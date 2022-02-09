石橋英子が手がけた映画「ドライブ・マイ・カー」のサウンドトラック「Drive My Car Original Soundtrack (with bonus tracks)」の配信が本日2月9日にスタートした。

「ドライブ・マイ・カー」は第94回アカデミー賞の作品賞、監督賞、脚色賞、国際長編映画賞にノミネートされ、大きな話題を集めている濱口竜介の監督作。サウンドトラックはアルバム1枚を通して楽しめるように石橋が完成させた作品であり、配信音源にはアメリカの劇場予告編で使用された2曲がボーナストラックとして追加されている。YouTubeでは、ボーナストラックの1曲である「Drive My Car (Hiroshima)」のオフィシャルオーディオが公開された。

また石橋は4月13、14日に行う東京・ブルーノート東京公演に続いて、4月22日に大阪・Billboard Live OSAKA、4月23日に三重・radi cafe apartmentでも単独公演を行うことを発表。「ドライブ・マイ・カー」の楽曲や、ヨーロッパのレーベル・Black Trufflesから発売された作品「For McCoy」の収録曲などを披露する。

石橋英子「Drive My Car Original Soundtrack (with bonus tracks)」収録曲

01. Drive My Car

02. Drive My Car (Misaki)

03. Drive My Car (Cassette)

04. Drive My Car (the important thing is to work)

05. “We’ll live through the long, long days, and through the long nights”

06. “We’ll live through the long, long days, and through the long

nights” (SAAB 900)

07. “We’ll live through the long, long days, and through the long nights” (Oto)

08. Drive My Car (Kafuku)

09. Drive My Car (The truth, no matter what it is, isn’t that frightening)

10. “We’ll live through the long, long days, and through the long

nights” (And when our last hour comes we’ll go quietly）

11. Drive My Car (Hiroshima)

12. "We'll live through the long, long days, and through the long nights” (different ways)

石橋英子 BAND SET with ジム・オルーク、山本達久、マーティ・ホロベック、藤原大輔、松丸契

2022年4月13日（水）東京都 ブルーノート東京

［1st］OPEN 17:00 / START 18:00

［2nd］OPEN 19:45 / START 20:30



2022年4月14日（木）東京都 ブルーノート東京

［1st］OPEN 17:00 / START 18:00

［2nd］OPEN 19:45 / START 20:30



2022年4月22日（金）大阪府 Billboard Live OSAKA

［1st］OPEN 16:30 / START 17:30

［2nd］OPEN 19:30 / START 20:30



2022年4月23日（土）三重県 radi cafe apartment

OPEN 17:00 / START 18:00