NAS、エミネムやローリン・ヒルら迎えたアルバム『キングス・ディジーズII』リリース

Nasが14作目となる新作アルバム『Kings Disease II』を2021年8月6日にリリースした。
グラミー賞受賞アルバム『Kings Disease』の続編で、自身が主宰するMass Appeal Recordsからのリリース。エミネムやローリン・ヒルなど豪華ゲストを迎えた作品となっている。
また同アルバムより「Rare」のMVを公開した。
＜作品情報＞
Nas
『Kings Disease II』
配信中
Executive Producers : Nas & Hit-Boy
Guest Appearances : Eminem, Ms. Lauryn Hill, EPMD, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, YG, Charlie Wilson, and Blxst.
=収録曲=
1. The Pressure
2. Death Row East
3. 40 Side
4. EPDM 2 (feat. Eminem & EPMD)
5. Rare
6. YKTV (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie & YG)
7. Store Run
8. Moments
9. Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill)
10. No Phony (feat. Charlie Wilson)
11. Brunch on Sundays (feat. Blxst)
12. Count Me In
13. Composure (feat. Hit-Boy)
14. My Bible
15. Nas is Good
