ONE OK ROCK、15都市を巡る北米ツアーの開催決定

ONE OK ROCKが、5月から15都市を巡る自身過去最大規模の北米ツアー「ONE OK ROCK DETOX North American Tour 2025」を開催することを発表した。
2月21日にリリースとなるニューアルバム『DETOX』を引っ提げたツアーとなっており、ロサンゼルス公演は野外会場で2日間の開催となる。ONE OK ROCKは先週、TBS系 日曜劇場「御上先生」主題歌に起用された「Puppets Can't Control You」をサプライズリリースしたばかりで、今年バンド結成20周年を迎える。
＜ライブ情報＞
ONE OK ROCK DETOX North American Tour 2025
5/13 Vancouver - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
5/14 Seattle - WaMu Theater
5/16 San Francisco - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
5/18 Los Angeles - Greek Theater
5/19 Los Angeles - Greek Theater
5/22 Dallas - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
5/23 Houston - Bayou Music Center
5/25 Orlando - Hard Rock Live
5/27 Atlanta - Coca Cola Roxy
5/30 Newark - Prudential Center
5/31 Washington - The Anthem
6/1 Boston - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
6/3 Montreal - Place Bell Arena
6/4 Toronto - Budweiser Stage
6/6 Chicago - Byline Bank Argon Ballroom
6/7 Minneapolis - Armory
チケット詳細：https://laylo.com/oneokrock/m/nadetoxtour
＜リリース情報＞
ONE OK ROCK
New Song「Puppets Can't Control You」
配信中
https://oor.lnk.to/PCCY
ONE OK ROCK
New Album『DETOX』
2025年2月21日発売