BE:FIRSTが4月26日に発売する3rdシングル「Smile Again」の収録内容が明らかになった。

本作の制作陣にはSKY-HI、w-inds.の橘慶太、そして韓国・ソウル出身のプロデューサーであるJUNEが名を連ね、コレオグラファーとしてs**t kingzのメンバー全員が参加。BE:FIRSTのシングルのリード曲としては初となるラブソング「Smile Again」、そして「Boom Boom Back」「Great Mistakes」の全3曲が収録される。

DVD / Blu-rayが付属する形態には、「Smile Again」「Boom Boom Back」のミュージックビデオが収められるものと、今年3月に千葉・幕張メッセ国際展示場9～11ホールにて行われたライブイベント「D.U.N.K. Showcase」より「Smile Again」のライブ映像が収録したものが用意される。またBMSG MUSIC SHOP限定盤では、これらの映像に加えて「Message」のMVと「Milli-Billi」のパフォーマンスビデオが楽しめる。

BE:FIRST「Smile Again」収録内容

CD

01. Smile Again

02. Boom Boom Back

03. Great Mistakes

DVD / Blu-ray（AVCD-61302/B＆AVCD-61303/B）

01. Smile Again -Music Video-

02. Boom Boom Back -Music Video-

03. Smile Again -Music Video Behind The Scenes-

04. Boom Boom Back -Music Video Behind The Scenes-

DVD / Blu-ray（AVCD-61304/B＆AVCD-61305/B）

01. Smile Again -from D.U.N.K.-

02. Smile Again -Behind The Scenes-

DVD / Blu-ray（BMSG MUSIC SHOP限定）

01. Smile Again -Music Video-

02. Boom Boom Back -Music Video-

03. Message -Music Video-

04. Milli-Billi -Special Dance Performance-

05. Smile Again -Music Video Behind The Scenes-

06. Boom Boom Back -Music Video Behind The Scenes-

07. Message -Music Video Behind The Scenes-

08. Milli-Billi -Special Dance Performance Behind The Scenes-

09. Smile Again -from D.U.N.K.-

10. Smile Again -Behind The Scenes-