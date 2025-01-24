ONE OK ROCK、15都市を巡る北米ツアーの開催決定

ONE OK ROCKが、5月から15都市を巡る自身過去最大規模の北米ツアー「ONE OK ROCK DETOX North American Tour 2025」を開催することを発表した。

【写真を見る】ONE OK ROCKとAwich

2月21日にリリースとなるニューアルバム『DETOX』を引っ提げたツアーとなっており、ロサンゼルス公演は野外会場で2日間の開催となる。ONE OK ROCKは先週、TBS系 日曜劇場「御上先生」主題歌に起用された「Puppets Can't Control You」をサプライズリリースしたばかりで、今年バンド結成20周年を迎える。

＜ライブ情報＞

ONE OK ROCK DETOX North American Tour 2025

5/13 Vancouver - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

5/14 Seattle - WaMu Theater

5/16 San Francisco - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

5/18 Los Angeles - Greek Theater

5/19 Los Angeles - Greek Theater

5/22 Dallas - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5/23 Houston - Bayou Music Center

5/25 Orlando - Hard Rock Live

5/27 Atlanta - Coca Cola Roxy

5/30 Newark - Prudential Center

5/31 Washington - The Anthem

6/1 Boston - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

6/3 Montreal - Place Bell Arena

6/4 Toronto - Budweiser Stage

6/6 Chicago - Byline Bank Argon Ballroom

6/7 Minneapolis - Armory

チケット詳細：https://laylo.com/oneokrock/m/nadetoxtour

＜リリース情報＞

ONE OK ROCK

New Song「Puppets Can't Control You」

配信中

https://oor.lnk.to/PCCY

ONE OK ROCK

New Album『DETOX』

2025年2月21日発売

https://bio.to/ONEOKROCK

https://OOR.lnk.to/DTXPu

https://OOR.lnk.to/DTXIPu