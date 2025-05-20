Aile The Shotaオーガナイズドイベントで、idom、dawgss、eillとコラボ実現

Aile The Shotaが、約2年ぶりの開催となるオーガナイズドイベント「Place of Mellow organized by Aile The Shota」を5月16日（金）にZepp Shinjukuにて開催した。

【画像】「Place of Mellow organized by Aile The Shota」の様子（全10枚）

本イベントにはAile The Shotaと親交が深いアーティストのidom、dawgss、eillが出演、各アーティストのステージだけでなくAile The Shotaのイベントだからこそのコラボも見所の一つとなった。

dawgssとはアルバム『REAL POP』に収録された「愛のプラネット」とdawgssの楽曲「ランデヴー」を、eillとはGANMIの楽曲で二人とも客演として参加した「AGE」を、そしてアンコールではこのイベントのために作られた「愛のプラネット Remix feat. idom, eill, dawgss」を披露。

対バン形式のイベントでは、それぞれのアーティストのパフォーマンスが終わるとステージ転換で流れが途切れるが、今回のイベントではハウスバンドが全楽曲を演奏しているため、最初から最後までシームレスに繋がり、1つのショーとして全てのファンも満足のライブとなっていた。

なお、今回オーガナイザーを務めたAile The Shotaは、初となるファンクラブイベント「Room ATS - Aile The Shota Fanclub event -｣を8月に開催予定。

セットリスト

1. so so good / Aile The Shota

2. DEEP / Aile The Shota

3. 愛のプラネット feat. dawgss / Aile The Shota

4. Tenderness / dawgss

5. DREAMIN / dawgss

6. MAJIC / dawgss

7. 祈り / dawgss

8. ランデヴー feat. Aile The Shota / dawgss

9. ミニマリスト / idom

10. Knock Knock / idom

11. EDEN / idom

12. 帰り路 / idom

13. あなたを愛するように / idom

14. Baby. U / idom

-BAND SESSION-

15. プレロマンス / eill

16. 踊らせないで / eill

17. 25 / eill

18. WE ARE / eill

19. ここで息をして / eill

20. フィナーレ。 / eill

21. Memoria / Aile The Shota

22. さよならシティライト / Aile The Shota

23. AURORA TOKIO / Aile The Shota

24. gomenne / Aile The Shota

25. SAKURA / Aile The Shota

EC1. AGE feat. eill / Aile The Shota

EC2. 愛のプラネット Remix feat. idom, eill, dawgss

＜イベント情報＞

Aile The Shota初となるfanclub event

「Room ATS - Aile The Shota Fanclub event -｣

2025年8月2日（土）代官山UNIT

①OPEN 14:30 / START 15:00

②OPEN 18:00 / START 18:30

2025年8月31日（日）梅田Shangri-La

①OPEN 14:30 / START 15:00

②OPEN 18:00 / START 18:30

チケット種別・料金

スタンディング：¥6000（税込）

※お一人様1申込みにつき2枚まで（同行者は非会員でも購入可）

※小学生以上有料、未就学児入場不可

◆Aile The Shota fanclub チケット先行受付期間◆

2025年5月16日（金）20:00〜6月1日（日）23:59

お申し込みはこちら

https://bmsg.shop/pages/%E3%83%81%E3%82%B1%E3%83%83%E3%83%88%E6%A1%88%E5%86%85-aile-the-shota-fanclub%E5%85%88%E8%A1%8C-202508

問い合わせ：WONDER LIVE Inc.

https://forms.gle/UctoWPE35idU8jEw9

HP：https://ailetheshota.tokyo/