BE:FIRST、新曲「Boom Boom Back」ライブ映像公開

BE:FIRSTが、2月13日に配信リリースしTikTokでも#BBBチャレンジが話題を呼んでいる新曲「Boom Boom Back」のライブ映像を公開した。

【動画を見る】「Boom Boom Back」ライブ映像

本ライブ映像には、全国17都市29公演をまわる自身初となる全国ツアー「BE:FIRST 1st One Man Tour "BE:1" 2022-2023」の追加公演となった国立代々木競技場 第一体育館での公演にてサプライズ披露した模様が収められており、熱のこもったパフォーマンスの臨場感を味わうことができる。

また、昨日公開された「Boom Boom Back」のDance Performance映像はYouTubeの急上昇ランク#1を記録するなど注目を集めている。2000年代の渋谷を舞台にしたMVも公開中。

＜リリース情報＞

BE:FIRST

「Boom Boom Back」

配信中

https://BEFIRST.lnk.to/BoomBoomBack

-----------------------------------

＜BE:FIRST / Music Video＞

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbnrvWONK6FdEWKeXArhrUMu53Xb7ruxl

＜1st ALBUM「BE:1」 発売中＞

https://BEFIRST.lnk.to/BE_1

 ＜1st ALBUM「BE:1」 配信中＞

https://BEFIRST.lnk.to/BE1

——————————————————

＜BE:FIRST SNS＞

Official Website：https://befirst.tokyo/

Twitter : https://twitter.com/BEFIRSTofficial

Twitter (global) : https://twitter.com/BEFIRST_global

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/befirst__official/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/BEFIRSTofficial

TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@befirst_official

YouTube Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/BEFIRSTOfficial/

LINE : https://page.line.me/befirst

＜BMSG SNS＞

Official Website：https://bmsg.tokyo/

Twitter：https://twitter.com/BMSG_official

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/bmsg_official/

YouTube Channel：https://www.youtube.com/c/BMSG_official