Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas、映像作品リリース&全国ツアー再開

Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegasが、ライブ映像作品2本をリリースする事を発表した。



今回のリリースは、2021年4月7日に開催されたオンラインライブ「FaLiLV On-line Live 2」で発表された。映像作品の内容は、2020年12月17日に開催された彼らの初となるオンラインライブ「FaLiLV On-line Live」全20曲を収録したものと、2021年4月7日に開催されたオンラインライブ「FaLiLV On-line Live 2」全20曲を収録したものがメインとなっている。また、2作品とも購入するとそれぞれのライブで使用された「LIVE SE」がダウンロードできるシリアルコードももらうことができる。



また、既に中止が発表されていた「HYPERTOUGHNESS” Release Tour 2020」及び同FINAL SERIESを、「”HYPERTOUGHNESS” Release Tour 2020→2021」と銘打ち、全14公演すべてをワンマンライブで開催することも併せて発表された。





＜リリース情報＞



Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas

『The Animals in Screen Bootleg 1』



発売日：2021年7月7日（水）

DVD：4180円（税込）

Blu-ray：4730円（税込）

＝収録内容＝

1. Just Awake

2. The Stronger, The Further Youll Be

3. Rave-up Tonight

4. Crossover

5. Shake Your Body

6. Keep the Heat and Fire Yourself Up

7. Accept Each Others Sense of Values

8. LLLD

9. Let Me Hear

10. Where You Belong

11. Shape of Trust

12. Sparkling Sky Laser

13. Believe Yourself

14. Chase the Light!

15. Acceleration

16. 世界はそれを愛と呼ぶんだぜ

17. Party Boys

18. Twilight

19. Virtue and Vice

20. Massive Core



＝収録MV＝

1. The Stronger, The Further Youll Be

2. Massive Core

3. The Gong of Knockout



Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas

『The Animals in Screen Bootleg 2』



発売日：2021年9月1日（水）

DVD：4180円（税込）

Blu-ray：4730円（税込）

＝収録内容＝

1. Return to Zero

2. Greedy

3. Power of Life and Death

4. CURE

5. In the End, the Choice is All Yours

6. The Gong of Knockout

7. Stray in Chaos

8. Set Your Goal

9. Shape of Trust

10. Flutter of Cherry Blossom

11. Evolve Forward in Hazard

12. Thoughtless Words Have No Value But Just a Noise

13. Just Awake

14. Starburst

15. Nail the Shit Down

16. SHINE

17. Ley-Line

18. Crossover

19. Party Boys

20. Stay as Who You Are

オフショット映像



＜ライブ情報＞



Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas

「”HYPERTOUGHNESS” Release Tour 2020→2021」



＝ツアー日程＝

2021年6月15日（火）神奈川・KT Zepp Yokohama

2021年6月18日（金）福岡・BEAT STATION

2021年6月19日（土）大分・T.O.P.S BittsHAL

2021年6月22日（火）愛知・Zepp Nagoya

2021年6月23日（水）愛知・Zepp Nagoya

2021年6月25日（金）広島・CLUB QUATTRO

2021年6月30日（水）北海道・Zepp Sapporo

2021年7月7日（水）福岡・Zepp Fukuoka

2021年7月9日（金）高松・MONSTER

2021年7月12日（月）東京・Zepp Tokyo

2021年7月13日（火）東京・Zepp Tokyo

2021年7月20日（火）大阪・Zepp Osaka Bayside

2021年7月21日（水）大阪・Zepp Osaka Bayside



チケット前売：4800円（税込） /当日：販売未定 ※各ドリンク代別

VEGASTATION会員先行：4月7日（水）22:00～4月9日（金）23:59

イープラスオフィシャル先行：4月10日（土）12:00～4月16日（金）23:59

一般発売：2021年5月15日（土）10:00～



オフィシャルサイト：http://www.lasvegas-jp.com/