Kali Maloneが語る、近代がもたらした音楽の標準化と、それを超越する音楽

カリ・マローン（Kali Malone）は、現代のエクスペリメンタルミュージックにおいて最も注目を集める作曲家だ。アメリカ・コロラド州で生まれ、10代からノイズミュージックに親しんだ彼女は、その後スウェーデンのストックホルム王立音楽大学で電子音響作曲を学び、現在もスウェーデンを拠点に活動している。

その生い立ちから育まれてきた「アウトサイダー」的な視点によって、モダン・クラシックとアヴァンギャルドの境界線を巧みに歩んできたカリ・マローンの音楽は一見するとミニマルだが、オーディエンスに新たな思考の扉を開かせるような多層的なリズムとサウンドが存在し、聴く人の心に強烈な感動を与える。

夫でもあるSunn O)))のスティーヴン・オマリーとコラボレーションした、5時間超えの超大作『Does Spring Hide Its Joy』に続くアルバムとしてリリースされた『All Life Long』は、マローンの音楽的哲学と革新性を78分に凝縮した傑作で、合唱、金管楽器、そしてパイプオルガンを主体とする12曲が収録され、高い評価を得ている。

彼女の音楽の革新性は、マローンが取り組む調律への探求にも現れている。マローンは、西洋音楽における12平均律が音楽的な自由を制限しているとし、古い調律法に目を向けることで作曲家やリスナーに新たな視点を提供しようとしてきた。調律に関して彼女が取り組んできたのは、音楽の枠に留まらない文化的、社会的、歴史的な「標準化」という暴力的な問題に対する問題提起で、マローンは、調律を、建築や言語、労働システムと同様に社会構造や権力関係に影響を与える重要な要素として捉えている。例えば、彼女が使用する15世紀のミーントーン・オルガンの調律は、現代の標準化された音楽システムに対する挑戦であり、古えの音楽と現代の実験音楽の橋渡しを試みていると言えるだろう。カリ・マローンは、芸術表現の枠をこえて音楽を探求し、社会の既成概念に挑戦する希代の作曲家なのだ。

ここからは、東京で行なった彼女へのインタビューをお届けする。

Photo by Stephen O'Malley

「標準化」の過程で失われていったもの

–現在はストックホルムを拠点に活動されていますよね。ストックホルムに移った経緯は何でしたか？

カリ：私は元々アメリカのコロラド出身で、若い頃はクラシックの声楽を学んでいたけど、コロラドのアンダーグラウンド・ミュージック・シーン、特にノイズ・ミュージックやアンビエント・ミュージックにものめり込んでいた。クラシックとエクスペリメンタルな音楽の両方の世界の狭間にいるような感じだったの。

そして17歳の頃に友達を訪ねてニューヨークに行った時に、スウェーデン人のミュージシャンのエレン・アークブロに出会った。彼女はストックホルムの電子アコースティックのシーンに深く関与していて、私にストックホルムに遊びに来ないかと誘ってくれた。彼女はまさか私が本当に来ると思っていなかったと思うけど、私は実際にストックホルムまで行ってエレンの家で冬休みを過ごし、ストックホルムの実験音楽のシーンに触れる素晴らしい時間を過ごした。そして、2012年からスウェーデン王立音楽大学に合格したことをきっかけに本格的にストックホルムに住み始めたの。

–すごい出会いですね（笑）。

カリ：私が引っ越した年にエレンと私はカテリーナ・バルビエリとも出会った。彼女はエレンのクラスメイトで、イタリアから大学の留学プログラムでストックホルムに来ていたの。カテリーナもエレンも10代後半の頃からお互いを知っていて、一緒に成長もして、それぞれの道を見つけながら、今もお互いに支え合っているのは本当に特別なことよね。特別な出会いと友情のお陰で今の自分があると思ってる。

私の人生において重要だったもう一つの出会いがストックホルムのオルガン調律師ヤン・ベルゲソンとの出会い。私は当時、調律システムの歴史とその社会的、文化的、感情的な影響についてエッセイを書いていて、その時にインタビューしたのがヤンだった。それから私は彼のもとでインターンを始めて、数年間、スウェーデン中を回ってパイプオルガンの修理や調律をした。オルガンのための作曲を始めたのもちょうどこの時期ね。

Photo by Stephen O'Malley

–調律に興味を持ったきっかけは何でしたか？

カリ：実験的な調律にはいつも興味を持っていた。感情に関する創造的な発見につながることが多いからね。ただ、音楽の調律が社会的・文化的な影響を及ぼしていることを知って、興味と研究の意欲はさらに深まった。特に調律の標準化が西洋音楽に与えた影響についてね。

–どういうことでしょうか？

カリ：近代になって多くのものが標準化されたように、音楽の調律にも標準化が起こった。今日の調律の主流となっている「平均律」と呼ばれるものね。

標準化が起こった背景には当時の技術革新や人びとの価値観の変容など多くのことが関係しているけど、「平均律」が受け入れられたのも、音楽教育が大学で行われるようになって調の変化が多い複雑な音楽を作りたい人が増えたこと、経済的にもメリットがあったことも大きいと思う。フレットのある楽器がフレットのない楽器と一緒に演奏できるようになってオーケストラが生まれたようにね。

オーケストラ音楽の出現は、イントネーションを合わせるために様々な種類の楽器を必要とした。それ以前の時代では、複数人で室内楽のような小さなアンサンブルで行われるのが普通で、似たような楽器のグループが一緒に演奏し、その楽器にとってより自然な方法でイントネーションをとっていた。

工場を動かすために標準化された時間や単位が必要だったように、音楽にも多くのことが起こったの。ただ、オーケストラが生まれたことで多くの雇用が生まれ、平均律によって音楽はより効率良く、円滑になってさまざまなタイプの音楽を演奏することができるようになった一方で、楽器の個性や多様性、創造性が狭められてしまったとも言えると思う。

2024年11月、東京の「LEMAIRE EBISU」でパフォーマンスが実現。カリはポジティブ・オルガン、共演者のFUJI||||||||||TAはウォータータンクを演奏

–標準化の過程で失われていったものは何だと思いますか？

カリ：私たちの現在の音楽のパラダイムは、12平均律という文化的ヘゲモニーの下にあって、ハーモニー表現のパレットはとても限られている。平均律に標準化される以前は、地域の文化や風土、気候、作曲家や音楽家の芸術的判断によってさまざまな調律の方法が存在したけど、調律の標準化によって、こうした表現の多様性は排除されてしまった。

それ以前は、あなたが小さな村にいるか大都市にいるか、山にいるか海辺にいるか、教会にいるか城にいるかによって調律の方法は異なっていたけど、標準化の過程でそれらの多様性は排除されてしまった。特定の音程関係を優先して他の可能性を排除することで、文化の音楽的価値観が定義され、社会の感情的な知性に影響が生まれてしまったの。

–なるほど。

カリ：他にも、ハーモニーの標準化は人びとの音楽に対する認識にも大きな影響を与えている。例えば、完全四度音は「美しく調和的」、三度音は「不気味で極悪非道」とか、音程に対しては様々な文化的固定観念があるけど、これは標準化によって植え付けられた非常に還元的で単純化された認識のあり方。

私が調律について興味を持っているのは、さまざまなアプローチを試すことでこうした音楽の固定観念を打ち破り、特殊な音程の組み合わせに不思議さや複雑さを見出すこと。調律に探求的なアプローチを採用し、さまざまなハーモニーを試しながら深く聴くことで音楽を通してより多くの洞察を得ることができる。

少し聴いてみただけで、ああ、これは悲しい歌なんだなとか、楽しい歌なんだなと分かってしまうような音楽を自分がやりたいとは思わない。むしろ私は楽しいコードなのか悲しいコードなのかがまったく分からないような曖昧で複雑な音楽を好む。何回も繰り返し聞くことによって、理解がまったく変わってしまうような音楽ね。例えば、最初に聞いた時は、悲しかったり、不気味な感じがするんだけど、10回くらい聞いてみると、突然、恍惚として幸せな気分になったりするように。

音の中に驚きと畏敬の念を見出すこと

–標準化から離れて作品を作ることの意義は何だと思いますか？ さまざまな難しさがありそうですよね。

カリ：私は決して伝統的な奏法を完全に否定しているわけではなくて、今でもよく平均律で音楽を作り演奏をしている。ただ、新しい感覚や視点を活性化させるためにはさまざまなバリエーションがあるべきだと思う。新しい文化を知り、新しい音楽や芸術に触れることは、別の視点を増やすし、人間とは何か？ 人生において何が可能なのか？という想像力を活性化させる。

社会に同質的なものしかなければ、異なる問題や新たな解決策への新たな道を見出す想像力はほとんど働かないでしょ？

–そうですね。

カリ：私が音楽を通じてやりたいことは、音の中に驚きと畏敬の念を見出すこと。私が演奏中に音楽に畏敬の念を感じるような瞬間があったとき、オーディエンスも同じような感覚を共有しているような気がする。音楽をより意味のあるものにするためには、オーディエンスもその体験自体にコミットする必要がある。会場にいる全員が一緒になって、その体験を意味のあるものにすることが必要なの。そのために、演奏者は常に冷静かつクリアな状態でいることが求められると思う。演奏者が注意深く落ち着いて集中していれば、観客も応えてくれる。逆に、演奏者が不安や緊張、恐怖を感じていたらオーディエンスもそれを感じ取るはず。

Photo by Stephen O'Malley

–そのような冷静さと言えば、あなたは作曲において構造やルールの重要性について良く強調されています。しかし同時に、一方で感情的な複雑さも追求されている。こうした対照的な関係性はどのように追求することが可能なのでしょうか？

カリ：少し矛盾しているように聞こえるよね。ただ、個人的には人間の中で矛盾していると考えられる要素の多くは両立するものだと思っている。例えば、理性的で論理的なマインドと感情的で創造的なマインド、あるいは無意識と意識的なマインドなど、相反すると考えられている多くのものが両立する。そして、対立すると考えられるものが同時に存在することで新たな価値は生まれてくるの。

音楽をつくるときはできるだけ感情的な要素を脇において、客観的で理性的なアプローチで取り組むことを心掛けている。このアプローチは数学や幾何学に近いものだと思っているけど、座って日記を書くよりもずっとうまく感情的なことを表現できるし、自分が感じていることをより理解できるような気がする。

音楽と理性的に向き合うことによって神秘性やより深い意味を見出すことができる。逆に、感情に導かれるように取り組もうとすると、激しく流動的な世界に入り込んでしまって作品が時代遅れで物語的に感じられる傾向があるわ。

–なるほど。

カリ：私は奇妙だけど誰もが何らかの形で共感できるようなハーモニーの表現を見つけたい。そのような表現こそが私たちの心に新しい何かを開いてくれるものだと思うから。私にとって音楽とはアーティストの感情や気持ちの表現以上のもの。音楽と過ごす最高の体験とは、突然人生の思い出やこれまでの出来事が一気に溢れでてきて、非線形にそれらの思い出に出会えることができた瞬間だと思ってる。音楽が突然意識の別の部分を目覚めさせて、それぞれのつながりを橋渡ししてくれるような体験こそ最も貴重なものなの。

コントロールを失うことは「創造的」な制約

–今回のアルバム『All life long』では、おっしゃていたような「標準化」以前のユニークな調律のパイプオルガンでレコーディングを行ったんですよね？ そのような珍しいセッティングで演奏し、レコーディングを行う経験はどうでしたか？

カリ：ええ、まさに信じられないような経験だった。今回のアルバムのレコーディングのためにヨーロッパ中のオルガンをリサーチして、最終的にスイス、オランダ、スウェーデンにある歴史的調律のオルガン4台でレコーディングを行ったの。現在のオルガンのほとんどは平均律だから、今回のようにオリジナルのミントーン調律のオルガンで演奏できることは貴重で素晴らしい経験だった。ミントーンの調律で演奏することは化石を発見するような感じだった。

実は、東京には東京芸術劇場にマチュー・ガルニエとその家族によって作られたミーントーン・チューニングのオルガンがある。彼は優れたオルガン製作者であり、調律マニアでもあり、日本中にオルガンを持っている。今回の東京旅行でそのオルガンを試すことができたけど、素晴らしい音色だった。また東京に来て演奏するのが私の夢ね。

Photo by Stephen O'Malley

–レコーディング以外にも、昨年東京の淀橋教会でのライブのように、あなたは世界各地の教会で演奏されていますよね。教会での演奏する場合とコンサートホールで演奏する場合とではどのような違いを感じられていますか？

カリ：まず音響的な違いがある。教会には残響（リヴァーブ）が多く、他の楽器よりも適している楽器がある。舞台美術に関しても、教会では芸術的な影響を与えられることはほとんどない。照明を変えるくらいはできることもあるけど、基本的に宗教的な図像や座席はすべて固定されている。オルガンはたいてい教会の後方にあって、私たちが演奏している間、オーディエンスは私たちを見ることができない場合が多い。

ただ、このようにコントロールを失うことはある種の「創造的」な制約でもある。これまで私は、独自の視覚的スペクタクルを創り出すことよりも聴くことを優先するようにパフォーマンスを定義してきたし、あくまで優先したいのは、聴くことを中心とした内省的な体験を作り出すためにオルガンにアクセスすることだから。教会の内装や環境をコントロールすることはあまり重要ではないの。

コンサートホールも同様に、官僚主義や芸術的キュレーションのために管理され、多くの場合保守的で、時には教会以上にアクセスするのが難しい場合もある。日本でも、コンサートホールでは現代音楽があまり受け入れられていないと聞いたことがあるわ。

–そうかもしれませんね……。ヨーロッパでも地域ごとに教会のあり方に違いはあるんですか？

カリ：ヨーロッパでも地域や宗派によって大きな違いがある。南ヨーロッパはより保守的でカトリック色が強いからオルガンを利用するのが難しいけど、他のプロテスタントの地域では教会で世俗的な音楽を演奏することを受け入れてくれる場合が多い。演奏がどうなるかは、実際に行ってみないと分からないからいつも不安はあるけど、教会でオルガンを弾けることが当たり前のことだと思わないように心がけている。

訪れる度に用務員さんから神父さんまですべての人に挨拶をして、私は彼らに敬意を払うために教会にいるということを示す。そうすれば、彼らは私を信頼してオルガンを任そうと思ってくれるの。私は自分自身の振る舞いが、今後教会が他の人にもオルガンを任せてみるかどうかを決断する際にに大きな影響を与えていると自覚している。教会のオルガンの演奏だけが目的なのではなくて、むしろ、この素晴らしい楽器がより多くの人に演奏されるようになるためのきっかけ作りのために教会を訪れていると思っている。

–残念ながら、フランスでは予定されていた教会でのコンサートが極右宗教団体によるデモによって中止に追い込まれることもありましたよね……。

カリ：とても残念なことだったわ。ただ、悲しいことに、私はヨーロッパで原理主義的な極右グループに攻撃された多くのアーティストの一人に過ぎない。今回の件は、単に私のコンサートがキャンセルされただけでなくて社会におけるより深刻な政治的介入にも関連している。保守的な場所では、同じようなコミュニティ、同じような伝統、同じような音楽の作り方、同じような人びとを維持しようとする。だから、私が新たな音楽や経験、多様な聴衆をもたらすことによって、保守的な伝統を脅かす存在だと思われることもある。

一方で、このような攻撃を受けることは、私の音楽に対する信念を強めることでもある。私は音楽を強く信じているから、誰かが何かを信じていることは理解できる。私は音楽に人生を捧げてきた。だから信仰に人生を捧げる人のことも理解できる。私は、音楽が私たちの心、思考、文化、社会に及ぼす力と影響力を、これまで以上に信じているの。

Photo by Stephen O'Malley

Kari Malone talks about the standardization of music brought about by modernity and music that transcends it.

- How did you end up in Stockholm?

I'm from Colorado, USA, and when I was younger, I studied classical vocal music, but was also into the underground experimental music scene in Denver, Colorado. I was in between the worlds. Later, when I was 17, I met the Swedish musician Ellen Akbro while she was touring in New York. She was involved in the electroacoustic and free-improvised music scene in Stockholm and invited me to visit her. I don't think she thought I would come, but I went to Stockholm and spent the winter holidays at Arkbro's apartment. I had a wonderful time getting to know Stockholm's experimental music scene. I moved to Sweden later that year in 2012 and eventually studied composition at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm.

- That's an amazing meeting.

Ellen and I also met the musician Caterina Barbieri that first year I moved to Stockholm. She was Ellens classmate on a university study abroad program from Italy. So, it was a series of special encounters and friendships that eventually brought me to where I am now. It's really special that Caterina, Ellen, and I have known each other since our late teens. We grew up together, found our own paths, and are still connected and supportive of each other.

Another important encounter in my life was with Jan Börjeson, an organ tuner in Stockholm. At the time, I was writing an essay on the history of tuning systems and their social, cultural, and emotional impact. I interviewed Jan, and I was fascinated by his ideas. Most of all, we became great friends. I started interning for him, and we went all over Sweden repairing and tuning pipe organs for a few years. It was during this time that I started composing music for the organ.

- What sparked your interest in tuning?

Ive always been artistically interested in experimental tunings because they can lead to creative discoveries in new emotional territories. My fascination and research grew deeper when I became aware of the social and cultural impact of musical tuning throughout history, particularly the significant impact that the standardization of tuning has had on Western music.

- What do you mean by the standardisation of music?

Just as many things have been standardized throughout modernity, this standardization also happened to tuning. It's called equal temperament, the predominant way of tuning today. The standardization was due to several factors, including technological innovations and the changing values of culture. The transition to equal temperament during the Industrial Revolution was also influenced by music education being offered at universities, and people started to make more complex music with many key changes, where all notes should sound equally good. The standardization meant that fretted instruments and key board instruments could play together with non-fretted instruments. The emergence of orchestral music required many different types of instruments to intonate together. Equal temperament was a compromise to achieve these artistic ambitions. But something was also lost in this compromise.

- What do you think has been lost in the process of standardisation?

Our current musical paradigm is under the cultural hegemony of the twelve-tone equal temperament system, where there is a very limited pallet of harmonic expression. The harmony possible within equal temperament is non-periodic and slightly out of tune. Before this was the main standardized system, there were many ways of tuning depending on the local culture, climate, and artistic decisions of composers and musicians. The standardization process eliminated these diversities of expression. The prioritization of certain pitch relationships and the exclusion of other possibilities have defined the musical values of culture and influenced society's greater emotional intelligence.

- I see.

I think the standardization of harmony has impacted listeners' perceptions of music. For example, there are various cultural stereotypes of intervals: the perfect fourth is beautiful and harmonious, the minor third is sa, and the tritone is eerie and diabolical. However, this is a very reductive and simplistic perception instilled through standardization.

What interests me about tuning is breaking out of these musical stereotypes by trying different approaches and finding wonder and complexity in special pitch combinations. We can gain more insight through music by adopting an exploratory approach to tuning, trying out different harmonies, and listening deeply.

- What do you think is the significance of working away from standardization? There are going to be all sorts of difficulties...

I am by no means completely rejecting traditional methods. I still often make music and perform in equal temperament. I just think that different variations are necessary to activate new sensations and perspectives. Knowing new cultures and experiencing new music and art increases another perspective and activates the imagination of what it is to be human, what is possible in life. If there is only homogeneity in society, there is little imagination to find new paths and new solutions, right?

- Yes, that's true.

What I want to do through music is to find wonder and magnetism in sound. When I have moments of awe in the music while I'm playing, I think the audience shares that same feeling. To make the music more meaningful, the audience must always be committed to the experience itself. Everyone in the venue needs to come together to make the experience meaningful. This requires the performer to remain a clear channel at all times. The audience will mirror this if the performer is attentive, clear, and deeply focused. Conversely, if the performer is anxious, distracted, or fearful, the audience will absorb this.

- Speaking of such calmness, you stress well the importance of structure and rules in your compositions. But at the same time, on the other hand, you also pursue emotional complexity. How can these contrasting relationships be pursued?

It sounds a bit contradictory, doesn't it? However, many elements that are considered contradictory are compatible. Many things that are thought to be in conflict, such as the rational, logical mind, and the emotional, creative mind, or the unconscious and the conscious, are compatible. And new experiences are created by the simultaneous existence of things considered to be in conflict.

Sometimes, when I am making music, I try to put aside emotional factors and work with an objective and rational approach. I think of this approach as similar to mathematics or geometry. In this way, I somehow feel that I can inadvertently express my emotions much better and understand what I'm feeling better than if I sat down and wrote in a diaristic narrative.

I can find mystery and more profound meaning by rationally facing the music. On the other hand, sometimes, if I try to work in an emotionally guided way, I enter an intensely fluid world where there is a different result where the work tends to feel dated and narrative.

- I see.

I want to find an expression of harmony that is simultaneously new and strange but familiar and relatable at the same time. I think those expressions are the ones that open up something new for our minds. I think the most precious music experiences are the ones where music suddenly awakens another part of your consciousness and bridges connections.

- For this album, ”All life long”, you recorded on a uniquely tuned pipe organ, before the standardisation you mentioned? How was the experience of playing and recording in such an unusual setting?

Yes, it was an incredible experience. We researched organs all over Europe for the recording of this album and ended up recording on four organs in historical tunings in Switzerland, Holland and Sweden. Most organs today are in equal temperament, so it was a rare and wonderful experience to be able to play on organs in their original meantone tuning as we did. Playing in the meantone tuning is like discovering a fossil. It's such a pure, emotionally direct and ancient feeling. Actually, there is a meantone organ in Tokyo at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater, built by Matthieu Garnier and his family. He is a brilliant organ builder and tuning enthusiast who has organs all around Japan. I was able to test the organ on this trip to Tokyo and it sounds fantastic. Its my dream to come back and perform there.

- Apart from recording, you have also performed in churches all over the world, like last year at the Yodobashi Church in Tokyo. What differences do you feel there are between playing in a church and playing in a concert hall?

First there is the acoustic difference, churches having more reverberation which is suitable to some instruments over others. Both places are equally as controlled, conservative and difficult to access. In a Church there is very little we can artistically influence with the scenography. Sometimes we can at least change the lighting, but basically all the religious iconography and seating is fixed. And in churches, the organ is usually in the back of the church and the audience can not see us while we are playing, and they are most often facing the alter and cross.

For me, losing control in this way is another creative restriction that has defined the priority of listening rather than creating my own unique visual spectacle. The priority is getting access to the organ to play my music and create an introspective experience centered on listening.

Concert halls are equally as controlled and conservative, due to the bureaucracy and artistic curation, sometimes they can be even more challenging to access than churches. Ive heard that in Japan, contemporary music still hasnt been accepted in concert halls.

- Are there differences in the way the churches are in different regions?

In Europe there are big differences between regions and religions. Generally, southern Europe is more conservative and Catholic, which makes it difficult to use the organ for secular music, other other Protestant countries can often be more open to playing secular music in church. There is always some apprehension because you never know how you will be welcomed until you go there, I never take it for granted when I get to play the organ in church.

Every time I visit, I greet everyone from the janitor to the priest so they see Im there to respect the instrument and ensure that they can trust me with the organ. I am aware that my own behavior has a big influence on the church's decision whether or not to entrust the organ to others like me in the future. My own performance is not the only goal, rather it is more like an opening so these incredible instruments can be played by more people.

- Unfortunately, in France, you had a scheduled church concert that was forced to be cancelled due to demonstrations by far-right religious groups...

This was very unfortunate, and sadly Im just one of many artists who have been attacked by fundamentalists far-right groups in Europe. This particular instance was much larger than just the cancellation of my concert and connected to much more severe political interventions in the society. Generally speaking, in conservative places, people try to keep the same kinds of tradition, the same kinds of music making, the same kinds of people. So sometimes those places may think that I am a threat to that conservative tradition because I bring new music, a new experience, and a new and diverse audience. In some ways, this attack strengthened my belief in music. And because I believe so strongly in music, I can understand someone believing in something. I have dedicated my life to music. So I can understand people who dedicate their lives to their faith. I believe more now than ever in the power and influence music has over our hearts, thoughts, culture and society.

Photo by Stephen O'Malley