IS:SUE discusses their group philosophy: "I’m ishu. I’m cool and amazing just the way I am"

IS:SUE is a girl crush concept group of four finalists from the same reality competition show that produced the Japanese girl group ME:I. Based on the Japanese word ishu, the group's name reflects their ideology of undeniability — constantly drawing attention with their strong sense of individuality.

True to their name, their collective social media presence exceeded 500,000 before the project was even announced. They drew further buzz before their official debut with a self-assured performance at ZOZO Marine Stadium for KCON JAPAN 2024. In the projects first extended interview, RSJ spoke to the members about their thoughts on the group, their musical influences, and their debut single, ”CONNECT” produced by Korean producer Park Woo Sang.

ーFirstly, can you tell us about your musical roots?

YUUKI: Ive been taking hip-hop dance classes since I was a kid. So, I grew up listening to Western music more than Japanese music, and I especially love R&B. In junior high, I got into rock music a bit and became a big fan of One Ok Rock. They have a lot of English lyrics, which I think made me like them because of my love for Western music. After that, I started following Japanese musicians who were popular overseas, which led me to become a big fan of K-pop. My tastes have gradually expanded to what I like now.

YUUKI（Photo by Kosaku Hoshino）

RINO: I got into music by taking piano lessons as a child. My mom and dad didnt play, but there was always a piano in our house. Eventually, I thought, ”Well, its here. I might as well learn,” the more I played, the more I wanted to know. Then I started taking vocal training and around that time I began listening to Namie Amuro through my mom.Shes one of the artists I really admired and I still feel nostalgic when I listen to her music.

RINO（Photo by Kosaku Hoshino）

RIN: I also got into music by playing piano. I started playing when I was three, and later, I began dancing and sang in my elementary school choir. My high school was known for its music program, so I was immersed in a lot of different music there, too. My favorite artists are Namie Amuro, Ayumi Hamasaki, Yuna Ito, and Mika Nakashima. I particularly love Yuna Ito's ”Endless Story,” which is probably my favorite song. I listen to a lot of different genres, but I prefer lyric-driven music and slower, more mellow songs.

RIN（Photo by Kosaku Hoshino）

NANO: Ive loved singing since I was little and used to sing in the bath a lot. I dont really remember the first time I connected with music; its more like I just naturally developed a love for it. I often listened to Aiko because of my mother, as well as AKB48 and E-Girls. I dont have a specific favorite music genre, I listen to a wide range, but I tend to listen to a lot of pop music.

NANO（Photo by Kosaku Hoshino）

ーIf you had to pick one song you've always loved, what would it be?

YUUKI: Mine would be Kendrick Lamar's ”All the Stars” from the movie ”Black Panther,” which I saw when I was little. It sounds expansive and cinematic, but its also so calm and soothing that you can listen to it non-stop.

RIN: For me, either Yuna Ito's "Endless Story" or Dreams Come True's "Kessen wa Kinyō bi."They re very different songs, but I love both of them. I got to know these songs from a family member who also loves singing, and now theyre my favorite songs, too.

RINO: When I find a song I like, I listen to it until I get tired of it. So, I go through phases where I switch to something new and then come back to the old ones. Right now, I'm back in a phase with Hikaru Utada's "Kimi ni Muchū," the theme song of the series ”Saiai.” For Western music, I've also gone back to "Angel Pt.1" from the movie ”Fast X.” I love that movie and all the songs in it.

NANO: I'm up last. I narrowed it down to one of my all-time favorite songs, ”This Is Me” from the movie ”The Greatest Showman.” I really love that movie and saw it in theaters about three times. Even now, I still rewatch it often. All the music in the movie is fantastic, but "This Is Me" really lifts me up and gives me confidence when I'm feeling down or insecure.

ーIt seems like you all get a lot of music inspiration from movies.

YUUKI: We love movies.

RIN: We love them!

ーIt would be great if you could do a theme song for a movie someday.

NANO: That's a dream. We want to do that.

RINO: We have a new goal now.

ーNext, I'd like to ask about the group. What did you think when you heard about IS:SUE's concept?

RIN: During the reality show, the group I was in performed a lot of bright, upbeat songs, so I think viewers had an image of me as cheerful and cute. But what I really wanted to do was a concept like IS:SUE. I was thrilled that the staff saw my potential and believed I could also pull off this concept.

RINO: I love the girl crush concept, so it was exactly the kind of concept I wanted to do. When I heard that the group would have a duality, combining strong femininity and a softer, more innocent side, I was really excited.

NANO: I was genuinely happy because it was the concept I wanted to do. Especially considering the members, it was easy to see it really working. With us four and this concept, I think we can do a lot of great things.

YUUKI: I totally resonate with everything everyone said. I also love the girl crush concept and Ive always admired groups with that style. I even saw my fans saying they hoped I would do something like that, so when I heard about IS:SUE, I felt incredibly happy and fortunate. Plus, the fact that the group's name is connected to the Japanese word ishu (different species) is really cool, and I loved it even more because of that. It made me even more excited.

ーSince the group's name came up, I'd like to delve into that. The name IS:SUE draws on the English word ”issue,” which evokes topicality and conversation, and the Japanese word ”ishu,” which can mean different species or unique presence. In today's world, which values individuality, what does it mean to be a "different species?"

YUUKI: It's true that "were a different species" is part of the message, but were also saying that "every person is a different species." The words ”Not wrong, just different" are often attached to our band name, and, as a group, we want to show that no way of being is wrong; it's just different. Simply by being ourselves, each of us is unique, and theres nothing wrong with that. Its cool. Rather than saying, "We're unique because we have something special," I believe the meaning is more like "Everyone is unique from the moment they're born."

NANO: I totally agree. Well said.

RSJ: From what you've just mentioned, it sounds like you're moving towards highlighting each member's individuality rather than strictly adhering to the existing girl crush image.

NANO: I think well be making a variety of songs in the future, but I dont think well always stick to the girl crush concept. Instead, I think itll be more about who is best suited to each track. Rather than having one person in the center all the time, it'll be more like, "This time, this song suits this member." Like, ”Lets do a fresh and cute song that suits RIN,” that kind of thing. Not being confined to one image is also part of what makes us unique. I hope we can prove that we can create diverse types of music.

ーYour debut song, "CONNECT" is also very much a different species. How did you feel when you first heard the song?

YUUKI: It was amazing.

RINO: There are so many elements. I was like, ”Woah, a lot is happening here!”

YUUKI: The intro had such a dramatic sound that it felt like watching a movie.

RINO: My first impression was, "I want to listen to it again!" My brain couldn't process it all the first time.

NANO: When the four of us got together for the first time, we were told this would be our debut song. We only had one chance to listen to it, so I tried to focus as hard as I could, but even then, it was such an epic song that I couldn't fully process it.

RINO: I could never have predicted the song's flow from the verse to the chorus. There's a dance break, and the bridge has a smooth sound you wouldn't expect from the songs other elements. It's like multiple stories within one song.

RIN: I wanted to listen to it again as soon as possible.

RSJ: What did you think about the lyrics?

YUUKI: The songs message has become a lot more clear to me since we first listened to it. The theme of connecting with the world is consistent, and after adding the choreography, I understand it deeper now. I think its even more incredible.

ーAre there any lyrics that particularly stand out to you?

RINO: All of them are impressive.

YUUKI: All of them are cool.

RIN: I particularly like YUUKI's rap part.

YUUKI: Yay!

RIN: I really love the line, "Don't judge me." That's your part, right, YUUKI?

YUUKI: Yes. It's conceited for me to say, but the rap lyrics are really cool. The line "Dont judge me on just scenes from the past" is one part I can put a lot of emotion into. Its also about not wanting to be seen only through one lens or just by our past image. I know I keep talking about my parts, but I also like the line, "Breaking up from my dream But…never give it up." It resonates with our journey. During the show and even before that, there were many times we almost gave up, but now we have this opportunity, and we're here.

NANO: I can't choose, I like all of them.

RINO: If I start, I'll be like, "This part of the verse…," and it wont stop(laughs).

YUUKI: Totally.

RINO: Every part of the song reflects our past experiences, our determination for the future, and our declaration of "Weve arrived," so overall, they are really great lyrics.

ーLastly, one of IS:SUEs goals is to use your visual image and platform to act as role models for people in their teens and twenties. What do you think is necessary to achieve this?

NANO: I think its crucial to keep evolving. People who see us as role models might start looking up to someone else if we stay the same. Because we are constantly changing, people watching us might think, "This is IS:SUEs new direction," and continue to admire us. It's essential to keep making daily efforts, continue evolving, and show various aspects of ourselves.

YUUKI: I totally agree. It also connects to what we discussed earlier with IS:SUEs name: ”No way of being is wrong, just different”. That outlook is cool." When people think of a role model, they often imagine someone who always looks beautiful in the way others expect. Of course, it's important always to make efforts to be loved, but it's equally important to maintain the confidence that "Im ishu. Im cool and amazing just the way I am." We need to constantly project the message, "No matter how I change, I'll always have this mindset." Having the confidence to see yourself as cool in any form makes fans want to see you as a role model. I dont know how I will change in the future, and Im not saying Im perfect now, but moving forward while always keeping IS:SUEs spirit is crucial.

RIN: I also feel that just being beautiful isn't enough to become a role model. Of course, appearance is important, but when I admire someone, it's usually because I'm drawn to their inner qualities. Recently, I've been keeping a daily journal and reflecting on my days. This made me realize how much I respect the other three members. I respect them so much that I even compiled a list of what I admire about them.

YUUKI: You made a list? (laughs)

RINO: I want to see that list!

RIN: Every day, I strive to grow internally by learning from those around me. I want to develop self-confidence and genuinely learn to love who I am.

NANO: That's wonderful.

RINO: I agree entirely with what the other three said. It's about constantly evolving inside and out while never wavering from our core mindset and determination. To do that, we need to put in a lot of effort and always strive to be at our best and build our confidence. Without confidence, you can't stick it out until the end. Since our job involves being in the public eye, I want to be loved by many people as a group and as an individual. Acting with gratitude, consideration, and humility toward those who support us is crucial, even for small things. These qualities are essential to becoming the role models we aspire to be.

English translation and edit by Patrick Balfe