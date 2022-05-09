ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、定額サービスPlayStation Now（PS Now）に2022年5月3日から追加するタイトルを発表した。

PS Nowは、400以上のPlayStation 4（PS4）/PlayStation 3（PS3）タイトルが遊び放題の定額サービス。ストリーミングに加え、対象のPS4ソフトウェアタイトルをPS5/PS4本体へダウンロードする形でも遊べる。

今回追加されるタイトルは、100忍以上のプレイアブルキャラが登場する忍道対戦アクション『NARUTO－ナルト－ 疾風伝 ナルティメットストーム4』、武器格闘アクション『SOULCALIBUR VI』、高難易度ダークファンタジーアクションRPG『Blasphemous（ブラスフェマス）』、惑星調査アクションアドベンチャー『Journey to the Savage Planet』の4タイトル。それぞれ、5月3日から配信を開始。終了日は未定だ。

『NARUTO－ナルト－ 疾風伝 ナルティメットストーム4』

『SOULCALIBUR VI』

『Blasphemous』

『Journey to the Savage Planet』

なお、PS Nowは、2022年6月1日より一新されるPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）の一部となるため、単独のサービスとしては利用できなくなる。

