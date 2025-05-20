Aile The Shotaオーガナイズドイベントで、idom、dawgss、eillとコラボ実現

Aile The Shotaが、約2年ぶりの開催となるオーガナイズドイベント「Place of Mellow organized by Aile The Shota」を5月16日（金）にZepp Shinjukuにて開催した。
【画像】「Place of Mellow organized by Aile The Shota」の様子（全10枚）
本イベントにはAile The Shotaと親交が深いアーティストのidom、dawgss、eillが出演、各アーティストのステージだけでなくAile The Shotaのイベントだからこそのコラボも見所の一つとなった。
dawgssとはアルバム『REAL POP』に収録された「愛のプラネット」とdawgssの楽曲「ランデヴー」を、eillとはGANMIの楽曲で二人とも客演として参加した「AGE」を、そしてアンコールではこのイベントのために作られた「愛のプラネット Remix feat. idom, eill, dawgss」を披露。
対バン形式のイベントでは、それぞれのアーティストのパフォーマンスが終わるとステージ転換で流れが途切れるが、今回のイベントではハウスバンドが全楽曲を演奏しているため、最初から最後までシームレスに繋がり、1つのショーとして全てのファンも満足のライブとなっていた。
なお、今回オーガナイザーを務めたAile The Shotaは、初となるファンクラブイベント「Room ATS - Aile The Shota Fanclub event -｣を8月に開催予定。
セットリスト
1. so so good / Aile The Shota
2. DEEP / Aile The Shota
3. 愛のプラネット feat. dawgss / Aile The Shota
4. Tenderness / dawgss
5. DREAMIN / dawgss
6. MAJIC / dawgss
7. 祈り / dawgss
8. ランデヴー feat. Aile The Shota / dawgss
9. ミニマリスト / idom
10. Knock Knock / idom
11. EDEN / idom
12. 帰り路 / idom
13. あなたを愛するように / idom
14. Baby. U / idom
-BAND SESSION-
15. プレロマンス / eill
16. 踊らせないで / eill
17. 25 / eill
18. WE ARE / eill
19. ここで息をして / eill
20. フィナーレ。 / eill
21. Memoria / Aile The Shota
22. さよならシティライト / Aile The Shota
23. AURORA TOKIO / Aile The Shota
24. gomenne / Aile The Shota
25. SAKURA / Aile The Shota
EC1. AGE feat. eill / Aile The Shota
EC2. 愛のプラネット Remix feat. idom, eill, dawgss
＜イベント情報＞
Aile The Shota初となるfanclub event
「Room ATS - Aile The Shota Fanclub event -｣
2025年8月2日（土）代官山UNIT
①OPEN 14:30 / START 15:00
②OPEN 18:00 / START 18:30
2025年8月31日（日）梅田Shangri-La
①OPEN 14:30 / START 15:00
②OPEN 18:00 / START 18:30
チケット種別・料金
スタンディング：¥6000（税込）
※お一人様1申込みにつき2枚まで（同行者は非会員でも購入可）
※小学生以上有料、未就学児入場不可
◆Aile The Shota fanclub チケット先行受付期間◆
2025年5月16日（金）20:00〜6月1日（日）23:59
お申し込みはこちら
https://bmsg.shop/pages/%E3%83%81%E3%82%B1%E3%83%83%E3%83%88%E6%A1%88%E5%86%85-aile-the-shota-fanclub%E5%85%88%E8%A1%8C-202508
問い合わせ：WONDER LIVE Inc.
https://forms.gle/UctoWPE35idU8jEw9