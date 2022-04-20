コーチェラ・フェス2022の興奮をもう一度　公式ライブ映像まとめ

日本でもYouTube配信が大盛況だったコーチェラ・フェス2022。第1週の4月16日～18日（日本時間）開催終了後、公式ライブ映像がアーカイブ公開されている。

現在公開されているのはビリー・アイリッシュ、アーケイド・ファイア、ダニエル・シーザー＆ジャスティン・ビーバー、ミーガン・ジー・スタリオン、ドージャ・キャットなど。コーチェラ配信を見逃してしまった人も、当日の高揚感が忘れられない人も必見だろう。

ここでは公式ライブ映像を、当日の配信タイムテーブル順にまとめた。

1日目：日本時間4月16日（土）

▼Channel 1（配信時）

Bishop Briggs - The Way I Do - Live at Coachella 2022

Ari Lennox - Pressure - Live at Coachella 2022

Anitta - Onda Diferente - Live at Coachella 2022

Arcade Fire - Lookout Kid - Live at Coachella 2022

Daniel Caesar - Cyanide - Live at Coachella 2022

Daniel Caesar feat. Justin Bieber - Peaches - Live at Coachella 2022

▼Channel 2（配信時）

Madeon - Gonna Be Good - Live at Coachella 2022

IDLES - Crawl! - Live at Coachella 2022

Louis the Child - Every Color - Live at Coachella 2022

Big Sean - I Dont Fuck with You - Live at Coachella 2022

▼Channel 3（配信時）

Role Model - Blind - Live at Coachella 2022

the Marias - Hush - Live at Coachella 2022

Cordae - Super - Live at Coachella 2022

2日目：日本時間4月17日（日）

▼Channel 1（配信時）

Wallows - I Dont Want To Talk - Live at Coachella 2022

Disclosure - Latch - Live at Coachella 2022

Megan Thee Stallion - Megans Piano - Live at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish - Oxytocin - Live at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish - OverHeated - Live at Coachella 2022

▼Channel 2（配信時）

J.I.D. - Surround Sound - Live at Coachella 2022

Caroline Polacheck - Bunny Is A Rider - Live at Coachella 2022

21 Savage - Bank Account - Live at Coachella 2022

▼Channel 3（配信時）

Japanese Breakfast - Be Sweet - Live at Coachella 2022

Pabllo Vittar - Follow Me - Live at Coachella 2022

Isaiah Rashad - RIP Young - Live at Coachella 2022

3日目：日本時間4月18日（月）

▼Channel 1（配信時）

Finneas - Naked - Live at Coachella 2022

Maggie Rogers - Thats Where I Am - Live at Coachella 2022

Doja Cat - Get Into It - Live at Coachella 2022

Doja Cat - Woman - Live at Coachella 2022

▼Channel 2（配信時）

Vince Staples - Big Fish - Live at Coachella 2022

Jamie xx - idontknow - Live at Coachella 2022

▼Channel 3（配信時）

Denzel Curry - Walkin - Live at Coachella 2022