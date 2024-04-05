「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 552.12」公開 - 一部ゲームでResizable BARの挙動を修正

米NVIDIAは4月4日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバ「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 552.12」の提供を開始した。ドライバダウンロードページのほか、GeForce Experienceからもダウンロードできる。

『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III』『Call of Duty: Warzone』で展開予定のシーズン 3に対応し、『Diablo IV』のレイトレーシング機能に対応するアップデート。『ドラゴンズドグマ2』など9つのゲームでGeForce Experienceの最適設定を新しく搭載する。

また、『Horizon Forbidden West』でResizable BARが正常に動作していなかった問題に対処。若干性能が向上したという報告もある。

⚠️ New Driver Alert ⚠️



Get Game Ready for Season 3 of @CallofDuty Modern Warfare III and #Warzone, plus Diablo IV.



Read → https://t.co/vmtGc9stzY pic.twitter.com/YUKiICzKiI