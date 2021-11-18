米コンピュータ緊急事態対策チーム（US-CERT: United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team）は11月17日(米国時間)、「Iranian Government-Sponsored APT Cyber Actors Exploiting Microsoft Exchange and Fortinet Vulnerabilities｜CISA」において、イラン政府が支援する持続的標的型攻撃(APT: Advanced Persistent Threat)グループが悪質なサイバー活動を続けているとして注意を促した。
このサイバー攻撃に関するアラート次のページに掲載されている。
- Iranian Government-Sponsored APT Cyber Actors Exploiting Microsoft Exchange and Fortinet Vulnerabilities in Furtherance of Malicious Activities | CISA
このサイバー攻撃では、Fortinet製品およびMicrosoft Exchange ProxyShellの脆弱性を突いて、システムへの初期アクセスが不正に行われている。アクターはシステムに侵入した後でランサムウェアをデプロイする後続作業を行うとされている。米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は、重要インフラストラクチャ企業に対し、上記のアラートに掲載されている推奨事項を適用し、サイバー犯罪者から侵害リスクを軽減することを求めている。
本アラートはCISAに加えて、米連邦調査局(FBI: Federal Bureau of Investigation)、豪サイバーセキュリティセンター(ACSC: Australian Cyber Security Centre)、英国立サイバーセキュリティセンター(NCSC: United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre)が共同で発表している。