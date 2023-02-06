第65回グラミー賞：受賞者一覧まとめ【確定版】　最優秀アルバム賞はハリー・スタイルズ

日本時間2月6日（月）に、LAのクリプト・ドットコム・アリーナで行われている第65回グラミー賞授賞式。受賞者一覧をまとめた。
音楽界で最も待ち望まれた夜がついにやってきた。昨年はラスベガスで行われた授賞式が、今年はロサンゼルスで開催。司会を務めるのは過去2回に引き続きトレヴァー・ノア。ハリー・スタイルズ、リゾ、バッド・バニー、ブランディ・カーライルなどがパフォーマンスを披露した。
受賞者一覧は下記のとおり。最優秀アルバム賞はハリー・スタイルズ、最優秀レコード賞はリゾ、最優秀楽曲賞はボニー・レイット、最優秀新人賞はサマラ・ジョイがそれぞれ獲得した。
>>>【写真ギャラリー】第65回グラミー賞：レッドカーペットを彩る豪華スターたち
★：受賞
◎Album of the Year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harrys House★
◎Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi and JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy★
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
◎Record of the Year
ABBA – ”Dont Shut Me Down”
Adele – ”Easy on Me”
Beyoncé – ”Break My Soul”
Mary J. Blige – ”Good Morning Gorgeous”
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – ”You and Me on the Rock”
Doja Cat – ”Woman”
Steve Lacy – ”Bad Habit”
Kendrick Lamar – ”The Heart Part 5”
Lizzo – ”About Damn Time”★
Harry Styles – ”As It Was”
◎Song of the Year
Gayle – ”Abcdefu”
Lizzo – ”About Damn Time”
Taylor Swift – ”All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
Harry Styles – ”As It Was”
Steve Lacy – ”Bad Habit”
Beyoncé – ”Break My Soul”
Adele – ”Easy on Me”
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – ”God Did”
Kendrick Lamar – ”The Heart Part 5”
Bonnie Raitt – ”Just Like That”★
◎Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – ”Easy on Me”★
Bad Bunny – ”Moscow Mule”
Doja Cat – ” Woman”
Steve Lacy – ”Bad Habit”
Lizzo – ”About Damn Time”
Harry Styles – ”As It Was”
◎Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance★
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
◎Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers★
Pusha T – Its Almost Dry
◎Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti★
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love and Sex Tape
◎Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA – ”Dont Shut Me Down”
Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran – ”Bam Bam”
Coldplay and BTS – ”My Universe”
Post Malone and Doja Cat – ”I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – ”Unholy”★
◎Best Country Album
Luke Combs – Growin Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time★
◎Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – ”Cuff It”★
Mary J. Blige – ”Good Morning Gorgeous”
Muni Long – ”Hrs and Hrs”
Jazmine Sullivan – ”Hurt Me So Good”
PJ Morton – ”Please Dont Walk Away”
◎Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harrys House★
◎Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso, Jr.★
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
◎Best Music Video
Adele – ”Easy on Me”
BTS – ”Yet to Come”
Doja Cat – ”Woman”
Kendrick Lamar – ”The Heart Part 5”
Harry Styles – ”As It Was”
Taylor Swift – ”All Too Well: The Short Film”★
◎Best American Roots Song
Anaïs Mitchell – ”Bright Star”
Sheryl Crow – ”Forever”
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – ”High and Lonesome”
Bonnie Raitt – ”Just Like That”★
Aoife ODonovan and Allison Russell – ”Prodigal Daughter”
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – ”You and Me on the Rock”
◎Best Americana Performance
Eric Alexandrakis – ”Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”
Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett – ”There You Go Again”
Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin – ”The Message”
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – ”You and Me on the Rock”
Bonnie Raitt – ”Made Up Mind”★
◎Best Tropical Latin Album
Marc Anthony – Palla Voy★
La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
Víctor Manuelle – Lado A Lado B
Tito Nieves – Legendario
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
◎Best Contemporary Blues Album
Shamekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far
Eric Gales – Crown
Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny★
◎Best Traditional Blues Album
Govt Mule – Heavy Load Blues
Buddy Guy – The Blues Dont Lie
Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Get On Board★
John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
◎Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt – ”Wishful Drinking”
Brothers Osborne – ”Midnight Riders Prayer”
Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert – ”Outrunnin Your Memory”
Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton – ”Does He Love You – Revisited”
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – ”Never Wanted to Be That Girl”★
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – ”Going Where the Lonely Go”
◎Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – ”Heartfelt”
Zach Bryan – ”Something in the Orange”
Miranda Lambert – ”In His Arms”
Maren Morris – ”Circles Around This Town”
Willie Nelson – ”Live Forever”★
◎Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Rosalía – Motomami★
◎Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days★
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb Mo – Good to Be…
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
◎Best Latin Pop Album
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Rubén Blades and Boca Livre – Pasieros★
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Fonseca – Viajante
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma+
◎Best Global Music Album
Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
宅見将典 – Sakura★
◎Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – We
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg★
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
◎Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – ”Thered Better Be a Mirrorball”
Big Thief – ”Certainty”
Florence and the Machine – ”King”
Wet Leg – ”Chaise Longue”★
Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius – ”Spitting Off the Edge of the World”
◎Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello and the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9★
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
◎Best Rock Song
Red Hot Chili Peppers – ”Black Summer”
Turnstile – ”Blackout”
Brandi Carlile – ”Broken Horses”★
The War on Drugs – ”Harmonias Dream”
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – ”Patient Number 9”
◎Best Rock Performance
Bryan Adams – ”So Happy It Hurts”
Beck – ”Old Man”
The Black Keys – ”Wild Child”
Brandi Carlile – ”Broken Horses”★
Idles – ”Crawl!”
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – ”Patient Number 9”
Turnstile – ”Holiday”
◎Best Metal Performance
Ghost – ”Call Me Little Sunshine”
Megadeth – ”Well Be Back”
Muse – ”Kill or Be Killed”
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi – ”Degradation Rules”★
Turnstile – ”Blackout”
◎Best Rap Song
Jack Harlow featuring Drake – ”Churchill Downs”
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – ”God Did”
Kendrick Lamar – ”The Heart Part 5”★
Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – ”Pushin P”
Future featuring Drake and Tems – ”Wait for U”
◎Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA – ”Beautiful”
Future featuring Drake and Tems – ”Wait for U”★
Jack Harlow – ”First Class”
Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer – ”Die Hard”
Latto – ”Big Energy (Live)”
◎Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – ”God Did”
Doja Cat – ”Vegas”
Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – ”Pushin P”
Hitkidd and GloRilla – ”F.N.F. (Lets Go)”
Kendrick Lamar – ”The Heart Part 5”★
◎Best R&B Album
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III★
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
◎Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights★
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
◎Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – ”Virgos Groove”
Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak – ”Here With Me”
Muni Long – ”Hrs and Hrs”★
Lucky Daye – ”Over”
Jazmine Sullivan – ”Hurt Me So Good”
◎Best Traditional R&B Performance
Snow Aalegra – ”Do 4 Love”
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – ”Keeps on Fallin”
Beyoncé – ”Plastic Off the Sofa”★
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ”Round Midnight”
Mary J. Blige – ”Good Morning Gorgeous”
◎Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Viola Davis – Finding Me★
Questlove – Music Is History
◎Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Bublé – Higher★
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Diana Ross – Thank You
◎Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé – ”Break My Soul”★
Bonobo – ”Rosewood”
Diplo and Miguel – ”Dont Forget My Love”
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – ”Im Good (Blue)”
Kaytranada featuring H.E.R. – ”Intimidated”
Rüfüs Du Sol – ”On My Knees”
◎Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis
Encanto★
Stranger Things
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
◎Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Encanto – Germaine Franco★
The Batman – Michael Giacchino
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Succession – Nicholas Britell
No Time to Die – Hans Zimmer
◎Best Folk Album
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer★
Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
Aofie ODonovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
◎Best American Roots Performance
Bill Anderson featuring Dolly Parton – ”Someday Itll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version)
Madison Cunningham – ”Life According to Raechel”
Fantastic Negrito – ”Oh Betty”
Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band – ”Stompin Ground”★
Aoife ODonovan and Allison Russell – ”Prodigal Daughter”
◎Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt – ”Wishful Drinking”
Brothers Osborne – ”Midnight Riders Prayer”
Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert – ”Outrunnin Your Memory”
Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton – ”Does He Love You – Revisited”
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – ”Never Wanted to Be That Girl”★
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – ”Going Where the Lonely Go”
◎Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis – Abeja Reina
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical★
Los Tigres Del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
◎Best Bluegrass Album
The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – Crooked Tree★
Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside
◎Best Reggae Music
Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling★
Koffee – Gifted
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Protoje – Third Times the Charm
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
◎Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar – ”Udhero Na”
Matt B and Eddy Kenzo – ”Gimme Love”
Burna Boy – ”Last Last”
Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro – ”Neva Bow Down”
Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode – ”Bayethe”★
◎Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer★
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis C.K. – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
◎Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beyoncé – ”Be Alive” (from King Richard)
Taylor Swift – ”Carolina” (from Where the Crawdads Sing)
Lady Gaga – ”Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick)
Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo – ”Keep Rising (The Woman King)” (from The Woman King)
4*Town (Billie Eilish and Finneas OConnell) – ”Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)
Lin-Manuel Miranda – ”We Dont Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto)★
◎Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only – Adele
Our World – Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 – Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – Various Artists★
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young and Crazy Horse