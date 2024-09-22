20th Centuryのベストアルバム「Replay～Best of 20th Century～」の配信が、本日9月22日に各サブスクリプションサービスでスタートした。

「Replay～Best of 20th Century～」は2004年2月にCD2枚組で発売されたベストアルバム。1stシングル曲「WISHES～I'll be there～」や、人気曲「ちぎれた翼」など計26曲が収録されている。

また20th Centuryの長野博と井ノ原快彦はユニット“ながのーず”として、昨日9月21日に滋賀・烏丸半島芝生広場で行われた音楽イベント「イナズマロック フェス 2024」に出演。イベント主催の西川貴教をステージに呼び込み、V6のヒット曲「WAになっておどろう」や、T.M.Revolutionのヒット曲「HIGH PRESSURE」をコラボレーションで披露してオーディエンスを大いに盛り上げた。

20th Century「Replay～Best of 20th Century～」収録曲

01. ちぎれた翼

02. Running to the top

03. Knock me Real

04. Dahlia

05. ジンクス

06. Precious Love

07. クロール

08. Working Man

09. Lonely Holy Night

10. OPEN THE GATE

11. Take it easy

12. GOAL

13. WISHES～I'll be there～

14. BIG FORCE

15. LOVE SONG

16. Glory

17. Stranger than Paradise

18. 季節

19. screaming

20. お前がいる

21. days -tears of the world-

22. Traveler

23. コバルトブルー

24. Going Back 2 R・e・a・l

25. 夏のメモリー

26. 光り射す場所へ