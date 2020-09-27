ローリングストーン誌が選ぶ「歴代最高のアルバム」500選 | 2003年版

9月23日、米ローリングストーン誌は8年ぶりに大幅改訂された「500 Greatest Albums of All Time」（歴代最高のアルバム500選）を公開した。ここでは遡ること17年前、最初に公開されたTOP500リストを振り返る。ぜひ改訂版と見比べながら楽しんでみてほしい。





●「歴代最高のアルバム」500選 | 2020年改訂版はこちら









1位→100位



1. The Beatles – Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band

2. The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds

3. The Beatles – Revolver

4. Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited

5. The Beatles – Rubber Soul

6. Marvin Gaye – Whats Going On

7. The Rolling Stones – Exile On Main St.

8. The Clash – London Calling

9. Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde

10. The Beatles – The Beatles (The White Album)

11. Elvis Presley – The Sun Sessions

12. Miles Davis – Kind of Blue

13. The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground & Nico

14. The Beatles – Abbey Road

15. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced?

16. Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks

17. Nirvana – Nevermind

18. Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run

19. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks

20. Michael Jackson – Thriller

21. Chuck Berry – The Great Twenty-Eight

22. John Lennon – Plastic Ono Band

23. Stevie Wonder – Innervisions

24. James Brown – Live at the Apollo (1963)

25. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

26. U2 – The Joshua Tree

27. Robert Johnson – King of the Delta Blues Singers

28. The Who – Whos Next

29. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin

30. Joni Mitchell – Blue

31. Bob Dylan – Bringing It All Back Home

32. The Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed

33. Ramones – Ramones

34. The Band – Music From Big Pink

35. David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars

36. Carole King – Tapestry

37. The Eagles – Hotel California

38. Muddy Waters – The Anthology 1947–1972

39. The Beatles – Please Please Me

40. Love – Forever Changes

41. The Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Heres the Sex Pistols

42. The Doors – The Doors

43. Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon

44. Patti Smith – Horses

45. The Band – The Band

46. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Legend

47. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme

48. Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

49. The Allman Brothers Band – At Fillmore East

50. Little Richard – Heres Little Richard,

51. Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water

52. Al Green – Greatest Hits

53. Ray Charles – The Birth of Soul: The Complete Atlantic Rhythm and Blues Recordings 1952 – 1959

54. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Electric Ladyland

55. Elvis Presley – Elvis Presley

56. Stevie Wonder – Songs in the Key of Life

57. The Rolling Stones – Beggars Banquet

58. Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica

59. The Beatles – Meet the Beatles

60. Sly and the Family Stone – Greatest Hits

61. Guns N Roses – Appetite for Destruction

62. U2 – Achtung Baby

63. The Rolling Stones – Sticky Fingers

64. Various Artists – Phil Spector: Back to Mono (1958–1969)

65. Van Morrison – Moondance

66. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV

67. Billy Joel – The Stranger

68. Michael Jackson – Off the Wall

69. Curtis Mayfield – Superfly

70. Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti

71. Neil Young – After the Gold Rush

72. Prince – Purple Rain

73. AC/DC – Back in Black

74. Otis Redding – Otis Blue

75. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin II

76. John Lennon – Imagine

77. The Clash – The Clash

78. Neil Young – Harvest

79. James Brown – Star Time

80. The Zombies – Odessey and Oracle

81. Paul Simon – Graceland

82. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Axis: Bold as Love

83. Aretha Franklin – I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You

84. Aretha Franklin – Lady Soul

85. Bruce Springsteen – Born in the U.S.A.

86. The Beatles – Let It Be

87. Pink Floyd – The Wall

88. Johnny Cash – At Folsom Prison

89. Dusty Springfield – Dusty in Memphis

90. Stevie Wonder – Talking Book

91. Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

92. Buddy Holly – 20 Golden Greats

93. Prince – Sign o the Times

94. Miles Davis – Bitches Brew

95. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River

96. The Who – Tommy

97. Bob Dylan – The Freewheelin Bob Dylan

98. Elvis Costello – This Years Model

99. Sly and the Family Stone – Theres a Riot Goin On

100. Frank Sinatra – In the Wee Small Hours



101位→200位



101. Cream – Fresh Cream

102. John Coltrane – Giant Steps

103. James Taylor – Sweet Baby James

104. Ray Charles – Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music

105. Ramones – Rocket to Russia

106. Sam Cooke – Portrait of a Legend 1951–1964

107. David Bowie – Hunky Dory

108. The Rolling Stones – Aftermath

109. The Velvet Underground – Loaded

110. Radiohead – The Bends

111. Joni Mitchell – Court and Spark

112. Cream – Disraeli Gears

113. The Who – The Who Sell Out

114. The Rolling Stones – Out of Our Heads

115. Derek and the Dominos – Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs

116. Etta James – At Last

117. The Byrds – Sweetheart of the Rodeo

118. Sly and the Family Stone – Stand!

119. Various Artists – The Harder They Come Original Soundtrack

120. Run-DMC – Raising Hell

121. Moby Grape – Moby Grape

122. Janis Joplin – Pearl

123. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Catch a Fire

124. The Byrds – Younger Than Yesterday

125. The Stooges – Raw Power

126. Talking Heads – Remain in Light

127. The Mamas and the Papas – If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears

128. Television – Marquee Moon

129. Hank Williams – 40 Greatest Hits

130. Black Sabbath – Paranoid

131. Various Artists – Saturday Night Fever

132. Bruce Springsteen – The Wild, the Innocent and the E Street Shuffle

133. The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready to Die

134. Pavement – Slanted and Enchanted

135. Elton John – Greatest Hits

136. The Replacements – Tim

137. Dr. Dre – The Chronic

138. The Meters – Rejuvenation

139. U2 – All That You Cant Leave Behind

140. Blondie – Parallel Lines

141. B.B. King – Live at the Regal

142. Various Artists – Phil Spector, A Christmas Gift for You

143. Dr. John – Gris-Gris

144. N.W.A – Straight Outta Compton

145. Steely Dan – Aja

146. Jefferson Airplane – Surrealistic Pillow

147. Otis Redding – Dreams to Remember: The Otis Redding Anthology

148. Crosby Stills Nash and Young – Déjà Vu

149. Led Zeppelin – Houses of the Holy

150. Santana – Santana

151. Bruce Springsteen – Darkness on the Edge of Town

152. The B-52s – The B-52s

153. Howlin Wolf – Moanin in the Moonlight

154. A Tribe Called Quest – The Low End Theory

155. The Pretenders – Pretenders

156. Beastie Boys – Pauls Boutique

157. Joy Division – Closer

158. Elton John – Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy

159. Kiss – Alive

160. T. Rex – Electric Warrior

161. Otis Redding – The Dock of the Bay

162. Radiohead – OK Computer

163. Prince – 1999

164. Linda Ronstadt – Heart Like a Wheel

165. Marvin Gaye – Lets Get It On

166. Elvis Costello – Imperial Bedroom

167. Metallica – Master of Puppets

168. Elvis Costello – My Aim Is True

169. Bob Marley – Exodus

170. The Who – Live at Leeds

171. The Byrds – The Notorious Byrd Brothers

172. Rod Stewart – Every Picture Tells a Story

173. Todd Rundgren – Something/Anything?

174. Bob Dylan – Desire

175. The Carpenters – Close to You

176. Aerosmith – Rocks

177. Funkadelic – One Nation Under a Groove

178. The Byrds – Greatest Hits

179. Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions – The Anthology 1961–1977

180. Abba – The Definitive Collection

181. The Rolling Stones – The Rolling Stones, Now!

182. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Natty Dread

183. Fleetwood Mac – Fleetwood Mac

184. Willie Nelson – Red Headed Stranger

185. The Stooges – The Stooges

186. Sly and the Family Stone – Fresh

187. Peter Gabriel – So

188. Buffalo Springfield – Buffalo Springfield Again

189. Quicksilver Messenger Service – Happy Trails

190. Elvis Presley – From Elvis in Memphis

191. The Stooges – Funhouse

192. The Flying Burrito Brothers – The Gilded Palace of Sin

193. Green Day – Dookie

194. Lou Reed – Transformer

195. John Mayall With Eric Clapton – Bluesbreakers

196. Various Artists – Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era 1965–1968

197. R.E.M. – Murmur

198. Little Walter – The Best of

199. AC/DC – Highway to Hell

200. Nine Inch Nails – The Downward Spiral



201位→300位



201. Simon and Garfunkel – Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme

202. Michael Jackson – Bad

203. Cream – Wheels of Fire

204. Prince – Dirty Mind

205. Santana – Abraxas

206. Cat Stevens – Tea for the Tillerman

207. Pearl Jam – Ten

208. Neil Young With Crazy Horse – Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

209. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

210. Pavement – Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain

211. The Rolling Stones – Tattoo You

212. Ike and Tina Turner – Proud Mary: The Best of Ike and Tina Turner

213. New York Dolls – New York Dolls

214. Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley/Go Bo Diddley

215. Bobby Bland – Two Steps From the Blues

216. The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead

217. Beastie Boys – Licensed to Ill

218. The Meters – Look-Ka Py Py

219. My Bloody Valentine – Loveless

220. Professor Longhair – New Orleans Piano

221. U2 – War

222. Neil Diamond – The Neil Diamond Collection

223. Howlin Wolf – Howlin Wolf

224. Bruce Springsteen – Nebraska

225. Hank Williams – The Complete Hank Williams

226. Pixies – Doolittle

227. Eric B. and Rakim – Paid in Full

228. Aerosmith – Toys in the Attic

229. Bonnie Raitt – Nick of Time

230. Queen – A Night at the Opera

231. The Kinks – The Kink Kronikles

232. The Byrds – Mr. Tambourine Man

233. Simon and Garfunkel – Bookends

234. Patsy Cline – The Ultimate Collection

235. Jackie Wilson – Mr. Excitement!

236. The Who – The Who Sings My Generation

237. Madonna – Like a Prayer

238. Steely Dan – Cant Buy a Thrill

239. The Replacements – Let It Be

240. Run-DMC – Run-DMC

241. Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath

242. Jerry Lee Lewis – The Jerry Lee Lewis Anthology: All Killer No Filler!

243. The Mothers of Invention – Freak Out!

244. Grateful Dead – Live Dead

245. Nick Drake – Bryter Layter

246. Ornette Coleman – The Shape of Jazz to Come

247. R.E.M. – Automatic for the People

248. Jay-Z – Reasonable Doubt

249. David Bowie – Low

250. Bruce Springsteen – The River

251. Otis Redding – The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul

252. Metallica – Metallica

253. Kraftwerk – Trans-Europe Express

254. Whitney Houston – Whitney Houston

255. The Kinks – The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society

256. Janet Jackson – The Velvet Rope

257. Willie Nelson – Stardust

258. Grateful Dead – American Beauty

259. Crosby Stills and Nash – Crosby Stills and Nash

260. Buena Vista Social Club – Buena Vista Social Club

261. Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman

262. Grateful Dead – Workingmans Dead

263. Ray Charles – The Genius of Ray Charles

264. Blood, Sweat and Tears – Child Is Father to the Man

265. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Cosmos Factory

266. The Who – Quadrophenia

267. Paul Simon – There Goes Rhymin Simon

268. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Psycho Candy

269. The Rolling Stones – Some Girls

270. The Beach Boys – The Beach Boys Today!

271. Smokey Robinson and the Miracles – Going to a Go-Go

272. Labelle – Nightbirds

273. Eminem – The Slim Shady LP

274. Parliament – Mothership Connection

275. Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation 1814

276. Harry Smith, (Editor) – Anthology of American Folk Music

277. David Bowie – Aladdin Sane

278. Madonna – The Immaculate Collection

279. Mary J. Blige – My Life

280. Muddy Waters – Folk Singer

281. Barry White – Cant Get Enough

282. The Cars – The Cars

283. Nick Drake – Five Leaves Left

284. Stevie Wonder – Music of My Mind

285. Al Green – Im Still in Love With You

286. X – Los Angeles

287. Grateful Dead – Anthem of the Sun

288. The Kinks – Something Else by the Kinks

289. Al Green – Call Me

290. Talking Heads – Talking Heads: 77

291. Bob Dylan – The Basement Tapes

292. The Velvet Underground – White Light / White Heat

293. Simon and Garfunkel – Greatest Hits

294. MC5 – Kick Out the Jams

295. The Smiths – Meat Is Murder

296. The Mothers of Invention – Were Only In It For the Money

297. Weezer – Weezer (Blaues Album)

298. Black Sabbath – Master of Reality

299. Dolly Parton – Coat of Many Colors

300. Public Enemy – Fear of a Black Planet



301位→400位



301. Bob Dylan – John Wesley Harding

302. Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP

303. Jeff Buckley – Grace

304. Lucinda Williams – Car Wheels on a Gravel Road

305. Beck – Odelay

306. Frank Sinatra – Songs for Swingin Lovers

307. Roxy Music – Avalon

308. Various Artists – The Sun Records Collection

309. Janes Addiction – Nothings Shocking

310. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik

311. Nirvana – Unplugged in New York

312. Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

313. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Damn the Torpedoes

314. The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground

315. Pixies – Surfer Rosa

316. No Doubt – Rock Steady

317. Eminem – The Eminem Show

318. The OJays – Back Stabbers

319. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Burnin

320. Nick Drake – Pink Moon

321. Randy Newman – Sail Away

322. The Police – Ghost in the Machine

323. David Bowie – Station to Station

324. Linda Ronstadt – The Very Best of Linda Ronstadt

325. Eric Clapton – Slowhand

326. The Cure – Disintegration

327. Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pill

328. Liz Phair – Exile in Guyville

329. Sonic Youth – Daydream Nation

330. James Brown – In the Jungle Groove

331. Neil Young – Tonights the Night

332. The Beatles – Help!

333. Richard and Linda Thompson – Shoot Out the Lights

334. X – Wild Gift

335. Graham Parker – Squeezing Out Sparks

336. Soundgarden – Superunknown

337. Jethro Tull – Aqualung

338. Big Brother and the Holding Company – Cheap Thrills

339. Tom Waits – The Heart of Saturday Night

340. Black Flag – Damaged

341. Moby – Play

342. Depeche Mode – Violator

343. Meat Loaf – Bat Out of Hell

344. Lou Reed – Berlin

345. Talking Heads – Stop Making Sense

346. De La Soul – 3 Feet High and Rising

347. Pink Floyd – The Piper at the Gates of Dawn

348. Muddy Waters – At Newport 1960

349. The Yardbirds – Roger the Engineer (a.k.a. Over Under Sideways Down)

350. Neil Young and Crazy Horse – Rust Never Sleeps

351. Dire Straits – Brothers in Arms

352. Billy Joel – 52nd Street

353. The Yardbirds – Having a Rave Up With the Yardbirds

354. Randy Newman – 12 Songs

355. The Rolling Stones – Between the Buttons

356. Miles Davis – Sketches of Spain

357. Elton John – Honky Chateau

358. Buzzcocks – Singles Going Steady

359. Outkast – Stankonia

360. The Smashing Pumpkins – Siamese Dream

361. Joy Division – Substance

362. The Doors – L.A. Woman

363. Madonna – Ray of Light

364. Johnny Cash – American Recordings

365. The Smiths – Louder Than Bombs

366. Mott the Hoople – Mott

367. The Strokes – Is This It

368. Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine

369. The Police – Reggatta de Blanc

370. Jefferson Airplane – Volunteers

371. Roxy Music – Siren

372. Jackson Browne – Late for the Sky

373. Björk – Post

374. The Eagles – The Eagles

375. John Lee Hooker – The Ultimate Collection (1948 – 1990)

376. Oasis – (Whats the Story) Morning Glory?

377. TLC – CrazySexyCool

378. Toots and the Maytals – Funky Kingston

379. Bruce Springsteen – Greetings from Asbury Park

380. The Beach Boys – Sunflower

381. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Modern Lovers

382. Talking Heads – More Songs About Buildings and Food

383. The Who – A Quick One (Happy Jack)

384. Def Leppard – Pyromania

385. Steely Dan – Pretzel Logic

386. Wu-Tang Clan – Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

387. Roxy Music – Country Life

388. The Beatles – A Hard Days Night

389. Don Henley – The End of the Innocence

390. The White Stripes – Elephant

391. Jackson Browne – The Pretender

392. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Willy and the Poor Boys

393. Randy Newman – Good Old Boys

394. Roxy Music – For Your Pleasure

395. Massive Attack – Blue Lines

396. ZZ Top – Eliminator

397. Tom Waits – Rain Dogs

398. The Temptations – Anthology

399. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Californication

400. Nas – Illmatic



401位→500位



401. Lynyrd Skynyrd – (Pronounced Leh-Nerd Skin-Nerd)

402. Dr. John – Dr. Johns Gumbo

403. Big Star – Radio City

404. The Clash – Sandinista!

405. PJ Harvey – Rid of Me

406. Sinead O Connor – I Do Not Want What I Havent Got

407. The Doors – Strange Days

408. Bob Dylan – Time Out of Mind

409. Eric Clapton – 461 Ocean Boulevard

410. Wire – Pink Flag

411. Minutemen – Double Nickels on the Dime

412. Massive Attack – Mezzanine

413. Go-Gos – Beauty and the Beat

414. James Brown – Greatest Hits

415. Van Halen – Van Halen

416. Tom Waits – Mule Variations

417. U2 – Boy

418. Wings – Band on the Run

419. Portishead – Dummy

420. The Beatles – With the Beatles

421. Buddy Holly and the Crickets – The "Chirping" Crickets

422. Various Artists – The Best of the Girl Groups, Volumes 1 and 2

423. The Mamas and the Papas – Greatest Hits

424. Robert Johnson – King of the Delta Blues Singers, Vol. 2

425. David Bowie – Changesone

426. Rage Against the Machine – The Battle of Los Angeles

427. The Ronettes – Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica

428. Radiohead – Kid A

429. Gram Parsons – Grievous Angel

430. Cheap Trick – At Budokan

431. Diana Ross and The Supremes – Anthology

432. Peter Wolf – Sleepless

433. Brian Eno – Another Green World

434. The Police – Outlandos DAmour

435. PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love

436. Brian Eno – Here Come the Warm Jets

437. George Harrison – All Things Must Pass

438. Big Star – #1 Record

439. Nirvana – In Utero

440. Beck – Sea Change

441. No Doubt – Tragic Kingdom

442. The Cure – Boys Dont Cry

443. Sam Cooke – Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963

444. Boogie Down Productions – Criminal Minded

445. The Pogues – Rum Sodomy and the Lash

446. Suicide – Suicide

447. Devo – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

448. Cheap Trick – In Color

449. War – The World Is a Ghetto

450. Steve Miller Band – Fly Like an Eagle

451. MC5 – Back in the USA

452. Madonna – Music

453. Janes Addiction – Ritual de lo Habitual

454. Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto Featuring Antonio Carlos Jobim – Getz/Gilberto

455. The Police – Synchronicity

456. Big Star – Third/Sister Lovers

457. Jackson Browne – For Everyman

458. John Prine – John Prine

459. EPMD – Strictly Business

460. Alice Cooper – Love It to Death

461. Los Lobos – How Will the Wolf Survive?

462. Marvin Gaye – Here, My Dear

463. Elton John – Tumbleweed Connection

464. Jay-Z – The Blueprint

465. The Drifters – Golden Hits

466. Hole – Live Through This

467. Bob Dylan – Love and Theft

468. Elton John – Elton John

469. Public Image Ltd. – Metal Box

470. R.E.M. – Document

471. Echo and the Bunnymen – Heaven Up Here

472. Def Leppard – Hysteria

473. Coldplay – A Rush Of Blood To The Head

474. Otis Redding – Live in Europe

475. Bruce Springsteen – Tunnel of Love

476. The Paul Butterfield Blues Band – The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

477. Fugees – The Score

478. LL Cool J – Radio

479. Richard and Linda Thompson – I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight

480. George Michael – Faith

481. The Smiths – The Smiths

482. Elvis Costello and the Attractions – Armed Forces

483. The Notorious B.I.G. – Life After Death

484. Merle Haggard – Branded Man

485. Loretta Lynn – All Time Greatest Hits

486. Funkadelic – Maggot Brain

487. The Smashing Pumpkins – Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness

488. DAngelo – Voodoo

489. Steve Earle – Guitar Town

490. Gang of Four – Entertainment!

491. Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes

492. Pearl Jam – Vitalogy

493. Earth, Wind and Fire – Thats the Way of the World

494. Cyndi Lauper – Shes So Unusual

495. Hüsker Dü – New Day Rising

496. Kiss – Destroyer

497. Public Enemy – Yo! Bum Rush the Show

498. ZZ Top – Tres Hombres

499. Albert King – Born Under a Bad Sign

500. Eurythmics – Touch



From Rolling Stone US.