Caribouの最新アルバム『Suddenly』リミックス・アルバムリリース決定

ロンドンで活躍する、ダン・スナイスによるCaribouのアルバム『Suddenly』のリミックス・アルバム『Suddenly Remixes』が、2021年3月12日にリリースされる。



今回のリミックスに参加したのは、Four Tet、Floating Points、Morgan Geist、Logic1000、Shanti Celeste、Kareem Ali、India Jordan、Koreless、Toro y Moi、Jessy Lanza、Prince Niftyによる全12曲を収録。さらに、2月9日には先行シングルとして、UKのベース・ミュージック・シーンの中核であるプロデューサー・Korelessによる「Never Come Back」のリミックスが配信された。



また、今作のリリースに際して、ダン・スナイスから以下のコメントが届いている。



リミックスは、マーケティング・ツールとして、またはクラブで音楽を機能させるために依頼されることがあります。 しかし、私にとってリミックスをお願いする理由は1つだけです。それは、私がリミキサーの熱狂的なファンということです。 このリミックスアルバムのトラックリストを眺めると、とても刺激的なプロデューサーが並んでおり、とてもスリリングです。すでに確立されているアーティストもいれば、まだ始まったばかりのアーティストもいます。 彼らの音楽に初めて出会った直後に、私がメッセージを送ってリミックスを懇願した人もいれば、私がずっと愛する音楽を作っている親愛なる友人もいます。しかし、いずれの場合も、このリミックス・アルバムで彼らの音楽と私の音楽との繋がりを聞くことができて、とても幸運だと感じています。



"Sometimes remixes are commissioned to be marketing tools or to make the music functional in a club. But for me theres only one reason to get remixes done: because Im a giddy fan of the remixer. Looking down the tracklisting of this remix album, its a thrill to see a list of producers whose music I find so inspiring collected there - some are established artists, some are just starting out; some i messaged, begging a remix, right after coming across their music for the first time and some are dear friends whose music Ive loved for a while - but in every case I feel very lucky to hear their music and mine connected on this remix album."





＜リリース情報＞



Caribou

先行配信『Never Come Back （Koreless Remix）』



配信日：2021年2月9日（火）

配信リンク：

iTunes/Apple：https://music.apple.com/jp/album/never-come-back-koreless-remix/1551333467?i=1551333478

Spotify：https://open.spotify.com/track/0dYm7XqC0IDb5iozJ2La0f?si=dThdCkXxTsa139UZJddHTw







Caribou

リミックス・アルバム『Suddenly Remixes』



配信日：2021年3月12日（金）

＝収録曲＝

1. Never Come Back （Koreless Remix） NEW

2. Never Come Back （Four Tet Remix）

3. Home （Toro y Moi Remix） NEW

4. Sunnys Time （Logic1000 Remix）

5. Sister （Floating Points Remix）

6. Ravi （Shanti Celeste Remix）

7. You and I （Jessy Lanza Mix） NEW

8. Sunnys Time （Prince Nifty Saddle Up Mix） NEW

9. Never Come Back （Floating Points Remix）

10. Never Come Back （Morgan Geist Remix）

11. Sunnys Time （Kareem Ali Remix）

12. Like I Loved You （India Jordan Remix）