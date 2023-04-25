BE:FIRSTのライブ映像作品「BE:FIRST 1st One Man Tour "BE:1" 2022-2023」が6月28日にリリースされる。

この作品には昨年9月から今年1月にかけて行われたグループ初の全国ツアーより、1月に開催された東京・国立代々木競技場第一体育館公演の模様を収録。リハーサルやツアーのバックステージに密着したメイキング映像、特典映像の収録も予定されている。

BE:FIRST「BE:FIRST 1st One Man Tour "BE:1" 2022-2023」収録内容

「BE:FIRST 1st One Man Tour "BE:1" 2022-2023」2023.1.26 / 1.27 Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium

01. BF is…

02. Scream

03. Brave Generation

04. Be Free

05. Don't Wake Me Up

06. Moment

07. Milli-Billi

08. Betrayal Game

09. Softly

10. Spin!

11. Move On

12. First Step

13. Kick Start

14. Shining One

15. Boom Boom Back

16. Message

17. Grateful Pain

18. Bye-Good-Bye

19. Gifted.

特典映像1（全仕様共通）

BE:FIRST 1st One Man Tour "BE:1" 2022-2023 -Behind The Scenes-

※BMSG MUSIC SHOP限定盤は約90分、通常盤は約20分収録

特典映像2

Milli-Billi -7 Chasing Camera-（全仕様共通）

・Milli-Billi -SOTA Chasing Camera-

・Milli-Billi -SHUNTO Chasing Camera-

・Milli-Billi -MANATO Chasing Camera-

・Milli-Billi -RYUHEI Chasing Camera-

・Milli-Billi -JUNON Chasing Camera-

・Milli-Billi -RYOKI Chasing Camera-

・Milli-Billi -LEO Chasing Camera-

First Step -7 Chasing Camera-（BMSG MUSIC SHOP盤のみ収録）

・First Step -SOTA Chasing Camera-

・First Step -SHUNTO Chasing Camera-

・First Step -MANATO Chasing Camera-

・First Step -RYUHEI Chasing Camera-

・First Step -JUNON Chasing Camera-

・First Step -RYOKI Chasing Camera-

・First Step -LEO Chasing Camera-

特典映像3（BMSG MUSIC SHOP盤のみ収録）

※収録内容は後日発表