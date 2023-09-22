Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 Photos: GENERATIONS, SKY-HI, LEX, MOONCHILD and More

See photos from Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 as GENERATIONS, SKY-HI, JP THE WAVY, LEX, MOONCHILD and many more perform at the fest.

The Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 was held on 3rd Septemper in Saitama Super Arena.

Check out the best things we saw on the festival's performance on stage, which was enthusiastic from the beginning to the end.

LIL LEAGUE

Photo by Yukitaka Amemiya

LIL LEAGUE: The Japanese pop group performs as a first act at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.

JP THE WAVY

Photo by Kentaro Kambe

JP THE WAVY: The Japanese rapper performs at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.

MAZZEL

Photo by Kazushi Toyota

MAZZEL: The Japanese pop group performs at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.

MOONCHILD

Photo by Yukitaka Amemiya

MOONCHILD: The Japanese pop group performs at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.

Novel Core & THE WILL RABBITS

Photo by Kentaro Kambe

Novel Core & THE WILL RABBITS: The Japanese singer and his band performs at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.

(sic)boy

Photo by Kazushi Toyota

(sic)boy: The Japanese singer performs as a first act at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.

LEX

Photo by Yukitaka Amemiya

LEX: The Japanese rapper performs as a first act at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.

SKY-HI

Photo by Kentaro Kambe

SKY-HI: The Japanese singer-rapper performs as a first act at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.

GENERATIONS

Photo by Kazushi Toyota

GENERATIONS: The Japanese pop group performs as a first act at the Rolling Stone Japan LIVE 2023 on September 3, 2023 in Saitama, Japan.

