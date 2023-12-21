サードウェーブは、ゲーミングPC「GALLERIA（ガレリア）」からアクションFPS『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III』の推奨ゲーミングPC3機種を2023年12月21日に発売した。全国のコンピューターショップ「ドスパラ」各店舗、および「ドスパラ」通販サイトにて販売する。
Activision独自の推奨動作環境の基準項目をクリア。『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III推奨ゲーミングPC』の認定を受けた。3機種の標準構成時の主な仕様は以下の通り。
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III推奨ゲーミングPC GALLERIA ZA7C-R49：512,980円
（Intel Core i7-14700KF / GeForce RTX 4090 / 32GB DDR5 / 1TB Gen4 SSD）
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III推奨ゲーミングPC GALLERIA ZA7C-R47：302,980円
（Intel Core i7-14700KF / GeForce RTX 4070 / 32GB DDR5 / 1TB Gen4 SSD）
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III推奨ゲーミングPC GALLERIA XA7C-R46T：257,160円
（Intel Core i7-13700F / GeForce RTX 4060 Ti / 32GB / 1TB NVMe SSD）