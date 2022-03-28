MONOEYES、日本武道館公演を収めたライブ映像作品リリース

MONOEYESが、2021年に開催した全31公演におよぶライブツアー「Between the Black and Gray Tour 2021」より、11月2日の日本武道館公演を収めたライブ映像作品『Between the Black and Gray Tour 2021 at Nippon Budokan and Tour Documentary』を5月11日にリリースする。

MONOEYESは、2020年にコロナ禍の影響を受けながら3rdフルアルバム『Between the Black and Gray』をリリース。当初予定されていた日本武道館公演は無観客の配信ライブへ変更となった。そして、1年後となる2021年11月、再び日本武道館の地へ戻り有観客でのリベンジ開催を実現。本編からダブルアンコールまで全23曲パフォーマンスしたライブにはリベンジ開催を後押した盟友・TOSHI-LOW（BRAHMAN/OAU）もサプライズ出演した。

関連記事：MONOEYES、パンクソングの無限性を物語った日本武道館の夜

今作はその公演をパッケージ化し、さらにライブ映像に加えてメンバーの想いや葛藤を描いた90分におよぶ本ツアーのドキュメンタリー映像も収録される。

＜リリース情報＞

MONOEYES

映像作品『Between the Black and Gray Tour 2021 at Nippon Budokan and Tour Documentary』

発売日：2022年5月11日（水）

【DVD】（2枚組）

品番：UPBH-20287/8

価格：2970円（税込）

【Blu-ray】

品番：UPXH-20112

価格：3960円（税込）

=収録内容=

■Between the Black and Gray Tour 2021 at Nippon Budokan

1. Fall Out

2. Bygone

3. Run Run

4. Free Throw

5. Interstate 46

6. Cold Reaction

7. Like Weve Never Lost

8. Roxette

9. Get Up

10. Iridescent Light

11. Nothing

12. グラニート

13. When I Was A King

14. Somewhere On Fullerton

15. 明日公園で

16. Borders & Walls

17. Two Little Fishes

18. Outer Rim

19. My Instant Song

20. リザードマン

- Encore -

21. 3, 2, 1 Go

22. 彼は誰の夢

- Double Encore -

23. Remember Me

■Tour Documentary

90分におよぶツアードキュメンタリー映像を収録。

★UNIVERSAL MUSIC STORE

https://store.universal-music.co.jp/artist/monoeyes/?s13=20220511&stock=0#itemTitle

MONOEYES Official Site：https://monoeyes.net