ダフト・パンク、解散1周年で「ヘルメットなし」ライブを配信

昨年2月22日に解散したダフト・パンクが新たな動きを見せた。貴重なライブ映像をサプライズ配信。さらに、『Homework』25周年を記念して同作のデラックス・エディションがリリースされた。

【画像を見る】ヘルメットを外したダフト・パンクの素顔

ダフト・パンクが解散1周年の節目となるGMT2月22日22時22分（日本時間2月23日早朝）より、米LAのマヤ・シアターで1997年12月12日に行われたライブの映像を、Twitchで一度かぎり配信した。『Homework』を引っ提げてのワールドツアー「Daftendirektour」でのステージで、ギ＝マニュエル・ド・オメン＝クリストとトーマ・バンガルテルの二人は、象徴的なヘルメットを被らずに全セットをプレイしている。

さらに本日、デビュー・アルバム『Homework』25周年デラックス・エディションが配信リリース。これまでストリーミング・サービスでは聴くことができなかった9曲のリミックスを追加収録されている。このデラックス版と、2001年のライブ・アルバム『Alive 1997』のアナログ盤は4月15日にリリース予定。

pic.twitter.com/aVxdnJuXGi — Daft Punk (@daftpunk) February 22, 2022

Homework 25th anniversary edition availablehttps://t.co/WzMEqOwxrM pic.twitter.com/ViLxDZFgBF — Daft Punk (@daftpunk) February 22, 2022

From Rolling Stone US.

『Homework 25th Anniversary Edition』トラックリスト

Disc 1: Homework – Original Album

1. ”Daftendirekt”

2. ”WDPK 83.7 FM”

3. ”Revolution 909”

4. ”Da Funk”

5. ”Phoenix”

6. ”Fresh”

7. ”Around The World”

8. ”Rollin & Scratchin”

9. ”Teachers”

10. ”High Fidelity”

11. ”Rockn Roll”

12. ”Oh Yeah”

13. ”Burnin”

14. ”Indo Silver Club”

15. ”Alive”

16. ”Funk Ad”

Disc 2: Homework Remixes

1. ”Around The World” (I:Cube remix)*

2. ”Revolution 909” (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)

3. ”Around the World” (Tees Frozen Sun Mix)*

4. ”Around the World” (Mellow Mix)*

5. ”Burnin” (DJ Sneak Main Mix)*

6. ”Around the World” (Kenlou Mix)*

7. ”Burnin” (Ian Pooley cut up mix)

8. ”Around The World” (Motorbass Vice Mix)

9. ”Around The World” (M.A.W. Remix)*

10. ”Burnin” (Slam mix)

11. ”Around The World” (Original Lead Only)*

12. ”Burnin” (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)*

13. ”Around The World” (Raw Dub)*

14. ”Teachers” (extended mix)

15. ”Revolution 909” (Revolution A Capella)

*ストリーミング初解禁

【関連記事】

ダフト・パンクよ永遠に　時代を動かした衝撃ライブを振り返る