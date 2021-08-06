NAS、エミネムやローリン・ヒルら迎えたアルバム『キングス・ディジーズII』リリース

Nasが14作目となる新作アルバム『Kings Disease II』を2021年8月6日にリリースした。



グラミー賞受賞アルバム『Kings Disease』の続編で、自身が主宰するMass Appeal Recordsからのリリース。エミネムやローリン・ヒルなど豪華ゲストを迎えた作品となっている。



また同アルバムより「Rare」のMVを公開した。









＜作品情報＞



Nas

『Kings Disease II』

配信中



Executive Producers : Nas & Hit-Boy

Guest Appearances : Eminem, Ms. Lauryn Hill, EPMD, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, YG, Charlie Wilson, and Blxst.



=収録曲=

1. The Pressure

2. Death Row East

3. 40 Side

4. EPDM 2 (feat. Eminem & EPMD)

5. Rare

6. YKTV (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie & YG)

7. Store Run

8. Moments

9. Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill)

10. No Phony (feat. Charlie Wilson)

11. Brunch on Sundays (feat. Blxst)

12. Count Me In

13. Composure (feat. Hit-Boy)

14. My Bible

15. Nas is Good