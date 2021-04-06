ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、PlayStation 4用ソフトウェア『グランツーリスモＳＰＯＲＴ』を起用した、FIA（国際自動車連盟）公認eモータースポーツの世界大会「FIA グランツーリスモ チャンピオンシップ 2021」の開催概要を発表した。

FIA グランツーリスモ チャンピオンシップ 2021

グランツーリスモＳＰＯＲＴ

「FIA グランツーリスモ チャンピオンシップ 2021」では、国・地域に分かれて勝負を競う「ネイションズカップ」と、プレイヤーが選んだ自動車メーカーとドライバー契約を結び、ほかの自動車メーカーとの間で勝利を争う「マニュファクチャラーシリーズ」の2つのチャンピオンシップを開催。「ネイションズカップ」「マニュファクチャラーシリーズ」それぞれのチャンピオンは、毎年開催される「FIA Prize Giving Ceremony」において、リアルモータースポーツ界のチャンピオンたちとともに表彰される。

「FIA グランツーリスモ チャンピオンシップ 2021」は全てのイベントをオンラインで開催。4月21日よりステージ1が開始される通常のポイントレース「オンラインレース」に加え、世界各地のトップ選手らが対決し全4戦が予定される「ワールドシリーズ」、シーズン前半の締めくくりとして8月に開催される「ワールドシリーズ Showdown」、年間王者を決定する「ワールドファイナル」の4つのレースで構成される。

スケジュール

イベントは「グランツーリスモ」公式YouTubeチャンネル「Gran Turismo TV」および「グランツーリスモ」公式サイト内「グランツーリスモＬＩＶＥ」ページにて放映予定だ。

