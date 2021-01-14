シリーズ：自動車業界のニュースを英文で読む｜フェラーリ ポルトフィーノM

自動車関連用語の英語はカタカナ語になっている場合も多いため、漠然と知っている気がするけれど、実は和製英語だったり、英語でどう言っていいのかわからないケースも意外とあったりする。そんな用語や言い回しについて、最新の自動車業界のニュースから学んでいこうというプチ語学講座。今回は、日本初上陸を果たしたばかりのフェラーリ ポルトフィーノMのニュースから。



フェラーリの最新2＋GTスパイダー、ポルトフィーノMは2020年9 月にイタリア・マラネロで初披露されたものだ。その特徴を発表時のプレスリリース（英文）から見ていこう。もしかすると「へぇ、英語ではそう言うんだ」という発見があるかもしれない。特に太字部分の言い回しにご注目を。（テキストはプレスリリースを編集部にて抜粋し再編集・一部意訳したものです）



■まずは概要の説明から

The Ferrari Portofino M, the evolution of the Prancing Horses 2+ GT spider, the Ferrari Portofino, was unveiled today.



訳）本日、跳ね馬の2+ GTスパイダーであるフェラーリ ポルトフィーノの進化形、フェラーリ ポルトフィーノMがベールを脱ぎました。



用語解説：be unveiled とは「ベールを脱ぐ。発表される」の意。





Significantly, the Portofino M is the first Ferrari to be presented in the wake of the companys temporary closure due to the Covid-19 crisis, making it the symbol of a voyage of rediscovery.



訳）ポルトフィーノMで重要なのが、Covid-19の流行による一時的なファクトリーの閉鎖が明けてから、最初に発表されるフェラーリであり、再発見の旅を象徴する存在であることです。





All of these values are reflected in the new Portofino M with the M in its moniker standing for Modificata, which in Ferrari nomenclature refers to cars that have undergone an evolution that has boosted their performance.



訳）こうした価値観をすべて盛り込んだのが新しいポルトフィーノMです。”M”は、”Modificata”（モディファイ）を意味し、フェラーリでは、パフォーマンスを押し上げる進化を遂げたモデルに使われてきた名称です。



用語解説：stand for は「意味する」の意。



There is no shortage of technical innovation in this stunning new evolution of the Ferrari Portofino, the most notable being its redesigned powertrain, a brand-new eight-speed gearbox and a five-position Manettino that includes a Race mode, an absolute first for a Maranello GT spider. As a consequence of these and many other new features, the Portofino M guarantees a completely unprecedented combination of authentic GT performance, driving pleasure, agility and exceptional versatility in everyday driving contexts.



訳）ポルトフィーノから目覚ましい進化を遂げたこの新モデルには、技術的イノベーションが満載されています。特筆すべきなのが、再設計されたパワートレイン、真新しい8速ギア・ボックス、そしてRaceモードを含む5ポジションのマネッティーノで、これはマラネロのGTスパイダーとしては完全な初採用です。これらに数多くの新技術が加わり、ポルトフィーノ Mは、真のGTのパフォーマンスに、ドライビング・プレジャー、敏捷性、日常的に活躍する卓越した汎用性を兼ね備える、まったく前例のないモデルとなっています。



■パワートレインについて

In terms of its powertrain, the Portofino Ms 3855 cc engine, which belongs to the V8 turbo family voted ”International Engine of the Year” on four consecutive occasions, has been optimised to unleash 620 cv at 7,500 rpm – 20 cv more than the Ferrari Portofino. It also boasts a completely redesigned eight-speed gearbox that replaces the previous seven-speed version. This is, in fact, the first eight-speed to be installed on an open-top Ferrari and is based on a dual-clutch oil bath architecture with a 20% smaller clutch module and 35% higher torque delivery.



訳）ポルトフィーノMのパワートレインは、4回連続でインターナショナル・エンジン・オブ・ザ・イヤーに選ばれたV8ターボファミリーの3855 ccエンジンで、最適化によって、7,500 rpmで620cvの最高出力を引き出しました。これはポルトフィーノを20cv上回ります。また、7速ギア・ボックスに代わって、完全な新設計の8速ギア・ボックスを採用しました。オープントップのフェラーリに8速ギア・ボックスが搭載されるのは実は初めてのことです。オイルバス式デュアルクラッチ構造で、クラッチモジュールは20％小型化され、トルクデリバリーは35％向上しました。



用語解説：「XXXXrpmで」というときの「で」は「at」を使おう。



■車両ダイナミクスについて

From a vehicle dynamics perspective, the most significant innovation is most certainly the introduction of the five-position Manettino, an absolute first for a Prancing Horse GT spider. The aim being, of course, to further enhance the Ferrari Portofinos already superb handling and traction through the addition of the Race mode. Supported by the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer, said Race mode focuses mainly on maximising driving pleasure and fun behind the wheel.



訳）車両ダイナミクスの面で最大のイノベーションは、何といっても5ポジションのマネッティーノの導入でしょう。跳ね馬のGTスパイダーとしては完全な初採用です。その目的は、既にポルトフィーノが誇った並外れたハンドリングとトラクションを、Raceモードの追加で強化することです。フェラーリ・ダイナミック・エンハンサーのサポートによって、Raceモードの重点は、ドライビング・プレジャーとステアリングを握る楽しさを最大限に高めることに置かれています。



用語解説：behind the wheelは「ハンドルを握る」の意。



■デザインについて

The significant technological evolution the model has undergone is visually underscored by the new design of the front of the car and the bumpers in particular, which are sportier and more aggressive. Both inside and out, there is a sense of harmony of expression and intent in forms that are sometimes sharper and then softer and more flowing.



訳）このモデルが達成した大幅な技術的進化を、目に見える形で強調しているのが、フロントエンドの新デザインです。特にバンパーは、さらにスポーティーでアグレッシブになりました。インテリアもエクステリアも、表現と目的が調和し、ときにシャープに、ときにソフトに、いっそう流れるようなフォルムとなりました。



用語解説：sportier, more aggressive, sharper, softer, more flowingと、すべてが比較級で協調されている。



The Ferrari Portofino M thus retains its predecessors twin soul and is the only car on the market that can rightfully be described as an authentic coupé with its top closed and a genuine spider when it is open.



訳）ポルトフィーノMは、先行モデルの双子の魂を受け継ぎ、ルーフを閉じれば真のクーペに、開ければ純粋なスパイダーになると正当に表現できる市場で唯一のモデルとなりました。





The Portofino Ms compact dimensions also make it ideal for all occasions. In fact, its unparalleled versatility and on-board comfort turn every trip into a voyage of (re)discovery.



コンパクトなサイズも、ポルトフィーノMをあらゆるシーンで理想的なモデルにしています。比類ない汎用性と車内の快適性によって、乗るたびに（再）発見の旅を楽しめるモデルなのです。



用語解説：make it ideal for all occasions は「あらゆるシーンで理想的なモデルにしている」の意。





Ferrari Portofino M

Summary Technical Specification



ENGINE

Type V8 - 90° turbo

Total displacement 3855 cc

Bore and stroke 86.5 mm x 82 mm

Max. power output* 456 kW (620 CV) at 5750 - 7500 rpm

Max. torque 760 Nm at 3000 ÷ 5750 rpm



WEIGHT AND DIMENSIONS

Length 4594 mm

Width 1938 mm (2020 mm with wing mirrors)

Height 1318 mm

Wheelbase 2670 mm

Dry weight** 1545 kg



PERFORMANCE

Max. speed > 320 km/h

0-100 km/h 3.45 s

0-200 km/h 9.8 s



FUEL CONSUMPTION/ CO2 EMISSIONS

Under homologation



* With 98 RON petrol

**With lightweight optional content





フェラーリ ポルトフィーノ M

主要諸元



エンジン

タイプ V8 - 90° ターボ

総排気量 3855 cc

ボア ＆ ストローク 86.5 mm x 82 mm

最高出力* 456 kW（620 cv）／5750 - 7500 rpm

最大トルク 760 Nm／3000 - 5750 rpm



サイズ ＆ 重量

全長 4594 mm

全幅 1938 mm（フェンダーミラーを含め2020 mm）

全高 1318 mm

ホイールベース 2670 mm

乾燥重量** 1545 kg



パフォーマンス

最高速度 > 320 km/h

0-100 km/h 3.45秒

0-200 km/h 9.8秒



燃料消費量 ＆ CO2排出量

ホモロゲーション取得申請中



* RON 98ガソリンにて

** 軽量オプション装備車