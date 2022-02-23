ダフト・パンク、解散1周年で「ヘルメットなし」ライブを配信

昨年2月22日に解散したダフト・パンクが新たな動きを見せた。貴重なライブ映像をサプライズ配信。さらに、『Homework』25周年を記念して同作のデラックス・エディションがリリースされた。
ダフト・パンクが解散1周年の節目となるGMT2月22日22時22分（日本時間2月23日早朝）より、米LAのマヤ・シアターで1997年12月12日に行われたライブの映像を、Twitchで一度かぎり配信した。『Homework』を引っ提げてのワールドツアー「Daftendirektour」でのステージで、ギ＝マニュエル・ド・オメン＝クリストとトーマ・バンガルテルの二人は、象徴的なヘルメットを被らずに全セットをプレイしている。
さらに本日、デビュー・アルバム『Homework』25周年デラックス・エディションが配信リリース。これまでストリーミング・サービスでは聴くことができなかった9曲のリミックスを追加収録されている。このデラックス版と、2001年のライブ・アルバム『Alive 1997』のアナログ盤は4月15日にリリース予定。
pic.twitter.com/aVxdnJuXGi — Daft Punk (@daftpunk) February 22, 2022
Homework 25th anniversary edition availablehttps://t.co/WzMEqOwxrM pic.twitter.com/ViLxDZFgBF — Daft Punk (@daftpunk) February 22, 2022
From Rolling Stone US.
『Homework 25th Anniversary Edition』トラックリスト
Disc 1: Homework – Original Album
1. ”Daftendirekt”
2. ”WDPK 83.7 FM”
3. ”Revolution 909”
4. ”Da Funk”
5. ”Phoenix”
6. ”Fresh”
7. ”Around The World”
8. ”Rollin & Scratchin”
9. ”Teachers”
10. ”High Fidelity”
11. ”Rockn Roll”
12. ”Oh Yeah”
13. ”Burnin”
14. ”Indo Silver Club”
15. ”Alive”
16. ”Funk Ad”
Disc 2: Homework Remixes
1. ”Around The World” (I:Cube remix)*
2. ”Revolution 909” (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)
3. ”Around the World” (Tees Frozen Sun Mix)*
4. ”Around the World” (Mellow Mix)*
5. ”Burnin” (DJ Sneak Main Mix)*
6. ”Around the World” (Kenlou Mix)*
7. ”Burnin” (Ian Pooley cut up mix)
8. ”Around The World” (Motorbass Vice Mix)
9. ”Around The World” (M.A.W. Remix)*
10. ”Burnin” (Slam mix)
11. ”Around The World” (Original Lead Only)*
12. ”Burnin” (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)*
13. ”Around The World” (Raw Dub)*
14. ”Teachers” (extended mix)
15. ”Revolution 909” (Revolution A Capella)
*ストリーミング初解禁
