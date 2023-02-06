第65回グラミー賞：受賞者一覧まとめ【完全ガイド】

日本時間2月6日（月）に、LAのクリプト・ドットコム・アリーナで行われている第65回グラミー賞授賞式。受賞者一覧をリアルタイムで更新していく。

音楽界で最も待ち望まれた夜がついにやってきた。昨年はラスベガスで行われた授賞式が、今年はロサンゼルスで開催。司会を務めるのは過去2回に引き続きトレヴァー・ノア。ハリー・スタイルズ、リゾ、バッド・バニー、ブランディ・カーライルなどのパフォーマンスが予定されている。

今年のグラミー賞は、ビヨンセが最多9部門にノミネート。ケンドリック・ラマーの8部門、アデルとブランディ・カーライルが7部門で続いている。「最優秀グローバル音楽アルバム部門」で、日本人の宅見将典さんが受賞した。

受賞者一覧は下記のとおり（2月6日AM10:30時点）。また、授賞式の模様は2月6日（月）午前9:00～WOWOWにて独占生中継。

★：受賞 ※：発表前

◎Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – ”Cuff It”★

Mary J. Blige – ”Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long – ”Hrs and Hrs”

Jazmine Sullivan – ”Hurt Me So Good”

PJ Morton – ”Please Dont Walk Away”

◎Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harrys House★

◎Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso, Jr.★

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

◎Best Music Video

Adele – ”Easy on Me”

BTS – ”Yet to Come”

Doja Cat – ”Woman”

Kendrick Lamar – ”The Heart Part 5”

Harry Styles – ”As It Was”

Taylor Swift – ”All Too Well: The Short Film”★

◎Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – ”Bright Star”

Sheryl Crow – ”Forever”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – ”High and Lonesome”

Bonnie Raitt – ”Just Like That”★

Aoife ODonovan and Allison Russell – ”Prodigal Daughter”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – ”You and Me on the Rock”

◎Best Americana Performance

Eric Alexandrakis – ”Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”

Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett – ”There You Go Again”

Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin – ”The Message”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – ”You and Me on the Rock”

Bonnie Raitt – ”Made Up Mind”★

◎Best Tropical Latin Album

Marc Anthony – Palla Voy★

La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz

Víctor Manuelle – Lado A Lado B

Tito Nieves – Legendario

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II

◎Best Contemporary Blues Album

Shamekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Eric Gales – Crown

Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail

Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny★

◎Best Traditional Blues Album

Govt Mule – Heavy Load Blues

Buddy Guy – The Blues Dont Lie

Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Get On Board★

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down

Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son

◎Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt – ”Wishful Drinking”

Brothers Osborne – ”Midnight Riders Prayer”

Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert – ”Outrunnin Your Memory”

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton – ”Does He Love You – Revisited”

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – ”Never Wanted to Be That Girl”★

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – ”Going Where the Lonely Go”

◎Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – ”Heartfelt”

Zach Bryan – ”Something in the Orange”

Miranda Lambert – ”In His Arms”

Maren Morris – ”Circles Around This Town”

Willie Nelson – ”Live Forever”★

◎Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Rosalía – Motomami★

◎Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days★

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb Mo – Good to Be…

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

◎Best Latin Pop Album

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Rubén Blades and Boca Livre – Pasieros★

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Fonseca – Viajante

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma+

◎Best Global Music Album

Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)

宅見将典 – Sakura★

◎Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – We

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg★

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

◎Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – ”Thered Better Be a Mirrorball”

Big Thief – ”Certainty”

Florence and the Machine – ”King”

Wet Leg – ”Chaise Longue”★

Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius – ”Spitting Off the Edge of the World”

◎Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello and the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9★

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

◎Best Rock Song

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ”Black Summer”

Turnstile – ”Blackout”

Brandi Carlile – ”Broken Horses”★

The War on Drugs – ”Harmonias Dream”

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – ”Patient Number 9”

◎Best Rock Performance

Bryan Adams – ”So Happy It Hurts”

Beck – ”Old Man”

The Black Keys – ”Wild Child”

Brandi Carlile – ”Broken Horses”★

Idles – ”Crawl!”

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – ”Patient Number 9”

Turnstile – ”Holiday”

◎Best Metal Performance

Ghost – ”Call Me Little Sunshine”

Megadeth – ”Well Be Back”

Muse – ”Kill or Be Killed”

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi – ”Degradation Rules”★

Turnstile – ”Blackout”

◎Best Rap Song

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – ”Churchill Downs”

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – ”God Did”

Kendrick Lamar – ”The Heart Part 5”★

Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – ”Pushin P”

Future featuring Drake and Tems – ”Wait for U”

◎Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA – ”Beautiful”

Future featuring Drake and Tems – ”Wait for U”★

Jack Harlow – ”First Class”

Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer – ”Die Hard”

Latto – ”Big Energy (Live)”

◎Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – ”God Did”

Doja Cat – ”Vegas”

Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – ”Pushin P”

Hitkidd and GloRilla – ”F.N.F. (Lets Go)”

Kendrick Lamar – ”The Heart Part 5”★

◎Best R&B Album

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III★

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

◎Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights★

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

◎Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – ”Virgos Groove”

Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak – ”Here With Me”

Muni Long – ”Hrs and Hrs”★

Lucky Daye – ”Over”

Jazmine Sullivan – ”Hurt Me So Good”

◎Best Traditional R&B Performance

Snow Aalegra – ”Do 4 Love”

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – ”Keeps on Fallin”

Beyoncé – ”Plastic Off the Sofa”★

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ”Round Midnight”

Mary J. Blige – ”Good Morning Gorgeous”

◎Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Viola Davis – Finding Me★

Questlove – Music Is History

◎Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé – Higher★

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Diana Ross – Thank You

◎Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – ”Break My Soul”★

Bonobo – ”Rosewood”

Diplo and Miguel – ”Dont Forget My Love”

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – ”Im Good (Blue)”

Kaytranada featuring H.E.R. – ”Intimidated”

Rüfüs Du Sol – ”On My Knees”

◎Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto★

Stranger Things

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

◎Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Encanto – Germaine Franco★

The Batman – Michael Giacchino

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Succession – Nicholas Britell

No Time to Die – Hans Zimmer

◎Record of the Year

ABBA – ”Dont Shut Me Down”

Adele – ”Easy on Me”

Beyoncé – ”Break My Soul”

Mary J. Blige – ”Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – ”You and Me on the Rock”

Doja Cat – ”Woman”

Steve Lacy – ”Bad Habit”

Kendrick Lamar – ”The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo – ”About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – ”As It Was”

◎Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harrys House

◎Best Folk Album

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer★

Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

Aofie ODonovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

◎Song of the Year

Gayle – ”Abcdefu”

Lizzo – ”About Damn Time”

Taylor Swift – ”All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Harry Styles – ”As It Was”

Steve Lacy – ”Bad Habit”

Beyoncé – ”Break My Soul”

Adele – ”Easy on Me”

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – ”God Did”

Kendrick Lamar – ”The Heart Part 5”

Bonnie Raitt – ”Just Like That”

◎Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

◎Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – ”Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny – ”Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat – ” Woman”

Steve Lacy – ”Bad Habit”

Lizzo – ”About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – ”As It Was”

◎Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – ”Dont Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran – ”Bam Bam”

Coldplay and BTS – ”My Universe”

Post Malone and Doja Cat – ”I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – ”Unholy”

◎Best American Roots Performance

Bill Anderson featuring Dolly Parton – ”Someday Itll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version)

Madison Cunningham – ”Life According to Raechel”

Fantastic Negrito – ”Oh Betty”

Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band – ”Stompin Ground”★

Aoife ODonovan and Allison Russell – ”Prodigal Daughter”

◎Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

◎Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers

Pusha T – Its Almost Dry

◎Best Country Song

Maren Morris – ”Circles Around This Town”

Luke Combs – ”Doin This”

Taylor Swift – ”I Bet You Think About Me (Taylors Version)”

Miranda Lambert – ”If I Was a Cowboy”

Willie Nelson – ”Ill Love You Till the Day I Die”

◎Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt – ”Wishful Drinking”

Brothers Osborne – ”Midnight Riders Prayer”

Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert – ”Outrunnin Your Memory”

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton – ”Does He Love You – Revisited”

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – ”Never Wanted to Be That Girl”★

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – ”Going Where the Lonely Go”

◎Best Country Album

Luke Combs – Growin Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

◎Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love and Sex Tape

◎Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – Abeja Reina

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical★

Los Tigres Del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

◎Best Bluegrass Album

The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – Crooked Tree★

Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

◎Best Reggae Music

Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling★

Koffee – Gifted

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Protoje – Third Times the Charm

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

◎Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar – ”Udhero Na”

Matt B and Eddy Kenzo – ”Gimme Love”

Burna Boy – ”Last Last”

Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro – ”Neva Bow Down”

Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode – ”Bayethe”★

◎Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer★

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

◎Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé – ”Be Alive” (from King Richard)

Taylor Swift – ”Carolina” (from Where the Crawdads Sing)

Lady Gaga – ”Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick)

Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo – ”Keep Rising (The Woman King)” (from The Woman King)

4*Town (Billie Eilish and Finneas OConnell) – ”Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)

Lin-Manuel Miranda – ”We Dont Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto)★

◎Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only – Adele

Our World – Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 – Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – Various Artists★

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young and Crazy Horse

