Recorded by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

Crystal Kay Recorded by Kohei Hatakeyama @ LDH studio

Mixed & Additional Producution by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai

Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).

Produced by YoungBeats Instrumental

Visual & Art Direction: IO & Kento Yamada

Photograph: Tomoyuki Kawakami

A&R: THESIXDAYTONA, KORK, Ryouichi Fujinuma

＜ライブ情報＞

単独公演「JUST SHOW」

2025年7月16日（水）日本武道館

時間：Open 18:00 Start 19:00

購⼊URL: https://eplus.jp/io-justlive/

チケット価格: 全席指定 ¥10,000（税込）

注釈つき指定席 ¥10,000

※3歳以上有料、3歳未満⼊場不可

※注釈付き指定席はステージの位置や機材の位置により、ステージや演出の一部が見えにくい場合がございます。

※注釈付き指定席は申込前に必ず注釈内容ご確認の上ご購⼊ください

「JUST SHOW」ABEMA配信URL：https://abema.go.link/fZx0R