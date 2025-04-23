Courtesyが語る、SNS時代のアートとダンスミュージック、新たな表現と美学の追求

コーテシー（Courtesy）は、北欧発のファストテクノ／トランスのムーブメントを象徴するアーティストのひとりであり、2010年代後半以降のダンスミュージックについて語る上で欠かせない存在だ。

デンマーク・コペンハーゲンを拠点に活動していた彼女は2018年に自身のレーベル〈Kulør〉からコンピレーション《Kulør 001》をリリース。当時のコペンハーゲンや北欧の都市でファスト・トランスから影響を受けたアーティストたちによる高速のサウンドは「ハードテクノ」や「トランス」といったジャンルをこえて新たな美学を提示し、以降のダンスフロアの感性を決定づける転換点の一つとなった。

その後は、ベルリンを拠点としながら、ドイツ・ベルリンの〈ベルグハイン〉やジョージア・トビリシの〈Bassiani〉などのベニューでプレイしながら、自身でもテクノやトランス、アンビエントといったダンスミュージックの垣根をこえたイベントを〈ベルグハイン〉のようなテクノを代表するクラブでも開催し、シーンに新たな境地を築いた。コーテシーが、2022年に〈ベルグハイン〉でプレイした際に書かれた紹介文は、彼女が切り開いてきた境地を明確に表現している。

”コーテシーのDJセットは、インダストリアルでハードなテクノが主流なクラブ空間に恍惚的で高揚感に満ちたトランスの波を持ち込むことで、抑制された感情を静かに解放する余白を生み出してきた。彼女の手にかかると、トランスは単なる逃避のファンタジーではなく、むしろ引力の中心となる。それは癒しの核でもある。他の誰かが「チープだ」と切り捨てるような感情の高まりに、コーテシーはカタルシスを見出す──詩学の領域から借りてきたこの言葉は、彼女の音楽に内包された物語的な構造をさりげなく示唆している”

2024年にはオリジナル・アルバム『intimate yell』を発表し、さらに同年から新たに主宰するイベントシリーズ〈Against Interpretation Club〉では、音楽だけでなく、映像や詩、インスタレーションなどジャンル横断的なアートをクラブという空間に持ち込み、実験的な表現を追求し続けている。4月28日に東京・表参道VENTで待望のショーを開催する彼女に話を聞いた。

※The English version follows after the Japanese version.

トランスからのモードチェンジ

–あなたは、トランスやアンビエントに近いDJでありながら、ベルグハインやBassianiといったテクノを代表するベニューでもプレイしたり、パーティを開催したりしています。よりピュアなテクノを求めるオーディエンスが集まる空間でプレイすることの難しさもあると思いますが、どのように自分らしさを貫いて表現されてきたのでしょう？

コーテシー： いい質問ね。実はもうトランスもテクノもプレイしてなくて。いまは90年代のエレクトロ、ガラージ、ハウスとか色々なジャンルに興味があるんだけど、そのジャンルって私が『Kulør 001』を出す前にプレイしていた音楽なの。『Kulør 001』のコンピレーションは、コペンハーゲンのファスト・トランスに影響を受けたモダン・ダンスミュージックの記録として出したものだけど、その後のアーティストたちに少なからず影響を与えたと思う。良くも悪くも、だけど……。最近はまたレコードを掘ることに回帰していて、自分が心からワクワクできるショーを中心に活動してる。

–良くも悪くも、ですか。

コーテシー： アンダーグラウンドも、より商業的なダンスミュージックも、全体的にどんどんスピードが速くなっていったし、トランスの影響はダンスミュージックにおいて今やどこにでも存在するようになった。もちろん『Kulør 001』以前にも、Evian ChristやLorenzo Senniのように、トランス的な要素を実験的な電子音楽に落とし込んでいた人たちはいた。ただ、あくまでそれは実験的な音楽の中に限られていて、明確なキックやドラム、構造がある音楽の中にトランス的要素が持ち込まれることはあまりなかったと思う。今ではそのような音楽はどこでも耳にするようになっているけど、自分としては正直言って、興味を失っていることもある。

–『Kulør 001』以降のトランス・ミュージックをどう見ていますか？

コーテシー：うーん、いまはもう自分自身がトランスというジャンルに関わってないし、それについて話すのはあまり意味がないかな。

ベルリンの光と影

–今はベルリンにいらっしゃるんですよね？

コーテシー：そう、今はベルリンに住んでる。2018年にデンマークのコペンハーゲンから引っ越したの。

–ベルリンに移ったことでどのような変化がありましたか？

コーテシー：間違いなく、アーティストとしてはより良い方向に進めたと思う。ドイツ語の持つストレートさや、人とのコミュニケーションの仕方は他の多くの文化からすると、もしかしたら失礼なようにも感じられるかもしれないけど、議論や対話の面に関してはとても建設的だったりもする。

Photo by Liv Latricia Habel

–ただ、ベルリンのアートシーンは今難しい状況にあるようにも見えます。

コーテシー：そうね。多くの助成金削減が起こっていて、残念ながらその影響はアート施設や機関に対して色濃く現れている。これまで小規模なアート施設やインディペンデントなアーティストの活動は国や市の助成によって支えられてきた部分が大きいけど、文化予算が削減されることによって、これから様々な困難に直面することになると思う。

–ベルリンは文化に対して手厚いサポートを行なってきた都市だというイメージがあったので、今回の決定は意外でした。

コーテシー：これはベルリンだけではなくて、ドイツ全体が直面している深刻な不況による影響を反映している。ドイツの景気は今とても悪くて、国内ではあらゆる産業が苦しんでいるけど、そうした状況下でアートの分野は深刻な打撃を受けている。

これまでもベルリンで暮らすアーティストの生活は不安定だったけど、パンデミックの後になって状況はさらに悪化した。企業は生活費の高騰が起こっているこの機会に大幅な値上げに踏み切っている感があるし、 ベルリンでアーティストが快適な生活を維持するのはますます難しくなっている。

–今、アーティストにとって最も深刻な問題は何だと感じていますか？

コーテシー：住まいの問題と、表現の自由に関することかな。

–ベルリンでは表現の自由が失われつつある、という声は確かによく耳にします。

コーテシー：ちょうどジャン＝ポール・サルトルを読んでいるんだけど、読んだ本に「自分の行動が人類全体を律するとしたら、私にその行動をする資格があるのか？」（Am I really a man who has the right to act in such a manner that humanity regulates itself by what I do? ） という一節があった。今の状況は、それにとても重なる気がしている。

–コペンハーゲンについてはいかがですか？最新作『fra eufori』ではエリカ・デ・カシエールとコラボレーションされていましたが、ほかにもデンマークのアーティストとの交流はありますか？

コーテシー：もちろん。コペンハーゲンの音楽やアートのシーンには長く関わってきたし、エリカもその中の知り合いのひとり。2023年にベルリンのベルグハインで開催したイベントにはスメーツ（Smerz）も出演してくれたけど、彼女たちもコペンハーゲンを拠点に活動していた大切なアーティストだった。ただ、いまはもうノルウェーに戻ったはず。わたし自身がまた完全にコペンハーゲンに戻るかどうかはわからないな。

–ベルグハインでのイベントは特別なものでしたか？

コーテシー：すごく特別。あの場所の建築そのものが持っている力は本当に独特で、あそこで仕事をすることは特別なこと。あのような空間は他ではないけど、同じベルリンのTresorは近い雰囲気を持っているかもしれない。

ベルグハインでのイベントは、クラブという空間の中にアートを取り入れた最初のチャレンジでもあって〈Against Interpretation Club〉のイベントシリーズを立ち上げるきっかけにもなった。わたしにとってとても重要なステップだったと思う。

–あなたは、テクノの象徴的な場所であるベルグハインに異なるジャンルの音楽だけでなく、さまざまなアート表現を持ち込んできました。ある種の”型破り”な取り組みをどうやってあの場所で実現させたのでしょうか？

コーテシー：ベルグハインでやりたいことがあって、それを提案したら彼らが受け入れてくれただけ。ただ、あの場所でそういったことが実現するのは稀よね。

ベルグハインのような歴史のあるベニューで仕事をするのは簡単なことじゃない。あそこにはこれまでの伝統に基づいた構造やルールがあるからどうしても自由に動ける範囲には限界がある。だから、ある時からは音楽とパフォーマンスの域を超える表現を行うことが難しくなってしまって、当初描いていたコンセプトを見直さざるを得なくなったの。

今はTresorにある実験的なクラブOHMでイベントをやっているんだけど、そこはサウンドギャラリーとして運営されていて、壁に作品を展示したり、映像を投影したり、アートの展示のような構成を音楽と並行して展開できる。とても自由だし、わたしにとって理想的な空間。

「反解釈クラブ」の思想

–〈Against Interpretation Club〉というシリーズのタイトルは、スーザン・ソンタグの影響ですか？

コーテシー：ええ。タイトルは、ソンタグの『反解釈』という本から来ている。彼女の本をこれまでもたくさん読んできたし、とても尊敬している。でも、このタイトルを選んだ理由は、彼女の考え方に共感したからだけではなくて、タイトルが響きとして強くて記憶に残るものだったというのもあるかな。ソンタグが『反解釈』で展開した批評的な視点が、このシリーズでキュレーションするすべての内容に適用されるわけではないの。

このイベントシリーズでは、アートのグループ展や展覧会とパーティの間にあるような体験をつくりたいと考えてる。作家や彫刻家、画家、パフォーマンスアーティストなど、それぞれの分野で真剣に表現に向き合っているアーティストたちがこのイベントに関わってくれている。

〈Against Interpretation Club〉Bandcampページより

–具体的にこれまでにどのような内容のイベントを開催してきましたか？

コーテシー：最初のイベントは、OHMで開催して、Michel Wagenschütz、Samuel Haitz、Hannah Endrulat、Mathis Altmann、Yves B. Golden、Ludwig Wandingerが出演してくれて、テキストとして、Philipp Hindahlが参加してくれた。

第二回は、ベルリンのアートスペースSchinkel Pavillonで開催したの。私の作品《Gossip II》もそこで発表して、Olga Hohmann（彼女は「intimate yell」シリーズの映像にも出演）や、KLŌ、Ronja、Yves B. Golden、そして前回も参加してくれたHannah Endrulatなどが出演してくれた。

–〈Against Interpretation Club〉はあなたが新たにスタートしたレーベルの名前でもありますよね。以前のレーベル〈Kulør〉とは、考え方にどのような違いがあるのでしょうか？

コーテシー：〈Kulør〉は、他のアーティストの音楽をリリースするために立ち上げたレーベルで〈Against Interpretation Club〉は、今のわたし自身の音楽やさまざまなコラボレーションを軸にしているレーベルという感じ。

Photo by Liv Latricia Habel

アルバム『intimate yell』の誕生

–あなたのようにキャリアが長く、レーベルの運営やパーティーのオーガナイズも行っている人が、これまでアルバムをリリースしてこなかった少し珍しいように感じます。アルバムをリリースするきっかけは何だったのでしょうか？

コーテシー： 理由はいくつかあるけど、ピアノや作曲をちゃんと習い始めたのが遅かったからかな（笑）。いまもピアノ演奏に関しては技術的にまだ難しい部分があるけど、ピアノの音楽がとても好きだし、私の作曲のプロセスはいつもピアノから始まるの。私は、シーケンサーやAIの作曲ツールは使っていなくて、メロディのランダム化にも頼ることもしていない。和音を意識して選びながらメロディを構築していくことが、わたしの音楽の書き方。

最初のアルバム『fra eufori』はカバーアルバムで、当時おもしろいと感じていたポップソングを素材にした実験的なものだった。でも、今回の新作『intimate yell』は、より自分自身の内面や、コラボレーションを通じて出会った人たちとの関係性と結びついた作品になったと思う。より個人的なアルバムね。

–『intimate yell』では、作詞にもこだわられたそうですね。

コーテシー：そう。詞の書き方に関して、いくつかやってみたかったアイデアがあって、Sofia Defino Leiby, Lucia Odoom, KLŌ、Geoffery Makといった「書くこと」を表現にしているアーティストたちと一緒に歌詞をつくったの。そのプロセスの中で、詩やラブソングが生まれて、音楽的なテーマの下にまとまっていた感じがある。

–今回の作品は多くのアーティストとコラボレーションされていますね。

コーテシー： まさにね。曲作りやアルバム制作に関しては、自分自身がどこまで踏み込めるかという挑戦だった。異なる役割やスキルをもつ多くの人びとを招いてトライ＆エラーを繰り返すプロセスだったから、必要なコミュニケーションの量は膨大だったし、プロセスを通じて得られたものを自分のビジョンに沿った作品として昇華していくのもとてもハードだった。

セッションの間、参加してくれたアーティストには多くの自由を与えられるように心掛けたけど、最終的には自分自身が方向性を決めて、全体を編集した。ミキシングはSprayが担当してくれたけれど、その時点で楽曲の構成や流れはすでに決まっていた。どの楽器やボーカルを残すか、カットするか、最終的な判断はすべて自分でやったし、すべての曲の基本的な構造は自分自身で書いたもの。

SNS時代に複雑なアートを追求する理由

– 『intimate yell』のリリースと同時に公開されたミュージックビデオは、ドイツの写真家ローラ・シェーファーとの共作で、ウンベルト・エーコの影響も受けているそうですね。

コーテシー：わたしの作品――合唱も音楽も映像も――は、いつもさまざまな文学や文章からの影響を受けている。正直言うと、エーコの後期のエッセイには正直そこまで惹かれなくて。ベストセラー作家になった後の彼は少し勢いを失ってしまったようにも感じるし、そういう意味では、たとえばスーザン・ソンタグのような人とは少し違う存在よね。

私が今回参照しているのは、エーコの初期のアート批評で、特に1960年代に書かれた芸術に関する文章。当時、彼は数学の理論から派生した情報理論について論じていて、コミュニケーションにおいて「それがどれだけの意味を持つのか」と「それがどれだけ複雑であるか」の関係を探求していた。現代アートにおける「意味」と「情報の複雑性」は、私のアートへの取り組み方と関連性があると感じたの。エーコは1960年代当時、そんなふうに複数のレイヤーや曖昧さを含む新しい芸術表現の方法について書いていた。

–なるほど。

コーテシー：たとえば今回のMV――”アートビデオ”と言ったほうが近いかもしれないけど――では、一人の登場人物にフォーカスした明快なストーリー展開にはしていない。 複数の語りが同時に進行していくような構造をとっていて、ときには画面を分割して複数の映像を同時に流すこともある。

そして、映像の中で映っているイメージとは別に、字幕ではヴァージニア・ウルフについての考察や、現代のベルリンで生きる若者の会話が流れていたりもして、視覚的にも言語的にも多層的な作品になっているの。最初は少し混乱するかもしれないけど、それが狙いでもある。何度か見返すことで、少しずつ新しい発見があるような作品にしたかったから。観客と作品とのあいだに、ひとつの「終わり」が訪れるというより、常に未完成な状態が続いていくような作品になっていると思ってる。

–面白いです。

コーテシー：いま話したような手法を取り入れているアーティストは増えたけど、今のポップカルチャーのコンテクストでそういった作品をつくるのは難しい。SNSでは、多くの人が「複雑なもの」を咀嚼する前に、すぐに次へとスクロールしてしまう。

私自身としては、そういうスピード感に合わせて作品をつくることにはもう興味が持てなくなってしまって。バズるとか、ストリーミングされやすいものをつくることにはまったく関心がないの。特にソーシャルメディアが発達した時代において、人々はコンテンツを素早く消費することに慣れており、複雑性や深みが求められることは少ない。

Photo by Liv Latricia Habel

–SNSに流れているコンテンツは”アート”というより”ミーム”として消費されているような感じですよね。

コーテシー：アーティストがSNSに合わせて作品をつくろうとするのは、大きな落とし穴だと思う。アーティストはインフルエンサーになるべきじゃないし、そう振る舞うことで多くの文化的な損失が生まれる。もちろん、自分のビジョンに沿ったやり方でSNSを使う方法はあると思うし、Instagramのストーリーでコラージュ機能を使ったりするのを楽しいなと思うときもあるけど。

でも、SNS上で成功するために時間やエネルギーを使いたいとは思わないの。人と人が実際に集まって、複雑かつ、メインストリームのオンライン空間とは決して相容れないような体験ができる空間をつくることに集中したいから。

–そうですよね。

コーテシー：アンダーグラウンドやサブカルチャーそのものが縮小してきているし、若い世代の多くが、アンダーグラウンドのカルチャーに強い関心を持っているようには感じない。でも、そういう状況を嘆いたり、ほかの世代を責めたりするよりも、わたしは美学的も、コンセプト的にも新しいことを追求したい。

デジタル上に投稿することを前提としない作品をつくり続けて、それをリアル空間で発表するための場所を見せる場所をこれからもつくっていきたいと思ってる。たとえば、今つくっている映像作品もYouTubeで見ることを前提につくった作品じゃなくて、プロジェクターと大きなスピーカーがある空間で体験されるための作品として作っている。映像はベルリンのCCA（Center for Contemporary Art）で開催したリリースイベントで上映したけど、これからもそういう空間を作り続けたい。

–とはいえ、アートがデジタルの中で”ミーム化”されてしまう流れに私たちはどう抗えるのでしょうかね。

コーテシー：うーん、「抗う」ってことはあまり考えたことがないかな。というより、そもそもそういったものに興味を持つことがないの。必要があるときはスマートフォンもパソコンも使うけど、何かを楽しむとか、誰かとつながるために使うことはほとんどない。メッセージのやりとりも得意じゃないし、たぶん「返信の遅い人」って思われてると思う（笑）。

私にとって大事なのは、同じ空間にいる人と時間を共有すること。もちろんひとりで過ごす時間をとても重要。スタジオにこもって作品をつくる時間も必要だし、本を読む時間も大切。家族と過ごしていないときは、パーティーやアートのイベントに出かけたり、1人でスタジオにこもったりしている。その間を行き来してる感じが理想の生活スタイルかな。

–そうですね（笑）。最後に、4月28日のショーに向けて日本のリスナーにメッセージをお願いします。

コーテシー：日本でDJをしたのはしばらく前になるけど、すごく集中力の高いオーディエンスに囲まれた、とても濃密な体験だった。またあの感覚を味わえることを、心から楽しみにしてる。

Photo by Liv Latricia Habel

Courtesy at VENT

開催日：​2025年4月28日（月）

開場時間：​23:00

会場：​VENT（東京都港区南青山3-18-19 フェスタ表参道ビルB1F）

アクセス：​東京メトロ表参道駅 A4出口より徒歩約1分

チケット情報

当日券：​¥4,000

BEFORE 24:00 ：​¥2,000

前売券（ADV）：​¥2,500（優先入場）

前売券購入：https://t.livepocket.jp/e/vent_20250428

イベント詳細：http://vent-tokyo.net/schedule/vent_20250428/

INTERVIEW: Courtesy

Art and Dance Music in the Age of Social Media: A Pursuit of New Expression and Aesthetics

※Courtesy will perform a show at VENT in Tokyo on April 28. For more details, see the end of the article.

– Your tracks and DJ sets often incorporate elements of trance and ambient music. At the same time, you've played and even organized parties at iconic techno venues like Berghain and Bassiani —spaces that are traditionally known for a more purist techno sound. For many trance or ambient-focused DJs and artists, performing at such venues can be a challenging task. How do you manage to stay true to your own style while still captivating audiences who may be more aligned with technos traditional expectations?

Courtesy: It's good you asked, I actually dont play any trance or techno anymore. Stylistically I am more interested in 90s electro, garage and house, a lot of different genres which I was playing before I had a breakthrough with releasing the record Kulør 001, this seminal compilation of fast trance influenced contemporary dance music from Copenhagen, which I can confidently say set the tone for a lot of other artists afterwards, for better or worse….

I am digging a lot of vinyl again, focusing on the shows that make me feel genuinely excited.

– Can I ask you more about the influence of ”Kulør 001”? What do you mean by ”for better or worse”?

Courtesy: Generally dance music, both underground and commercial, became faster and trance music as an influence is now omnipresent. Obviously before Kulør 001 came out, people like Evian Christ or Lorenzo Senni have been working seriously with trance as an influence within experimental electronic music, but in music with drums, it wasnt present. It's everywhere now and I just kind of lost interest.

– How do you see Trance Music after ”Kulør 001”?

Courtesy: Since I dont work with the genre at the moment, it doesn't make sense for me to talk about it.

– You are in Berlin now, right?

Courtesy: I live in Berlin now and moved from Copenhagen, Denmark in 2018.

– How has moving to Berlin changed your life?

Courtesy: Definitely, it's made me a better artist. The directness of German language, the way people speak to each other, which borders on rude for most other cultures, is beneficial in terms of discourse.

– However, the art scene in Berlin seems to be in a difficult situation right now.

Courtesy: Yes, it is. There have been a lot of funding cuts, affecting some art institutions.

– I had an image of Berlin as a city that has provided generous support for culture, so this decision came as a surprise to me.

Courtesy: This reflects the effects of the recession that Germany as a whole is facing, not just Berlin. Also after the pandemic companies are taking advantage of the rising cost of living and raising their prices in an insane way compared to what inflation is supposed to be.

– What are the most serious problems hitting artists?

Courtesy: Problems related to housing and freedom of speech.

– Some see a loss of freedom of expression from Berlin...

Courtesy: I am reading Jean-Paul Sartre at the moment ”Am I really a man who has the right to act in such a manner that humanity regulates itself by what I do?” feels relevant.

– How about Copenhagen? You collaborated with Erika de Casier on your last album ”fra eufori” but do you also interact with other Danish artists?

Courtesy: Of course. I have known people in the music and art scene in Copenhagen for a long time, and Erika is one of those acquaintances. Also Smerz, who performed at my event in Berghain, Berlin in 2023 was another important Copenhagen-based artist (duo), however I think they moved home to Norway now. I don't know if I'll ever move fully back to Copenhagen though.

– Was the event in Berghain special?

Courtesy: Very, the architecture that is unique to that place makes it very special to work, few places - Tresor being one of them - has something similar going on. These Berghain events were also the first events I did which engaged with bringing art into a club space. These first attempts were very important for me in terms of developing Against Interpretation Club, the series of events I started this year.

– Youve brought not only music, but also different music genres or performances into Berghain—a place thats often seen as a symbol of techno purity. How were you able to introduce something so unconventional into such a traditionally defined space?

Courtesy: I had an idea and pitched it and they accepted for the duration of the events I did there. It is not easy to work with such a big institution with its structures and rules. And at some point we also reached a level where I couldnt develop the concept further than music and performance. Now I do the event at OHM which is technically a sound gallery and in there they literally let me hang work on the walls, I can do video projections and exhibitions alongside the music.

– ”Against Interpretation Club”, was this title inspired by Susan Sontag? And What kind of events will this series be?

Courtesy: The name obviously comes from the Sontag essay Against Interpretation, and I love Sontag who I have read a lot. But most importantly it was a catchy title, I wouldnt say that her critique in this essay is relevant for everything I curate under the banner of Against Interpretation Club. The events are intended as an experience somewhere between a group show, exhibition and a party.

Everyone who participates with work or performances has a serious art practice of some kind that I like, may that be writing, sculpture, performing, painting, etc. The first edition of Against Interpretation Club was at OHM, the small experimental club in Tresor, with artists Michel Wagenschütz, Samuel Haitz, Hannah Endrulat, Mathis Altmann, Yves B. Golden, Ludwig Wandinger and with a text by Philipp Hindahl, the second one was at the Berlin art institution Schinkel Pavillon where I also showed my choir pieces Gossip II, this time featuring Olga Hohmann, who appears in one of the intimate yell videos, and KLŌ, Ronja, as well as Yves B. Golden, Hannah Endrulat who also performed at the first event.

– ”Against Interpretation Club”is also your new label name. Have there been any changes in your thinking when you did the label of Kulør?

Courtesy: I started Kulør to release music by other artists, Against Interpretation Club is for my own music and the many collaborations I do now.

– It seems a bit unusual that someone like you, a well-known DJ who also runs a label and organizes parties, released your debut album so late. What was the impetus or motivation for releasing your own album?

Courtesy: There are many reasons. I started learning piano and composition late. I am still technically challenged regarding playing piano, but I love music played on piano and my composition process always starts on the piano. I don't use sequencers or AI composition tools, there is nothing aleatory about writing practice. It's all about consciously using chords and writing melodies. While my first album "fra eufori" was a cover album, where I made an album to explore pop songs I found interesting at the time, my new album "intimate yell" is more about my inner self and the people I collaborated with, I guess its more personal.

For "intimate yell," I had some songwriting ideas I wanted to explore. I worked with several writers and artists with writing practices, Sofia Defino Leiby, Lucia Odoom, KLŌ and Geoffery Mak, to write lyrics for this album, and the resulted was some poetry and love songs with musical themes underneath.

– You collaborated with many artists on ”intimate yell”.

Courtesy: Exactly. I really wanted to push myself in terms of songwriting and album production, so I went through an intense process. It was a trial-and-error process with a lot of different people with different roles and skills, so the amount of communication required was mammoth. I collected what was made through the process into a coherent piece of work that was in line with my vision.

I gave the participating artists a lot of freedom during the sessions, like with the pianist Ben Meerwein, but in the end I decided on the direction of the songs and I edited everything. Spray mixed the album and added drums according to my direction, but by then the song structure was decided. I made all the decisions about what to keep and what to cut in terms of instruments and vocals, and I obviously wrote the foundational song structure of all the songs.

– You released two music videos made in collaboration with German photographer Laura Shaeffer along with the new album. I understand that the video was influenced by Umberto Eco.

Courtesy: My work, the choirs, the music and my video work is very informed by text, from a lot of different sources and literature. I didn't love the later Umberto Eco's essays I read, maybe he lost it a bit after becoming a best-selling author Im not sure. In that respect, he is a bit different from someone like Susan Sontag, though I know she was disappointed with the lack of public enthusiasm for her works of fiction.

It is Ecos early art criticism to which I am referring to in these pieces. I am particularly interested in his texts on art in the 1960s. He was discussing information theory derived from mathematical theory in the context of art. He explored the relationship between how much meaning a piece of art has and how complex it is in communication, ambiguous is a key word here. I felt that meaning and complexity of information in art had relevance to the way I approach my work as an artist, particularly in terms of how ambiguous it is.

– What do you mean by that?

Courtesy: To be more specific, in the music videos, or art videos which they are more, instead of following a clear and simple narrative centered on a single person, we experiment with multiple layers of narrative going on at the same time. Sometimes we would show multiple screens at the same time. In addition to the visuals about the images you are seeing, the subtitles include discussions about Virginia Woolf and conversations about being a young person living in contemporary berlin. All of this is happening at the same time, so it can be a little confusing, but that's the point. To fully experience it, you probably need to watch the videos several times, and even then you will discover something new each time you watch it. The work is never finished in terms of the meeting with the audience.

Eco was writing about the then, in the 60s, new ways to create multi-layered, ambiguous art. Many artists have since adopted this approach, but it is not a popular way to produce work for pop culture. Especially in this age of social media, a lot of people are used to consuming content quickly without complexity or debt. I wanted to create something that goes against this, Ive completely lost interest in producing anything that is supposed to stream a lot or ”work online”.

– It is true that the content currently flowing through social media seems to be consumed more as memes than as art, doesn't it?

Courtesy: I think it is a big trap for artists to adapt their work to social media. Artists should not be influencers, and behaving that way entails a lot of cultural loss. Maybe there are ways to use social media in an aesthetically interesting way that fit your vision and I sometimes enjoy the collage feature in Instagram stories and posts.

But personally, I wouldn't want to invest my time and resources in being successful on social media. I want to focus on creating physical spaces where people can come together in person and experience complex things that don't fit into the mainstream online.

– I see.

Courtesy: I was interested in pop culture, not so much anymore, the underground and subcultures as a whole is shrinking and a lot of younger people don't seem to care much about it. But rather than complaining about this or blaming a new generation, I would prefer to continue to make works that are not based on digital platforms and make irl spaces for them to be presented. For example, the videos I am working on are not meant to be shown on YouTube, but I put it there for people who, out of logistical reasons, can't be present at the screenings. The release event I did at CCA Center For Contemporary Art Berlin, was a room with a projector and big speakers which is how the work should be experienced, I will continue to make work that is not designed to be shown online.

Photo by Liv Latricia Habel

– How should we resist the meme-fication of art on digital?

Courtesy: I rarely think about resisting it. I just don't care about digital art or memes. I use my phone and my computer when I need to, but rarely for the purpose of enjoying something or connecting with others, you could say I am a bad texter.

For me it's important to spend time with people in the same physical space, or to be alone. I need my time in the studio to make works and I need time to read. My ideal lifestyle, when I am not with my family, is to oscillate between parties, something art related and my studio.

- Right (laughs). How do you feel about the current state of the party scene in Berlin?

Courtesy: I think there are a lot of interesting things happening.I think the underground party scene is as vibrant as ever. There is also a continuing flux of interesting galleries being created literally underground, like in the basements of apartment buildings or underneath bars. However they are not great for the paintings, which sometimes get moldy in the damp environment.

- Finally, please give a few words to the Japanese audience.

Courtesy: It has been a while since I DJed in Japan, but it was always for an intense and attentive audience, I am looking forward to re-experiencing that.

Courtesy at VENT

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Doors Open: 23:00

Venue: VENT (B1F, Festa Omotesando Building, 3-18-19 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Access: 1-minute walk from Exit A4 of Omotesando Station (Tokyo Metro)

Ticket

At the door: ¥4,000

Before 24:00: ¥2,000

Advance (Priority Entry): ¥2,500

Purchase Advance Tickets:

https://t.livepocket.jp/e/vent_20250428

Event Details:

http://vent-tokyo.net/schedule/vent_20250428/