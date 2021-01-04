ローリングストーン誌が選ぶ「歴代最高のアルバム」500選｜2020年ベスト

2020年（1月～12月）、Rolling Stone Japanで反響の大きかった記事ベストを発表。この記事は「音楽部門」第2位。米ローリングストーン誌が「500 Greatest Albums of All Time」（歴代最高のアルバム500選）の最新バージョンを公開した。（初公開日：2020年9月23日）
ローリングストーン誌の「500 Greatest Albums of All Time」（以下、RS 500）は、もともと2003年12月に発表されたあと、2012年に若干のアップデートが施された。このリストは何年にもわたって、本誌の歴史上で最も多くの人に読まれてきた（議論されてきた）特集記事となっている（昨年、US版サイトでのビュー数は6300万を超えた）。しかし、不動のリストなど存在しない──2003年の時点で、今日のトップミュージシャン（とファン）の多くはまだ中学生ですらなかった。テイストは移ろい、新たなジャンルが登場し、音楽の歴史は日々書き換えられている。
そこで、私たちはRS 500のリストをゼロから作り直すことにした。そのために300人以上のアーティスト、プロデューサー、評論家、音楽業界関係者（ラジオ番組のプログラマーからアトランティックのクレイグ・コールマンCEOのようなレーベル重役まで）からアルバムTOP50のリストを受け取って集計した。そこにはビヨンセとテイラー・スウィフト、ビリー・アイリッシュ、H.E.R.、ティエラ・ワック、スネイル・メイルことリンジー・ジョーダンといった新進アーティスト、U2のジ・エッジとアダム・クレイトン、ウータン・クランのレイクウォン、KISSのジーン・シモンズ、フリートウッド・マックのスティーヴィー・ニックスなどのベテランまで含まれている。
●【画像を見る】大物が多数参加、「歴代最高のアルバム500選 」投票者リスト
2003年に初めてRS 500を作成したとき、人々は「アルバムの死」について語っていた。それは今日、より重要な論点となっている。もちろん、ストリーミングが浸透し、テイストの多様化と断絶が進む時代において、このようなプロジェクトに乗り出すことを疑問視する向きもあるだろう。しかし、それこそがRS 500のリブートを魅力的で面白いものにした要因の一つでもある。
リストのうち86作は21世紀にリリースされた作品で、2003年版／2012年版には未掲載のアルバムを新たに154作選出。新しいRS 500はロック中心のカラーが減退し、ヒップホップのレガシーと継続的なバイタリティが際立っている（ラップ・アルバムは2003年版の3倍に）ビートルズの『Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band』を抑えて、今の時代に合致したアルバムが1位となった。
「前回のリストとの大きな違いは、ポップミュージックにはこれという客観的な系譜がない、という考え方です」 1年におよぶプロジェクトを統括したローリングストーン誌のレビュー編集者、Jon Dolanはこう語る。「現代の嗜好が素直に表れていると思いますよ」それはこれまでのリストにはなかった様々なジャンルの音楽にも表れている。ラテンポップに始まってクラウトロックまで、ディスコやインディロック、R&Bアルバムも多数エントリーされている。「純然たるロック一辺倒の視点ではなく、むしろ様々な系譜が共存している状態、複数のテイストの連合体です」とDolan。名盤が名盤であることに変わりはないが、それを測る物差しはよりよいものに更新されている。
500位→451位
500位 アーケイド・ファイア『Funeral』（Merge, 2004年）
499位 ルーファス＆チャカ・カーン『Ask Rufus』（ABC, 1977年）
498位 スーサイド『Suicide』（Red Star, 1977年）
497位 Various Artists『The Indestructible Beat of Soweto』（Earthworks, 1985年）
496位 シャキーラ『Dónde Están los Ladrones』（Columbia, 1998年）
495位 ボーイズIIメン『II』（Motown, 1991年）
494位 ザ・ロネッツ『Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes』（Philles, 1964年）
493位 マーヴィン・ゲイ『Here, My Dear』（Tamla/Motown, 1978年）
492位 ボニー・レイット『Nick of Time』（Capitol, 1989年）
491位 ハリー・スタイルズ『Fine Line』（Columbia, 2019年）
490位 リンダ・ロンシュタット『Heart Like a Wheel』（Capitol, 1975年）
489位 フィル・スペクター / Various Artists『Back to Mono (1958-1969)』（ABKCO, 1991年）
488位 ザ・ストゥージズ『The Stooges』（Elektra, 1969年）
487位 ブラック・フラッグ『Damaged』（SST, 1981年）
486位 ジョン・メイヤー『Continuum』（Columbia, 2006年）
485位 リチャード＆リンダ・トンプソン『I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight』（Island, 1974年）
484位 レディー・ガガ『Born This Way』（Interscope, 2011年）
483位 マディ・ウォーターズ『The Anthology』（MCA, 2001年）
482位 ファーサイド『Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde』（Delicious Vinyl, 1992年）
481位 ベル・アンド・セバスチャン『If Youre Feeling Sinister』（Jeepster, 1996年）
480位 ミランダ・ランバート『The Weight of These Wings』（eRCA Nashville, 2016年）
479位 セレーナ『Amor Prohibido』（EMA Latin, 1994年）
478位 キンクス『Something Else by the Kinks』（Pye, 1968年）
477位 ハウリン・ウルフ『Moanin in the Moonlight』（Chess, 1959年）
476位 スパークス『Kimono My House』（Island, 1974年）
475位 シェリル・クロウ『Sheryl Crow』（A&M, 1996年）
474位 ビッグ・スター『#1 Record』（Ardent, 1972年）
473位 ダディー・ヤンキー『Barrio Fino』（V.I. Music, 2004年）
472位 SZA『Ctrl』（RCA, 2017年）
471位 ジェファーソン・エアプレイン『Surrealistic Pillow』（RCA, 1967年）
470位 ジュヴナイル『400 Degreez』（Cash Money, 1998年）
469位 マヌ・チャオ『Clandestino』（Virgin, 1998年）
468位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Some Girls』（Rolling Stones Records, 1978年）
467位 マックスウェル『BLACKsummersnight』（Columbia, 2009年）
466位 ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ『The Beach Boys Today!』（Capitol, 1965年）
465位 キング・サニー・アデ『The Best of the Classic Years』（Shanachie, 2003年）
464位 アイズレー・ブラザーズ『3 + 3』（T-Neck, 1973年）
463位 ローラ・ニーロ『Eli & the 13th Confession』（Columbia, 1968年）
462位 フライング・ブリトー・ブラザーズ『The Gilded Palace of Sin』（A&M, 1969年）
461位 ボン・イヴェール『For Emma, Forever Ago』（Jag jaguwar, 2008年）
460位 ロード『Melodrama』（Universal, 2017年）
459位 キッド・カディ『Man on the Moon: The End of the Day』（Dream On, 2019年）
458位 ジェイソン・イズベル『Southeastern』（Southeastern, 2013年）
457位 シネイド・オコナー『I Do Not Want What I Havent Got』（Ensign/Chrysalis, 1990年）
456位 アル・グリーン『Greatest Hits』（Hi/EMI, 1975年）
455位 ボ・ディドリー『Bo Diddley/Go Bo Diddley』（Chess, 1958年）
454位 カン『Ege Bamyasi』（United Artists, 1972年）
453位 ナイン・インチ・ネイルズ『Pretty Hate Machine』（TVT, 1989年）
452位 ダイアナ・ロス＆ザ・シュープリームス『Anthology』（Tamla/Motown, 1974年）
451位 ロバータ・フラック『First Take』（Atlantic, 1969年）
450位→401位
450位 ポール＆リンダ・マッカートニー『RAM』（Apple, 1971年）
449位 ザ・ホワイト・ストライプス『Elephant』（V2/XL/Third Man, 2003年）
448位 オーティス・レディング『Dictionary of Soul』（Volt, 1966年）
447位 バッド・バニー『X 100pre』（Rimas, 2018年）
446位 アリス・コルトレーン『Journey in Satchidanada』（Impulse!, 1971年）
445位 イエス『Close to the Edge』（Atlantic, 1972年）
444位 フィオナ・アップル『Extraordinary Machine』（Epic, 2005年）
443位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『Scary Monsters』（RCA, 1980年）
442位 ザ・ウィークエンド『Beauty Behind the Madness』（XO, 2015年）
441位 ブリトニー・スピアーズ『Blackout』（Jive, 2007年）
440位 ロレッタ・リン『Coal Miners Daughter』（Decca, 1971年）
439位 ジェームス・ブラウン『Sex Machine』（King, 1970年）
438位 ブラー『Parklife』（Food, 1994年）
437位 プライマル・スクリーム『Screamadelica』（Sire, 1991年）
436位 2パック『All Eyez on Me』（Death Row, 1996年）
435位 ペット・ショップ・ボーイズ『Actually』（EMI Manhattan,, 1987年）
434位 ペイヴメント『Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain』（Matador, 1994年）
433位 LCDサウンドシステム『Sound of Silver』（DFA/Capitol, 2007年）
432位 アッシャー『Confessions』（Arista, 2004年）
431位 ロス・ロボス『How Will the Wolf Survive?』（Slash/Warner Bros., 1984年）
430位 エルヴィス・コステロ『My Aim Is True』（Columbia, 1977年）
429位 フォー・トップス『Reach Out』（Tamla/Motown, 1967年）
428位 ハスカー・ドゥ『New Day Rising』（SST, 1985年）
427位 アル・グリーン『Call Me』（Hi, 1973年）
426位 ルシンダ・ウィリアムス『Lucinda Williams』（Rough Trade, 1988年）
425位 ポール・サイモン『Paul Simon』（Columbia, 1972年）
424位 ベック『Odelay』（Geffen, 1996年）
423位 ヨ・ラ・テンゴ 『I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One』（Matador, 1997年）
422位 マーヴィン・ゲイ『Lets Get It On』（Tamla/Motown, 1973年）
421位 M.I.A.『Arular』（Interscope, 2005年）
420位 アース・ウィンド・アンド・ファイアー『Thats the Way of the World』（Columbia, 1975年）
419位 エリック・チャーチ『Chief』（EMI Nashville, 2011年）
418位 ダイアー・ストレイツ『Brothers in Arms』（Warner Bros., 1985年）
417位 オーネット・コールマン『The Shape of Jazz to Come』（Atlantic, 1959年）
416位 ザ・ルーツ『Things Fall Apart』（MCA, 1999年）
415位 ミーターズ『Look-ka Py Py』（Josie, 1969年）
414位 シック『Risqué』（Atlantic, 1979年）
413位 クリーデンス・クリアウォーター・リバイバル『Cosmos Factory』（Fantasy, 1970年）
412位 スモーキー・ロビンソン『Going to a Go-Go』（Tamla/Motown, 1965年）
411位 ボブ・ディラン『Love and Theft』（Columbia, 2001年）
410位 ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ『Wild Honey』（Capitol, 1967年）
409位 グレイトフル・デッド『Workingmans Dead』（Warner Bros., 1970年）
408位 モーターヘッド『Ace of Spades』（Bronze, 1980年）
407位 ニール・ヤング『Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere』（Reprise, 1969年）
406位 ザ・マグネティック・フィールズ『69 Love Songs』（Merge, 1999年）
405位 Various Artists『Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era』（Elektra, 1972年）
404位 アニタ・ベイカー『Rapture』（Elektra, 1986年）
403位 ゴーストフェイス・キラー『Supreme Clientele』（Epic, 2000年）
402位 フェラ・クティ＆アフリカ70『Expensive Shit』（Sounds Workshop, 1975年）
401位 ブロンディ『Blondie』（Private Stock, 1977年）
400位→351位
400位 ゴーゴーズ『Beauty and the Beat』（I.R.S., 1981年）
399位 ブライアン・ウィルソン『Smile』（Nonesuch, 2004年）
398位 ザ・レインコーツ『The Raincoats』（Rough Trade, 1979年）
397位 ビリー・アイリッシュ『WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?』（Interscope, 2019年）
396位 トッド・ラングレン『Something/Anything?』（Bearsville, 1972年）
395位 ディアンジェロ＆ザ・ヴァンガード『Black Messiah』（RCA, 2014年）
394位 ダイアナ・ロス『Diana』（Motown, 1980年）
393位 テイラー・スウィフト『1989』（Big Machine, 2014年）
392位 アイク＆ティナ・ターナー『Proud Mary: The Best of Ike and Tina Turner』（EMI, 1991年）
391位 ケリス『Kaleidoscope』（Virgin, 1999年）
390位 ピクシーズ『Surfer Rosa』（4AD, 1988年）
389位 マライア・キャリー『The Emancipation of Mimi』（Island, 2005年）
388位 アレサ・フランクリン『Young, Gifted and Black』（Atlantic, 1972年）
387位 レディオヘッド『In Rainbows』（XL, 2007年）
386位 J・ディラ『Donuts』（Stones Throw, 2006年）
385位 ラモーンズ『Rocket to Russia』（Sire, 1977年）
384位 キンクス『The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society』（Reprise, 1969年）
383位 マッシヴ・アタック『Mezzanine』（Circa/Virgin, 1998年）
382位 テーム・インパラ『Currents』（Interscope, 2015年）
381位 レーナード・スキナード『(Pronounced Lĕh-nérd Skin-nérd)』（MCA, 1973年）
380位 チャールズ・ミンガス『Mingus Ah Um』（Columbia, 1959年）
379位 ラッシュ『Moving Pictures』（Anthem, 1981年）
378位 RUN-DMC『Run-D.M.C.』（Profile, 1983年）
377位 ヤー・ヤー・ヤーズ『Fever to Tell』（Interscope, 2003年）
376位 ニュートラル・ミルク・ホテル『In the Aeroplane Over the Sea』（Merge, 1998年）
375位 グリーン・デイ『Dookie』（Reprise, 1994年）
374位 ロバート・ジョンソン『King of the Delta Blues Singers』（Columbia, 1961年）
373位 アイザック・ヘイズ『Hot Buttered Soul』（Enterprise, 1969年）
372位 ビッグ・ブラザー＆ザ・ホールディング・カンパニー『Cheap Thrills』（Columbia, 1968年）
371位 テンプテーションズ『Anthology』（Tamla/Motown, 1973年）
370位 リル・ウェイン『Tha Carter II』（Cash Money/Universal, 2005年）
369位 モブ・ディープ『The Infamous』（Loud, 1995年）
368位 ジョージ・ハリスン『All Things Must Pass』（Apple, 1970年）
367位 ドレイク『If Youre Reading This Its Too Late』（Cash Money, 2015年）
366位 エアロスミス『Rocks』（Columbia, 1976年）
365位 マッドヴィリアン『Madvillainy』（Stones Throw, 2004年）
364位 トーキング・ヘッズ『More Songs About Buildings and Food』（Sire, 1978年）
363位 パーラメント『The Mothership Connection』（Casablanca, 1975年）
362位 ルーサー・ヴァンドロス『Never Too Much』（Epic, 1981年）
361位 マイ・ケミカル・ロマンス『The Black Parade』（Reprise, 2006年）
360位 ファンカデリック『One Nation Under a Groove』（Warner Bros., 1978年）
359位 ビッグ・スター『Radio City』（Ardent, 1974年）
358位 ソニック・ユース『Goo』（Geffen, 1990年）
357位 トム・ウェイツ『Rain Dogs』（Island, 1985年）
356位 ドクター・ジョン『Gris-Gris』（Atco, 1968年）
355位 ブラック・サバス『Black Sabbath』（Warner Bros., 1970年）
354位 エックス-レイ・スペックス『Germfree Adolescents』（EMI, 1978年）
353位 ザ・カーズ『The Cars』（Elektra, 1978年）
352位 エミネム『The Slim Shady LP』（Interscope, 1999年）
351位 ロキシー・ミュージック『For Your Pleasure』（Warner Bros., 1973年）
350位→301位
350位 スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Music of My Mind』（Tamla/Motown, 1972年）
349位 MC5『Kick Out the Jams』（Elektra, 1969年）
348位 ギリアン・ウェルチ『Time (The Revelator)』（Acony, 2001年）
347位 GZA『Liquid Swords』（Geffen, 1995年）
346位 アークティック・モンキーズ『AM』（Domino, 2013年）
345位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle』（Columbia, 1973年）
344位 トゥーツ・アンド・ザ・メイタルズ『Funky Kingston』（Island, 1973年）
343位 スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン 『Greatest Hits』（Epic, 1970年）
342位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Let It Be』（Apple, 1970年）
341位 スマッシング・パンプキンズ『Siamese Dream』（Virgin, 1993年）
340位 スヌープ・ドギー・ドッグ『Doggystyle』（Death Row/Interscope, 1993年）
339位 ジャネット・ジャクソン『Rhythm Nation 1814』（A&M, 1989年）
338位 ブライアン・イーノ『Another Green World』（Island, 1975年）
337位 ボブ・ディラン『John Wesley Harding』（Columbia, 1967年）
336位 ロキシー・ミュージック『Avalon』（E.G./Warner Bros., 1982年）
335位 ボブ・ディラン＆ザ・バンド『The Basement Tapes』（Columbia, 1975年）
334位 サンタナ『Abraxas』（Columbia, 1970年）
333位 ビル・ウィザース『Still Bill』（Sussex, 1972年）
332位 エルヴィス・プレスリー『Elvis Presley』（RCA, 1956年）
331位 マドンナ『Like a Prayer』（Sire, 1989年）
330位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Aftermath』（London, 1966年）
329位 DJシャドウ『Entroducing.....』（Mo Wax, 1996年）
328位 ヴァンパイア・ウィークエンド『Modern Vampires of the City』（XL, 2013年）
327位 ザ・フー『Live at Leeds』（Decca, 1970年）
326位 プリンス『Dirty Mind』（Warner Bros., 1980年）
325位 ジェリー・リー・ルイス『All Killer No Filler!』（Rhino, 1993年）
324位 コールドプレイ『A Rush of Blood to the Head』（Capitol, 2002年）
323位 ザ・クラッシュ『Sandinista!』（Epic, 1980年）
322位 エルヴィス・プレスリー『From Elvis in Memphis』（RCA, 1969年）
321位 ラナ・デル・レイ『Norman Fucking Rockwell!』（Polydor/Interscope, 2019年）
320位 X『Los Angeles』（Slash, 1980年）
319位 ザ・ストーン・ローゼズ『The Stone Roses』（Silvertone, 1989年）
318位 ジャネット・ジャクソン『The Velvet Rope』（Virgin, 1997年）
317位 ビリー・ホリデイ『Lady in Satin』（Columbia, 1958年）
316位 ザ・フー『The Who Sell Out』（Decca, 1967年）
315位 ロザリア『El Mal Querer』（Sony, 2018年）
314位 アリーヤ『One In A Million』（Blackground/Atlantic, 1996年）
313位 PJハーヴェイ『Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea』（Island, 2000年）
312位 ソランジュ『A Seat at the Table』（Saint/Columbia, 2016年）
311位 ニール・ヤング『On the Beach』（Reprise, 1974年）
310位 ワイヤー『Pink Flag』（Harvest, 1977年）
309位 ジョイ・ディヴィジョン『Closer』（Factory, 1980年）
308位 ブライアン・イーノ『Here Come the Warm Jets』（Island, 1974年）
307位 サム・クック『Portrait of a Legend』（ABKCO, 2003年）
306位 アル・グリーン『Im Still in Love With You』（Hi, 1972年）
305位 KISS『Alive!』（Casablanca, 1975年）
304位 ビル・ウィザース『Just As I Am』（Sussex, 1971年）
303位 ABBA『The Definitive Collection』（Universal, 2001年）
302位 ニール・ヤング『Tonights the Night』（Reprise, 1975年）
301位 ニューヨーク・ドールズ『New York Dolls』（Mercury, 1973年）
300位→251位
300位 シャナイア・トゥエイン『Come on Over』（Mercury, 1997年）
299位 B.B.キング『Live at the Regal』（ABC-Paramount, 1965年）
298位 トム・ペティ『Full Moon Fever』（MCA, 1989年）
297位 ピーター・ガブリエル『So』（Geffen, 1986年）
296位 ニール・ヤング『Rust Never Sleeps』（Reprise, 1979年）
295位 ダフト・パンク『Random Access Memories』（Columbia, 2013年）
294位 ウィーザー『Weezer (The Blue Album)』（Geffen, 1994年）
293位 ザ・ブリーダーズ『Last Splash』（Elektra, 1993年）
292位 ヴァン・ヘイレン『Van Halen』（Warner Bros., 1978年）
291位 デスティニーズ・チャイルド『The Writings on The Wall』（Columbia, 1999年）
290位 アウトキャスト『Speakerboxxx/The Love Below』（LaFace, 2003年）
289位 ビョーク『Post』（Elektra, 1995年）
288位 ザ・モダン・ラヴァーズ『The Modern Lovers』（Beserkley, 1976年）
287位 ザ・バーズ『Mr. Tambourine Man』（Columbia, 1965年）
286位 レッド・ホット・チリ・ペッパーズ『Californication』（Warner Bros., 1999年）
285位 ビッグ・スター『Third/Sister Lovers』（PVC, 1978年）
284位 マール・ハガード『Down Every Road 1962-1994』（Capitol, 1996年）
283位 ドナ・サマー『Bad Girls』（Casablanca, 1975年）
282位 フランク・シナトラ『In the Wee Small Hours』（Capitol, 1955年）
281位 ハリー・ニルソン『Nilsson Schmilsson』（RCA, 1971年）
280位 50セント『Get Rich or Die Tryin』（Interscope, 2002年）
279位 ニルヴァーナ『MTV Unplugged in New York』（Geffen, 1994年）
278位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Houses of the Holy』（Atlantic, 1973年）
277位 アリシア・キーズ『The Diary of Alicia Keys』（J Records, 2003年）
276位 レディオヘッド『The Bends』（Capitol, 1995年）
275位 カーティス・メイフィールド『Curtis』（Curtom, 1970年）
274位 ザ・バーズ『Sweetheart of the Rodeo』（Columbia, 1968年）
273位 ギャング・オブ・フォー『Entertainment!』（Warner Bros., 1979年）
272位 ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『White Light/White Heat』（Verve, 1968年）
271位 メアリー・J. ブライジ『Whats the 411?』（Uptown/MCA, 1992年）
270位 ケイシー・マスグレイヴス『Golden Hour』（MCA Nashville, 2018年）
269位 カニエ・ウェスト『Yeezus』（Roc-A-Fella, 2013年）
268位 ランディ・ニューマン『Sail Away』（Reprise, 1972年）
267位 ミニットメン『Double Nickels on the Dime』（SST, 1984年）
266位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Help!』（Capitol, 1965年）
265位 ペイヴメント『Wowee Zowee』（Matador, 1995年）
264位 ピンク・フロイド『Wish You Were Here』（Columbia, 1975年）
263位 ザ・ビートルズ 『A Hard Days Night』（United Artists, 1964年）
262位 ニュー・オーダー『Power, Corruption & Lies』（Factory, 1983年）
261位 ビースティ・ボーイズ『Check Your Head』（Capitol, 1992年）
260位 ザ・スリッツ『Cut』（Antilles, 1979年）
259位 ジャニス・ジョプリン『Pearl』（Columbia, 1971年）
258位 ジョニ・ミッチェル『The Hissing of Summer Lawns』（Asylum, 1975年）
257位 ドリー・パートン『Coat of Many Colors』（RCA, 1971年）
256位 トレイシー・チャップマン『Tracy Chapman』（Elektra, 1988年）
255位 ボブ・ディラン『The Freewheelin Bob Dylan』（Columbia, 1963年）
254位 ハービー・ハンコック『Head Hunters』（Columbia, 1973年）
253位 ピンク・フロイド『The Piper at the Gates of Dawn』（EMI/Columbia, 1967年）
252位 ディーヴォ『Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!』（Warner Bros., 1978年）
251位 エルトン・ジョン『Honky Château』（Uni, 1972年）
250位→201位
250位 バズコックス『Singles Going Steady』（I.R.S., 1979年）
249位 ホイットニー・ヒューストン『Whitney Houston』（Arista, 1985年）
248位 グリーン・デイ『American Idiot』（Reprise, 2004年）
247位 シャーデー『Love Deluxe』（Epic, 1992年）
246位 LL・クール・J『Mama Said Knock You Out』（Def Jam/Columbia, 1991年）
245位 コクトー・ツインズ『Heaven or Las Vegas』（4AD, 1990年）
244位 カニエ・ウェスト『808s & Heartbreak』（Roc-A-Fella, 2008年）
243位 ゾンビーズ『Odessey and Oracle』（Date, 1968年）
242位 ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『Loaded』（Cotillion, 1970年）
241位 マッシヴ・アタック『Blue Lines』（Wildbunch/Virgin, 1991年）
240位 サム・クック『Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963』（RCA, 1985年）
239位 ブギ・ダウン・プロダクションズ『Criminal Minded』（B-Boy, 1987年）
238位 クラフトワーク『Trans Europe Express』（Kling Klang, 1977年）
237位 ウィリー・ネルソン『Red Headed Stranger』（Columbia, 1975年）
236位 ダフト・パンク『Discovery』（Virgin, 2001年）
235位 メタリカ『Metallica (The Black Album)』（Elektra, 1991年）
234位 ブラック・サバス『Master of Reality』（Veritgo, 1971年）
233位 トーリ・エイモス『Little Earthquakes』（Atlantic, 1992年）
232位 ジョン・コルトレーン『Giant Steps』（Atlantic, 1960年）
231位 トム・ペティ＆ザ・ハートブレイカーズ『Damn the Torpedoes』（Backstreet, 1979年）
230位 リアーナ『Anti』（Roc Nation, 2016年）
229位 パッツィー・クライン『The Ultimate Collection』（Universal, 2000年）
228位 デ・ラ・ソウル『De La Soul Is Dead』（Tommy Boy, 1991年）
227位 リトル・リチャード『Heres Little Richard』（Specialty, 1957年）
226位 デレク・アンド・ザ・ドミノス『Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs』（Atco, 1970年）
225位 ウィルコ『Yankee Hotel Foxtrot』（Nonesuch, 2001年）
224位 ディクシー・チックス『Fly』（Monument, 1999年）
223位 ジョン・レノン『Imagine』（Apple, 1971年）
222位 マドンナ『Ray Of Light』（Maverick, 1998年）
221位 レイジ・アゲインスト・ザ・マシーン『Rage Against the Machine』（Epic, 1992年）
220位 クロスビー、スティルス、ナッシュ＆ヤング『Déjà Vu』（Epic, 1970年）
219位 レイクウォン『Only Built 4 Cuban Linx』（Loud/RCA, 1995年）
218位 TLC『CrazySexyCool』（LaFace, 1994年）
217位 オアシス『Definitely Maybe』（Epic, 1994年）
216位 エリオット・スミス『Either/Or』（Kill Rock Stars, 1997年）
215位 グレイトフル・デッド『American Beauty』（Warner Bros., 1970年）
214位 トム・ペティ『Wildflowers』（Warner Bros., 1994年）
213位 フィオナ・アップル『The Idler Wheel』（Epic, 2012年）
212位 ニーナ・シモン『Wild Is the Wind』（Philips, 1966年）
211位 ジョイ・ディヴィジョン『Unknown Pleasures』（Factory, 1979年）
210位 レイ・チャールズ『The Birth of Soul』（Atlantic, 1991年）
209位 Run-DMC『Raising Hell』（Profile, 1986年）
208位 リル・ウェイン『Tha Carter III』（Cash Money/ Universal Motown, 2008年）
207位 イーグルス『Eagles』（Asylum, 1972年）
206位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『Low』（RCA, 1977年）
205位 キャット・スティーヴンス『Tea for the Tillerman』（A&M, 1970年）
204位 カニエ・ウェスト『Graduation』（Roc-A-Fella, 2007年）
203位 ニック・ドレイク『Pink Moon』（Island, 1979年）
202位 ビョーク『Homogenic』（Elektra, 1997年）
201位 ア・トライブ・コールド・クエスト『Midnight Marauders』（Jive, 1993年）
200位→150位
200位 シャーデー『Diamond Life』（Epic, 1984年）
199位 ペイヴメント『Slanted and Enchanted』（Matador, 1993年）
198位 The B-52s『The B-52s』（Warner Bros., 1979年）
197位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Meet the Beatles!』（Capitol, 1964年）
196位 ロビン『Body Talk』（Konichiwa, 2010年）
195位 レナード・コーエン『Songs of Leonard Cohen』（Columbia, 1967年）
194位 マイケル・ジャクソン『Bad』（Epic, 1987年）
193位 クリーデンス・クリアウォーター・リバイバル『Willy and the Poor Boys』（Fantasy, 1969年）
192位 ビースティ・ボーイズ『Licensed to Ill』（Def Jam/Columbia, 1986年）
191位 エタ・ジェイムズ『At Last!』（Argo, 1961年）
190位 ザ・フー『Tommy』（Decca, 1969年）
189位 スリーター・キニー 『Dig Me Out』（Kill Rock Stars, 1997年）
188位 T・レックス『Electric Warrior』（Reprise, 1971年）
187位 アイス・キューブ『AmeriKKKas Most Wanted』（Priority, 1990年）
186位 レッド・ホット・チリ・ペッパーズ『Blood Sugar Sex Magik』（Warner Bros., 1991年）
185位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Beggars Banquet』（Decca, 1968年）
184位 シンディ・ローパー『Shes So Unusual』（Portrait, 1983年）
183位 ディアンジェロ『Brown Sugar』（EMI, 1995年）
182位 ジェームス・テイラー『Sweet Baby James』（Warner Bros., 1970年）
181位 ボブ・ディラン『Bringing It All Back Home』（Columbia, 1965年）
180位 ラヴ『Forever Changes』（Elektra, 1967年）
179位 ノトーリアス・B.I.G.『Life After Death』（Bad Boy, 1997年）
178位 オーティス・レディング『Otis Blue』（Volt, 1965年）
177位 ロッド・スチュワート『Every Picture Tells a Story』（Mercury, 1971年）
176位 パブリック・エネミー『Fear of a Black Planet』（Def Jam/Columbia, 1990年）
175位 ケンドリック・ラマー『DAMN.』（TDE, 2017年）
174位 ジミー・クリフ / Various Artists『The Harder They Come: Original Soundtrack』（Mango, 1972年）
173位 ニルヴァーナ『In Utero』（Geffen, 1993年）
172位 サイモン＆ガーファンクル『Bridge Over Troubled Water』（Columbia, 1970年）
171位 ソニック・ユース『Daydream Nation』（Enigma, 1988年）
170位 クリーム『Disraeli Gears』（Reaction, 1967年）
169位 ビリー・ジョエル『The Stranger』（Columbia, 1977年）
168位 スティーリー・ダン『Cant Buy a Thrill』（ABC, 1972年）
167位 デペッシュ・モード『Violator』（Sire, 1990年）
166位 バディ・ホリー『20 Golden Greats』（MCA, 1978年）
165位 R.E.M.『Murmur』（I.R.S., 1983年）
164位 ジョニー・キャッシュ『At Folsom Prison』（Columbia, 1968年）
163位 Various Artists『Saturday Night Fever』（RSO, 1977年）
162位 パルプ『Different Class』（Island, 1995年）
161位 クロスビー、スティルス＆ナッシュ『Crosby, Stills & Nash』（Atlantic, 1969年）
160位 パール・ジャム『Ten』（Epic, 1991年）
159位 ポリス『Synchronicity』（A&M, 1983年）
158位 エリカ・バドゥ『Mamas Gun』（Motown, 2000年）
157位 オアシス『(Whats the Story) Morning Glory?』（Epic, 1995年）
156位 ザ・リプレイスメンツ『Let it Be』（Twin/Tone, 1984年）
155位 ジェイ・Z『The Black Album』（Roc-A-Fella, 2003年）
154位 アレサ・フランクリン『Amazing Grace』（Atlantic, 1972年）
153位 PJハーヴェイ『Rid of Me』（Island, 1993年）
152位 プリテンダーズ『Pretenders』（Sire, 1980年）
151位 ジョージ・マイケル『Faith』（Columbia, 1987年）
150位→101位
150位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Nebraska』（Columbia, 1982年）
149位 ジョン・プライン『John Prine』（Atlantic, 1971年）
148位 フランク・オーシャン『Channel Orange』（Def Jam, 2012年）
147位 ジェフ・バックリィ『Grace』（Columbia, 1994年）
146位 ブロンディ『Parallel Lines』（Chrysalis, 1978年）
145位 エミネム『The Marshall Mathers LP』（Interscope, 2000年）
144位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Physical Graffiti』（Swan Song, 1975年）
143位 ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『The Velvet Underground』（MGM, 1969年）
142位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Born in the U.S.A.』（Columbia, 1984年）
141位 ピクシーズ『Doolittle』（4AD/Elektra, 1989年）
140位 ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ『Catch a Fire』（Island, 1973年）
139位 ブラック・サバス『Paranoid』（Vertigo, 1970年）
138位 マドンナ『The Immaculate Collection』（Sire, 1990年）
137位 アデル『21』（Columbia, 2011年）
136位 ファンカデリック『Maggot Brain』（Westbound, 1971年）
135位 U2『The Joshua Tree』（Island, 1987年）
134位 フージーズ『The Score』（Columbia, 1996年）
133位 ジョニ・ミッチェル『Hejira』（Asylum, 1976年）
132位 ハンク・ウィリアムス『40 Greatest Hits』（Polydor, 1978年）
131位 ポーティスヘッド『Dummy』（Go! Beat, 1994年）
130位 プリンス『1999』（Warner Bros., 1982年）
129位 ピンク・フロイド『The Wall』（Columbia, 1979年）
128位 クイーン『A Night at the Opera』（Elektra, 1975年）
127位 レイ・チャールズ『Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music』（ABC-Paramount, 1962年）
126位 メアリー・J. ブライジ『My Life』（Uptown, 1994年）
125位 ビースティ・ボーイズ『Pauls Boutique』（Capitol, 1989年）
124位 U2『Achtung Baby』（Island, 1991年）
123位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Led Zeppelin II』（Atlantic, 1969年）
122位 ナイン・インチ・ネイルズ『The Downward Spiral』（Nothing/Interscope, 1994年）
121位 エルヴィス・コステロ『This Years Model』（Columbia, 1978年）
120位 ヴァン・モリソン『Moondance』（Warner Bros., 1970年）
119位 スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン 『Stand!』（Epic, 1969年）
118位 イーグルス『Hotel California』（Asylum, 1976年）
117位 カニエ・ウェスト『Late Registration』（Roc-A-Fella, 2005年）
116位 ザ・キュアー『Disintegration』（Fiction, 1989年）
115位 ケンドリック・ラマー『good kid, m.A.A.d city』（TDE, 2012年）
114位 ザ・ストロークス『Is This It』（RCA, 2001年）
113位 ザ・スミス『The Queen Is Dead』（Sire, 1986年）
112位 エルトン・ジョン『Goodbye Yellow Brick Road』（MCA, 1973年）
111位 ジャネット・ジャクソン『Control』（A&M, 1986年）
110位 ジョニ・ミッチェル『Court and Spark』（Asylum, 1974年）
109位 ルー・リード『Transformer』（RCA, 1972年）
108位 フィオナ・アップル『When the Pawn...』（Epic, 1999年）
107位 テレヴィジョン『Marquee Moon』（Elektra, 1977年）
106位 ホール『Live Through This』（Geffen, 1994年）
105位 オールマン・ブラザーズ・バンド『At Fillmore East』（Capricorn, 1971年）
104位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Sticky Fingers』（Rolling Stones, 1971年）
103位 デ・ラ・ソウル『Three Feet High And Rising』（Tommy Boy, 1989年）
102位 ザ・クラッシュ『The Clash』（CBS, 1977年）
101位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Led Zeppelin』（Atlantic, 1969年）
100位→76位
100位 ザ・バンド『Music From Big Pink』（Capitol, 1968年）
99位 テイラー・スウィフト『Red』（Big Machine, 2012年）
98位 ルシンダ・ウィリアムス『Car Wheels on a Gravel Road』（Mercury, 1998年）
97位 メタリカ『Master of Puppets』（Elektra, 1986年）
96位 R.E.M.『Automatic for the People』（Warner Bros., 1992年）
95位 ドレイク『Take Care』（Cash Money, 2011年）
94位 ザ・ストゥージズ『Fun House』（Elektra, 1970年）
93位 ミッシー・エリオット『Supa Dupa Fly』（Goldmind, 1997年）
92位 ザ・ジミ・ヘンドリックス・エクスペリエンス『Axis: Bold as Love』（Track, 1967年）
91位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Darkness on the Edge of Town』（Columbia, 1978年）
90位 ニール・ヤング『After the Gold Rush』（Reprise, 1970年）
89位 エリカ・バドゥ『Baduizm』（Kedar, 1997年）
88位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『Hunky Dory』（RCA, 1971年）
87位 マイルス・デイヴィス『Bitches Brew』（Columbia, 1970年）
86位 ドアーズ『The Doors』（Elektra, 1967年）
85位 ジョン・レノン『Plastic Ono Band』（Apple, 1970年）
84位 AC/DC『Back in Black』（Atlantic, 1980年）
83位 ダスティ・スプリングフィールド『Dusty in Memphis』（Atlantic, 1969年）
82位 スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン 『Theres a Riot Goin On』（Epic, 1971年）
81位 ビヨンセ『Beyoncé』（Parkwood/Columbia, 2013年）
80位 セックス・ピストルズ『Never Mind the Bollocks Heres the Sex Pistols』（Warner Bros., 1977年）
79位 フランク・オーシャン『Blonde』（Boys Dont Cry, 2016年）
78位 エルヴィス・プレスリー『The Sun Sessions』（RCA, 1976年）
77位 ザ・フー『Whos Next』（Decca, 1971年）
76位 カーティス・メイフィールド『Superfly』（Curtom, 1972年）
75位→51位
75位 アレサ・フランクリン『Lady Soul』（Atlantic, 1968年）
74位 カニエ・ウェスト『The College Dropout』（Roc-A-Fella, 2004年）
73位 マイ・ブラッディ・ヴァレンタイン『Loveless』（Sire, 1991年）
72位 ニール・ヤング『Harvest』（Reprise, 1972年）
71位 ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ『Exodus』（Island, 1977年）
70位 N.W.A『Straight Outta Compton』（Ruthless, 1988年）
69位 アラニス・モリセット『Jagged Little Pill』（Maverick, 1995年）
68位 ケイト・ブッシュ『Hounds of Love』（EMI, 1985年）
67位 ジェイ・Z『Reasonable Doubt』（Roc-A-Fella, 1996年）
66位 ジョン・コルトレーン『A Love Supreme』（Impulse!, 1965年）
65位 ジェームス・ブラウン『Live at the Apollo』（King, 1963年）
64位 アウトキャスト『Stankonia』（LaFace, 2000年）
63位 スティーリー・ダン『Aja』（ABC, 1977年）
62位 ガンズ・アンド・ローゼズ『Appetite for Destruction』（Geffen, 1987年）
61位 エリックB＆ラキム『Paid In Full』（4th & Bway, 1987年）
60位 ヴァン・モリソン『Astral Weeks』（Warner Bros., 1968年）
59位 スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Talking Book』（Tamla/Motown, 1972年）
58位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Led Zeppelin IV』（Atlantic, 1971年）
57位 ザ・バンド『The Band』（Capitol, 1969年）
56位 リズ・フェア『Exile in Guyville』（Matador, 1993年）
55位 ピンク・フロイド『The Dark Side of the Moon』（EMI, 1973年）
54位 ジェームス・ブラウン『Star Time』（Polydor, 1991年）
53位 ジミ・ヘンドリックス『Electric Ladyland』（Reprise, 1968年）
52位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『Station to Station』（RCA, 1976年）
51位 チャック・ベリー『The Great Twenty-Eight』（Chess, 1982年）
50位→26位
50位 ジェイ・Z『The Blueprint』（Roc-A-Fella, 2001年）
49位 アウトキャスト『Aquemini』（LaFace, 1998年）
48位 ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ『Legend』（Island, 1984年）
47位 ラモーンズ『Ramones』（Sire, 1976年）
46位 ポール・サイモン『Graceland』（Columbia, 1986年）
45位 プリンス『Sign O the Times』（Paisley Park/Warner Bros., 1987年）
44位 ナズ『Illmatic』（Columbia, 1994年）
43位 ア・トライブ・コールド・クエスト『The Low End Theory』（Jive, 1991年）
42位 レディオヘッド『OK Computer』（Capitol, 1997年）
41位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Let It Bleed』（ABKCO, 1969年）
40位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust...』（RCA, 1972年）
39位 トーキング・ヘッズ『Remain in Light』（Sire, 1980年）
38位 ボブ・ディラン『Blonde on Blonde』（Columbia, 1966年）
37位 ドクター・ドレー『The Chronic』（Deathrow, 1992年）
36位 マイケル・ジャクソン『Off the Wall』（Epic, 1979年）
35位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Rubber Soul』（Parlophone, 1965年）
34位 スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Innervisions』（Tamla/Motown, 1973年）
33位 エイミー・ワインハウス『Back to Black』（Island, 2006年）
32位 ビヨンセ『Lemonade』（Parkwood/Columbia, 2016年）
31位 マイルス・デイヴィス『Kind of Blue』（Columbia, 1959年）
30位 ジミ・ヘンドリックス『Are You Experienced』（Track, 1967年）
29位 ザ・ビートルズ 『White Album』（Apple, 1968年）
28位 ディアンジェロ『Voodoo』（EMI, 2000年）
27位 ウータン・クラン『Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)』（Loud, 1993年）
26位 パティ・スミス『Horses』（Arista, 1975年）
25位→11位
25位 キャロル・キング『Tapestry』（Sony, 1971年）
24位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band』（Capitol, 1967年）
23位 ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『The Velvet Underground and Nico』（Verve, 1967年）
22位 ノトーリアス・B.I.G.『Ready to Die』（Bad Boy, 1994年）
21位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Born to Run』（Columbia, 1975年）
20位 レディオヘッド『Kid A』（Parlophone, 2000年）
19位 ケンドリック・ラマー『To Pimp a Butterfly』（TDE, 2015年）
18位 ボブ・ディラン『Highway 61 Revisited』（Columbia, 1965年）
17位 カニエ・ウェスト『My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy』（Roc-A-Fella, 2010年）
16位 ザ・クラッシュ『London Calling』（CBS, 1979年）
15位 パブリック・エネミー『It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back』（Def Jam, 1988年）
14位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Exile on Main St.』（Rolling Stones Records, 1972年）
13位 アレサ・フランクリン『I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You』（Atlantic, 1967年）
12位 マイケル・ジャクソン『Thriller』（Epic, 1982年）
11位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Revolver』（Apple, 1966年）
10位→1位
10位 ローリン・ヒル『The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill』（Ruffhouse/Columbia, 1998年）
9位 ボブ・ディラン『Blood on the Tracks』（Columbia, 1975年）
8位 プリンス＆ザ・レヴォリューション『Purple Rain』（Warner Bros., 1984年）
7位 フリートウッド・マック『Rumours』（Warner Bros., 1977年）
6位 ニルヴァーナ『Nevermind』（Geffen, 1991年）
5位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Abbey Road』（Apple, 1969年）
4位 スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Songs in the Key of Life』（Tamla/Motown, 1976年）
3位 ジョニ・ミッチェル『Blue』（Reprise, 1971年）
2位 ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ『Pet Sounds』（Capitol, 1966年）
1位 マーヴィン・ゲイ『Whats Going On』（Tamla/Motown, 1971年）
From Rolling Stone US.
The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time (2020)
1. Marvin Gaye "Whats Going On" Tamla/Motown, 1971
2. The Beach Boys "Pet Sounds" Capitol, 1966
3. Joni Mitchell "Blue" Reprise, 1971
4. Stevie Wonder "Songs in the Key of Life" Tamla/Motown, 1976
5. The Beatles "Abbey Road" Apple, 1969
6. Nirvana "Nevermind" Geffen, 1991
7. Fleetwood Mac "Rumours" Warner Bros., 1977
8. Prince and the Revolution "Purple Rain" Warner Bros., 1984
9. Bob Dylan "Blood on the Tracks" Columbia, 1975
10. Lauryn Hill "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" Ruffhouse/Columbia, 1998
11. The Beatles "Revolver" Apple, 1966
12. Michael Jackson "Thriller" Epic, 1982
13. Aretha Franklin "I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You" Atlantic, 1967
14. The Rolling Stones "Exile on Main Street" Rolling Stones Records, 1972
15. Public Enemy "It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back" Def Jam, 1988
16. The Clash "London Calling" CBS, 1979
17. Kanye West "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" Roc-A-Fella, 2010
18. Bob Dylan "Highway 61 Revisited" Columbia, 1965
19. Kendrick Lamar "To Pimp a Butterfly" TDE, 2015
20. Radiohead "Kid A" Parlophone, 2000
21. Bruce Springsteen "Born to Run" Columbia, 1975
22. The Notorious B.I.G. "Ready to Die" Bad Boy, 1994
23. The Velvet Underground "The Velvet Underground and Nico" Verve, 1967
24. The Beatles "Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band" Capitol, 1967
25. Carole King "Tapestry" Sony, 1971
26. Patti Smith "Horses" Arista, 1975
27. Wu-Tang Clan "Enter the Wu-Tang(36 Chambers)" Loud, 1993
28. DAngelo "Voodoo" EMI, 2000
29. The Beatles "White Album" Apple, 1968
30. Jimi Hendrix "Are You Experienced" Track, 1967
31. Miles Davis "Kind of Blue" Columbia, 1959
32. Beyoncé "Lemonade" Parkwood/Columbia, 2016
33. Amy Winehouse "Back to Black" Island, 2006
34. Stevie Wonder "Innervisions" Tamla/Motown, 1973
35. The Beatles "Rubber Soul" Parlophone, 1965
36. Michael Jackson "Off the Wall" Epic, 1979
37. Dr. Dre "The Chronic" Deathrow, 1992
38. Bob Dylan "Blonde on Blonde" Columbia, 1966
39. Talking Heads "Remain in Light" Sire, 1980
40. David Bowie "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust..." RCA, 1972
41. The Rolling Stones "Let It Bleed" ABKCO, 1969
42. Radiohead "OK Computer" Capitol, 1997
43. A Tribe Called Quest "The Low End Theory" Jive, 1991
44. Nas "Illmatic" Columbia, 1994
45. Prince "Sign O the Times" Paisley Park/Warner Bros., 1987
46. Paul Simon "Graceland" Columbia, 1986
47. Ramones "Ramones" Sire, 1976
48. Bob Marley and the Wailers "Legend" Island, 1984
49. OutKast "Aquemini" LaFace, 1998
50. Jay-Z "The Blueprint" Roc-A-Fella, 2001
51. Chuck Berry "The Great Twenty-Eight" Chess, 1982
52. David Bowie "Station to Station" RCA, 1976
53. Jimi Hendrix "Electric Ladyland" Reprise, 1968
54. James Brown "Star Time" Polydor, 1991
55. Pink Floyd "The Dark Side of the Moon" EMI, 1973
56. Liz Phair "Exile in Guyville" Matador, 1993
57. The Band "The Band" Capitol, 1969
58. Led Zeppelin "Led Zeppelin IV" Atlantic, 1971
59. Stevie Wonder "Talking Book" Tamla/Motown, 1972
60. Van Morrison "Astral Weeks" Warner Bros., 1968
61. Eric B. & Rakim "Paid In Full" 4th & Bway, 1987
62. Guns N Roses "Appetite for Destruction" Geffen, 1987
63. Steely Dan "Aja" ABC, 1977
64. OutKast "Stankonia" LaFace, 2000
65. James Brown "Live at the Apollo" King, 1963
66. John Coltrane "A Love Supreme" Impulse!, 1965
67. Jay-Z "Reasonable Doubt" Roc-A-Fella, 1996
68. Kate Bush "Hounds of Love" EMI, 1985
69. Alanis Morrissette "Jagged Little Pill" Maverick, 1995
70. N.W.A "Straight Outta Compton" Ruthless, 1988
71. Bob Marley and the Wailers "Exodus" Island, 1977
72. Neil Young "Harvest" Reprise, 1972
73. My Bloody Valentine "Loveless" Sire, 1991
74. Kanye West "The College Dropout" Roc-A-Fella, 2004
75. Aretha Franklin "Lady Soul" Atlantic, 1968
76. Curtis Mayfield "Superfly" Curtom, 1972
77. The Who "Whos Next" Decca, 1971
78. Elvis Presley "The Sun Sessions" RCA, 1976
79. Frank Ocean "Blonde" Boys Dont Cry, 2016
80. The Sex Pistols "Never Mind the Bollocks Heres the Sex Pistols" Warner Bros., 1977
81. Beyoncé "Beyoncé" Parkwood/Columbia, 2013
82. Sly and the Family Stone "Theres a Riot Goin On" Epic, 1971
83. Dusty Springfield "Dusty in Memphis" Atlantic, 1969
84. AC/DC "Back in Black" Atlantic, 1980
85. John Lennon "Plastic Ono Band" Apple, 1970
86. The Doors "The Doors" Elektra, 1967
87. Miles Davis "Bitches Brew" Columbia, 1970
88. David Bowie "Hunky Dory" RCA, 1971
89. Erykah Badu "Baduizm" Kedar, 1997
90. Neil Young "After the Gold Rush" Reprise, 1970
91. Bruce Springsteen "Darkness on the Edge of Town" Columbia, 1978
92. The Jimi Hendrix Experience "Axis: Bold as Love" Track, 1967
93. Missy "Misdemeanor” Elliott "Supa Dupa Fly" Goldmind, 1997
94. The Stooges "Fun House" Elektra, 1970
95. Drake "Take Care" Cash Money, 2011
96. R.E.M. "Automatic for the People" Warner Bros., 1992
97. Metallica "Master of Puppets" Elektra, 1986
98. Lucinda Williams "Car Wheels on a Gravel Road" Mercury, 1998
99. Taylor Swift "Red" Big Machine, 2012
100. The Band "Music From Big Pink" Capitol, 1968
101. Led Zeppelin "Led Zeppelin" Atlantic, 1969
102. The Clash "The Clash" CBS, 1977
103. De La Soul "Three Feet High And Rising" Tommy Boy, 1989
104. The Rolling Stones "Sticky Fingers" Rolling Stones, 1971
105. The Allman Brothers "At Fillmore East" Capricorn, 1971
106. Hole "Live Through This" Geffen, 1994
107. Television "Marquee Moon" Elektra, 1977
108. Fiona Apple "When the Pawn..." Epic, 1999
109. Lou Reed "Transformer" RCA, 1972
110. Joni Mitchell "Court and Spark" Asylum, 1974
111. Janet Jackson "Control" A&M, 1986
112. Elton John "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" MCA, 1973
113. The Smiths "The Queen Is Dead" Sire, 1986
114. The Strokes "Is This It" RCA, 2001
115. Kendrick Lamar "good kid, m.A.A.d city" TDE, 2012
116. The Cure "Disintegration" Fiction, 1989
117. Kanye West "Late Registration" Roc-A-Fella, 2005
118. The Eagles "Hotel California" Asylum, 1976
119. Sly and the Family Stone "Stand!" Epic, 1969
120. Van Morrison "Moondance" Warner Bros., 1970
121. Elvis Costello "This Years Model" Columbia, 1978
122. Nine Inch Nails "The Downward Spiral" Nothing/Interscope, 1994
123. Led Zeppelin "Led Zeppelin II" Atlantic, 1969
124. U2 "Achtung Baby" Island, 1991
125. Beastie Boys "Pauls Boutique" Capitol, 1989
126. Mary J. Blige "My Life" Uptown, 1994
127. Ray Charles "Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music" ABC-Paramount, 1962
128. Queen "A Night at the Opera" Elektra, 1975
129. Pink Floyd "The Wall" Columbia, 1979
130. Prince "1999" Warner Bros., 1982
131. Portishead "Dummy" Go! Beat, 1994
132. Hank Williams "40 Greatest Hits" Polydor, 1978
133. Joni Mitchell "Hejira" Asylum, 1976
134. Fugees "The Score" Columbia, 1996
135. U2 "The Joshua Tree" Island, 1987
136. Funkadelic "Maggot Brain" Westbound, 1971
137. Adele "21" Columbia, 2011
138. Madonna "The Immaculate Collection" Sire, 1990
139. Black Sabbath "Paranoid" Vertigo, 1970
140. Bob Marley and the Wailers "Catch a Fire" Island, 1973
141. Pixies "Doolittle" 4AD/Elektra, 1989
142. Bruce Springsteen "Born in the U.S.A." Columbia, 1984
143. The Velvet Underground "The Velvet Underground" MGM, 1969
144. Led Zeppelin "Physical Graffiti" Swan Song, 1975
145. Eminem "The Marshall Mathers LP" Interscope, 2000
146. Blondie "Parallel Lines" Chrysalis, 1978
147. Jeff Buckley "Grace" Columbia, 1994
148. Frank Ocean "Channel Orange" Def Jam, 2012
149. John Prine "John Prine" Atlantic, 1971
150. Bruce Springsteen "Nebraska" Columbia, 1982
151. George Michael "Faith" Columbia, 1987
152. The Pretenders "Pretenders" Sire, 1980
153. PJ Harvey "Rid of Me" Island, 1993
154. Aretha Franklin "Amazing Grace" Atlantic, 1972
155. Jay-Z "The Black Album" Roc-A-Fella, 2003
156. The Replacements "Let it Be" Twin/Tone, 1984
157. Oasis "(Whats the Story) Morning Glory?" Epic, 1995
158. Erykah Badu "Mamas Gun" Motown, 2000
159. The Police "Synchronicity" A&M, 1983
160. Pearl Jam "Ten" Epic, 1991
161. Crosby, Stills & Nash "Crosby, Stills & Nash" Atlantic, 1969
162. Pulp "Different Class" Island, 1995
163. Various Artists "Saturday Night Fever" RSO, 1977
164. Johnny Cash "At Folsom Prison" Columbia, 1968
165. R.E.M. "Murmur" I.R.S., 1983
166. Buddy Holly "20 Golden Greats" MCA, 1978
167. Depeche Mode "Violator" Sire, 1990
168. Steely Dan "Cant Buy a Thrill" ABC, 1972
169. Billy Joel "The Stranger" Columbia, 1977
170. Cream "Disraeli Gears" Reaction, 1967
171. Sonic Youth "Daydream Nation" Enigma, 1988
172. Simon and Garfunkel "Bridge Over Troubled Water" Columbia, 1970
173. Nirvana "In Utero" Geffen, 1993
174. Jimmy Cliff and Various Artists "The Harder They Come: Original Soundtrack" Mango, 1972
175. Kendrick Lamar "DAMN." TDE, 2017
176. Public Enemy "Fear of a Black Planet" Def Jam/Columbia, 1990
177. Rod Stewart "Every Picture Tells a Story" Mercury, 1971
178. Otis Redding "Otis Blue" Volt, 1965
179. Notorious B.I.G. "Life After Death" Bad Boy, 1997
180. Love "Forever Changes" Elektra, 1967
181. Bob Dylan "Bringing It All Back Home" Columbia, 1965
182. James Taylor "Sweet Baby James" Warner Bros., 1970
183. DAngelo "Brown Sugar" EMI, 1995
184. Cyndi Lauper "Shes So Unusual" Portrait, 1983
185. The Rolling Stones "Beggars Banquet" Decca, 1968
186. Red Hot Chili Peppers "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" Warner Bros., 1991
187. Ice Cube "AmeriKKKas Most Wanted" Priority, 1990
188. T. Rex "Electric Warrior" Reprise, 1971
189. Sleater-Kinney "Dig Me Out" Kill Rock Stars, 1997
190. The Who "Tommy" Decca, 1969
191. Etta James "At Last!" Argo, 1961
192. Beastie Boys "Licensed to Ill" Def Jam/Columbia, 1986
193. Creedence Clearwater Revival "Willy and the Poor Boys" Fantasy, 1969
194. Michael Jackson "Bad" Epic, 1987
195. Leonard Cohen "Songs of Leonard Cohen" Columbia, 1967
196. Robyn "Body Talk" Konichiwa, 2010
197. The Beatles "Meet the Beatles!" Capitol, 1964
198. The B-52s "The B-52s" Warner Bros., 1979
199. Pavement "Slanted and Enchanted" Matador, 1993
200. Sade "Diamond Life" Epic, 1984
201. A Tribe Called Quest "Midnight Marauders" Jive, 1993
202. Björk "Homogenic" Elektra, 1997
203. Nick Drake "Pink Moon" Island, 1979
204. Kanye West "Graduation" Roc-A-Fella, 2007
205. Cat Stevens "Tea for the Tillerman" A&M, 1970
206. David Bowie "Low" RCA, 1977
207. Eagles "Eagles" Asylum, 1972
208. Lil Wayne "Tha Carter III" Cash Money/ Universal Motown, 2008
209. Run-DMC "Raising Hell" Profile, 1986
210. Ray Charles "The Birth of Soul" Atlantic, 1991
211. Joy Divison "Unknown Pleasures" Factory, 1980
212. Nina Simone "Wild Is the Wind" Philips, 1966
213. Fiona Apple "The Idler Wheel" Epic, 2012
214. Tom Petty "Wildflowers" Warner Bros., 1994
215. Grateful Dead "American Beauty" Warner Bros., 1970
216. Elliott Smith "Either/Or" Kill Rock Stars, 1997
217. Oasis "Definitely Maybe" Epic, 1994
218. TLC "CrazySexyCool" LaFace, 1994
219. Raekwon "Only Built 4 Cuban Linx" Loud/RCA, 1995
220. Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young "Déjà Vu" Epic, 1970
221. Rage Against the Machine "Rage Against the Machine" Epic, 1992
222. Madonna "Ray Of Light" Maverick, 1998
223. John Lennon "Imagine" Apple, 1971
224. Dixie Chicks "Fly" Monument, 1999
225. Wilco "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot" Nonesuch, 2001
226. Derek and the Dominos "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs" Atco, 1970
227. Little Richard "Heres Little Richard" Specialty, 1957
228. De La Soul "De La Soul Is Dead" Tommy Boy, 1991
229. Patsy Cline "The Ultimate Collection" Universal, 2000
230. Rihanna "Anti" Roc Nation, 2016
231. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers "Damn the Torpedoes" Backstreet, 1979
232. John Coltrane "Giant Steps" Atlantic, 1960
233. Tori Amos "Little Earthquakes" Atlantic, 1992
234. Black Sabbath "Master of Reality" Veritgo, 1971
235. Metallica "Metallica (The Black Album)" Elektra, 1991
236. Daft Punk "Discovery" Virgin, 2001
237. Willie Nelson "Red Headed Stranger" Columbia, 1975
238. Kraftwerk "Trans Europe Express" Kling Klang, 1977
239. Boogie Down Productions "Criminal Minded" B-Boy, 1987
240. Sam Cooke "Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963" RCA, 1985
241. Massive Attack "Blue Lines" Wildbunch/Virgin, 1991
242. The Velvet Underground "Loaded" Cotillion, 1970
243. The Zombies "Odessey and Oracle" Date, 1968
244. Kanye West "808s & Heartbreak" Roc-A-Fella, 2008
245. Cocteau Twins "Heaven or Las Vegas" 4AD, 1990
246. LL Cool J "Mama Said Knock You Out" Def Jam/Columbia, 1991
247. Sade "Love Deluxe" Epic, 1992
248. Green Day "American Idiot" Reprise, 2004
249. Whitney Houston "Whitney Houston" Arista, 1985
250. Buzzcocks "Singles Going Steady" I.R.S., 1979
251. Elton John "Honky Château" Uni, 1972
252. Devo "Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!" Warner Bros., 1978
253. Pink Floyd "The Piper at the Gates of Dawn" EMI/Columbia, 1967
254. Herbie Hancock "Head Hunters" Columbia, 1973
255. Bob Dylan "The Freewheelin Bob Dylan" Columbia, 1963
256. Tracy Chapman "Tracy Chapman" Elektra, 1988
257. Dolly Parton "Coat of Many Colors" RCA, 1971
258. Joni Mitchell "The Hissing of Summer Lawns" Asylum, 1975
259. Janis Joplin "Pearl" Columbia, 1971
260. The Slits "Cut" Antilles, 1979
261. Beastie Boys "Check Your Head" Capitol, 1992
262. New Order "Power, Corruption & Lies" Factory, 1983
263. The Beatles "Hard Days Night" United Artists, 1964
264. Pink Floyd "Wish You Were Here" Columbia, 1975
265. Pavement "Wowee Zowee" Matador, 1995
266. The Beatles "Help!" Capitol, 1965
267. Minutemen "Double Nickels on the Dime" SST, 1984
268. Randy Newman "Sail Away" Reprise, 1972
269. Kanye West "Yeezus" Roc-A-Fella, 2013
270. Kacey Musgraves "Golden Hour" MCA Nashville, 2018
271. Mary J. Blige "Whats the 411?" Uptown/MCA, 1992
272. The Velvet Underground "White Light/White Heat" Verve, 1968
273. Gang of Four "Entertainment!" Warner Bros., 1979
274. The Byrds "Sweetheart of the Rodeo" Columbia, 1968
275. Curtis Mayfield "Curtis" Curtom, 1970
276. Radiohead "The Bends" Capitol, 1995
277. Alicia Keys "The Diary of Alicia Keys" J Records, 2003
278. Led Zeppelin "Houses of the Holy" Atlantic, 1973
279. Nirvana "MTV Unplugged in New York" Geffen, 1994
280. 50 Cent "Get Rich or Die Tryin" Interscope, 2002
281. Harry Nilsson "Nilsson Schmilsson" RCA, 1971
282. Frank Sinatra "In the Wee Small Hours" Capitol, 1955
283. Donna Summer "Bad Girls" Casablanca, 1975
284. Merle Haggard "Down Every Road 1962-1994" Capitol, 1996
285. Big Star "Third/Sister Lovers" PVC, 1978
286. Red Hot Chili Peppers "Californication" Warner Bros., 1999
287. The Byrds "Mr. Tambourine Man" Columbia, 1965
288. The Modern Lovers "The Modern Lovers" Beserkley, 1976
289. Björk "Post" Elektra, 1995
290. OutKast "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" LaFace, 2003
291. Destinys Child "The Writings on The Wall" Columbia, 1999
292. Van Halen "Van Halen" Warner Bros., 1978
293. The Breeders "Last Splash" Elektra, 1993
294. Weezer "Weezer (The Blue Album)" Geffen, 1994
295. Daft Punk "Random Access Memories" Columbia, 2013
296. Neil Young "Rust Never Sleeps" Reprise, 1979
297. Peter Gabriel "So" Geffen, 1986
298. Tom Petty "Full Moon Fever" MCA, 1989
299. B.B. King "Live at the Regal" ABC-Paramount, 1965
300. Shania Twain "Come on Over" Mercury, 1997
301. New York Dolls "New York Dolls" Mercury, 1973
302. Neil Young "Tonights the Night" Reprise, 1975
303. ABBA "The Definitive Collection" Universal, 2001
304. Bill Withers "Just As I Am" Sussex, 1971
305. Kiss "Alive!" Casablanca, 1975
306. Al Green "Im Still in Love With You" Hi, 1972
307. Sam Cooke "Portrait of a Legend" ABKCO, 2003
308. Brian Eno "Here Come the Warm Jets" Island, 1974
309. Joy Divison "Closer" Factory, 1980
310. Wire "Pink Flag" Harvest, 1977
311. Neil Young "On the Beach" Reprise, 1974
312. Solange "A Seat at the Table" Saint/Columbia, 2016
313. PJ Harvey "Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea" Island, 2000
314. Aaliyah "One In A Million" Blackground/Atlantic, 1996
315. Rosalía "El Mal Querer" Sony, 2018
316. The Who "The Who Sell Out" Decca, 1967
317. Billie Holiday "Lady in Satin" Columbia, 1958
318. Janet Jackson "The Velvet Rope" Virgin, 1997
319. The Stone Roses "The Stone Roses" Silvertone, 1989
320. X "Los Angeles" Slash, 1980
321. Lana Del Rey "Norman Fucking Rockwell!" Polydor/Interscope, 2019
322. Elvis Presley "From Elvis in Memphis" RCA, 1969
323. The Clash "Sandinista!" Epic, 1980
324. Coldplay "A Rush of Blood to the Head" Capitol, 2002
325. Jerry Lee Lewis "All Killer No Filler!" Rhino, 1993
326. Prince "Dirty Mind" Warner Bros., 1980
327. The Who "Live at Leeds" Decca, 1970
328. Vampire Weekend "Modern Vampires of the City" XL, 2013
329. DJ Shadow "Entroducing....." Mo Wax, 1996
330. The Rolling Stones "Aftermath" London, 1966
331. Madonna "Like a Prayer" Sire, 1989
332. Elvis Presley "Elvis Presley" RCA, 1956
333. Bill Withers "Still Bill" Sussex, 1972
334. Santana "Abraxas" Columbia, 1970
335. Bob Dylan and the Band "The Basement Tapes" Columbia, 1975
336. Roxy Music "Avalon" E.G./Warner Bros., 1982
337. Bob Dylan "John Wesley Harding" Columbia, 1967
338. Brian Eno "Another Green World" Island, 1975
339. Janet Jackson "Rhythm Nation 1814" A&M, 1989
340. Snoop Doggy Dogg "Doggystyle" Death Row/Interscope, 1993
341. The Smashing Pumpkins "Siamese Dream" Virgin, 1993
342. The Beatles "Let It Be" Apple, 1970
343. Sly and the Family Stone "Greatest Hits" Epic, 1970
344. Toots and the Maytals "Funky Kingston" Island, 1973
345. Bruce Springsteen "The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle" Columbia, 1973
346. Arctic Monkeys "AM" Domino, 2013
347. GZA "Liquid Swords" Geffen, 1995
348. Gillian Welch "Time (The Revelator)" Acony, 2001
349. MC5 "Kick Out the Jams" Elektra, 1969
350. Stevie Wonder "Music of My Mind" Tamla/Motown, 1972
351. Roxy Music "For Your Pleasure" Warner Bros., 1973
352. Eminem "The Slim Shady LP" Interscope, 1999
353. The Cars "The Cars" Elektra, 1978
354. X-Ray Spex "Germfree Adolescents" EMI, 1978
355. Black Sabbath "Black Sabbath" Warner Bros., 1970
356. Dr. John "Gris-Gris" Atco, 1968
357. Tom Waits "Rain Dogs" Island, 1985
358. Sonic Youth "Goo" Geffen, 1990
359. Big Star "Radio City" Ardent, 1974
360. Funkadelic "One Nation Under a Groove" Warner Bros., 1978
361. My Chemical Romance "The Black Parade" Reprise, 2006
362. Luther Vandross "Never Too Much" Epic, 1981
363. Parliament "The Mothership Connection" Casablanca, 1975
364. Talking Heads "More Songs About Buildings and Food" Sire, 1978
365. Madvillain "Madvillainy" Stones Throw, 2004
366. Aerosmith "Rocks" Columbia, 1976
367. Drake "If You" re Reading This Its Too Late" Cash Money, 2015
368. George Harrison "All Things Must Pass" Apple, 1970
369. Mobb Deep "The Infamous" Loud, 1995
370. Lil Wayne "Tha Carter II" Cash Money/Universal, 2005
371. The Temptations "Anthology" Tamla/Motown, 1973
372. Big Brother and the Holding Company "Cheap Thrills" Columbia, 1968
373. Isaac Hayes "Hot Buttered Soul" Enterprise, 1969
374. Robert Johnson "King of the Delta Blues Singers" Columbia, 1961
375. Green Day "Dookie" Reprise, 1994
376. Neutral Milk Hotel "In the Aeroplane Over the Sea" Merge, 1998
377. Yeah Yeah Yeahs "Fever to Tell" Interscope, 2003
378. Run-DMC "Run-D.M.C." Profile, 1983
379. Rush "Moving Pictures" Anthem, 1981
380. Charles Mingus "Mingus Ah Um" Columbia, 1959
381. Lynyrd Skynyrd "(Pronounced Lĕh-nérd Skin-nérd)" MCA, 1973
382. Tame Impala "Currents" Interscope, 2015
383. Massive Attack "Mezzanine" Circa/Virgin, 1998
384. The Kinks "The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society" Reprise, 1969
385. Ramones "Rocket to Russia" Sire, 1977
386. J Dilla "Donuts" Stones Throw, 2006
387. Radiohead "In Rainbows" XL, 2007
388. Aretha Franklin "Young, Gifted and Black" Atlantic, 1972
389. Mariah Carey "The Emancipation of Mimi" Island, 2005
390. Pixies "Surfer Rosa" 4AD, 1988
391. Kelis "Kaleidoscope" Virgin, 1999
392. Ike and Tina Turner "Proud Mary: The Best of Ike and Tina Turner" EMI, 1991
393. Taylor Swift "1989" Big Machine, 2014
394. Diana Ross "Diana" Motown, 1980
395. DAngelo and the Vanguard "Black Messiah" RCA, 2014
396. Todd Rundgren "Something/Anything?" Bearsville, 1972
397. Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Interscope, 2019
398. The Raincoats "The Raincoats" Rough Trade, 1979
399. Brian Wilson "Smile" Nonesuch, 2004
400. The Go-Gos "Beauty and the Beat" I.R.S., 1981
401. Blondie "Blondie" Private Stock, 1977
402. Fela Kuti and Africa 70 "Expensive Shit" Sounds Workshop, 1975
403. Ghostface Killah "Supreme Clientele" Epic, 2000
404. Anita Baker "Rapture" Elektra, 1986
405. Various "Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era" Elektra, 1972
406. Magnetic Fields "69 Love Songs" Merge, 1999
407. Neil Young "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere" Reprise, 1969
408. Motörhead "Ace of Spades" Bronze, 1980
409. Grateful Dead "Workingmans Dead" Warner Bros., 1970
410. The Beach Boys "Wild Honey" Capitol, 1967
411. Bob Dylan "Love and Theft" Columbia, 2001
412. Smokey Robinson "Going to a Go Go" Tamla/Motown, 1965
413. Creedence Clearwater Revival "Cosmos Factory" Fantasy, 1970
414. Chic "Risqué" Atlantic, 1979
415. The Meters "Looka Py Py" Josie, 1969
416. The Roots "Things Fall Apart" MCA, 1999
417. Ornette Coleman "The Shape of Jazz to Come" Atlantic, 1959
418. Dire Straits "Brothers in Arms" Warner Bros., 1985
419. Eric Church "Chief" EMI Nashville, 2011
420. Earth, Wind and Fire "Thats the Way of the World" Columbia, 1975
421. M.I.A. "Arular" Interscope, 2005
422. Marvin Gaye "Lets Get It On" Tamla/Motown, 1973
423. Yo La Tengo "I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One" Matador, 1997
424. Beck "Odelay" Geffen, 1996
425. Paul Simon "Paul Simon" Columbia, 1972
426. Lucinda Williams "Lucinda Williams" Rough Trade, 1988
427. Al Green "Call Me" Hi, 1973
428. Hüsker Dü "New Day Rising" SST, 1985
429. The Four Tops "Reach Out" Tamla/Motown, 1967
430. Elvis Costello "My Aim Is True" Columbia, 1977
431. Los Lobos "How Will the Wolf Survive?" Slash/Warner Bros., 1984
432. Usher "Confessions" Arista, 2004
433. LCD Soundsystem "Sound of Silver" DFA/Capitol, 2007
434. Pavement "Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain" Matador, 1994
435. Pet Shop Boys "Actually" EMI Manhattan,, 1987
436. 2Pac "All Eyez on Me" Death Row, 1996
437. Primal Scream "Screamadelica" Sire, 1991
438. Blur "Parklife" Food, 1994
439. James Brown "Sex Machine" King, 1970
440. Loretta Lynn "Coal Miners Daughter" Decca, 1971
441. Britney Spears "Blackout" Jive, 2007
442. The Weeknd "Beauty Behind the Madness" XO, 2015
443. David Bowie "Scary Monsters" RCA, 1980
444. Fiona Apple "Extraordinary Machine" Epic, 2005
445. Yes "Close to the Edge" Atlantic, 1972
446. Alice Coltrane "Journey in Satchidanada" Impulse!, 1971
447. Bad Bunny "X 100pre" Rimas, 2018
448. Otis Redding "Dictionary of Soul" Volt, 1966
449. The White Stripes "Elephant" V2/XL/Third Man, 2003
450. Paul and Linda McCartney "Ram" Apple, 1971
451. Roberta Flack "First Take" Atlantic, 1969
452. Diana Ross and the Supremes "Anthology" Tamla/Motown, 1974
453. Nine Inch Nails "Pretty Hate Machine" TVT, 1989
454. Can "Ege Bamyasi" United Artists, 1972
455. Bo Diddley "Bo Diddley/Go Bo Diddley" Chess, 1958
456. Al Green "Greatest Hits" Hi/EMI, 1975
457. Sinéad OConnor "I Do Not Want What I Havent Got" Ensign/Chrysalis, 1990
458. Jason Isbell "Southeastern" Southeastern, 2013
459. Kid Cudi "Man on the Moon: The End of the Day" Dream On, 2019
460. Lorde "Melodrama" Universal, 2017
461. Bon Iver "For Emma, Forever Ago" Jag jaguwar, 2008
462. The Flying Burrito Brothers "The Gilded Palace of Sin" A&M, 1969
463. Laura Nyro "Eli & the 13th Confession" Columbia, 1968
464. The Isley Brothers "3 + 3" T-Neck, 1973
465. King Sunny Adé "The Best of the Classic Years" Shanachie, 2003
466. The Beach Boys "The Beach Boys Today!" Capitol, 1965
467. Maxwell "BLACKsummersnight" Columbia, 2009
468. The Rolling Stones "Some Girls" Rolling Stones, 1978
469. Manu Chao "Clandestino" Virgin, 1998
470. Juvenile "400 Degreez" Cash Money, 1998
471. Jefferson Airplane "Surrealistic Pillow" RCA, 1967
472. SZA "Ctrl" RCA, 2017
473. Daddy Yankee "Barrio Fino" V.I. Music, 2004
474. Big Star "#1 Record" Ardent, 1972
475. Sheryl Crow "Sheryl Crow" A&M, 1996
476. Sparks "Kimono My House" Island, 1974
477. Howlin Wolf "Moanin in the Moonlight" Chess, 1959
478. The Kinks "Something Else by the Kinks" Pye, 1968
479. Selena "Amor Prohibido" EMA Latin, 1994
480. Miranda Lambert "The Weight of These Wings" eRCA Nashville, 2016
481. Belle and Sebastian "If Youre Feeling Sinister" Jeepster, 1996
482. The Pharcyde "Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde" Delicious Vinyl, 1992
483. Muddy Waters "The Anthology" MCA, 2001
484. Lady Gaga "Born This Way" Interscope, 2011
485. Richard and Linda Thompson "I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight" Island, 1974
486. John Mayer "Continuum" Columbia, 2006
487. Black Flag "Damaged" SST, 1981
488. The Stooges "The Stooges" Elektra, 1969
489. Phil Spector and Various Artists "Back to Mono (1958-1969)" ABKCO, 1991
490. Linda Ronstadt "Heart Like a Wheel" Capitol, 1975）
491. Harry Styles "Fine Line" Columbia, 2019
492. Bonnie Raitt "Nick of Time" Capitol, 1989
493. Marvin Gaye "Here, My Dear" Tamla/Motown, 1978
494. The Ronettes "Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes" Philles, 1964
495. Boyz II Men "II" Motown, 1991
496. Shakira "Dónde Están los Ladrones" Columbia, 1998
497. Various Artists "The Indestructible Beat of Soweto" Earthworks, 1985
498. Suicide "Suicide" Red Star, 1977
499. Rufus, Chaka Khan "Ask Rufus" ABC, 1977
500. Arcade Fire "Funeral" Merge, 2004
複数作選出アーティスト
●9
ザ・ビートルズ
●8
ボブ・ディラン（連名作含む）
●6
カニエ・ウェスト
ニール・ヤング
ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ
●5
デヴィッド・ボウイ
ブルース・スプリングスティーン
レッド・ツェッペリン
●4
アレサ・フランクリン
ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド
ジョニ・ミッチェル
スティーヴィー・ワンダー
ピンク・フロイド
ザ・フー
プリンス
レディオヘッド
●3
アウトキャスト
アル・グリーン
エルヴィス・プレスリー
ザ・クラッシュ
ケンドリック・ラマー
ジェイ・Z
ジェームス・ブラウン
ジミ・ヘンドリックス
ジャネット・ジャクソン
スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン
ディアンジェロ
トム・ペティ
ニルヴァーナ
ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ
パーラメント／ファンカデリック
ザ・バンド（連名作含む）
ビッグ・スター
ブラック・サバス
ペイヴメント
フィオナ・アップル
ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ
マーヴィン・ゲイ
マイケル・ジャクソン
マドンナ
●2
R.E.M.
ア・トライブ・コールド・クエスト
イーグルス
ヴァン・モリソン
エミネム
エリカ・バドゥ
エルヴィス・コステロ
エルトン・ジョン
オアシス
オーティス・レディング
カーティス・メイフィールド
キンクス
クリーデンス・クリアウォーター・リバイバル
グリーン・デイ
グレイトフル・デッド
クロスビー、スティルス、ナッシュ（CSN&Y含む）
サム・クック
シャーデー
ジャニス・ジョプリン（ビッグ・ブラザー〜含む）
ジョイ・ディヴィジョン
ジョン・コルトレーン
ジョン・レノン
スティーリー・ダン
ザ・ストゥージズ
ソニック・ユース
ダイアナ・ロス
ダフト・パンク
テイラー・スウィフト
デ・ラ・ソウル
トーキング・ヘッズ
ドレイク
ナイン・インチ・ネイルズ
ノトーリアス・B.I.G.
ザ・バーズ
パブリック・エネミー
PJハーヴェイ
ピクシーズ
ビョーク
ビヨンセ
ビル・ウィザース
ブライアン・イーノ
フランク・オーシャン
ブロンディ
ポール・サイモン
マイルス・デイヴィス
マッシヴ・アタック
メアリー・J. ブライジ
メタリカ
U2
ラモーンズ
Run-DMC
リル・ウェイン
ルシンダ・ウィリアムス
レイ・チャールズ
レッド・ホット・チリ・ペッパーズ
ロキシー・ミュージック
