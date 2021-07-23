米コンピュータ緊急事態対策チーム（US-CERT: United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team）は7月21日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Security Updates｜CISA」において、Appleの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。

  • macOS Big Sur 11.5
  • macOS Catalina - Security Update 2021-004 Catalina
  • macOS Mojave - Security Update 2021-005 Mojave
  • iOS 14.7
  • iPadOS 14.7

脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は、ユーザーおよび管理者に対し、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。