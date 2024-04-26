『BlizzCon 2024』は開催されない。Gamescomなどゲームイベントへの出展で露出へ

Blizzard Entertainmentは4月26日（現地時間）、同社が開催する年次イベント「BlizzCon」において、2024年分を開催しないと明らかにした。

2023年にひさびさの大規模開催を復活させたBlizzConが、2024年は開催されないという内容。「World of Warcraft: The War Within」や「ディアブロ IV」初の拡張パック『Vessel of Hatred』についての発表は今後数か月中に行うとしており、Gamescomのような他の見本市への出展を強化していくという。

After careful consideration over the last year, we at Blizzard have made the decision not to hold BlizzCon in 2024. We’re excited to bring BlizzCon back in future years, and we still have some exciting plans for events in 2024!



Read more: https://t.co/Ub2rdKdCWs