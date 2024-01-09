サードウェーブは、Intel Core プロセッサー（第14世代）の新モデルを搭載したPCを2024年1月9日に発売した。全国のコンピューターショップ「ドスパラ」各店舗、および「ドスパラ」通販サイトにて販売する。
製品に搭載されるCPUはベース電力(PBP)が65Wで、低発熱・低消費電力ながら、優れたパフォーマンスを発揮。ラインアップは以下の通り。
GALLERIA RA7C-R47 Intel Core i7プロセッサー 14700F搭載：249,980円
（Windows 11 Home / Intel Core i7プロセッサー14700F / GeForce RTX 4070 / 16GBメモリ / 500GB Gen4 NVMe SSD）
GALLERIA RM5C-R46T Intel Core i5プロセッサー 14400F搭載：179,800円
（Windows 11 Home / Intel Core i5プロセッサー14400F / GeForce RTX 4060 Ti / 16GBメモリ / 500GB Gen4 NVMe SSD）
raytrek 4CXVi Intel Core i7プロセッサー 14700F搭載：234,980円
（Windows 11 Home / Intel Core i7プロセッサー14700F / GeForce RTX 4060 Ti / 16GBメモリ / 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD）
raytrek MV Intel Core i7プロセッサー 14700F搭載：189,979円
（Windows 11 Home / Intel Core i7プロセッサー14700F / GeForce RTX 4060 / 16GBメモリ / 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD）
Magnate MV Intel Core i5 プロセッサー 14400F搭載：159,980円
（Windows 11 Home / Intel Core i5プロセッサー14400F / GeForce RTX 4060 / 16GBメモリ / 500GB Gen4 NVMe SSD）
Slim Magnate IM Intel Core i5 プロセッサー 14400搭載：105,980円
（Windows 11 Home / Intel Core i5プロセッサー14400 / Intel UHDグラフィックス730 / 16GBメモリ / 500GB Gen4 NVMe SSD）