Blizzard Entertainmentは4月26日（現地時間）、同社が開催する年次イベント「BlizzCon」において、2024年分を開催しないと明らかにした。

  • 『BlizzCon 2024』は開催されない。Gamescomなどゲームイベントへの出展で露出へ

2023年にひさびさの大規模開催を復活させたBlizzConが、2024年は開催されないという内容。「World of Warcraft: The War Within」や「ディアブロ IV」初の拡張パック『Vessel of Hatred』についての発表は今後数か月中に行うとしており、Gamescomのような他の見本市への出展を強化していくという。