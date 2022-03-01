ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、定額サービスPlayStation Now（PS Now）に2022年3月から追加するタイトルを発表した。
PS Nowは、400以上のPlayStation 4（PS4）/PlayStation 3（PS3）タイトルが遊び放題の定額サービス。ストリーミングに加え、対象のPS4ソフトウェアタイトルをPS5/PS4本体へダウンロードする形でも遊べる。
今回追加されるタイトルは、『Shadow Warrior 3』『英雄伝説 閃の軌跡III』『英雄伝説 閃の軌跡IV -THE END OF SAGA-』『Crysis Remastered』『レリクタ』『Chicken Police – Paint it RED!（チキンポリス）』の6つ。『Shadow Warrior 3』は期間限定配信で、3月2日から7月4日まで。それ以外のタイトルは3月1日から配信される。
そのほか、すでに配信中の期間限定タイトルのうち、『グランド・セフト・オート：バイスシティ 決定版』が5月2日までの配信だ。
