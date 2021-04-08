Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas、映像作品リリース&全国ツアー再開

Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegasが、ライブ映像作品2本をリリースする事を発表した。
今回のリリースは、2021年4月7日に開催されたオンラインライブ「FaLiLV On-line Live 2」で発表された。映像作品の内容は、2020年12月17日に開催された彼らの初となるオンラインライブ「FaLiLV On-line Live」全20曲を収録したものと、2021年4月7日に開催されたオンラインライブ「FaLiLV On-line Live 2」全20曲を収録したものがメインとなっている。また、2作品とも購入するとそれぞれのライブで使用された「LIVE SE」がダウンロードできるシリアルコードももらうことができる。
また、既に中止が発表されていた「HYPERTOUGHNESS” Release Tour 2020」及び同FINAL SERIESを、「”HYPERTOUGHNESS” Release Tour 2020→2021」と銘打ち、全14公演すべてをワンマンライブで開催することも併せて発表された。
＜リリース情報＞
Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas
『The Animals in Screen Bootleg 1』
発売日：2021年7月7日（水）
DVD：4180円（税込）
Blu-ray：4730円（税込）
＝収録内容＝
1. Just Awake
2. The Stronger, The Further Youll Be
3. Rave-up Tonight
4. Crossover
5. Shake Your Body
6. Keep the Heat and Fire Yourself Up
7. Accept Each Others Sense of Values
8. LLLD
9. Let Me Hear
10. Where You Belong
11. Shape of Trust
12. Sparkling Sky Laser
13. Believe Yourself
14. Chase the Light!
15. Acceleration
16. 世界はそれを愛と呼ぶんだぜ
17. Party Boys
18. Twilight
19. Virtue and Vice
20. Massive Core
＝収録MV＝
1. The Stronger, The Further Youll Be
2. Massive Core
3. The Gong of Knockout
Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas
『The Animals in Screen Bootleg 2』
発売日：2021年9月1日（水）
DVD：4180円（税込）
Blu-ray：4730円（税込）
＝収録内容＝
1. Return to Zero
2. Greedy
3. Power of Life and Death
4. CURE
5. In the End, the Choice is All Yours
6. The Gong of Knockout
7. Stray in Chaos
8. Set Your Goal
9. Shape of Trust
10. Flutter of Cherry Blossom
11. Evolve Forward in Hazard
12. Thoughtless Words Have No Value But Just a Noise
13. Just Awake
14. Starburst
15. Nail the Shit Down
16. SHINE
17. Ley-Line
18. Crossover
19. Party Boys
20. Stay as Who You Are
オフショット映像
＜ライブ情報＞
Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas
「”HYPERTOUGHNESS” Release Tour 2020→2021」
＝ツアー日程＝
2021年6月15日（火）神奈川・KT Zepp Yokohama
2021年6月18日（金）福岡・BEAT STATION
2021年6月19日（土）大分・T.O.P.S BittsHAL
2021年6月22日（火）愛知・Zepp Nagoya
2021年6月23日（水）愛知・Zepp Nagoya
2021年6月25日（金）広島・CLUB QUATTRO
2021年6月30日（水）北海道・Zepp Sapporo
2021年7月7日（水）福岡・Zepp Fukuoka
2021年7月9日（金）高松・MONSTER
2021年7月12日（月）東京・Zepp Tokyo
2021年7月13日（火）東京・Zepp Tokyo
2021年7月20日（火）大阪・Zepp Osaka Bayside
2021年7月21日（水）大阪・Zepp Osaka Bayside
チケット前売：4800円（税込） /当日：販売未定 ※各ドリンク代別
VEGASTATION会員先行：4月7日（水）22:00～4月9日（金）23:59
イープラスオフィシャル先行：4月10日（土）12:00～4月16日（金）23:59
一般発売：2021年5月15日（土）10:00～
オフィシャルサイト：http://www.lasvegas-jp.com/
