サードウェーブは、ゲーミングPC『GALLERIA（ガレリア）』より、「祇（くにつがみ）：Path of the Goddess 推奨ゲーミングPC」を2024年8月8日に発売した。全国のコンピューターショップ「ドスパラ」各店舗、および「ドスパラ」通販サイトにて販売する。
本製品は、『祇（くにつがみ）：Path of the Goddess』を快適にプレイできるスペックで構成されるゲーミングPC。デスクトップとノートの全3機種をラインアップする。購入特典としてオリジナル壁紙を初期設定している。
【デスクトップPC】
GALLERIA XA7C-R47 祇：Path of the Goddess 推奨ゲーミングPC：269,980円
（Intel Core i7-14700F / GeForce RTX 4070 / 32GB DDR5 / 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD）
GALLERIA RM5C-R46 祇：Path of the Goddess 推奨ゲーミングPC：167,979円
（Intel Core i5-14400F / GeForce RTX 4060 / 16GB DDR5 / 500GB Gen4 NVMe SSD）
【ノートPC】
GALLERIA XL7C-R45-5 祇：Path of the Goddess 推奨ゲーミングPC：184,980円
（Intel Core i7-13700H / GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU / 16GB / 500GB Gen4 NVMe SSD）