米AMDでシニアバイスプレジデントとRadeon部門のゼネラルマネージャーを務めてきたScott Herkelman氏が、今年中に同社を退職するという。X（旧Twitter）上に投稿する形で本人が明らかにしており、Videocardzなどが報じている。

  • Radeon RX 7700 XTの発表会に登場していたScott Herkelman氏がAMDを退社　画像はAMD公式YouTubeより

同氏はこれまで7年間AMDでRadeon部門にかかわってきた人物で、RDNA 3シリーズにおいては広報担当者として表舞台に登場。Radeon RX 7800 XTとRX 7700 XTの発表は彼の手によって行われ、壇上で製品を手に持って現れた。先日ドイツ・ケルンで開催されたgamescomのRadeon特設プレゼンテーションにも登場し、ユーザーからの質問に回答する形でコミュニケーションを図っている。

AMD Radeon™ RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT GPUs: Gamescom Announcement