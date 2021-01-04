ローリングストーン誌が選ぶ「歴代最高のアルバム」500選｜2020年ベスト

2020年（1月～12月）、Rolling Stone Japanで反響の大きかった記事ベストを発表。この記事は「音楽部門」第2位。米ローリングストーン誌が「500 Greatest Albums of All Time」（歴代最高のアルバム500選）の最新バージョンを公開した。（初公開日：2020年9月23日）







ローリングストーン誌の「500 Greatest Albums of All Time」（以下、RS 500）は、もともと2003年12月に発表されたあと、2012年に若干のアップデートが施された。このリストは何年にもわたって、本誌の歴史上で最も多くの人に読まれてきた（議論されてきた）特集記事となっている（昨年、US版サイトでのビュー数は6300万を超えた）。しかし、不動のリストなど存在しない──2003年の時点で、今日のトップミュージシャン（とファン）の多くはまだ中学生ですらなかった。テイストは移ろい、新たなジャンルが登場し、音楽の歴史は日々書き換えられている。



そこで、私たちはRS 500のリストをゼロから作り直すことにした。そのために300人以上のアーティスト、プロデューサー、評論家、音楽業界関係者（ラジオ番組のプログラマーからアトランティックのクレイグ・コールマンCEOのようなレーベル重役まで）からアルバムTOP50のリストを受け取って集計した。そこにはビヨンセとテイラー・スウィフト、ビリー・アイリッシュ、H.E.R.、ティエラ・ワック、スネイル・メイルことリンジー・ジョーダンといった新進アーティスト、U2のジ・エッジとアダム・クレイトン、ウータン・クランのレイクウォン、KISSのジーン・シモンズ、フリートウッド・マックのスティーヴィー・ニックスなどのベテランまで含まれている。



●【画像を見る】大物が多数参加、「歴代最高のアルバム500選 」投票者リスト







2003年に初めてRS 500を作成したとき、人々は「アルバムの死」について語っていた。それは今日、より重要な論点となっている。もちろん、ストリーミングが浸透し、テイストの多様化と断絶が進む時代において、このようなプロジェクトに乗り出すことを疑問視する向きもあるだろう。しかし、それこそがRS 500のリブートを魅力的で面白いものにした要因の一つでもある。



リストのうち86作は21世紀にリリースされた作品で、2003年版／2012年版には未掲載のアルバムを新たに154作選出。新しいRS 500はロック中心のカラーが減退し、ヒップホップのレガシーと継続的なバイタリティが際立っている（ラップ・アルバムは2003年版の3倍に）ビートルズの『Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band』を抑えて、今の時代に合致したアルバムが1位となった。



「前回のリストとの大きな違いは、ポップミュージックにはこれという客観的な系譜がない、という考え方です」 1年におよぶプロジェクトを統括したローリングストーン誌のレビュー編集者、Jon Dolanはこう語る。「現代の嗜好が素直に表れていると思いますよ」それはこれまでのリストにはなかった様々なジャンルの音楽にも表れている。ラテンポップに始まってクラウトロックまで、ディスコやインディロック、R&Bアルバムも多数エントリーされている。「純然たるロック一辺倒の視点ではなく、むしろ様々な系譜が共存している状態、複数のテイストの連合体です」とDolan。名盤が名盤であることに変わりはないが、それを測る物差しはよりよいものに更新されている。



500位→451位



500位 アーケイド・ファイア『Funeral』（Merge, 2004年）





499位 ルーファス＆チャカ・カーン『Ask Rufus』（ABC, 1977年）





498位 スーサイド『Suicide』（Red Star, 1977年）





497位 Various Artists『The Indestructible Beat of Soweto』（Earthworks, 1985年）





496位 シャキーラ『Dónde Están los Ladrones』（Columbia, 1998年）





495位 ボーイズIIメン『II』（Motown, 1991年）





494位 ザ・ロネッツ『Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes』（Philles, 1964年）





493位 マーヴィン・ゲイ『Here, My Dear』（Tamla/Motown, 1978年）





492位 ボニー・レイット『Nick of Time』（Capitol, 1989年）





491位 ハリー・スタイルズ『Fine Line』（Columbia, 2019年）





490位 リンダ・ロンシュタット『Heart Like a Wheel』（Capitol, 1975年）





489位 フィル・スペクター / Various Artists『Back to Mono (1958-1969)』（ABKCO, 1991年）



488位 ザ・ストゥージズ『The Stooges』（Elektra, 1969年）





487位 ブラック・フラッグ『Damaged』（SST, 1981年）





486位 ジョン・メイヤー『Continuum』（Columbia, 2006年）





485位 リチャード＆リンダ・トンプソン『I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight』（Island, 1974年）





484位 レディー・ガガ『Born This Way』（Interscope, 2011年）





483位 マディ・ウォーターズ『The Anthology』（MCA, 2001年）





482位 ファーサイド『Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde』（Delicious Vinyl, 1992年）





481位 ベル・アンド・セバスチャン『If Youre Feeling Sinister』（Jeepster, 1996年）





480位 ミランダ・ランバート『The Weight of These Wings』（eRCA Nashville, 2016年）





479位 セレーナ『Amor Prohibido』（EMA Latin, 1994年）





478位 キンクス『Something Else by the Kinks』（Pye, 1968年）





477位 ハウリン・ウルフ『Moanin in the Moonlight』（Chess, 1959年）





476位 スパークス『Kimono My House』（Island, 1974年）





475位 シェリル・クロウ『Sheryl Crow』（A&M, 1996年）





474位 ビッグ・スター『#1 Record』（Ardent, 1972年）





473位 ダディー・ヤンキー『Barrio Fino』（V.I. Music, 2004年）





472位 SZA『Ctrl』（RCA, 2017年）





471位 ジェファーソン・エアプレイン『Surrealistic Pillow』（RCA, 1967年）





470位 ジュヴナイル『400 Degreez』（Cash Money, 1998年）





469位 マヌ・チャオ『Clandestino』（Virgin, 1998年）





468位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Some Girls』（Rolling Stones Records, 1978年）





467位 マックスウェル『BLACKsummersnight』（Columbia, 2009年）





466位 ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ『The Beach Boys Today!』（Capitol, 1965年）





465位 キング・サニー・アデ『The Best of the Classic Years』（Shanachie, 2003年）



464位 アイズレー・ブラザーズ『3 + 3』（T-Neck, 1973年）





463位 ローラ・ニーロ『Eli & the 13th Confession』（Columbia, 1968年）





462位 フライング・ブリトー・ブラザーズ『The Gilded Palace of Sin』（A&M, 1969年）





461位 ボン・イヴェール『For Emma, Forever Ago』（Jag jaguwar, 2008年）





460位 ロード『Melodrama』（Universal, 2017年）





459位 キッド・カディ『Man on the Moon: The End of the Day』（Dream On, 2019年）





458位 ジェイソン・イズベル『Southeastern』（Southeastern, 2013年）





457位 シネイド・オコナー『I Do Not Want What I Havent Got』（Ensign/Chrysalis, 1990年）





456位 アル・グリーン『Greatest Hits』（Hi/EMI, 1975年）





455位 ボ・ディドリー『Bo Diddley/Go Bo Diddley』（Chess, 1958年）





454位 カン『Ege Bamyasi』（United Artists, 1972年）





453位 ナイン・インチ・ネイルズ『Pretty Hate Machine』（TVT, 1989年）





452位 ダイアナ・ロス＆ザ・シュープリームス『Anthology』（Tamla/Motown, 1974年）





451位 ロバータ・フラック『First Take』（Atlantic, 1969年）





450位→401位



450位 ポール＆リンダ・マッカートニー『RAM』（Apple, 1971年）





449位 ザ・ホワイト・ストライプス『Elephant』（V2/XL/Third Man, 2003年）





448位 オーティス・レディング『Dictionary of Soul』（Volt, 1966年）





447位 バッド・バニー『X 100pre』（Rimas, 2018年）





446位 アリス・コルトレーン『Journey in Satchidanada』（Impulse!, 1971年）





445位 イエス『Close to the Edge』（Atlantic, 1972年）





444位 フィオナ・アップル『Extraordinary Machine』（Epic, 2005年）





443位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『Scary Monsters』（RCA, 1980年）





442位 ザ・ウィークエンド『Beauty Behind the Madness』（XO, 2015年）





441位 ブリトニー・スピアーズ『Blackout』（Jive, 2007年）





440位 ロレッタ・リン『Coal Miners Daughter』（Decca, 1971年）





439位 ジェームス・ブラウン『Sex Machine』（King, 1970年）





438位 ブラー『Parklife』（Food, 1994年）





437位 プライマル・スクリーム『Screamadelica』（Sire, 1991年）





436位 2パック『All Eyez on Me』（Death Row, 1996年）





435位 ペット・ショップ・ボーイズ『Actually』（EMI Manhattan,, 1987年）





434位 ペイヴメント『Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain』（Matador, 1994年）





433位 LCDサウンドシステム『Sound of Silver』（DFA/Capitol, 2007年）





432位 アッシャー『Confessions』（Arista, 2004年）





431位 ロス・ロボス『How Will the Wolf Survive?』（Slash/Warner Bros., 1984年）





430位 エルヴィス・コステロ『My Aim Is True』（Columbia, 1977年）





429位 フォー・トップス『Reach Out』（Tamla/Motown, 1967年）





428位 ハスカー・ドゥ『New Day Rising』（SST, 1985年）





427位 アル・グリーン『Call Me』（Hi, 1973年）





426位 ルシンダ・ウィリアムス『Lucinda Williams』（Rough Trade, 1988年）





425位 ポール・サイモン『Paul Simon』（Columbia, 1972年）





424位 ベック『Odelay』（Geffen, 1996年）





423位 ヨ・ラ・テンゴ 『I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One』（Matador, 1997年）





422位 マーヴィン・ゲイ『Lets Get It On』（Tamla/Motown, 1973年）





421位 M.I.A.『Arular』（Interscope, 2005年）





420位 アース・ウィンド・アンド・ファイアー『Thats the Way of the World』（Columbia, 1975年）





419位 エリック・チャーチ『Chief』（EMI Nashville, 2011年）





418位 ダイアー・ストレイツ『Brothers in Arms』（Warner Bros., 1985年）





417位 オーネット・コールマン『The Shape of Jazz to Come』（Atlantic, 1959年）





416位 ザ・ルーツ『Things Fall Apart』（MCA, 1999年）





415位 ミーターズ『Look-ka Py Py』（Josie, 1969年）





414位 シック『Risqué』（Atlantic, 1979年）





413位 クリーデンス・クリアウォーター・リバイバル『Cosmos Factory』（Fantasy, 1970年）





412位 スモーキー・ロビンソン『Going to a Go-Go』（Tamla/Motown, 1965年）





411位 ボブ・ディラン『Love and Theft』（Columbia, 2001年）





410位 ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ『Wild Honey』（Capitol, 1967年）





409位 グレイトフル・デッド『Workingmans Dead』（Warner Bros., 1970年）





408位 モーターヘッド『Ace of Spades』（Bronze, 1980年）





407位 ニール・ヤング『Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere』（Reprise, 1969年）





406位 ザ・マグネティック・フィールズ『69 Love Songs』（Merge, 1999年）





405位 Various Artists『Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era』（Elektra, 1972年）



404位 アニタ・ベイカー『Rapture』（Elektra, 1986年）





403位 ゴーストフェイス・キラー『Supreme Clientele』（Epic, 2000年）





402位 フェラ・クティ＆アフリカ70『Expensive Shit』（Sounds Workshop, 1975年）





401位 ブロンディ『Blondie』（Private Stock, 1977年）





400位→351位



400位 ゴーゴーズ『Beauty and the Beat』（I.R.S., 1981年）





399位 ブライアン・ウィルソン『Smile』（Nonesuch, 2004年）





398位 ザ・レインコーツ『The Raincoats』（Rough Trade, 1979年）





397位 ビリー・アイリッシュ『WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?』（Interscope, 2019年）





396位 トッド・ラングレン『Something/Anything?』（Bearsville, 1972年）





395位 ディアンジェロ＆ザ・ヴァンガード『Black Messiah』（RCA, 2014年）





394位 ダイアナ・ロス『Diana』（Motown, 1980年）





393位 テイラー・スウィフト『1989』（Big Machine, 2014年）





392位 アイク＆ティナ・ターナー『Proud Mary: The Best of Ike and Tina Turner』（EMI, 1991年）





391位 ケリス『Kaleidoscope』（Virgin, 1999年）





390位 ピクシーズ『Surfer Rosa』（4AD, 1988年）





389位 マライア・キャリー『The Emancipation of Mimi』（Island, 2005年）





388位 アレサ・フランクリン『Young, Gifted and Black』（Atlantic, 1972年）





387位 レディオヘッド『In Rainbows』（XL, 2007年）





386位 J・ディラ『Donuts』（Stones Throw, 2006年）





385位 ラモーンズ『Rocket to Russia』（Sire, 1977年）





384位 キンクス『The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society』（Reprise, 1969年）





383位 マッシヴ・アタック『Mezzanine』（Circa/Virgin, 1998年）





382位 テーム・インパラ『Currents』（Interscope, 2015年）





381位 レーナード・スキナード『(Pronounced Lĕh-nérd Skin-nérd)』（MCA, 1973年）





380位 チャールズ・ミンガス『Mingus Ah Um』（Columbia, 1959年）





379位 ラッシュ『Moving Pictures』（Anthem, 1981年）





378位 RUN-DMC『Run-D.M.C.』（Profile, 1983年）





377位 ヤー・ヤー・ヤーズ『Fever to Tell』（Interscope, 2003年）





376位 ニュートラル・ミルク・ホテル『In the Aeroplane Over the Sea』（Merge, 1998年）





375位 グリーン・デイ『Dookie』（Reprise, 1994年）





374位 ロバート・ジョンソン『King of the Delta Blues Singers』（Columbia, 1961年）





373位 アイザック・ヘイズ『Hot Buttered Soul』（Enterprise, 1969年）





372位 ビッグ・ブラザー＆ザ・ホールディング・カンパニー『Cheap Thrills』（Columbia, 1968年）





371位 テンプテーションズ『Anthology』（Tamla/Motown, 1973年）



370位 リル・ウェイン『Tha Carter II』（Cash Money/Universal, 2005年）





369位 モブ・ディープ『The Infamous』（Loud, 1995年）





368位 ジョージ・ハリスン『All Things Must Pass』（Apple, 1970年）





367位 ドレイク『If Youre Reading This Its Too Late』（Cash Money, 2015年）





366位 エアロスミス『Rocks』（Columbia, 1976年）





365位 マッドヴィリアン『Madvillainy』（Stones Throw, 2004年）





364位 トーキング・ヘッズ『More Songs About Buildings and Food』（Sire, 1978年）





363位 パーラメント『The Mothership Connection』（Casablanca, 1975年）





362位 ルーサー・ヴァンドロス『Never Too Much』（Epic, 1981年）





361位 マイ・ケミカル・ロマンス『The Black Parade』（Reprise, 2006年）





360位 ファンカデリック『One Nation Under a Groove』（Warner Bros., 1978年）





359位 ビッグ・スター『Radio City』（Ardent, 1974年）





358位 ソニック・ユース『Goo』（Geffen, 1990年）





357位 トム・ウェイツ『Rain Dogs』（Island, 1985年）





356位 ドクター・ジョン『Gris-Gris』（Atco, 1968年）





355位 ブラック・サバス『Black Sabbath』（Warner Bros., 1970年）





354位 エックス-レイ・スペックス『Germfree Adolescents』（EMI, 1978年）





353位 ザ・カーズ『The Cars』（Elektra, 1978年）





352位 エミネム『The Slim Shady LP』（Interscope, 1999年）





351位 ロキシー・ミュージック『For Your Pleasure』（Warner Bros., 1973年）





350位→301位



350位 スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Music of My Mind』（Tamla/Motown, 1972年）





349位 MC5『Kick Out the Jams』（Elektra, 1969年）





348位 ギリアン・ウェルチ『Time (The Revelator)』（Acony, 2001年）





347位 GZA『Liquid Swords』（Geffen, 1995年）





346位 アークティック・モンキーズ『AM』（Domino, 2013年）





345位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle』（Columbia, 1973年）





344位 トゥーツ・アンド・ザ・メイタルズ『Funky Kingston』（Island, 1973年）





343位 スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン 『Greatest Hits』（Epic, 1970年）





342位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Let It Be』（Apple, 1970年）





341位 スマッシング・パンプキンズ『Siamese Dream』（Virgin, 1993年）





340位 スヌープ・ドギー・ドッグ『Doggystyle』（Death Row/Interscope, 1993年）





339位 ジャネット・ジャクソン『Rhythm Nation 1814』（A&M, 1989年）





338位 ブライアン・イーノ『Another Green World』（Island, 1975年）





337位 ボブ・ディラン『John Wesley Harding』（Columbia, 1967年）





336位 ロキシー・ミュージック『Avalon』（E.G./Warner Bros., 1982年）





335位 ボブ・ディラン＆ザ・バンド『The Basement Tapes』（Columbia, 1975年）





334位 サンタナ『Abraxas』（Columbia, 1970年）





333位 ビル・ウィザース『Still Bill』（Sussex, 1972年）





332位 エルヴィス・プレスリー『Elvis Presley』（RCA, 1956年）





331位 マドンナ『Like a Prayer』（Sire, 1989年）





330位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Aftermath』（London, 1966年）





329位 DJシャドウ『Entroducing.....』（Mo Wax, 1996年）





328位 ヴァンパイア・ウィークエンド『Modern Vampires of the City』（XL, 2013年）





327位 ザ・フー『Live at Leeds』（Decca, 1970年）





326位 プリンス『Dirty Mind』（Warner Bros., 1980年）





325位 ジェリー・リー・ルイス『All Killer No Filler!』（Rhino, 1993年）



324位 コールドプレイ『A Rush of Blood to the Head』（Capitol, 2002年）





323位 ザ・クラッシュ『Sandinista!』（Epic, 1980年）





322位 エルヴィス・プレスリー『From Elvis in Memphis』（RCA, 1969年）





321位 ラナ・デル・レイ『Norman Fucking Rockwell!』（Polydor/Interscope, 2019年）





320位 X『Los Angeles』（Slash, 1980年）





319位 ザ・ストーン・ローゼズ『The Stone Roses』（Silvertone, 1989年）





318位 ジャネット・ジャクソン『The Velvet Rope』（Virgin, 1997年）





317位 ビリー・ホリデイ『Lady in Satin』（Columbia, 1958年）





316位 ザ・フー『The Who Sell Out』（Decca, 1967年）





315位 ロザリア『El Mal Querer』（Sony, 2018年）





314位 アリーヤ『One In A Million』（Blackground/Atlantic, 1996年）



313位 PJハーヴェイ『Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea』（Island, 2000年）





312位 ソランジュ『A Seat at the Table』（Saint/Columbia, 2016年）





311位 ニール・ヤング『On the Beach』（Reprise, 1974年）





310位 ワイヤー『Pink Flag』（Harvest, 1977年）





309位 ジョイ・ディヴィジョン『Closer』（Factory, 1980年）





308位 ブライアン・イーノ『Here Come the Warm Jets』（Island, 1974年）





307位 サム・クック『Portrait of a Legend』（ABKCO, 2003年）





306位 アル・グリーン『Im Still in Love With You』（Hi, 1972年）





305位 KISS『Alive!』（Casablanca, 1975年）





304位 ビル・ウィザース『Just As I Am』（Sussex, 1971年）





303位 ABBA『The Definitive Collection』（Universal, 2001年）



302位 ニール・ヤング『Tonights the Night』（Reprise, 1975年）





301位 ニューヨーク・ドールズ『New York Dolls』（Mercury, 1973年）





300位→251位



300位 シャナイア・トゥエイン『Come on Over』（Mercury, 1997年）





299位 B.B.キング『Live at the Regal』（ABC-Paramount, 1965年）





298位 トム・ペティ『Full Moon Fever』（MCA, 1989年）





297位 ピーター・ガブリエル『So』（Geffen, 1986年）





296位 ニール・ヤング『Rust Never Sleeps』（Reprise, 1979年）





295位 ダフト・パンク『Random Access Memories』（Columbia, 2013年）





294位 ウィーザー『Weezer (The Blue Album)』（Geffen, 1994年）





293位 ザ・ブリーダーズ『Last Splash』（Elektra, 1993年）





292位 ヴァン・ヘイレン『Van Halen』（Warner Bros., 1978年）





291位 デスティニーズ・チャイルド『The Writings on The Wall』（Columbia, 1999年）





290位 アウトキャスト『Speakerboxxx/The Love Below』（LaFace, 2003年）





289位 ビョーク『Post』（Elektra, 1995年）





288位 ザ・モダン・ラヴァーズ『The Modern Lovers』（Beserkley, 1976年）





287位 ザ・バーズ『Mr. Tambourine Man』（Columbia, 1965年）





286位 レッド・ホット・チリ・ペッパーズ『Californication』（Warner Bros., 1999年）





285位 ビッグ・スター『Third/Sister Lovers』（PVC, 1978年）





284位 マール・ハガード『Down Every Road 1962-1994』（Capitol, 1996年）





283位 ドナ・サマー『Bad Girls』（Casablanca, 1975年）





282位 フランク・シナトラ『In the Wee Small Hours』（Capitol, 1955年）





281位 ハリー・ニルソン『Nilsson Schmilsson』（RCA, 1971年）





280位 50セント『Get Rich or Die Tryin』（Interscope, 2002年）





279位 ニルヴァーナ『MTV Unplugged in New York』（Geffen, 1994年）





278位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Houses of the Holy』（Atlantic, 1973年）





277位 アリシア・キーズ『The Diary of Alicia Keys』（J Records, 2003年）





276位 レディオヘッド『The Bends』（Capitol, 1995年）





275位 カーティス・メイフィールド『Curtis』（Curtom, 1970年）





274位 ザ・バーズ『Sweetheart of the Rodeo』（Columbia, 1968年）





273位 ギャング・オブ・フォー『Entertainment!』（Warner Bros., 1979年）





272位 ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『White Light/White Heat』（Verve, 1968年）





271位 メアリー・J. ブライジ『Whats the 411?』（Uptown/MCA, 1992年）





270位 ケイシー・マスグレイヴス『Golden Hour』（MCA Nashville, 2018年）





269位 カニエ・ウェスト『Yeezus』（Roc-A-Fella, 2013年）





268位 ランディ・ニューマン『Sail Away』（Reprise, 1972年）





267位 ミニットメン『Double Nickels on the Dime』（SST, 1984年）





266位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Help!』（Capitol, 1965年）





265位 ペイヴメント『Wowee Zowee』（Matador, 1995年）





264位 ピンク・フロイド『Wish You Were Here』（Columbia, 1975年）





263位 ザ・ビートルズ 『A Hard Days Night』（United Artists, 1964年）





262位 ニュー・オーダー『Power, Corruption & Lies』（Factory, 1983年）





261位 ビースティ・ボーイズ『Check Your Head』（Capitol, 1992年）





260位 ザ・スリッツ『Cut』（Antilles, 1979年）





259位 ジャニス・ジョプリン『Pearl』（Columbia, 1971年）





258位 ジョニ・ミッチェル『The Hissing of Summer Lawns』（Asylum, 1975年）





257位 ドリー・パートン『Coat of Many Colors』（RCA, 1971年）





256位 トレイシー・チャップマン『Tracy Chapman』（Elektra, 1988年）





255位 ボブ・ディラン『The Freewheelin Bob Dylan』（Columbia, 1963年）





254位 ハービー・ハンコック『Head Hunters』（Columbia, 1973年）





253位 ピンク・フロイド『The Piper at the Gates of Dawn』（EMI/Columbia, 1967年）





252位 ディーヴォ『Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!』（Warner Bros., 1978年）





251位 エルトン・ジョン『Honky Château』（Uni, 1972年）





250位→201位



250位 バズコックス『Singles Going Steady』（I.R.S., 1979年）





249位 ホイットニー・ヒューストン『Whitney Houston』（Arista, 1985年）





248位 グリーン・デイ『American Idiot』（Reprise, 2004年）





247位 シャーデー『Love Deluxe』（Epic, 1992年）





246位 LL・クール・J『Mama Said Knock You Out』（Def Jam/Columbia, 1991年）





245位 コクトー・ツインズ『Heaven or Las Vegas』（4AD, 1990年）





244位 カニエ・ウェスト『808s & Heartbreak』（Roc-A-Fella, 2008年）





243位 ゾンビーズ『Odessey and Oracle』（Date, 1968年）





242位 ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『Loaded』（Cotillion, 1970年）





241位 マッシヴ・アタック『Blue Lines』（Wildbunch/Virgin, 1991年）





240位 サム・クック『Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963』（RCA, 1985年）





239位 ブギ・ダウン・プロダクションズ『Criminal Minded』（B-Boy, 1987年）





238位 クラフトワーク『Trans Europe Express』（Kling Klang, 1977年）





237位 ウィリー・ネルソン『Red Headed Stranger』（Columbia, 1975年）





236位 ダフト・パンク『Discovery』（Virgin, 2001年）





235位 メタリカ『Metallica (The Black Album)』（Elektra, 1991年）





234位 ブラック・サバス『Master of Reality』（Veritgo, 1971年）





233位 トーリ・エイモス『Little Earthquakes』（Atlantic, 1992年）





232位 ジョン・コルトレーン『Giant Steps』（Atlantic, 1960年）





231位 トム・ペティ＆ザ・ハートブレイカーズ『Damn the Torpedoes』（Backstreet, 1979年）





230位 リアーナ『Anti』（Roc Nation, 2016年）





229位 パッツィー・クライン『The Ultimate Collection』（Universal, 2000年）



228位 デ・ラ・ソウル『De La Soul Is Dead』（Tommy Boy, 1991年）



227位 リトル・リチャード『Heres Little Richard』（Specialty, 1957年）





226位 デレク・アンド・ザ・ドミノス『Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs』（Atco, 1970年）





225位 ウィルコ『Yankee Hotel Foxtrot』（Nonesuch, 2001年）





224位 ディクシー・チックス『Fly』（Monument, 1999年）





223位 ジョン・レノン『Imagine』（Apple, 1971年）





222位 マドンナ『Ray Of Light』（Maverick, 1998年）





221位 レイジ・アゲインスト・ザ・マシーン『Rage Against the Machine』（Epic, 1992年）





220位 クロスビー、スティルス、ナッシュ＆ヤング『Déjà Vu』（Epic, 1970年）





219位 レイクウォン『Only Built 4 Cuban Linx』（Loud/RCA, 1995年）





218位 TLC『CrazySexyCool』（LaFace, 1994年）





217位 オアシス『Definitely Maybe』（Epic, 1994年）





216位 エリオット・スミス『Either/Or』（Kill Rock Stars, 1997年）





215位 グレイトフル・デッド『American Beauty』（Warner Bros., 1970年）





214位 トム・ペティ『Wildflowers』（Warner Bros., 1994年）





213位 フィオナ・アップル『The Idler Wheel』（Epic, 2012年）





212位 ニーナ・シモン『Wild Is the Wind』（Philips, 1966年）





211位 ジョイ・ディヴィジョン『Unknown Pleasures』（Factory, 1979年）





210位 レイ・チャールズ『The Birth of Soul』（Atlantic, 1991年）





209位 Run-DMC『Raising Hell』（Profile, 1986年）





208位 リル・ウェイン『Tha Carter III』（Cash Money/ Universal Motown, 2008年）





207位 イーグルス『Eagles』（Asylum, 1972年）





206位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『Low』（RCA, 1977年）





205位 キャット・スティーヴンス『Tea for the Tillerman』（A&M, 1970年）





204位 カニエ・ウェスト『Graduation』（Roc-A-Fella, 2007年）





203位 ニック・ドレイク『Pink Moon』（Island, 1979年）





202位 ビョーク『Homogenic』（Elektra, 1997年）





201位 ア・トライブ・コールド・クエスト『Midnight Marauders』（Jive, 1993年）





200位→150位



200位 シャーデー『Diamond Life』（Epic, 1984年）





199位 ペイヴメント『Slanted and Enchanted』（Matador, 1993年）





198位 The B-52s『The B-52s』（Warner Bros., 1979年）





197位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Meet the Beatles!』（Capitol, 1964年）



196位 ロビン『Body Talk』（Konichiwa, 2010年）





195位 レナード・コーエン『Songs of Leonard Cohen』（Columbia, 1967年）





194位 マイケル・ジャクソン『Bad』（Epic, 1987年）





193位 クリーデンス・クリアウォーター・リバイバル『Willy and the Poor Boys』（Fantasy, 1969年）





192位 ビースティ・ボーイズ『Licensed to Ill』（Def Jam/Columbia, 1986年）





191位 エタ・ジェイムズ『At Last!』（Argo, 1961年）





190位 ザ・フー『Tommy』（Decca, 1969年）





189位 スリーター・キニー 『Dig Me Out』（Kill Rock Stars, 1997年）





188位 T・レックス『Electric Warrior』（Reprise, 1971年）





187位 アイス・キューブ『AmeriKKKas Most Wanted』（Priority, 1990年）





186位 レッド・ホット・チリ・ペッパーズ『Blood Sugar Sex Magik』（Warner Bros., 1991年）





185位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Beggars Banquet』（Decca, 1968年）





184位 シンディ・ローパー『Shes So Unusual』（Portrait, 1983年）





183位 ディアンジェロ『Brown Sugar』（EMI, 1995年）





182位 ジェームス・テイラー『Sweet Baby James』（Warner Bros., 1970年）





181位 ボブ・ディラン『Bringing It All Back Home』（Columbia, 1965年）





180位 ラヴ『Forever Changes』（Elektra, 1967年）





179位 ノトーリアス・B.I.G.『Life After Death』（Bad Boy, 1997年）





178位 オーティス・レディング『Otis Blue』（Volt, 1965年）





177位 ロッド・スチュワート『Every Picture Tells a Story』（Mercury, 1971年）





176位 パブリック・エネミー『Fear of a Black Planet』（Def Jam/Columbia, 1990年）





175位 ケンドリック・ラマー『DAMN.』（TDE, 2017年）





174位 ジミー・クリフ / Various Artists『The Harder They Come: Original Soundtrack』（Mango, 1972年）





173位 ニルヴァーナ『In Utero』（Geffen, 1993年）





172位 サイモン＆ガーファンクル『Bridge Over Troubled Water』（Columbia, 1970年）





171位 ソニック・ユース『Daydream Nation』（Enigma, 1988年）





170位 クリーム『Disraeli Gears』（Reaction, 1967年）





169位 ビリー・ジョエル『The Stranger』（Columbia, 1977年）





168位 スティーリー・ダン『Cant Buy a Thrill』（ABC, 1972年）





167位 デペッシュ・モード『Violator』（Sire, 1990年）





166位 バディ・ホリー『20 Golden Greats』（MCA, 1978年）





165位 R.E.M.『Murmur』（I.R.S., 1983年）





164位 ジョニー・キャッシュ『At Folsom Prison』（Columbia, 1968年）





163位 Various Artists『Saturday Night Fever』（RSO, 1977年）





162位 パルプ『Different Class』（Island, 1995年）





161位 クロスビー、スティルス＆ナッシュ『Crosby, Stills & Nash』（Atlantic, 1969年）





160位 パール・ジャム『Ten』（Epic, 1991年）





159位 ポリス『Synchronicity』（A&M, 1983年）





158位 エリカ・バドゥ『Mamas Gun』（Motown, 2000年）





157位 オアシス『(Whats the Story) Morning Glory?』（Epic, 1995年）





156位 ザ・リプレイスメンツ『Let it Be』（Twin/Tone, 1984年）





155位 ジェイ・Z『The Black Album』（Roc-A-Fella, 2003年）





154位 アレサ・フランクリン『Amazing Grace』（Atlantic, 1972年）





153位 PJハーヴェイ『Rid of Me』（Island, 1993年）





152位 プリテンダーズ『Pretenders』（Sire, 1980年）





151位 ジョージ・マイケル『Faith』（Columbia, 1987年）





150位→101位



150位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Nebraska』（Columbia, 1982年）





149位 ジョン・プライン『John Prine』（Atlantic, 1971年）





148位 フランク・オーシャン『Channel Orange』（Def Jam, 2012年）





147位 ジェフ・バックリィ『Grace』（Columbia, 1994年）





146位 ブロンディ『Parallel Lines』（Chrysalis, 1978年）





145位 エミネム『The Marshall Mathers LP』（Interscope, 2000年）





144位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Physical Graffiti』（Swan Song, 1975年）





143位 ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『The Velvet Underground』（MGM, 1969年）





142位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Born in the U.S.A.』（Columbia, 1984年）





141位 ピクシーズ『Doolittle』（4AD/Elektra, 1989年）





140位 ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ『Catch a Fire』（Island, 1973年）





139位 ブラック・サバス『Paranoid』（Vertigo, 1970年）





138位 マドンナ『The Immaculate Collection』（Sire, 1990年）





137位 アデル『21』（Columbia, 2011年）





136位 ファンカデリック『Maggot Brain』（Westbound, 1971年）





135位 U2『The Joshua Tree』（Island, 1987年）





134位 フージーズ『The Score』（Columbia, 1996年）





133位 ジョニ・ミッチェル『Hejira』（Asylum, 1976年）





132位 ハンク・ウィリアムス『40 Greatest Hits』（Polydor, 1978年）





131位 ポーティスヘッド『Dummy』（Go! Beat, 1994年）





130位 プリンス『1999』（Warner Bros., 1982年）





129位 ピンク・フロイド『The Wall』（Columbia, 1979年）





128位 クイーン『A Night at the Opera』（Elektra, 1975年）





127位 レイ・チャールズ『Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music』（ABC-Paramount, 1962年）





126位 メアリー・J. ブライジ『My Life』（Uptown, 1994年）





125位 ビースティ・ボーイズ『Pauls Boutique』（Capitol, 1989年）





124位 U2『Achtung Baby』（Island, 1991年）





123位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Led Zeppelin II』（Atlantic, 1969年）





122位 ナイン・インチ・ネイルズ『The Downward Spiral』（Nothing/Interscope, 1994年）





121位 エルヴィス・コステロ『This Years Model』（Columbia, 1978年）





120位 ヴァン・モリソン『Moondance』（Warner Bros., 1970年）





119位 スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン 『Stand!』（Epic, 1969年）





118位 イーグルス『Hotel California』（Asylum, 1976年）





117位 カニエ・ウェスト『Late Registration』（Roc-A-Fella, 2005年）





116位 ザ・キュアー『Disintegration』（Fiction, 1989年）





115位 ケンドリック・ラマー『good kid, m.A.A.d city』（TDE, 2012年）





114位 ザ・ストロークス『Is This It』（RCA, 2001年）





113位 ザ・スミス『The Queen Is Dead』（Sire, 1986年）





112位 エルトン・ジョン『Goodbye Yellow Brick Road』（MCA, 1973年）





111位 ジャネット・ジャクソン『Control』（A&M, 1986年）





110位 ジョニ・ミッチェル『Court and Spark』（Asylum, 1974年）





109位 ルー・リード『Transformer』（RCA, 1972年）





108位 フィオナ・アップル『When the Pawn...』（Epic, 1999年）





107位 テレヴィジョン『Marquee Moon』（Elektra, 1977年）





106位 ホール『Live Through This』（Geffen, 1994年）





105位 オールマン・ブラザーズ・バンド『At Fillmore East』（Capricorn, 1971年）





104位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Sticky Fingers』（Rolling Stones, 1971年）





103位 デ・ラ・ソウル『Three Feet High And Rising』（Tommy Boy, 1989年）



102位 ザ・クラッシュ『The Clash』（CBS, 1977年）





101位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Led Zeppelin』（Atlantic, 1969年）





100位→76位



100位 ザ・バンド『Music From Big Pink』（Capitol, 1968年）





99位 テイラー・スウィフト『Red』（Big Machine, 2012年）





98位 ルシンダ・ウィリアムス『Car Wheels on a Gravel Road』（Mercury, 1998年）





97位 メタリカ『Master of Puppets』（Elektra, 1986年）





96位 R.E.M.『Automatic for the People』（Warner Bros., 1992年）





95位 ドレイク『Take Care』（Cash Money, 2011年）





94位 ザ・ストゥージズ『Fun House』（Elektra, 1970年）





93位 ミッシー・エリオット『Supa Dupa Fly』（Goldmind, 1997年）





92位 ザ・ジミ・ヘンドリックス・エクスペリエンス『Axis: Bold as Love』（Track, 1967年）





91位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Darkness on the Edge of Town』（Columbia, 1978年）





90位 ニール・ヤング『After the Gold Rush』（Reprise, 1970年）





89位 エリカ・バドゥ『Baduizm』（Kedar, 1997年）





88位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『Hunky Dory』（RCA, 1971年）





87位 マイルス・デイヴィス『Bitches Brew』（Columbia, 1970年）





86位 ドアーズ『The Doors』（Elektra, 1967年）





85位 ジョン・レノン『Plastic Ono Band』（Apple, 1970年）





84位 AC/DC『Back in Black』（Atlantic, 1980年）





83位 ダスティ・スプリングフィールド『Dusty in Memphis』（Atlantic, 1969年）





82位 スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン 『Theres a Riot Goin On』（Epic, 1971年）





81位 ビヨンセ『Beyoncé』（Parkwood/Columbia, 2013年）





80位 セックス・ピストルズ『Never Mind the Bollocks Heres the Sex Pistols』（Warner Bros., 1977年）





79位 フランク・オーシャン『Blonde』（Boys Dont Cry, 2016年）





78位 エルヴィス・プレスリー『The Sun Sessions』（RCA, 1976年）



77位 ザ・フー『Whos Next』（Decca, 1971年）





76位 カーティス・メイフィールド『Superfly』（Curtom, 1972年）





75位→51位



75位 アレサ・フランクリン『Lady Soul』（Atlantic, 1968年）





74位 カニエ・ウェスト『The College Dropout』（Roc-A-Fella, 2004年）





73位 マイ・ブラッディ・ヴァレンタイン『Loveless』（Sire, 1991年）



72位 ニール・ヤング『Harvest』（Reprise, 1972年）





71位 ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ『Exodus』（Island, 1977年）





70位 N.W.A『Straight Outta Compton』（Ruthless, 1988年）





69位 アラニス・モリセット『Jagged Little Pill』（Maverick, 1995年）





68位 ケイト・ブッシュ『Hounds of Love』（EMI, 1985年）





67位 ジェイ・Z『Reasonable Doubt』（Roc-A-Fella, 1996年）





66位 ジョン・コルトレーン『A Love Supreme』（Impulse!, 1965年）





65位 ジェームス・ブラウン『Live at the Apollo』（King, 1963年）





64位 アウトキャスト『Stankonia』（LaFace, 2000年）





63位 スティーリー・ダン『Aja』（ABC, 1977年）





62位 ガンズ・アンド・ローゼズ『Appetite for Destruction』（Geffen, 1987年）





61位 エリックB＆ラキム『Paid In Full』（4th & Bway, 1987年）





60位 ヴァン・モリソン『Astral Weeks』（Warner Bros., 1968年）





59位 スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Talking Book』（Tamla/Motown, 1972年）





58位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Led Zeppelin IV』（Atlantic, 1971年）





57位 ザ・バンド『The Band』（Capitol, 1969年）





56位 リズ・フェア『Exile in Guyville』（Matador, 1993年）





55位 ピンク・フロイド『The Dark Side of the Moon』（EMI, 1973年）





54位 ジェームス・ブラウン『Star Time』（Polydor, 1991年）



53位 ジミ・ヘンドリックス『Electric Ladyland』（Reprise, 1968年）





52位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『Station to Station』（RCA, 1976年）





51位 チャック・ベリー『The Great Twenty-Eight』（Chess, 1982年）





50位→26位



50位 ジェイ・Z『The Blueprint』（Roc-A-Fella, 2001年）





49位 アウトキャスト『Aquemini』（LaFace, 1998年）





48位 ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ『Legend』（Island, 1984年）





47位 ラモーンズ『Ramones』（Sire, 1976年）





46位 ポール・サイモン『Graceland』（Columbia, 1986年）





45位 プリンス『Sign O the Times』（Paisley Park/Warner Bros., 1987年）





44位 ナズ『Illmatic』（Columbia, 1994年）





43位 ア・トライブ・コールド・クエスト『The Low End Theory』（Jive, 1991年）





42位 レディオヘッド『OK Computer』（Capitol, 1997年）





41位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Let It Bleed』（ABKCO, 1969年）





40位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust...』（RCA, 1972年）





39位 トーキング・ヘッズ『Remain in Light』（Sire, 1980年）





38位 ボブ・ディラン『Blonde on Blonde』（Columbia, 1966年）





37位 ドクター・ドレー『The Chronic』（Deathrow, 1992年）





36位 マイケル・ジャクソン『Off the Wall』（Epic, 1979年）





35位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Rubber Soul』（Parlophone, 1965年）





34位 スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Innervisions』（Tamla/Motown, 1973年）





33位 エイミー・ワインハウス『Back to Black』（Island, 2006年）





32位 ビヨンセ『Lemonade』（Parkwood/Columbia, 2016年）





31位 マイルス・デイヴィス『Kind of Blue』（Columbia, 1959年）





30位 ジミ・ヘンドリックス『Are You Experienced』（Track, 1967年）





29位 ザ・ビートルズ 『White Album』（Apple, 1968年）





28位 ディアンジェロ『Voodoo』（EMI, 2000年）





27位 ウータン・クラン『Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)』（Loud, 1993年）

https://music.apple.com/jp/album/enter-the-wu-tang-36-chambers-expanded-edition/269842381



26位 パティ・スミス『Horses』（Arista, 1975年）





25位→11位



25位 キャロル・キング『Tapestry』（Sony, 1971年）





24位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band』（Capitol, 1967年）





23位 ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『The Velvet Underground and Nico』（Verve, 1967年）





22位 ノトーリアス・B.I.G.『Ready to Die』（Bad Boy, 1994年）





21位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Born to Run』（Columbia, 1975年）





20位 レディオヘッド『Kid A』（Parlophone, 2000年）





19位 ケンドリック・ラマー『To Pimp a Butterfly』（TDE, 2015年）





18位 ボブ・ディラン『Highway 61 Revisited』（Columbia, 1965年）





17位 カニエ・ウェスト『My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy』（Roc-A-Fella, 2010年）





16位 ザ・クラッシュ『London Calling』（CBS, 1979年）





15位 パブリック・エネミー『It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back』（Def Jam, 1988年）





14位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Exile on Main St.』（Rolling Stones Records, 1972年）





13位 アレサ・フランクリン『I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You』（Atlantic, 1967年）





12位 マイケル・ジャクソン『Thriller』（Epic, 1982年）





11位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Revolver』（Apple, 1966年）





10位→1位



10位 ローリン・ヒル『The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill』（Ruffhouse/Columbia, 1998年）





9位 ボブ・ディラン『Blood on the Tracks』（Columbia, 1975年）





8位 プリンス＆ザ・レヴォリューション『Purple Rain』（Warner Bros., 1984年）





7位 フリートウッド・マック『Rumours』（Warner Bros., 1977年）





6位 ニルヴァーナ『Nevermind』（Geffen, 1991年）





5位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Abbey Road』（Apple, 1969年）





4位 スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Songs in the Key of Life』（Tamla/Motown, 1976年）





3位 ジョニ・ミッチェル『Blue』（Reprise, 1971年）





2位 ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ『Pet Sounds』（Capitol, 1966年）





1位 マーヴィン・ゲイ『Whats Going On』（Tamla/Motown, 1971年）





From Rolling Stone US.



The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time (2020)



1. Marvin Gaye "Whats Going On" Tamla/Motown, 1971

2. The Beach Boys "Pet Sounds" Capitol, 1966

3. Joni Mitchell "Blue" Reprise, 1971

4. Stevie Wonder "Songs in the Key of Life" Tamla/Motown, 1976

5. The Beatles "Abbey Road" Apple, 1969

6. Nirvana "Nevermind" Geffen, 1991

7. Fleetwood Mac "Rumours" Warner Bros., 1977

8. Prince and the Revolution "Purple Rain" Warner Bros., 1984

9. Bob Dylan "Blood on the Tracks" Columbia, 1975

10. Lauryn Hill "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" Ruffhouse/Columbia, 1998

11. The Beatles "Revolver" Apple, 1966

12. Michael Jackson "Thriller" Epic, 1982

13. Aretha Franklin "I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You" Atlantic, 1967

14. The Rolling Stones "Exile on Main Street" Rolling Stones Records, 1972

15. Public Enemy "It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back" Def Jam, 1988

16. The Clash "London Calling" CBS, 1979

17. Kanye West "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" Roc-A-Fella, 2010

18. Bob Dylan "Highway 61 Revisited" Columbia, 1965

19. Kendrick Lamar "To Pimp a Butterfly" TDE, 2015

20. Radiohead "Kid A" Parlophone, 2000

21. Bruce Springsteen "Born to Run" Columbia, 1975

22. The Notorious B.I.G. "Ready to Die" Bad Boy, 1994

23. The Velvet Underground "The Velvet Underground and Nico" Verve, 1967

24. The Beatles "Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band" Capitol, 1967

25. Carole King "Tapestry" Sony, 1971

26. Patti Smith "Horses" Arista, 1975

27. Wu-Tang Clan "Enter the Wu-Tang(36 Chambers)" Loud, 1993

28. DAngelo "Voodoo" EMI, 2000

29. The Beatles "White Album" Apple, 1968

30. Jimi Hendrix "Are You Experienced" Track, 1967

31. Miles Davis "Kind of Blue" Columbia, 1959

32. Beyoncé "Lemonade" Parkwood/Columbia, 2016

33. Amy Winehouse "Back to Black" Island, 2006

34. Stevie Wonder "Innervisions" Tamla/Motown, 1973

35. The Beatles "Rubber Soul" Parlophone, 1965

36. Michael Jackson "Off the Wall" Epic, 1979

37. Dr. Dre "The Chronic" Deathrow, 1992

38. Bob Dylan "Blonde on Blonde" Columbia, 1966

39. Talking Heads "Remain in Light" Sire, 1980

40. David Bowie "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust..." RCA, 1972

41. The Rolling Stones "Let It Bleed" ABKCO, 1969

42. Radiohead "OK Computer" Capitol, 1997

43. A Tribe Called Quest "The Low End Theory" Jive, 1991

44. Nas "Illmatic" Columbia, 1994

45. Prince "Sign O the Times" Paisley Park/Warner Bros., 1987

46. Paul Simon "Graceland" Columbia, 1986

47. Ramones "Ramones" Sire, 1976

48. Bob Marley and the Wailers "Legend" Island, 1984

49. OutKast "Aquemini" LaFace, 1998

50. Jay-Z "The Blueprint" Roc-A-Fella, 2001

51. Chuck Berry "The Great Twenty-Eight" Chess, 1982

52. David Bowie "Station to Station" RCA, 1976

53. Jimi Hendrix "Electric Ladyland" Reprise, 1968

54. James Brown "Star Time" Polydor, 1991

55. Pink Floyd "The Dark Side of the Moon" EMI, 1973

56. Liz Phair "Exile in Guyville" Matador, 1993

57. The Band "The Band" Capitol, 1969

58. Led Zeppelin "Led Zeppelin IV" Atlantic, 1971

59. Stevie Wonder "Talking Book" Tamla/Motown, 1972

60. Van Morrison "Astral Weeks" Warner Bros., 1968

61. Eric B. & Rakim "Paid In Full" 4th & Bway, 1987

62. Guns N Roses "Appetite for Destruction" Geffen, 1987

63. Steely Dan "Aja" ABC, 1977

64. OutKast "Stankonia" LaFace, 2000

65. James Brown "Live at the Apollo" King, 1963

66. John Coltrane "A Love Supreme" Impulse!, 1965

67. Jay-Z "Reasonable Doubt" Roc-A-Fella, 1996

68. Kate Bush "Hounds of Love" EMI, 1985

69. Alanis Morrissette "Jagged Little Pill" Maverick, 1995

70. N.W.A "Straight Outta Compton" Ruthless, 1988

71. Bob Marley and the Wailers "Exodus" Island, 1977

72. Neil Young "Harvest" Reprise, 1972

73. My Bloody Valentine "Loveless" Sire, 1991

74. Kanye West "The College Dropout" Roc-A-Fella, 2004

75. Aretha Franklin "Lady Soul" Atlantic, 1968

76. Curtis Mayfield "Superfly" Curtom, 1972

77. The Who "Whos Next" Decca, 1971

78. Elvis Presley "The Sun Sessions" RCA, 1976

79. Frank Ocean "Blonde" Boys Dont Cry, 2016

80. The Sex Pistols "Never Mind the Bollocks Heres the Sex Pistols" Warner Bros., 1977

81. Beyoncé "Beyoncé" Parkwood/Columbia, 2013

82. Sly and the Family Stone "Theres a Riot Goin On" Epic, 1971

83. Dusty Springfield "Dusty in Memphis" Atlantic, 1969

84. AC/DC "Back in Black" Atlantic, 1980

85. John Lennon "Plastic Ono Band" Apple, 1970

86. The Doors "The Doors" Elektra, 1967

87. Miles Davis "Bitches Brew" Columbia, 1970

88. David Bowie "Hunky Dory" RCA, 1971

89. Erykah Badu "Baduizm" Kedar, 1997

90. Neil Young "After the Gold Rush" Reprise, 1970

91. Bruce Springsteen "Darkness on the Edge of Town" Columbia, 1978

92. The Jimi Hendrix Experience "Axis: Bold as Love" Track, 1967

93. Missy "Misdemeanor” Elliott "Supa Dupa Fly" Goldmind, 1997

94. The Stooges "Fun House" Elektra, 1970

95. Drake "Take Care" Cash Money, 2011

96. R.E.M. "Automatic for the People" Warner Bros., 1992

97. Metallica "Master of Puppets" Elektra, 1986

98. Lucinda Williams "Car Wheels on a Gravel Road" Mercury, 1998

99. Taylor Swift "Red" Big Machine, 2012

100. The Band "Music From Big Pink" Capitol, 1968



101. Led Zeppelin "Led Zeppelin" Atlantic, 1969

102. The Clash "The Clash" CBS, 1977

103. De La Soul "Three Feet High And Rising" Tommy Boy, 1989

104. The Rolling Stones "Sticky Fingers" Rolling Stones, 1971

105. The Allman Brothers "At Fillmore East" Capricorn, 1971

106. Hole "Live Through This" Geffen, 1994

107. Television "Marquee Moon" Elektra, 1977

108. Fiona Apple "When the Pawn..." Epic, 1999

109. Lou Reed "Transformer" RCA, 1972

110. Joni Mitchell "Court and Spark" Asylum, 1974

111. Janet Jackson "Control" A&M, 1986

112. Elton John "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" MCA, 1973

113. The Smiths "The Queen Is Dead" Sire, 1986

114. The Strokes "Is This It" RCA, 2001

115. Kendrick Lamar "good kid, m.A.A.d city" TDE, 2012

116. The Cure "Disintegration" Fiction, 1989

117. Kanye West "Late Registration" Roc-A-Fella, 2005

118. The Eagles "Hotel California" Asylum, 1976

119. Sly and the Family Stone "Stand!" Epic, 1969

120. Van Morrison "Moondance" Warner Bros., 1970

121. Elvis Costello "This Years Model" Columbia, 1978

122. Nine Inch Nails "The Downward Spiral" Nothing/Interscope, 1994

123. Led Zeppelin "Led Zeppelin II" Atlantic, 1969

124. U2 "Achtung Baby" Island, 1991

125. Beastie Boys "Pauls Boutique" Capitol, 1989

126. Mary J. Blige "My Life" Uptown, 1994

127. Ray Charles "Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music" ABC-Paramount, 1962

128. Queen "A Night at the Opera" Elektra, 1975

129. Pink Floyd "The Wall" Columbia, 1979

130. Prince "1999" Warner Bros., 1982

131. Portishead "Dummy" Go! Beat, 1994

132. Hank Williams "40 Greatest Hits" Polydor, 1978

133. Joni Mitchell "Hejira" Asylum, 1976

134. Fugees "The Score" Columbia, 1996

135. U2 "The Joshua Tree" Island, 1987

136. Funkadelic "Maggot Brain" Westbound, 1971

137. Adele "21" Columbia, 2011

138. Madonna "The Immaculate Collection" Sire, 1990

139. Black Sabbath "Paranoid" Vertigo, 1970

140. Bob Marley and the Wailers "Catch a Fire" Island, 1973

141. Pixies "Doolittle" 4AD/Elektra, 1989

142. Bruce Springsteen "Born in the U.S.A." Columbia, 1984

143. The Velvet Underground "The Velvet Underground" MGM, 1969

144. Led Zeppelin "Physical Graffiti" Swan Song, 1975

145. Eminem "The Marshall Mathers LP" Interscope, 2000

146. Blondie "Parallel Lines" Chrysalis, 1978

147. Jeff Buckley "Grace" Columbia, 1994

148. Frank Ocean "Channel Orange" Def Jam, 2012

149. John Prine "John Prine" Atlantic, 1971

150. Bruce Springsteen "Nebraska" Columbia, 1982

151. George Michael "Faith" Columbia, 1987

152. The Pretenders "Pretenders" Sire, 1980

153. PJ Harvey "Rid of Me" Island, 1993

154. Aretha Franklin "Amazing Grace" Atlantic, 1972

155. Jay-Z "The Black Album" Roc-A-Fella, 2003

156. The Replacements "Let it Be" Twin/Tone, 1984

157. Oasis "(Whats the Story) Morning Glory?" Epic, 1995

158. Erykah Badu "Mamas Gun" Motown, 2000

159. The Police "Synchronicity" A&M, 1983

160. Pearl Jam "Ten" Epic, 1991

161. Crosby, Stills & Nash "Crosby, Stills & Nash" Atlantic, 1969

162. Pulp "Different Class" Island, 1995

163. Various Artists "Saturday Night Fever" RSO, 1977

164. Johnny Cash "At Folsom Prison" Columbia, 1968

165. R.E.M. "Murmur" I.R.S., 1983

166. Buddy Holly "20 Golden Greats" MCA, 1978

167. Depeche Mode "Violator" Sire, 1990

168. Steely Dan "Cant Buy a Thrill" ABC, 1972

169. Billy Joel "The Stranger" Columbia, 1977

170. Cream "Disraeli Gears" Reaction, 1967

171. Sonic Youth "Daydream Nation" Enigma, 1988

172. Simon and Garfunkel "Bridge Over Troubled Water" Columbia, 1970

173. Nirvana "In Utero" Geffen, 1993

174. Jimmy Cliff and Various Artists "The Harder They Come: Original Soundtrack" Mango, 1972

175. Kendrick Lamar "DAMN." TDE, 2017

176. Public Enemy "Fear of a Black Planet" Def Jam/Columbia, 1990

177. Rod Stewart "Every Picture Tells a Story" Mercury, 1971

178. Otis Redding "Otis Blue" Volt, 1965

179. Notorious B.I.G. "Life After Death" Bad Boy, 1997

180. Love "Forever Changes" Elektra, 1967

181. Bob Dylan "Bringing It All Back Home" Columbia, 1965

182. James Taylor "Sweet Baby James" Warner Bros., 1970

183. DAngelo "Brown Sugar" EMI, 1995

184. Cyndi Lauper "Shes So Unusual" Portrait, 1983

185. The Rolling Stones "Beggars Banquet" Decca, 1968

186. Red Hot Chili Peppers "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" Warner Bros., 1991

187. Ice Cube "AmeriKKKas Most Wanted" Priority, 1990

188. T. Rex "Electric Warrior" Reprise, 1971

189. Sleater-Kinney "Dig Me Out" Kill Rock Stars, 1997

190. The Who "Tommy" Decca, 1969

191. Etta James "At Last!" Argo, 1961

192. Beastie Boys "Licensed to Ill" Def Jam/Columbia, 1986

193. Creedence Clearwater Revival "Willy and the Poor Boys" Fantasy, 1969

194. Michael Jackson "Bad" Epic, 1987

195. Leonard Cohen "Songs of Leonard Cohen" Columbia, 1967

196. Robyn "Body Talk" Konichiwa, 2010

197. The Beatles "Meet the Beatles!" Capitol, 1964

198. The B-52s "The B-52s" Warner Bros., 1979

199. Pavement "Slanted and Enchanted" Matador, 1993

200. Sade "Diamond Life" Epic, 1984



201. A Tribe Called Quest "Midnight Marauders" Jive, 1993

202. Björk "Homogenic" Elektra, 1997

203. Nick Drake "Pink Moon" Island, 1979

204. Kanye West "Graduation" Roc-A-Fella, 2007

205. Cat Stevens "Tea for the Tillerman" A&M, 1970

206. David Bowie "Low" RCA, 1977

207. Eagles "Eagles" Asylum, 1972

208. Lil Wayne "Tha Carter III" Cash Money/ Universal Motown, 2008

209. Run-DMC "Raising Hell" Profile, 1986

210. Ray Charles "The Birth of Soul" Atlantic, 1991

211. Joy Divison "Unknown Pleasures" Factory, 1980

212. Nina Simone "Wild Is the Wind" Philips, 1966

213. Fiona Apple "The Idler Wheel" Epic, 2012

214. Tom Petty "Wildflowers" Warner Bros., 1994

215. Grateful Dead "American Beauty" Warner Bros., 1970

216. Elliott Smith "Either/Or" Kill Rock Stars, 1997

217. Oasis "Definitely Maybe" Epic, 1994

218. TLC "CrazySexyCool" LaFace, 1994

219. Raekwon "Only Built 4 Cuban Linx" Loud/RCA, 1995

220. Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young "Déjà Vu" Epic, 1970

221. Rage Against the Machine "Rage Against the Machine" Epic, 1992

222. Madonna "Ray Of Light" Maverick, 1998

223. John Lennon "Imagine" Apple, 1971

224. Dixie Chicks "Fly" Monument, 1999

225. Wilco "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot" Nonesuch, 2001

226. Derek and the Dominos "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs" Atco, 1970

227. Little Richard "Heres Little Richard" Specialty, 1957

228. De La Soul "De La Soul Is Dead" Tommy Boy, 1991

229. Patsy Cline "The Ultimate Collection" Universal, 2000

230. Rihanna "Anti" Roc Nation, 2016

231. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers "Damn the Torpedoes" Backstreet, 1979

232. John Coltrane "Giant Steps" Atlantic, 1960

233. Tori Amos "Little Earthquakes" Atlantic, 1992

234. Black Sabbath "Master of Reality" Veritgo, 1971

235. Metallica "Metallica (The Black Album)" Elektra, 1991

236. Daft Punk "Discovery" Virgin, 2001

237. Willie Nelson "Red Headed Stranger" Columbia, 1975

238. Kraftwerk "Trans Europe Express" Kling Klang, 1977

239. Boogie Down Productions "Criminal Minded" B-Boy, 1987

240. Sam Cooke "Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963" RCA, 1985

241. Massive Attack "Blue Lines" Wildbunch/Virgin, 1991

242. The Velvet Underground "Loaded" Cotillion, 1970

243. The Zombies "Odessey and Oracle" Date, 1968

244. Kanye West "808s & Heartbreak" Roc-A-Fella, 2008

245. Cocteau Twins "Heaven or Las Vegas" 4AD, 1990

246. LL Cool J "Mama Said Knock You Out" Def Jam/Columbia, 1991

247. Sade "Love Deluxe" Epic, 1992

248. Green Day "American Idiot" Reprise, 2004

249. Whitney Houston "Whitney Houston" Arista, 1985

250. Buzzcocks "Singles Going Steady" I.R.S., 1979

251. Elton John "Honky Château" Uni, 1972

252. Devo "Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!" Warner Bros., 1978

253. Pink Floyd "The Piper at the Gates of Dawn" EMI/Columbia, 1967

254. Herbie Hancock "Head Hunters" Columbia, 1973

255. Bob Dylan "The Freewheelin Bob Dylan" Columbia, 1963

256. Tracy Chapman "Tracy Chapman" Elektra, 1988

257. Dolly Parton "Coat of Many Colors" RCA, 1971

258. Joni Mitchell "The Hissing of Summer Lawns" Asylum, 1975

259. Janis Joplin "Pearl" Columbia, 1971

260. The Slits "Cut" Antilles, 1979

261. Beastie Boys "Check Your Head" Capitol, 1992

262. New Order "Power, Corruption & Lies" Factory, 1983

263. The Beatles "Hard Days Night" United Artists, 1964

264. Pink Floyd "Wish You Were Here" Columbia, 1975

265. Pavement "Wowee Zowee" Matador, 1995

266. The Beatles "Help!" Capitol, 1965

267. Minutemen "Double Nickels on the Dime" SST, 1984

268. Randy Newman "Sail Away" Reprise, 1972

269. Kanye West "Yeezus" Roc-A-Fella, 2013

270. Kacey Musgraves "Golden Hour" MCA Nashville, 2018

271. Mary J. Blige "Whats the 411?" Uptown/MCA, 1992

272. The Velvet Underground "White Light/White Heat" Verve, 1968

273. Gang of Four "Entertainment!" Warner Bros., 1979

274. The Byrds "Sweetheart of the Rodeo" Columbia, 1968

275. Curtis Mayfield "Curtis" Curtom, 1970

276. Radiohead "The Bends" Capitol, 1995

277. Alicia Keys "The Diary of Alicia Keys" J Records, 2003

278. Led Zeppelin "Houses of the Holy" Atlantic, 1973

279. Nirvana "MTV Unplugged in New York" Geffen, 1994

280. 50 Cent "Get Rich or Die Tryin" Interscope, 2002

281. Harry Nilsson "Nilsson Schmilsson" RCA, 1971

282. Frank Sinatra "In the Wee Small Hours" Capitol, 1955

283. Donna Summer "Bad Girls" Casablanca, 1975

284. Merle Haggard "Down Every Road 1962-1994" Capitol, 1996

285. Big Star "Third/Sister Lovers" PVC, 1978

286. Red Hot Chili Peppers "Californication" Warner Bros., 1999

287. The Byrds "Mr. Tambourine Man" Columbia, 1965

288. The Modern Lovers "The Modern Lovers" Beserkley, 1976

289. Björk "Post" Elektra, 1995

290. OutKast "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" LaFace, 2003

291. Destinys Child "The Writings on The Wall" Columbia, 1999

292. Van Halen "Van Halen" Warner Bros., 1978

293. The Breeders "Last Splash" Elektra, 1993

294. Weezer "Weezer (The Blue Album)" Geffen, 1994

295. Daft Punk "Random Access Memories" Columbia, 2013

296. Neil Young "Rust Never Sleeps" Reprise, 1979

297. Peter Gabriel "So" Geffen, 1986

298. Tom Petty "Full Moon Fever" MCA, 1989

299. B.B. King "Live at the Regal" ABC-Paramount, 1965

300. Shania Twain "Come on Over" Mercury, 1997



301. New York Dolls "New York Dolls" Mercury, 1973

302. Neil Young "Tonights the Night" Reprise, 1975

303. ABBA "The Definitive Collection" Universal, 2001

304. Bill Withers "Just As I Am" Sussex, 1971

305. Kiss "Alive!" Casablanca, 1975

306. Al Green "Im Still in Love With You" Hi, 1972

307. Sam Cooke "Portrait of a Legend" ABKCO, 2003

308. Brian Eno "Here Come the Warm Jets" Island, 1974

309. Joy Divison "Closer" Factory, 1980

310. Wire "Pink Flag" Harvest, 1977

311. Neil Young "On the Beach" Reprise, 1974

312. Solange "A Seat at the Table" Saint/Columbia, 2016

313. PJ Harvey "Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea" Island, 2000

314. Aaliyah "One In A Million" Blackground/Atlantic, 1996

315. Rosalía "El Mal Querer" Sony, 2018

316. The Who "The Who Sell Out" Decca, 1967

317. Billie Holiday "Lady in Satin" Columbia, 1958

318. Janet Jackson "The Velvet Rope" Virgin, 1997

319. The Stone Roses "The Stone Roses" Silvertone, 1989

320. X "Los Angeles" Slash, 1980

321. Lana Del Rey "Norman Fucking Rockwell!" Polydor/Interscope, 2019

322. Elvis Presley "From Elvis in Memphis" RCA, 1969

323. The Clash "Sandinista!" Epic, 1980

324. Coldplay "A Rush of Blood to the Head" Capitol, 2002

325. Jerry Lee Lewis "All Killer No Filler!" Rhino, 1993

326. Prince "Dirty Mind" Warner Bros., 1980

327. The Who "Live at Leeds" Decca, 1970

328. Vampire Weekend "Modern Vampires of the City" XL, 2013

329. DJ Shadow "Entroducing....." Mo Wax, 1996

330. The Rolling Stones "Aftermath" London, 1966

331. Madonna "Like a Prayer" Sire, 1989

332. Elvis Presley "Elvis Presley" RCA, 1956

333. Bill Withers "Still Bill" Sussex, 1972

334. Santana "Abraxas" Columbia, 1970

335. Bob Dylan and the Band "The Basement Tapes" Columbia, 1975

336. Roxy Music "Avalon" E.G./Warner Bros., 1982

337. Bob Dylan "John Wesley Harding" Columbia, 1967

338. Brian Eno "Another Green World" Island, 1975

339. Janet Jackson "Rhythm Nation 1814" A&M, 1989

340. Snoop Doggy Dogg "Doggystyle" Death Row/Interscope, 1993

341. The Smashing Pumpkins "Siamese Dream" Virgin, 1993

342. The Beatles "Let It Be" Apple, 1970

343. Sly and the Family Stone "Greatest Hits" Epic, 1970

344. Toots and the Maytals "Funky Kingston" Island, 1973

345. Bruce Springsteen "The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle" Columbia, 1973

346. Arctic Monkeys "AM" Domino, 2013

347. GZA "Liquid Swords" Geffen, 1995

348. Gillian Welch "Time (The Revelator)" Acony, 2001

349. MC5 "Kick Out the Jams" Elektra, 1969

350. Stevie Wonder "Music of My Mind" Tamla/Motown, 1972

351. Roxy Music "For Your Pleasure" Warner Bros., 1973

352. Eminem "The Slim Shady LP" Interscope, 1999

353. The Cars "The Cars" Elektra, 1978

354. X-Ray Spex "Germfree Adolescents" EMI, 1978

355. Black Sabbath "Black Sabbath" Warner Bros., 1970

356. Dr. John "Gris-Gris" Atco, 1968

357. Tom Waits "Rain Dogs" Island, 1985

358. Sonic Youth "Goo" Geffen, 1990

359. Big Star "Radio City" Ardent, 1974

360. Funkadelic "One Nation Under a Groove" Warner Bros., 1978

361. My Chemical Romance "The Black Parade" Reprise, 2006

362. Luther Vandross "Never Too Much" Epic, 1981

363. Parliament "The Mothership Connection" Casablanca, 1975

364. Talking Heads "More Songs About Buildings and Food" Sire, 1978

365. Madvillain "Madvillainy" Stones Throw, 2004

366. Aerosmith "Rocks" Columbia, 1976

367. Drake "If You" re Reading This Its Too Late" Cash Money, 2015

368. George Harrison "All Things Must Pass" Apple, 1970

369. Mobb Deep "The Infamous" Loud, 1995

370. Lil Wayne "Tha Carter II" Cash Money/Universal, 2005

371. The Temptations "Anthology" Tamla/Motown, 1973

372. Big Brother and the Holding Company "Cheap Thrills" Columbia, 1968

373. Isaac Hayes "Hot Buttered Soul" Enterprise, 1969

374. Robert Johnson "King of the Delta Blues Singers" Columbia, 1961

375. Green Day "Dookie" Reprise, 1994

376. Neutral Milk Hotel "In the Aeroplane Over the Sea" Merge, 1998

377. Yeah Yeah Yeahs "Fever to Tell" Interscope, 2003

378. Run-DMC "Run-D.M.C." Profile, 1983

379. Rush "Moving Pictures" Anthem, 1981

380. Charles Mingus "Mingus Ah Um" Columbia, 1959

381. Lynyrd Skynyrd "(Pronounced Lĕh-nérd Skin-nérd)" MCA, 1973

382. Tame Impala "Currents" Interscope, 2015

383. Massive Attack "Mezzanine" Circa/Virgin, 1998

384. The Kinks "The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society" Reprise, 1969

385. Ramones "Rocket to Russia" Sire, 1977

386. J Dilla "Donuts" Stones Throw, 2006

387. Radiohead "In Rainbows" XL, 2007

388. Aretha Franklin "Young, Gifted and Black" Atlantic, 1972

389. Mariah Carey "The Emancipation of Mimi" Island, 2005

390. Pixies "Surfer Rosa" 4AD, 1988

391. Kelis "Kaleidoscope" Virgin, 1999

392. Ike and Tina Turner "Proud Mary: The Best of Ike and Tina Turner" EMI, 1991

393. Taylor Swift "1989" Big Machine, 2014

394. Diana Ross "Diana" Motown, 1980

395. DAngelo and the Vanguard "Black Messiah" RCA, 2014

396. Todd Rundgren "Something/Anything?" Bearsville, 1972

397. Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Interscope, 2019

398. The Raincoats "The Raincoats" Rough Trade, 1979

399. Brian Wilson "Smile" Nonesuch, 2004

400. The Go-Gos "Beauty and the Beat" I.R.S., 1981



401. Blondie "Blondie" Private Stock, 1977

402. Fela Kuti and Africa 70 "Expensive Shit" Sounds Workshop, 1975

403. Ghostface Killah "Supreme Clientele" Epic, 2000

404. Anita Baker "Rapture" Elektra, 1986

405. Various "Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era" Elektra, 1972

406. Magnetic Fields "69 Love Songs" Merge, 1999

407. Neil Young "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere" Reprise, 1969

408. Motörhead "Ace of Spades" Bronze, 1980

409. Grateful Dead "Workingmans Dead" Warner Bros., 1970

410. The Beach Boys "Wild Honey" Capitol, 1967

411. Bob Dylan "Love and Theft" Columbia, 2001

412. Smokey Robinson "Going to a Go Go" Tamla/Motown, 1965

413. Creedence Clearwater Revival "Cosmos Factory" Fantasy, 1970

414. Chic "Risqué" Atlantic, 1979

415. The Meters "Looka Py Py" Josie, 1969

416. The Roots "Things Fall Apart" MCA, 1999

417. Ornette Coleman "The Shape of Jazz to Come" Atlantic, 1959

418. Dire Straits "Brothers in Arms" Warner Bros., 1985

419. Eric Church "Chief" EMI Nashville, 2011

420. Earth, Wind and Fire "Thats the Way of the World" Columbia, 1975

421. M.I.A. "Arular" Interscope, 2005

422. Marvin Gaye "Lets Get It On" Tamla/Motown, 1973

423. Yo La Tengo "I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One" Matador, 1997

424. Beck "Odelay" Geffen, 1996

425. Paul Simon "Paul Simon" Columbia, 1972

426. Lucinda Williams "Lucinda Williams" Rough Trade, 1988

427. Al Green "Call Me" Hi, 1973

428. Hüsker Dü "New Day Rising" SST, 1985

429. The Four Tops "Reach Out" Tamla/Motown, 1967

430. Elvis Costello "My Aim Is True" Columbia, 1977

431. Los Lobos "How Will the Wolf Survive?" Slash/Warner Bros., 1984

432. Usher "Confessions" Arista, 2004

433. LCD Soundsystem "Sound of Silver" DFA/Capitol, 2007

434. Pavement "Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain" Matador, 1994

435. Pet Shop Boys "Actually" EMI Manhattan,, 1987

436. 2Pac "All Eyez on Me" Death Row, 1996

437. Primal Scream "Screamadelica" Sire, 1991

438. Blur "Parklife" Food, 1994

439. James Brown "Sex Machine" King, 1970

440. Loretta Lynn "Coal Miners Daughter" Decca, 1971

441. Britney Spears "Blackout" Jive, 2007

442. The Weeknd "Beauty Behind the Madness" XO, 2015

443. David Bowie "Scary Monsters" RCA, 1980

444. Fiona Apple "Extraordinary Machine" Epic, 2005

445. Yes "Close to the Edge" Atlantic, 1972

446. Alice Coltrane "Journey in Satchidanada" Impulse!, 1971

447. Bad Bunny "X 100pre" Rimas, 2018

448. Otis Redding "Dictionary of Soul" Volt, 1966

449. The White Stripes "Elephant" V2/XL/Third Man, 2003

450. Paul and Linda McCartney "Ram" Apple, 1971

451. Roberta Flack "First Take" Atlantic, 1969

452. Diana Ross and the Supremes "Anthology" Tamla/Motown, 1974

453. Nine Inch Nails "Pretty Hate Machine" TVT, 1989

454. Can "Ege Bamyasi" United Artists, 1972

455. Bo Diddley "Bo Diddley/Go Bo Diddley" Chess, 1958

456. Al Green "Greatest Hits" Hi/EMI, 1975

457. Sinéad OConnor "I Do Not Want What I Havent Got" Ensign/Chrysalis, 1990

458. Jason Isbell "Southeastern" Southeastern, 2013

459. Kid Cudi "Man on the Moon: The End of the Day" Dream On, 2019

460. Lorde "Melodrama" Universal, 2017

461. Bon Iver "For Emma, Forever Ago" Jag jaguwar, 2008

462. The Flying Burrito Brothers "The Gilded Palace of Sin" A&M, 1969

463. Laura Nyro "Eli & the 13th Confession" Columbia, 1968

464. The Isley Brothers "3 + 3" T-Neck, 1973

465. King Sunny Adé "The Best of the Classic Years" Shanachie, 2003

466. The Beach Boys "The Beach Boys Today!" Capitol, 1965

467. Maxwell "BLACKsummersnight" Columbia, 2009

468. The Rolling Stones "Some Girls" Rolling Stones, 1978

469. Manu Chao "Clandestino" Virgin, 1998

470. Juvenile "400 Degreez" Cash Money, 1998

471. Jefferson Airplane "Surrealistic Pillow" RCA, 1967

472. SZA "Ctrl" RCA, 2017

473. Daddy Yankee "Barrio Fino" V.I. Music, 2004

474. Big Star "#1 Record" Ardent, 1972

475. Sheryl Crow "Sheryl Crow" A&M, 1996

476. Sparks "Kimono My House" Island, 1974

477. Howlin Wolf "Moanin in the Moonlight" Chess, 1959

478. The Kinks "Something Else by the Kinks" Pye, 1968

479. Selena "Amor Prohibido" EMA Latin, 1994

480. Miranda Lambert "The Weight of These Wings" eRCA Nashville, 2016

481. Belle and Sebastian "If Youre Feeling Sinister" Jeepster, 1996

482. The Pharcyde "Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde" Delicious Vinyl, 1992

483. Muddy Waters "The Anthology" MCA, 2001

484. Lady Gaga "Born This Way" Interscope, 2011

485. Richard and Linda Thompson "I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight" Island, 1974

486. John Mayer "Continuum" Columbia, 2006

487. Black Flag "Damaged" SST, 1981

488. The Stooges "The Stooges" Elektra, 1969

489. Phil Spector and Various Artists "Back to Mono (1958-1969)" ABKCO, 1991

490. Linda Ronstadt "Heart Like a Wheel" Capitol, 1975）

491. Harry Styles "Fine Line" Columbia, 2019

492. Bonnie Raitt "Nick of Time" Capitol, 1989

493. Marvin Gaye "Here, My Dear" Tamla/Motown, 1978

494. The Ronettes "Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes" Philles, 1964

495. Boyz II Men "II" Motown, 1991

496. Shakira "Dónde Están los Ladrones" Columbia, 1998

497. Various Artists "The Indestructible Beat of Soweto" Earthworks, 1985

498. Suicide "Suicide" Red Star, 1977

499. Rufus, Chaka Khan "Ask Rufus" ABC, 1977

500. Arcade Fire "Funeral" Merge, 2004



複数作選出アーティスト



●9

ザ・ビートルズ



●8

ボブ・ディラン（連名作含む）



●6

カニエ・ウェスト

ニール・ヤング

ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ



●5

デヴィッド・ボウイ

ブルース・スプリングスティーン

レッド・ツェッペリン



●4

アレサ・フランクリン

ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド

ジョニ・ミッチェル

スティーヴィー・ワンダー

ピンク・フロイド

ザ・フー

プリンス

レディオヘッド



●3

アウトキャスト

アル・グリーン

エルヴィス・プレスリー

ザ・クラッシュ

ケンドリック・ラマー

ジェイ・Z

ジェームス・ブラウン

ジミ・ヘンドリックス

ジャネット・ジャクソン

スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン

ディアンジェロ

トム・ペティ

ニルヴァーナ

ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ

パーラメント／ファンカデリック

ザ・バンド（連名作含む）

ビッグ・スター

ブラック・サバス

ペイヴメント

フィオナ・アップル

ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ

マーヴィン・ゲイ

マイケル・ジャクソン

マドンナ



●2

R.E.M.

ア・トライブ・コールド・クエスト

イーグルス

ヴァン・モリソン

エミネム

エリカ・バドゥ

エルヴィス・コステロ

エルトン・ジョン

オアシス

オーティス・レディング

カーティス・メイフィールド

キンクス

クリーデンス・クリアウォーター・リバイバル

グリーン・デイ

グレイトフル・デッド

クロスビー、スティルス、ナッシュ（CSN&Y含む）

サム・クック

シャーデー

ジャニス・ジョプリン（ビッグ・ブラザー〜含む）

ジョイ・ディヴィジョン

ジョン・コルトレーン

ジョン・レノン

スティーリー・ダン

ザ・ストゥージズ

ソニック・ユース

ダイアナ・ロス

ダフト・パンク

テイラー・スウィフト

デ・ラ・ソウル

トーキング・ヘッズ

ドレイク

ナイン・インチ・ネイルズ

ノトーリアス・B.I.G.

ザ・バーズ

パブリック・エネミー

PJハーヴェイ

ピクシーズ

ビョーク

ビヨンセ

ビル・ウィザース

ブライアン・イーノ

フランク・オーシャン

ブロンディ

ポール・サイモン

マイルス・デイヴィス

マッシヴ・アタック

メアリー・J. ブライジ

メタリカ

U2

ラモーンズ

Run-DMC

リル・ウェイン

ルシンダ・ウィリアムス

レイ・チャールズ

レッド・ホット・チリ・ペッパーズ

ロキシー・ミュージック





>>>最初に戻る



























>>>最初に戻る