PlayStation Store（PS Store / PSストア）にて「ビッグウインターセール」が開催中だ。期間は2022年12月21日から2023年1月18日まで。2023年1月6日まではセール第1弾。また、対象タイトルのうち一部はセール期間が異なる場合がある。

「ビッグウインターセール」では、『ELDEN RING PS4 & PS5』を30％オフの6,468円で、『EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5』を50％オフの4,850円で、『スターオーシャン 6 THE DIVINE FORCE PS4 ＆ PS5』を30％オフの6,144円で、『ソニックフロンティア PS4&PS5』を25％オフの4,941円で販売するなど、1838のゲームや追加コンテンツ、ゲーム内通貨を、最大80％オフで販売する。

『ELDEN RING PS4 & PS5』は30％オフの6,468円

『EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5』は50％オフの4,850円

『スターオーシャン 6 THE DIVINE FORCE PS4 ＆ PS5』が30％オフの6,144円

『ソニックフロンティア PS4&PS5』は25％オフの4,941円

セール対象アイテムの一例

ELDEN RING & ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

©2022 Electronic Arts Inc. EA, EA SPORTS, and the EA SPORTS logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Official FIFA licensed product.© FIFA and FIFA's Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA.All rights reserved.Manufactured under license by Electronic Arts Inc.

© 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by tri-Ace Inc. CHARACTER DESIGN：akiman

©SEGA