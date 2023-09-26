米AMDでシニアバイスプレジデントとRadeon部門のゼネラルマネージャーを務めてきたScott Herkelman氏が、今年中に同社を退職するという。X（旧Twitter）上に投稿する形で本人が明らかにしており、Videocardzなどが報じている。

同氏はこれまで7年間AMDでRadeon部門にかかわってきた人物で、RDNA 3シリーズにおいては広報担当者として表舞台に登場。Radeon RX 7800 XTとRX 7700 XTの発表は彼の手によって行われ、壇上で製品を手に持って現れた。先日ドイツ・ケルンで開催されたgamescomのRadeon特設プレゼンテーションにも登場し、ユーザーからの質問に回答する形でコミュニケーションを図っている。

After seven years at AMD and launching three increasingly competitive generations of RDNA graphics architectures, I have decided to leave AMD at the end of this year.



Godspeed @amdradeon



I will miss every single one of you, fighting shoulder to shoulder in the trenches…