「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 552.12」公開 - 一部ゲームでResizable BARの挙動を修正

米NVIDIAは4月4日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバ「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 552.12」の提供を開始した。ドライバダウンロードページのほか、GeForce Experienceからもダウンロードできる。

『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III』『Call of Duty: Warzone』で展開予定のシーズン 3に対応し、『Diablo IV』のレイトレーシング機能に対応するアップデート。『ドラゴンズドグマ2』など9つのゲームでGeForce Experienceの最適設定を新しく搭載する。

  • Desynced
  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  • Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
  • Myth of Empires
  • Nightingale
  • Pacific Drive
  • Skull and Bones
  • The Thaumaturge

また、『Horizon Forbidden West』でResizable BARが正常に動作していなかった問題に対処。若干性能が向上したという報告もある。