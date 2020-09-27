ローリングストーン誌が選ぶ「歴代最高のアルバム」500選 | 2003年版

9月23日、米ローリングストーン誌は8年ぶりに大幅改訂された「500 Greatest Albums of All Time」（歴代最高のアルバム500選）を公開した。ここでは遡ること17年前、最初に公開されたTOP500リストを振り返る。ぜひ改訂版と見比べながら楽しんでみてほしい。
●「歴代最高のアルバム」500選 | 2020年改訂版はこちら
1位→100位
1. The Beatles – Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
2. The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds
3. The Beatles – Revolver
4. Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited
5. The Beatles – Rubber Soul
6. Marvin Gaye – Whats Going On
7. The Rolling Stones – Exile On Main St.
8. The Clash – London Calling
9. Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde
10. The Beatles – The Beatles (The White Album)
11. Elvis Presley – The Sun Sessions
12. Miles Davis – Kind of Blue
13. The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground & Nico
14. The Beatles – Abbey Road
15. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced?
16. Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks
17. Nirvana – Nevermind
18. Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run
19. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks
20. Michael Jackson – Thriller
21. Chuck Berry – The Great Twenty-Eight
22. John Lennon – Plastic Ono Band
23. Stevie Wonder – Innervisions
24. James Brown – Live at the Apollo (1963)
25. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours
26. U2 – The Joshua Tree
27. Robert Johnson – King of the Delta Blues Singers
28. The Who – Whos Next
29. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin
30. Joni Mitchell – Blue
31. Bob Dylan – Bringing It All Back Home
32. The Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed
33. Ramones – Ramones
34. The Band – Music From Big Pink
35. David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars
36. Carole King – Tapestry
37. The Eagles – Hotel California
38. Muddy Waters – The Anthology 1947–1972
39. The Beatles – Please Please Me
40. Love – Forever Changes
41. The Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Heres the Sex Pistols
42. The Doors – The Doors
43. Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon
44. Patti Smith – Horses
45. The Band – The Band
46. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Legend
47. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
48. Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
49. The Allman Brothers Band – At Fillmore East
50. Little Richard – Heres Little Richard,
51. Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water
52. Al Green – Greatest Hits
53. Ray Charles – The Birth of Soul: The Complete Atlantic Rhythm and Blues Recordings 1952 – 1959
54. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Electric Ladyland
55. Elvis Presley – Elvis Presley
56. Stevie Wonder – Songs in the Key of Life
57. The Rolling Stones – Beggars Banquet
58. Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica
59. The Beatles – Meet the Beatles
60. Sly and the Family Stone – Greatest Hits
61. Guns N Roses – Appetite for Destruction
62. U2 – Achtung Baby
63. The Rolling Stones – Sticky Fingers
64. Various Artists – Phil Spector: Back to Mono (1958–1969)
65. Van Morrison – Moondance
66. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV
67. Billy Joel – The Stranger
68. Michael Jackson – Off the Wall
69. Curtis Mayfield – Superfly
70. Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti
71. Neil Young – After the Gold Rush
72. Prince – Purple Rain
73. AC/DC – Back in Black
74. Otis Redding – Otis Blue
75. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin II
76. John Lennon – Imagine
77. The Clash – The Clash
78. Neil Young – Harvest
79. James Brown – Star Time
80. The Zombies – Odessey and Oracle
81. Paul Simon – Graceland
82. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Axis: Bold as Love
83. Aretha Franklin – I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You
84. Aretha Franklin – Lady Soul
85. Bruce Springsteen – Born in the U.S.A.
86. The Beatles – Let It Be
87. Pink Floyd – The Wall
88. Johnny Cash – At Folsom Prison
89. Dusty Springfield – Dusty in Memphis
90. Stevie Wonder – Talking Book
91. Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
92. Buddy Holly – 20 Golden Greats
93. Prince – Sign o the Times
94. Miles Davis – Bitches Brew
95. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River
96. The Who – Tommy
97. Bob Dylan – The Freewheelin Bob Dylan
98. Elvis Costello – This Years Model
99. Sly and the Family Stone – Theres a Riot Goin On
100. Frank Sinatra – In the Wee Small Hours
101位→200位
101. Cream – Fresh Cream
102. John Coltrane – Giant Steps
103. James Taylor – Sweet Baby James
104. Ray Charles – Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music
105. Ramones – Rocket to Russia
106. Sam Cooke – Portrait of a Legend 1951–1964
107. David Bowie – Hunky Dory
108. The Rolling Stones – Aftermath
109. The Velvet Underground – Loaded
110. Radiohead – The Bends
111. Joni Mitchell – Court and Spark
112. Cream – Disraeli Gears
113. The Who – The Who Sell Out
114. The Rolling Stones – Out of Our Heads
115. Derek and the Dominos – Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs
116. Etta James – At Last
117. The Byrds – Sweetheart of the Rodeo
118. Sly and the Family Stone – Stand!
119. Various Artists – The Harder They Come Original Soundtrack
120. Run-DMC – Raising Hell
121. Moby Grape – Moby Grape
122. Janis Joplin – Pearl
123. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Catch a Fire
124. The Byrds – Younger Than Yesterday
125. The Stooges – Raw Power
126. Talking Heads – Remain in Light
127. The Mamas and the Papas – If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears
128. Television – Marquee Moon
129. Hank Williams – 40 Greatest Hits
130. Black Sabbath – Paranoid
131. Various Artists – Saturday Night Fever
132. Bruce Springsteen – The Wild, the Innocent and the E Street Shuffle
133. The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready to Die
134. Pavement – Slanted and Enchanted
135. Elton John – Greatest Hits
136. The Replacements – Tim
137. Dr. Dre – The Chronic
138. The Meters – Rejuvenation
139. U2 – All That You Cant Leave Behind
140. Blondie – Parallel Lines
141. B.B. King – Live at the Regal
142. Various Artists – Phil Spector, A Christmas Gift for You
143. Dr. John – Gris-Gris
144. N.W.A – Straight Outta Compton
145. Steely Dan – Aja
146. Jefferson Airplane – Surrealistic Pillow
147. Otis Redding – Dreams to Remember: The Otis Redding Anthology
148. Crosby Stills Nash and Young – Déjà Vu
149. Led Zeppelin – Houses of the Holy
150. Santana – Santana
151. Bruce Springsteen – Darkness on the Edge of Town
152. The B-52s – The B-52s
153. Howlin Wolf – Moanin in the Moonlight
154. A Tribe Called Quest – The Low End Theory
155. The Pretenders – Pretenders
156. Beastie Boys – Pauls Boutique
157. Joy Division – Closer
158. Elton John – Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy
159. Kiss – Alive
160. T. Rex – Electric Warrior
161. Otis Redding – The Dock of the Bay
162. Radiohead – OK Computer
163. Prince – 1999
164. Linda Ronstadt – Heart Like a Wheel
165. Marvin Gaye – Lets Get It On
166. Elvis Costello – Imperial Bedroom
167. Metallica – Master of Puppets
168. Elvis Costello – My Aim Is True
169. Bob Marley – Exodus
170. The Who – Live at Leeds
171. The Byrds – The Notorious Byrd Brothers
172. Rod Stewart – Every Picture Tells a Story
173. Todd Rundgren – Something/Anything?
174. Bob Dylan – Desire
175. The Carpenters – Close to You
176. Aerosmith – Rocks
177. Funkadelic – One Nation Under a Groove
178. The Byrds – Greatest Hits
179. Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions – The Anthology 1961–1977
180. Abba – The Definitive Collection
181. The Rolling Stones – The Rolling Stones, Now!
182. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Natty Dread
183. Fleetwood Mac – Fleetwood Mac
184. Willie Nelson – Red Headed Stranger
185. The Stooges – The Stooges
186. Sly and the Family Stone – Fresh
187. Peter Gabriel – So
188. Buffalo Springfield – Buffalo Springfield Again
189. Quicksilver Messenger Service – Happy Trails
190. Elvis Presley – From Elvis in Memphis
191. The Stooges – Funhouse
192. The Flying Burrito Brothers – The Gilded Palace of Sin
193. Green Day – Dookie
194. Lou Reed – Transformer
195. John Mayall With Eric Clapton – Bluesbreakers
196. Various Artists – Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era 1965–1968
197. R.E.M. – Murmur
198. Little Walter – The Best of
199. AC/DC – Highway to Hell
200. Nine Inch Nails – The Downward Spiral
201位→300位
201. Simon and Garfunkel – Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme
202. Michael Jackson – Bad
203. Cream – Wheels of Fire
204. Prince – Dirty Mind
205. Santana – Abraxas
206. Cat Stevens – Tea for the Tillerman
207. Pearl Jam – Ten
208. Neil Young With Crazy Horse – Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
209. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
210. Pavement – Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain
211. The Rolling Stones – Tattoo You
212. Ike and Tina Turner – Proud Mary: The Best of Ike and Tina Turner
213. New York Dolls – New York Dolls
214. Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley/Go Bo Diddley
215. Bobby Bland – Two Steps From the Blues
216. The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead
217. Beastie Boys – Licensed to Ill
218. The Meters – Look-Ka Py Py
219. My Bloody Valentine – Loveless
220. Professor Longhair – New Orleans Piano
221. U2 – War
222. Neil Diamond – The Neil Diamond Collection
223. Howlin Wolf – Howlin Wolf
224. Bruce Springsteen – Nebraska
225. Hank Williams – The Complete Hank Williams
226. Pixies – Doolittle
227. Eric B. and Rakim – Paid in Full
228. Aerosmith – Toys in the Attic
229. Bonnie Raitt – Nick of Time
230. Queen – A Night at the Opera
231. The Kinks – The Kink Kronikles
232. The Byrds – Mr. Tambourine Man
233. Simon and Garfunkel – Bookends
234. Patsy Cline – The Ultimate Collection
235. Jackie Wilson – Mr. Excitement!
236. The Who – The Who Sings My Generation
237. Madonna – Like a Prayer
238. Steely Dan – Cant Buy a Thrill
239. The Replacements – Let It Be
240. Run-DMC – Run-DMC
241. Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
242. Jerry Lee Lewis – The Jerry Lee Lewis Anthology: All Killer No Filler!
243. The Mothers of Invention – Freak Out!
244. Grateful Dead – Live Dead
245. Nick Drake – Bryter Layter
246. Ornette Coleman – The Shape of Jazz to Come
247. R.E.M. – Automatic for the People
248. Jay-Z – Reasonable Doubt
249. David Bowie – Low
250. Bruce Springsteen – The River
251. Otis Redding – The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul
252. Metallica – Metallica
253. Kraftwerk – Trans-Europe Express
254. Whitney Houston – Whitney Houston
255. The Kinks – The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society
256. Janet Jackson – The Velvet Rope
257. Willie Nelson – Stardust
258. Grateful Dead – American Beauty
259. Crosby Stills and Nash – Crosby Stills and Nash
260. Buena Vista Social Club – Buena Vista Social Club
261. Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman
262. Grateful Dead – Workingmans Dead
263. Ray Charles – The Genius of Ray Charles
264. Blood, Sweat and Tears – Child Is Father to the Man
265. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Cosmos Factory
266. The Who – Quadrophenia
267. Paul Simon – There Goes Rhymin Simon
268. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Psycho Candy
269. The Rolling Stones – Some Girls
270. The Beach Boys – The Beach Boys Today!
271. Smokey Robinson and the Miracles – Going to a Go-Go
272. Labelle – Nightbirds
273. Eminem – The Slim Shady LP
274. Parliament – Mothership Connection
275. Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation 1814
276. Harry Smith, (Editor) – Anthology of American Folk Music
277. David Bowie – Aladdin Sane
278. Madonna – The Immaculate Collection
279. Mary J. Blige – My Life
280. Muddy Waters – Folk Singer
281. Barry White – Cant Get Enough
282. The Cars – The Cars
283. Nick Drake – Five Leaves Left
284. Stevie Wonder – Music of My Mind
285. Al Green – Im Still in Love With You
286. X – Los Angeles
287. Grateful Dead – Anthem of the Sun
288. The Kinks – Something Else by the Kinks
289. Al Green – Call Me
290. Talking Heads – Talking Heads: 77
291. Bob Dylan – The Basement Tapes
292. The Velvet Underground – White Light / White Heat
293. Simon and Garfunkel – Greatest Hits
294. MC5 – Kick Out the Jams
295. The Smiths – Meat Is Murder
296. The Mothers of Invention – Were Only In It For the Money
297. Weezer – Weezer (Blaues Album)
298. Black Sabbath – Master of Reality
299. Dolly Parton – Coat of Many Colors
300. Public Enemy – Fear of a Black Planet
301位→400位
301. Bob Dylan – John Wesley Harding
302. Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP
303. Jeff Buckley – Grace
304. Lucinda Williams – Car Wheels on a Gravel Road
305. Beck – Odelay
306. Frank Sinatra – Songs for Swingin Lovers
307. Roxy Music – Avalon
308. Various Artists – The Sun Records Collection
309. Janes Addiction – Nothings Shocking
310. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik
311. Nirvana – Unplugged in New York
312. Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
313. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Damn the Torpedoes
314. The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground
315. Pixies – Surfer Rosa
316. No Doubt – Rock Steady
317. Eminem – The Eminem Show
318. The OJays – Back Stabbers
319. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Burnin
320. Nick Drake – Pink Moon
321. Randy Newman – Sail Away
322. The Police – Ghost in the Machine
323. David Bowie – Station to Station
324. Linda Ronstadt – The Very Best of Linda Ronstadt
325. Eric Clapton – Slowhand
326. The Cure – Disintegration
327. Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pill
328. Liz Phair – Exile in Guyville
329. Sonic Youth – Daydream Nation
330. James Brown – In the Jungle Groove
331. Neil Young – Tonights the Night
332. The Beatles – Help!
333. Richard and Linda Thompson – Shoot Out the Lights
334. X – Wild Gift
335. Graham Parker – Squeezing Out Sparks
336. Soundgarden – Superunknown
337. Jethro Tull – Aqualung
338. Big Brother and the Holding Company – Cheap Thrills
339. Tom Waits – The Heart of Saturday Night
340. Black Flag – Damaged
341. Moby – Play
342. Depeche Mode – Violator
343. Meat Loaf – Bat Out of Hell
344. Lou Reed – Berlin
345. Talking Heads – Stop Making Sense
346. De La Soul – 3 Feet High and Rising
347. Pink Floyd – The Piper at the Gates of Dawn
348. Muddy Waters – At Newport 1960
349. The Yardbirds – Roger the Engineer (a.k.a. Over Under Sideways Down)
350. Neil Young and Crazy Horse – Rust Never Sleeps
351. Dire Straits – Brothers in Arms
352. Billy Joel – 52nd Street
353. The Yardbirds – Having a Rave Up With the Yardbirds
354. Randy Newman – 12 Songs
355. The Rolling Stones – Between the Buttons
356. Miles Davis – Sketches of Spain
357. Elton John – Honky Chateau
358. Buzzcocks – Singles Going Steady
359. Outkast – Stankonia
360. The Smashing Pumpkins – Siamese Dream
361. Joy Division – Substance
362. The Doors – L.A. Woman
363. Madonna – Ray of Light
364. Johnny Cash – American Recordings
365. The Smiths – Louder Than Bombs
366. Mott the Hoople – Mott
367. The Strokes – Is This It
368. Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine
369. The Police – Reggatta de Blanc
370. Jefferson Airplane – Volunteers
371. Roxy Music – Siren
372. Jackson Browne – Late for the Sky
373. Björk – Post
374. The Eagles – The Eagles
375. John Lee Hooker – The Ultimate Collection (1948 – 1990)
376. Oasis – (Whats the Story) Morning Glory?
377. TLC – CrazySexyCool
378. Toots and the Maytals – Funky Kingston
379. Bruce Springsteen – Greetings from Asbury Park
380. The Beach Boys – Sunflower
381. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Modern Lovers
382. Talking Heads – More Songs About Buildings and Food
383. The Who – A Quick One (Happy Jack)
384. Def Leppard – Pyromania
385. Steely Dan – Pretzel Logic
386. Wu-Tang Clan – Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
387. Roxy Music – Country Life
388. The Beatles – A Hard Days Night
389. Don Henley – The End of the Innocence
390. The White Stripes – Elephant
391. Jackson Browne – The Pretender
392. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Willy and the Poor Boys
393. Randy Newman – Good Old Boys
394. Roxy Music – For Your Pleasure
395. Massive Attack – Blue Lines
396. ZZ Top – Eliminator
397. Tom Waits – Rain Dogs
398. The Temptations – Anthology
399. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Californication
400. Nas – Illmatic
401位→500位
401. Lynyrd Skynyrd – (Pronounced Leh-Nerd Skin-Nerd)
402. Dr. John – Dr. Johns Gumbo
403. Big Star – Radio City
404. The Clash – Sandinista!
405. PJ Harvey – Rid of Me
406. Sinead O Connor – I Do Not Want What I Havent Got
407. The Doors – Strange Days
408. Bob Dylan – Time Out of Mind
409. Eric Clapton – 461 Ocean Boulevard
410. Wire – Pink Flag
411. Minutemen – Double Nickels on the Dime
412. Massive Attack – Mezzanine
413. Go-Gos – Beauty and the Beat
414. James Brown – Greatest Hits
415. Van Halen – Van Halen
416. Tom Waits – Mule Variations
417. U2 – Boy
418. Wings – Band on the Run
419. Portishead – Dummy
420. The Beatles – With the Beatles
421. Buddy Holly and the Crickets – The "Chirping" Crickets
422. Various Artists – The Best of the Girl Groups, Volumes 1 and 2
423. The Mamas and the Papas – Greatest Hits
424. Robert Johnson – King of the Delta Blues Singers, Vol. 2
425. David Bowie – Changesone
426. Rage Against the Machine – The Battle of Los Angeles
427. The Ronettes – Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica
428. Radiohead – Kid A
429. Gram Parsons – Grievous Angel
430. Cheap Trick – At Budokan
431. Diana Ross and The Supremes – Anthology
432. Peter Wolf – Sleepless
433. Brian Eno – Another Green World
434. The Police – Outlandos DAmour
435. PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love
436. Brian Eno – Here Come the Warm Jets
437. George Harrison – All Things Must Pass
438. Big Star – #1 Record
439. Nirvana – In Utero
440. Beck – Sea Change
441. No Doubt – Tragic Kingdom
442. The Cure – Boys Dont Cry
443. Sam Cooke – Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963
444. Boogie Down Productions – Criminal Minded
445. The Pogues – Rum Sodomy and the Lash
446. Suicide – Suicide
447. Devo – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!
448. Cheap Trick – In Color
449. War – The World Is a Ghetto
450. Steve Miller Band – Fly Like an Eagle
451. MC5 – Back in the USA
452. Madonna – Music
453. Janes Addiction – Ritual de lo Habitual
454. Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto Featuring Antonio Carlos Jobim – Getz/Gilberto
455. The Police – Synchronicity
456. Big Star – Third/Sister Lovers
457. Jackson Browne – For Everyman
458. John Prine – John Prine
459. EPMD – Strictly Business
460. Alice Cooper – Love It to Death
461. Los Lobos – How Will the Wolf Survive?
462. Marvin Gaye – Here, My Dear
463. Elton John – Tumbleweed Connection
464. Jay-Z – The Blueprint
465. The Drifters – Golden Hits
466. Hole – Live Through This
467. Bob Dylan – Love and Theft
468. Elton John – Elton John
469. Public Image Ltd. – Metal Box
470. R.E.M. – Document
471. Echo and the Bunnymen – Heaven Up Here
472. Def Leppard – Hysteria
473. Coldplay – A Rush Of Blood To The Head
474. Otis Redding – Live in Europe
475. Bruce Springsteen – Tunnel of Love
476. The Paul Butterfield Blues Band – The Paul Butterfield Blues Band
477. Fugees – The Score
478. LL Cool J – Radio
479. Richard and Linda Thompson – I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight
480. George Michael – Faith
481. The Smiths – The Smiths
482. Elvis Costello and the Attractions – Armed Forces
483. The Notorious B.I.G. – Life After Death
484. Merle Haggard – Branded Man
485. Loretta Lynn – All Time Greatest Hits
486. Funkadelic – Maggot Brain
487. The Smashing Pumpkins – Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness
488. DAngelo – Voodoo
489. Steve Earle – Guitar Town
490. Gang of Four – Entertainment!
491. Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes
492. Pearl Jam – Vitalogy
493. Earth, Wind and Fire – Thats the Way of the World
494. Cyndi Lauper – Shes So Unusual
495. Hüsker Dü – New Day Rising
496. Kiss – Destroyer
497. Public Enemy – Yo! Bum Rush the Show
498. ZZ Top – Tres Hombres
499. Albert King – Born Under a Bad Sign
500. Eurythmics – Touch
●「歴代最高のアルバム」500選 | 2020年改訂版はこちら
From Rolling Stone US.
9月23日、米ローリングストーン誌は8年ぶりに大幅改訂された「500 Greatest Albums of All Time」（歴代最高のアルバム500選）を公開した。ここでは遡ること17年前、最初に公開されたTOP500リストを振り返る。ぜひ改訂版と見比べながら楽しんでみてほしい。