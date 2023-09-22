Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 Photos: GENERATIONS, SKY-HI, LEX, MOONCHILD and More

See photos from Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 as GENERATIONS, SKY-HI, JP THE WAVY, LEX, MOONCHILD and many more perform at the fest.
The Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 was held on 3rd Septemper in Saitama Super Arena.
Check out the best things we saw on the festival's performance on stage, which was enthusiastic from the beginning to the end.
LIL LEAGUE
Photo by Yukitaka Amemiya
LIL LEAGUE: The Japanese pop group performs as a first act at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.
JP THE WAVY
Photo by Kentaro Kambe
JP THE WAVY: The Japanese rapper performs at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.
MAZZEL
Photo by Kazushi Toyota
MAZZEL: The Japanese pop group performs at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.
MOONCHILD
Photo by Yukitaka Amemiya
MOONCHILD: The Japanese pop group performs at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.
Novel Core & THE WILL RABBITS
Photo by Kentaro Kambe
Novel Core & THE WILL RABBITS: The Japanese singer and his band performs at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.
(sic)boy
Photo by Kazushi Toyota
(sic)boy: The Japanese singer performs as a first act at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.
LEX
Photo by Yukitaka Amemiya
LEX: The Japanese rapper performs as a first act at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.
SKY-HI
Photo by Kentaro Kambe
SKY-HI: The Japanese singer-rapper performs as a first act at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.
GENERATIONS
Photo by Kazushi Toyota
GENERATIONS: The Japanese pop group performs as a first act at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.