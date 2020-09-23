ローリングストーン誌が選ぶ「歴代最高のアルバム」500選 | 2020年改訂版

「米ローリングストーン誌が「500 Greatest Albums of All Time」（歴代最高のアルバム500選）の最新バージョンを公開した。

ローリングストーン誌の「500 Greatest Albums of All Time」（以下、RS 500）は、もともと2003年12月に発表されたあと、2012年に若干のアップデートが施された。このリストは何年にもわたって、本誌の歴史上で最も多くの人に読まれてきた（議論されてきた）特集記事となっている（昨年、US版サイトでのビュー数は6300万を超えた）。しかし、不動のリストなど存在しない──2003年の時点で、今日のトップミュージシャン（とファン）の多くはまだ中学生ですらなかった。テイストは移ろい、新たなジャンルが登場し、音楽の歴史は日々書き換えられている。

そこで、私たちはRS 500のリストをゼロから作り直すことにした。そのために300人以上のアーティスト、プロデューサー、評論家、音楽業界関係者（ラジオ番組のプログラマーからアトランティックのクレイグ・コールマンCEOのようなレーベル重役まで）からアルバムTOP50のリストを受け取って集計した。そこにはビヨンセとテイラー・スウィフト、ビリー・アイリッシュ、H.E.R.、ティエラ・ワック、スネイル・メイルことリンジー・ジョーダンといった新進アーティスト、U2のジ・エッジとアダム・クレイトン、ウータン・クランのレイクウォン、KISSのジーン・シモンズ、フリートウッド・マックのスティーヴィー・ニックスなどのベテランまで含まれている。

2003年に初めてRS 500を作成したとき、人々は「アルバムの死」について語っていた。それは今日、より重要な論点となっている。もちろん、ストリーミングが浸透し、テイストの多様化と断絶が進む時代において、このようなプロジェクトに乗り出すことを疑問視する向きもあるだろう。しかし、それこそがRS 500のリブートを魅力的で面白いものにした要因の一つでもある。

リストのうち86作は21世紀にリリースされた作品で、2003年版／2012年版には未掲載のアルバムを新たに154作選出。新しいRS 500はロック中心のカラーが減退し、ヒップホップのレガシーと継続的なバイタリティが際立っている（ラップ・アルバムは2003年版の3倍に）。2003年版と比べて評価を高めたプリンス、312位から順位を急上昇させたローリン・ヒル『The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill』、そしてビートルズの『Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band』を抑えて、今の時代に合致したアルバムが1位となった。

「旧版との違いの一つは、ポピュラー音楽の客観的な歴史は一つではないという考えです。今日のテイストを誠実に反映したものになったと思います」と、この1年にわたるプロジェクトを監督したローリングストーン誌のレビュー編集者、Jon Dolanは語る。新しいRS 500にはラテン・ポップやクラウトロック、ディスコ、インディ・ロック、R&Bなど実に多様な音楽スタイルが含まれている。「ロック純粋主義者の視点ではありません。様々な歴史が一緒に存在しているということ、つまりテイストの集合体なんです」とDolanは言う。名盤が名盤であることに変わりはないが、それを測る物差しはよりよいものに更新されている。

500位→451位

500位　アーケイド・ファイア『Funeral』（Merge, 2004年）


499位　ルーファス＆チャカ・カーン『Ask Rufus』（ABC, 1977年）


498位　スーサイド『Suicide』（Red Star, 1977年）


497位　Various Artists『The Indestructible Beat of Soweto』（Earthworks, 1985年）


496位　シャキーラ『Dónde Están los Ladrones』（Columbia, 1998年）


495位　ボーイズIIメン『II』（Motown, 1991年）


494位　ザ・ロネッツ『Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes』（Philles, 1964年）


493位　マーヴィン・ゲイ『Here, My Dear』（Tamla/Motown, 1978年）


492位　ボニー・レイット『Nick of Time』（Capitol, 1989年）


491位　ハリー・スタイルズ『Fine Line』（Columbia, 2019年）


490位　リンダ・ロンシュタット『Heart Like a Wheel』（Capitol, 1975年）


489位　フィル・スペクター / Various Artists『Back to Mono (1958-1969)』（ABKCO, 1991年）

488位　 ザ・ストゥージズ『The Stooges』（Elektra, 1969年）


487位　ブラック・フラッグ『Damaged』（SST, 1981年）


486位　ジョン・メイヤー『Continuum』（Columbia, 2006年）


485位　 リチャード＆リンダ・トンプソン『I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight』（Island, 1974年）


484位　レディー・ガガ『Born This Way』（Interscope, 2011年）


483位　 マディ・ウォーターズ『The Anthology』（MCA, 2001年）


482位　ファーサイド『Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde』（Delicious Vinyl, 1992年）


481位　ベル・アンド・セバスチャン『If Youre Feeling Sinister』（Jeepster, 1996年）


480位　ミランダ・ランバート『The Weight of These Wings』（eRCA Nashville, 2016年）


479位　セレーナ『Amor Prohibido』（EMA Latin, 1994年）


478位　キンクス『Something Else by the Kinks』（Pye, 1968年）


477位　ハウリン・ウルフ『Moanin in the Moonlight』（Chess, 1959年）


476位　スパークス『Kimono My House』（Island, 1974年）


475位　シェリル・クロウ『Sheryl Crow』（A&M, 1996年）


474位　ビッグ・スター『#1 Record』（Ardent, 1972年）


473位　ダディー・ヤンキー『Barrio Fino』（V.I. Music, 2004年）


472位　SZA『Ctrl』（RCA, 2017年）


471位　 ジェファーソン・エアプレイン『Surrealistic Pillow』（RCA, 1967年）


470位　ジュヴナイル『400 Degreez』（Cash Money, 1998年）


469位　マヌ・チャオ『Clandestino』（Virgin, 1998年）


468位　ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Some Girls』（Rolling Stones Records, 1978年）


467位　マックスウェル『BLACKsummersnight』（Columbia, 2009年）


466位　ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ『The Beach Boys Today!』（Capitol, 1965年）


465位　キング・サニー・アデ『The Best of the Classic Years』（Shanachie, 2003年）

464位　アイズレー・ブラザーズ『3 + 3』（T-Neck, 1973年）


463位　ローラ・ニーロ『Eli & the 13th Confession』（Columbia, 1968年）


462位　 フライング・ブリトー・ブラザーズ『The Gilded Palace of Sin』（A&M, 1969年）


461位　ボン・イヴェール『For Emma, Forever Ago』（Jag jaguwar, 2008年）


460位　ロード『Melodrama』（Universal, 2017年）


459位　キッド・カディ『Man on the Moon: The End of the Day』（Dream On, 2019年）


458位　ジェイソン・イズベル『Southeastern』（Southeastern, 2013年）


457位　シネイド・オコナー『I Do Not Want What I Havent Got』（Ensign/Chrysalis, 1990年）


456位　アル・グリーン『Greatest Hits』（Hi/EMI, 1975年）


455位　ボ・ディドリー『Bo Diddley/Go Bo Diddley』（Chess, 1958年）


454位　カン『Ege Bamyasi』（United Artists, 1972年）


453位　 ナイン・インチ・ネイルズ『Pretty Hate Machine』（TVT, 1989年）


452位　ダイアナ・ロス＆ザ・シュープリームス『Anthology』（Tamla/Motown, 1974年）


451位　ロバータ・フラック『First Take』（Atlantic, 1969年）


450位→401位

450位　ポール＆リンダ・マッカートニー『RAM』（Apple, 1971年）


449位　ザ・ホワイト・ストライプス『Elephant』（V2/XL/Third Man, 2003年）


448位　オーティス・レディング『Dictionary of Soul』（Volt, 1966年）


447位　バッド・バニー『X 100pre』（Rimas, 2018年）


446位　アリス・コルトレーン『Journey in Satchidanada』（Impulse!, 1971年）


445位　イエス『Close to the Edge』（Atlantic, 1972年）


444位　フィオナ・アップル『Extraordinary Machine』（Epic, 2005年）


443位　デヴィッド・ボウイ『Scary Monsters』（RCA, 1980年）


442位　ザ・ウィークエンド『Beauty Behind the Madness』（XO, 2015年）


441位　ブリトニー・スピアーズ『Blackout』（Jive, 2007年）


440位　ロレッタ・リン『Coal Miners Daughter』（Decca, 1971年）


439位　ジェームス・ブラウン『Sex Machine』（King, 1970年）


438位　ブラー『Parklife』（Food, 1994年）


437位　プライマル・スクリーム『Screamadelica』（Sire, 1991年）


436位　2パック『All Eyez on Me』（Death Row, 1996年）


435位　ペット・ショップ・ボーイズ『Actually』（EMI Manhattan,, 1987年）


434位　ペイヴメント『Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain』（Matador, 1994年）


433位　LCDサウンドシステム『Sound of Silver』（DFA/Capitol, 2007年）


432位　アッシャー『Confessions』（Arista, 2004年）


431位　ロス・ロボス『How Will the Wolf Survive?』（Slash/Warner Bros., 1984年）


430位　エルヴィス・コステロ『My Aim Is True』（Columbia, 1977年）


429位　フォー・トップス『Reach Out』（Tamla/Motown, 1967年）


428位　ハスカー・ドゥ『New Day Rising』（SST, 1985年）


427位　アル・グリーン『Call Me』（Hi, 1973年）


426位　ルシンダ・ウィリアムス『Lucinda Williams』（Rough Trade, 1988年）


425位　ポール・サイモン『Paul Simon』（Columbia, 1972年）


424位　ベック『Odelay』（Geffen, 1996年）


423位　ヨ・ラ・テンゴ 『I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One』（Matador, 1997年）


422位　マーヴィン・ゲイ『Lets Get It On』（Tamla/Motown, 1973年）


421位　M.I.A.『Arular』（Interscope, 2005年）


420位　 アース・ウィンド・アンド・ファイアー『Thats the Way of the World』（Columbia, 1975年）


419位　エリック・チャーチ『Chief』（EMI Nashville, 2011年）


418位　ダイアー・ストレイツ『Brothers in Arms』（Warner Bros., 1985年）


417位　オーネット・コールマン『The Shape of Jazz to Come』（Atlantic, 1959年）


416位　ザ・ルーツ『Things Fall Apart』（MCA, 1999年）


415位　ミーターズ『Look-ka Py Py』（Josie, 1969年）


414位　シック『Risqué』（Atlantic, 1979年）


413位　クリーデンス・クリアウォーター・リバイバル『Cosmos Factory』（Fantasy, 1970年）


412位　スモーキー・ロビンソン『Going to a Go-Go』（Tamla/Motown, 1965年）


411位　ボブ・ディラン『Love and Theft』（Columbia, 2001年）


410位　ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ『Wild Honey』（Capitol, 1967年）


409位　グレイトフル・デッド『Workingmans Dead』（Warner Bros., 1970年）


408位　モーターヘッド『Ace of Spades』（Bronze, 1980年）


407位　ニール・ヤング『Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere』（Reprise, 1969年）


406位　ザ・マグネティック・フィールズ『69 Love Songs』（Merge, 1999年）


405位　Various Artists『Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era』（Elektra, 1972年）

404位　アニタ・ベイカー『Rapture』（Elektra, 1986年）


403位　ゴーストフェイス・キラー『Supreme Clientele』（Epic, 2000年）


402位　フェラ・クティ＆アフリカ70『Expensive Shit』（Sounds Workshop, 1975年）


401位　ブロンディ『Blondie』（Private Stock, 1977年）


400位→351位

400位　ゴーゴーズ『Beauty and the Beat』（I.R.S., 1981年）


399位　ブライアン・ウィルソン『Smile』（Nonesuch, 2004年）


398位　ザ・レインコーツ『The Raincoats』（Rough Trade, 1979年）


397位　ビリー・アイリッシュ『WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?』（Interscope, 2019年）


396位　トッド・ラングレン『Something/Anything?』（Bearsville, 1972年）


395位　ディアンジェロ＆ザ・ヴァンガード『Black Messiah』（RCA, 2014年）


394位　ダイアナ・ロス『Diana』（Motown, 1980年）


393位　テイラー・スウィフト『1989』（Big Machine, 2014年）


392位　アイク＆ティナ・ターナー『Proud Mary: The Best of Ike and Tina Turner』（EMI, 1991年）


391位　ケリス『Kaleidoscope』（Virgin, 1999年）


390位　ピクシーズ『Surfer Rosa』（4AD, 1988年）


389位　マライア・キャリー『The Emancipation of Mimi』（Island, 2005年）


388位　アレサ・フランクリン『Young, Gifted and Black』（Atlantic, 1972年）


387位　レディオヘッド『In Rainbows』（XL, 2007年）


386位　J・ディラ『Donuts』（Stones Throw, 2006年）


385位　ラモーンズ『Rocket to Russia』（Sire, 1977年）


384位　キンクス『The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society』（Reprise, 1969年）


383位　マッシヴ・アタック『Mezzanine』（Circa/Virgin, 1998年）


382位　テーム・インパラ『Currents』（Interscope, 2015年）


381位　 レーナード・スキナード『(Pronounced Lĕh-nérd Skin-nérd)』（MCA, 1973年）


380位　チャールズ・ミンガス『Mingus Ah Um』（Columbia, 1959年）


379位　ラッシュ『Moving Pictures』（Anthem, 1981年）


378位　RUN-DMC『Run-D.M.C.』（Profile, 1983年）


377位　 ヤー・ヤー・ヤーズ『Fever to Tell』（Interscope, 2003年）


376位　 ニュートラル・ミルク・ホテル『In the Aeroplane Over the Sea』（Merge, 1998年）


375位　グリーン・デイ『Dookie』（Reprise, 1994年）


374位　ロバート・ジョンソン『King of the Delta Blues Singers』（Columbia, 1961年）


373位　アイザック・ヘイズ『Hot Buttered Soul』（Enterprise, 1969年）


372位　ビッグ・ブラザー＆ザ・ホールディング・カンパニー『Cheap Thrills』（Columbia, 1968年）


371位　テンプテーションズ『Anthology』（Tamla/Motown, 1973年）

370位　リル・ウェイン『Tha Carter II』（Cash Money/Universal, 2005年）


369位　モブ・ディープ『The Infamous』（Loud, 1995年）


368位　ジョージ・ハリスン『All Things Must Pass』（Apple, 1970年）


367位　ドレイク『If Youre Reading This Its Too Late』（Cash Money, 2015年）


366位　エアロスミス『Rocks』（Columbia, 1976年）


365位　マッドヴィリアン『Madvillainy』（Stones Throw, 2004年）


364位　トーキング・ヘッズ『More Songs About Buildings and Food』（Sire, 1978年）


363位　パーラメント『The Mothership Connection』（Casablanca, 1975年）


362位　ルーサー・ヴァンドロス『Never Too Much』（Epic, 1981年）


361位　マイ・ケミカル・ロマンス『The Black Parade』（Reprise, 2006年）


360位　ファンカデリック『One Nation Under a Groove』（Warner Bros., 1978年）


359位　ビッグ・スター『Radio City』（Ardent, 1974年）


358位　ソニック・ユース『Goo』（Geffen, 1990年）


357位　トム・ウェイツ『Rain Dogs』（Island, 1985年）


356位　ドクター・ジョン『Gris-Gris』（Atco, 1968年）


355位　ブラック・サバス『Black Sabbath』（Warner Bros., 1970年）


354位　エックス-レイ・スペックス『Germfree Adolescents』（EMI, 1978年）


353位　ザ・カーズ『The Cars』（Elektra, 1978年）


352位　エミネム『The Slim Shady LP』（Interscope, 1999年）


351位　ロキシー・ミュージック『For Your Pleasure』（Warner Bros., 1973年）


350位→301位

350位　スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Music of My Mind』（Tamla/Motown, 1972年）


349位　MC5『Kick Out the Jams』（Elektra, 1969年）


348位　ギリアン・ウェルチ『Time (The Revelator)』（Acony, 2001年）


347位　GZA『Liquid Swords』（Geffen, 1995年）


346位　アークティック・モンキーズ『AM』（Domino, 2013年）


345位　ブルース・スプリングスティーン『The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle』（Columbia, 1973年）


344位　 トゥーツ・アンド・ザ・メイタルズ『Funky Kingston』（Island, 1973年）


343位　スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン 『Greatest Hits』（Epic, 1970年）


342位　ザ・ビートルズ 『Let It Be』（Apple, 1970年）


341位　スマッシング・パンプキンズ『Siamese Dream』（Virgin, 1993年）


340位　スヌープ・ドギー・ドッグ『Doggystyle』（Death Row/Interscope, 1993年）


339位　ジャネット・ジャクソン『Rhythm Nation 1814』（A&M, 1989年）


338位　ブライアン・イーノ『Another Green World』（Island, 1975年）


337位　ボブ・ディラン『John Wesley Harding』（Columbia, 1967年）


336位　ロキシー・ミュージック『Avalon』（E.G./Warner Bros., 1982年）


335位　ボブ・ディラン＆ザ・バンド『The Basement Tapes』（Columbia, 1975年）


334位　サンタナ『Abraxas』（Columbia, 1970年）


333位　ビル・ウィザース『Still Bill』（Sussex, 1972年）


332位　エルヴィス・プレスリー『Elvis Presley』（RCA, 1956年）


331位　マドンナ『Like a Prayer』（Sire, 1989年）


330位　ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Aftermath』（London, 1966年）


329位　DJシャドウ『Entroducing.....』（Mo Wax, 1996年）


328位　 ヴァンパイア・ウィークエンド『Modern Vampires of the City』（XL, 2013年）


327位　ザ・フー『Live at Leeds』（Decca, 1970年）


326位　プリンス『Dirty Mind』（Warner Bros., 1980年）


325位　ジェリー・リー・ルイス『All Killer No Filler!』（Rhino, 1993年）

324位　コールドプレイ『A Rush of Blood to the Head』（Capitol, 2002年）


323位　ザ・クラッシュ『Sandinista!』（Epic, 1980年）


322位　エルヴィス・プレスリー『From Elvis in Memphis』（RCA, 1969年）


321位　ラナ・デル・レイ『Norman Fucking Rockwell!』（Polydor/Interscope, 2019年）


320位　X『Los Angeles』（Slash, 1980年）


319位　ザ・ストーン・ローゼズ『The Stone Roses』（Silvertone, 1989年）


318位　ジャネット・ジャクソン『The Velvet Rope』（Virgin, 1997年）


317位　ビリー・ホリデイ『Lady in Satin』（Columbia, 1958年）


316位　ザ・フー『The Who Sell Out』（Decca, 1967年）


315位　ロザリア『El Mal Querer』（Sony, 2018年）


314位　アリーヤ『One In A Million』（Blackground/Atlantic, 1996年）

313位　PJハーヴェイ『Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea』（Island, 2000年）


312位　ソランジュ『A Seat at the Table』（Saint/Columbia, 2016年）


311位　ニール・ヤング『On the Beach』（Reprise, 1974年）


310位　ワイヤー『Pink Flag』（Harvest, 1977年）


309位　ジョイ・ディヴィジョン『Closer』（Factory, 1980年）


308位　ブライアン・イーノ『Here Come the Warm Jets』（Island, 1974年）


307位　サム・クック『Portrait of a Legend』（ABKCO, 2003年）


306位　アル・グリーン『Im Still in Love With You』（Hi, 1972年）


305位　KISS『Alive!』（Casablanca, 1975年）


304位　ビル・ウィザース『Just As I Am』（Sussex, 1971年）


303位　ABBA『The Definitive Collection』（Universal, 2001年）

302位　ニール・ヤング『Tonights the Night』（Reprise, 1975年）


301位　ニューヨーク・ドールズ『New York Dolls』（Mercury, 1973年）


300位→251位

300位　シャナイア・トゥエイン『Come on Over』（Mercury, 1997年）


299位　B.B.キング『Live at the Regal』（ABC-Paramount, 1965年）


298位　トム・ペティ『Full Moon Fever』（MCA, 1989年）


297位　ピーター・ガブリエル『So』（Geffen, 1986年）


296位　ニール・ヤング『Rust Never Sleeps』（Reprise, 1979年）


295位　ダフト・パンク『Random Access Memories』（Columbia, 2013年）


294位　ウィーザー『Weezer (The Blue Album)』（Geffen, 1994年）


293位　ザ・ブリーダーズ『Last Splash』（Elektra, 1993年）


292位　ヴァン・ヘイレン『Van Halen』（Warner Bros., 1978年）


291位　デスティニーズ・チャイルド『The Writings on The Wall』（Columbia, 1999年）


290位　アウトキャスト『Speakerboxxx/The Love Below』（LaFace, 2003年）


289位　ビョーク『Post』（Elektra, 1995年）


288位　ザ・モダン・ラヴァーズ『The Modern Lovers』（Beserkley, 1976年）


287位　ザ・バーズ『Mr. Tambourine Man』（Columbia, 1965年）


286位　レッド・ホット・チリ・ペッパーズ『Californication』（Warner Bros., 1999年）


285位　ビッグ・スター『Third/Sister Lovers』（PVC, 1978年）


284位　マール・ハガード『Down Every Road 1962-1994』（Capitol, 1996年）


283位　ドナ・サマー『Bad Girls』（Casablanca, 1975年）


282位　フランク・シナトラ『In the Wee Small Hours』（Capitol, 1955年）


281位　ハリー・ニルソン『Nilsson Schmilsson』（RCA, 1971年）


280位　50セント『Get Rich or Die Tryin』（Interscope, 2002年）


279位　ニルヴァーナ『MTV Unplugged in New York』（Geffen, 1994年）


278位　レッド・ツェッペリン『Houses of the Holy』（Atlantic, 1973年）


277位　アリシア・キーズ『The Diary of Alicia Keys』（J Records, 2003年）


276位　レディオヘッド『The Bends』（Capitol, 1995年）


275位　カーティス・メイフィールド『Curtis』（Curtom, 1970年）


274位　ザ・バーズ『Sweetheart of the Rodeo』（Columbia, 1968年）


273位　ギャング・オブ・フォー『Entertainment!』（Warner Bros., 1979年）


272位　ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『White Light/White Heat』（Verve, 1968年）


271位　メアリー・J. ブライジ『Whats the 411?』（Uptown/MCA, 1992年）


270位　ケイシー・マスグレイヴス『Golden Hour』（MCA Nashville, 2018年）


269位　カニエ・ウェスト『Yeezus』（Roc-A-Fella, 2013年）


268位　ランディ・ニューマン『Sail Away』（Reprise, 1972年）


267位　ミニットメン『Double Nickels on the Dime』（SST, 1984年）


266位　ザ・ビートルズ 『Help!』（Capitol, 1965年）


265位　ペイヴメント『Wowee Zowee』（Matador, 1995年）


264位　ピンク・フロイド『Wish You Were Here』（Columbia, 1975年）


263位　ザ・ビートルズ 『A Hard Days Night』（United Artists, 1964年）


262位　ニュー・オーダー『Power, Corruption & Lies』（Factory, 1983年）


261位　ビースティ・ボーイズ『Check Your Head』（Capitol, 1992年）


260位　ザ・スリッツ『Cut』（Antilles, 1979年）


259位　ジャニス・ジョプリン『Pearl』（Columbia, 1971年）


258位　ジョニ・ミッチェル『The Hissing of Summer Lawns』（Asylum, 1975年）


257位　ドリー・パートン『Coat of Many Colors』（RCA, 1971年）


256位　トレイシー・チャップマン『Tracy Chapman』（Elektra, 1988年）


255位　ボブ・ディラン『The Freewheelin Bob Dylan』（Columbia, 1963年）


254位　ハービー・ハンコック『Head Hunters』（Columbia, 1973年）


253位　ピンク・フロイド『The Piper at the Gates of Dawn』（EMI/Columbia, 1967年）


252位　ディーヴォ『Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!』（Warner Bros., 1978年）


251位　エルトン・ジョン『Honky Château』（Uni, 1972年）


250位→201位

250位　バズコックス『Singles Going Steady』（I.R.S., 1979年）


249位　ホイットニー・ヒューストン『Whitney Houston』（Arista, 1985年）


248位　グリーン・デイ『American Idiot』（Reprise, 2004年）


247位　シャーデー『Love Deluxe』（Epic, 1992年）


246位　 LL・クール・J『Mama Said Knock You Out』（Def Jam/Columbia, 1991年）


245位　コクトー・ツインズ『Heaven or Las Vegas』（4AD, 1990年）


244位　カニエ・ウェスト『808s & Heartbreak』（Roc-A-Fella, 2008年）


243位　ゾンビーズ『Odessey and Oracle』（Date, 1968年）


242位　ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『Loaded』（Cotillion, 1970年）


241位　マッシヴ・アタック『Blue Lines』（Wildbunch/Virgin, 1991年）


240位　サム・クック『Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963』（RCA, 1985年）


239位　ブギ・ダウン・プロダクションズ『Criminal Minded』（B-Boy, 1987年）


238位　クラフトワーク『Trans Europe Express』（Kling Klang, 1977年）


237位　ウィリー・ネルソン『Red Headed Stranger』（Columbia, 1975年）


236位　ダフト・パンク『Discovery』（Virgin, 2001年）


235位　メタリカ『Metallica (The Black Album)』（Elektra, 1991年）


234位　ブラック・サバス『Master of Reality』（Veritgo, 1971年）


233位　トーリ・エイモス『Little Earthquakes』（Atlantic, 1992年）


232位　ジョン・コルトレーン『Giant Steps』（Atlantic, 1960年）


231位　トム・ペティ＆ザ・ハートブレイカーズ『Damn the Torpedoes』（Backstreet, 1979年）


230位　リアーナ『Anti』（Roc Nation, 2016年）


229位　パッツィー・クライン『The Ultimate Collection』（Universal, 2000年）

228位　デ・ラ・ソウル『De La Soul Is Dead』（Tommy Boy, 1991年）

227位　リトル・リチャード『Heres Little Richard』（Specialty, 1957年）


226位　デレク・アンド・ザ・ドミノス『Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs』（Atco, 1970年）


225位　ウィルコ『Yankee Hotel Foxtrot』（Nonesuch, 2001年）


224位　ディクシー・チックス『Fly』（Monument, 1999年）


223位　ジョン・レノン『Imagine』（Apple, 1971年）


222位　マドンナ『Ray Of Light』（Maverick, 1998年）


221位　レイジ・アゲインスト・ザ・マシーン『Rage Against the Machine』（Epic, 1992年）


220位　クロスビー、スティルス、ナッシュ＆ヤング『Déjà Vu』（Epic, 1970年）


219位　レイクウォン『Only Built 4 Cuban Linx』（Loud/RCA, 1995年）


218位　TLC『CrazySexyCool』（LaFace, 1994年）


217位　オアシス『Definitely Maybe』（Epic, 1994年）


216位　エリオット・スミス『Either/Or』（Kill Rock Stars, 1997年）


215位　グレイトフル・デッド『American Beauty』（Warner Bros., 1970年）


214位　トム・ペティ『Wildflowers』（Warner Bros., 1994年）


213位　フィオナ・アップル『The Idler Wheel』（Epic, 2012年）


212位　ニーナ・シモン『Wild Is the Wind』（Philips, 1966年）


211位　ジョイ・ディヴィジョン『Unknown Pleasures』（Factory, 1979年）


210位　レイ・チャールズ『The Birth of Soul』（Atlantic, 1991年）


209位　Run-DMC『Raising Hell』（Profile, 1986年）


208位　リル・ウェイン『Tha Carter III』（Cash Money/ Universal Motown, 2008年）


207位　イーグルス『Eagles』（Asylum, 1972年）


206位　デヴィッド・ボウイ『Low』（RCA, 1977年）


205位　キャット・スティーヴンス『Tea for the Tillerman』（A&M, 1970年）


204位　カニエ・ウェスト『Graduation』（Roc-A-Fella, 2007年）


203位　ニック・ドレイク『Pink Moon』（Island, 1979年）


202位　ビョーク『Homogenic』（Elektra, 1997年）


201位　ア・トライブ・コールド・クエスト『Midnight Marauders』（Jive, 1993年）


200位→150位

200位　シャーデー『Diamond Life』（Epic, 1984年）


199位　ペイヴメント『Slanted and Enchanted』（Matador, 1993年）


198位　The B-52s『The B-52s』（Warner Bros., 1979年）


197位　ザ・ビートルズ 『Meet the Beatles!』（Capitol, 1964年）

196位　ロビン『Body Talk』（Konichiwa, 2010年）


195位　レナード・コーエン『Songs of Leonard Cohen』（Columbia, 1967年）


194位　マイケル・ジャクソン『Bad』（Epic, 1987年）


193位　 クリーデンス・クリアウォーター・リバイバル『Willy and the Poor Boys』（Fantasy, 1969年）


192位　ビースティ・ボーイズ『Licensed to Ill』（Def Jam/Columbia, 1986年）


191位　エタ・ジェイムズ『At Last!』（Argo, 1961年）


190位　ザ・フー『Tommy』（Decca, 1969年）


189位　スリーター・キニー 『Dig Me Out』（Kill Rock Stars, 1997年）


188位　T・レックス『Electric Warrior』（Reprise, 1971年）


187位　アイス・キューブ『AmeriKKKas Most Wanted』（Priority, 1990年）


186位　レッド・ホット・チリ・ペッパーズ『Blood Sugar Sex Magik』（Warner Bros., 1991年）


185位　ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Beggars Banquet』（Decca, 1968年）


184位　シンディ・ローパー『Shes So Unusual』（Portrait, 1983年）


183位　ディアンジェロ『Brown Sugar』（EMI, 1995年）


182位　ジェームス・テイラー『Sweet Baby James』（Warner Bros., 1970年）


181位　ボブ・ディラン『Bringing It All Back Home』（Columbia, 1965年）


180位　ラヴ『Forever Changes』（Elektra, 1967年）


179位　ノトーリアス・B.I.G.『Life After Death』（Bad Boy, 1997年）


178位　オーティス・レディング『Otis Blue』（Volt, 1965年）


177位　ロッド・スチュワート『Every Picture Tells a Story』（Mercury, 1971年）


176位　パブリック・エネミー『Fear of a Black Planet』（Def Jam/Columbia, 1990年）


175位　ケンドリック・ラマー『DAMN.』（TDE, 2017年）


174位　ジミー・クリフ / Various Artists『The Harder They Come: Original Soundtrack』（Mango, 1972年）


173位　ニルヴァーナ『In Utero』（Geffen, 1993年）


172位　 サイモン＆ガーファンクル『Bridge Over Troubled Water』（Columbia, 1970年）


171位　ソニック・ユース『Daydream Nation』（Enigma, 1988年）


170位　クリーム『Disraeli Gears』（Reaction, 1967年）


169位　ビリー・ジョエル『The Stranger』（Columbia, 1977年）


168位　スティーリー・ダン『Cant Buy a Thrill』（ABC, 1972年）


167位　デペッシュ・モード『Violator』（Sire, 1990年）


166位　バディ・ホリー『20 Golden Greats』（MCA, 1978年）


165位　R.E.M.『Murmur』（I.R.S., 1983年）


164位　ジョニー・キャッシュ『At Folsom Prison』（Columbia, 1968年）


163位　Various Artists『Saturday Night Fever』（RSO, 1977年）


162位　パルプ『Different Class』（Island, 1995年）


161位　クロスビー、スティルス＆ナッシュ『Crosby, Stills & Nash』（Atlantic, 1969年）


160位　パール・ジャム『Ten』（Epic, 1991年）


159位　ポリス『Synchronicity』（A&M, 1983年）


158位　エリカ・バドゥ『Mamas Gun』（Motown, 2000年）


157位　オアシス『(Whats the Story) Morning Glory?』（Epic, 1995年）


156位　ザ・リプレイスメンツ『Let it Be』（Twin/Tone, 1984年）


155位　ジェイ・Z『The Black Album』（Roc-A-Fella, 2003年）


154位　アレサ・フランクリン『Amazing Grace』（Atlantic, 1972年）


153位　PJハーヴェイ『Rid of Me』（Island, 1993年）


152位　プリテンダーズ『Pretenders』（Sire, 1980年）


151位　ジョージ・マイケル『Faith』（Columbia, 1987年）


150位→101位

150位　ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Nebraska』（Columbia, 1982年）


149位　ジョン・プライン『John Prine』（Atlantic, 1971年）


148位　フランク・オーシャン『Channel Orange』（Def Jam, 2012年）


147位　ジェフ・バックリィ『Grace』（Columbia, 1994年）


146位　ブロンディ『Parallel Lines』（Chrysalis, 1978年）


145位　エミネム『The Marshall Mathers LP』（Interscope, 2000年）


144位　レッド・ツェッペリン『Physical Graffiti』（Swan Song, 1975年）


143位　ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『The Velvet Underground』（MGM, 1969年）


142位　ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Born in the U.S.A.』（Columbia, 1984年）


141位　ピクシーズ『Doolittle』（4AD/Elektra, 1989年）


140位　ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ『Catch a Fire』（Island, 1973年）


139位　ブラック・サバス『Paranoid』（Vertigo, 1970年）


138位　マドンナ『The Immaculate Collection』（Sire, 1990年）


137位　アデル『21』（Columbia, 2011年）


136位　ファンカデリック『Maggot Brain』（Westbound, 1971年）


135位　U2『The Joshua Tree』（Island, 1987年）


134位　フージーズ『The Score』（Columbia, 1996年）


133位　ジョニ・ミッチェル『Hejira』（Asylum, 1976年）


132位　ハンク・ウィリアムス『40 Greatest Hits』（Polydor, 1978年）


131位　ポーティスヘッド『Dummy』（Go! Beat, 1994年）


130位　プリンス『1999』（Warner Bros., 1982年）


129位　ピンク・フロイド『The Wall』（Columbia, 1979年）


128位　クイーン『A Night at the Opera』（Elektra, 1975年）


127位　レイ・チャールズ『Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music』（ABC-Paramount, 1962年）


126位　メアリー・J. ブライジ『My Life』（Uptown, 1994年）


125位　ビースティ・ボーイズ『Pauls Boutique』（Capitol, 1989年）


124位　U2『Achtung Baby』（Island, 1991年）


123位　レッド・ツェッペリン『Led Zeppelin II』（Atlantic, 1969年）


122位　ナイン・インチ・ネイルズ『The Downward Spiral』（Nothing/Interscope, 1994年）


121位　エルヴィス・コステロ『This Years Model』（Columbia, 1978年）


120位　ヴァン・モリソン『Moondance』（Warner Bros., 1970年）


119位　スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン 『Stand!』（Epic, 1969年）


118位　イーグルス『Hotel California』（Asylum, 1976年）


117位　カニエ・ウェスト『Late Registration』（Roc-A-Fella, 2005年）


116位　ザ・キュアー『Disintegration』（Fiction, 1989年）


115位　ケンドリック・ラマー『good kid, m.A.A.d city』（TDE, 2012年）


114位　ザ・ストロークス『Is This It』（RCA, 2001年）


113位　ザ・スミス『The Queen Is Dead』（Sire, 1986年）


112位　エルトン・ジョン『Goodbye Yellow Brick Road』（MCA, 1973年）


111位　ジャネット・ジャクソン『Control』（A&M, 1986年）


110位　ジョニ・ミッチェル『Court and Spark』（Asylum, 1974年）


109位　ルー・リード『Transformer』（RCA, 1972年）


108位　フィオナ・アップル『When the Pawn...』（Epic, 1999年）


107位　テレヴィジョン『Marquee Moon』（Elektra, 1977年）


106位　ホール『Live Through This』（Geffen, 1994年）


105位　オールマン・ブラザーズ・バンド『At Fillmore East』（Capricorn, 1971年）


104位　ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Sticky Fingers』（Rolling Stones, 1971年）


103位　デ・ラ・ソウル『Three Feet High And Rising』（Tommy Boy, 1989年）

102位　ザ・クラッシュ『The Clash』（CBS, 1977年）


101位　レッド・ツェッペリン『Led Zeppelin』（Atlantic, 1969年）


100位→76位

100位　ザ・バンド『Music From Big Pink』（Capitol, 1968年）


99位　テイラー・スウィフト『Red』（Big Machine, 2012年）


98位　ルシンダ・ウィリアムス『Car Wheels on a Gravel Road』（Mercury, 1998年）


97位　メタリカ『Master of Puppets』（Elektra, 1986年）


96位　R.E.M.『Automatic for the People』（Warner Bros., 1992年）


95位　ドレイク『Take Care』（Cash Money, 2011年）


94位　ザ・ストゥージズ『Fun House』（Elektra, 1970年）


93位　ミッシー・エリオット『Supa Dupa Fly』（Goldmind, 1997年）


92位　ザ・ジミ・ヘンドリックス・エクスペリエンス『Axis: Bold as Love』（Track, 1967年）


91位　ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Darkness on the Edge of Town』（Columbia, 1978年）


90位　ニール・ヤング『After the Gold Rush』（Reprise, 1970年）


89位　エリカ・バドゥ『Baduizm』（Kedar, 1997年）


88位　デヴィッド・ボウイ『Hunky Dory』（RCA, 1971年）


87位　マイルス・デイヴィス『Bitches Brew』（Columbia, 1970年）


86位　ドアーズ『The Doors』（Elektra, 1967年）


85位　ジョン・レノン『Plastic Ono Band』（Apple, 1970年）


84位　AC/DC『Back in Black』（Atlantic, 1980年）


83位　 ダスティ・スプリングフィールド『Dusty in Memphis』（Atlantic, 1969年）


82位　スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン 『Theres a Riot Goin On』（Epic, 1971年）


81位　ビヨンセ『Beyoncé』（Parkwood/Columbia, 2013年）


80位　セックス・ピストルズ『Never Mind the Bollocks Heres the Sex Pistols』（Warner Bros., 1977年）


79位　フランク・オーシャン『Blonde』（Boys Dont Cry, 2016年）


78位　エルヴィス・プレスリー『The Sun Sessions』（RCA, 1976年）

77位　ザ・フー『Whos Next』（Decca, 1971年）


76位　カーティス・メイフィールド『Superfly』（Curtom, 1972年）


75位→51位

75位　アレサ・フランクリン『Lady Soul』（Atlantic, 1968年）


74位　カニエ・ウェスト『The College Dropout』（Roc-A-Fella, 2004年）


73位　マイ・ブラッディ・ヴァレンタイン『Loveless』（Sire, 1991年）

72位　ニール・ヤング『Harvest』（Reprise, 1972年）


71位　 ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ『Exodus』（Island, 1977年）


70位　N.W.A『Straight Outta Compton』（Ruthless, 1988年）


69位　アラニス・モリセット『Jagged Little Pill』（Maverick, 1995年）


68位　ケイト・ブッシュ『Hounds of Love』（EMI, 1985年）


67位　ジェイ・Z『Reasonable Doubt』（Roc-A-Fella, 1996年）


66位　ジョン・コルトレーン『A Love Supreme』（Impulse!, 1965年）


65位　ジェームス・ブラウン『Live at the Apollo』（King, 1963年）


64位　アウトキャスト『Stankonia』（LaFace, 2000年）


63位　スティーリー・ダン『Aja』（ABC, 1977年）


62位　ガンズ・アンド・ローゼズ『Appetite for Destruction』（Geffen, 1987年）


61位　エリックB＆ラキム『Paid In Full』（4th & Bway, 1987年）


60位　ヴァン・モリソン『Astral Weeks』（Warner Bros., 1968年）


59位　スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Talking Book』（Tamla/Motown, 1972年）


58位　レッド・ツェッペリン『Led Zeppelin IV』（Atlantic, 1971年）


57位　ザ・バンド『The Band』（Capitol, 1969年）


56位　リズ・フェア『Exile in Guyville』（Matador, 1993年）


55位　ピンク・フロイド『The Dark Side of the Moon』（EMI, 1973年）


54位　ジェームス・ブラウン『Star Time』（Polydor, 1991年）

53位　ジミ・ヘンドリックス『Electric Ladyland』（Reprise, 1968年）


52位　デヴィッド・ボウイ『Station to Station』（RCA, 1976年）


51位　チャック・ベリー『The Great Twenty-Eight』（Chess, 1982年）


50位→26位

50位　ジェイ・Z『The Blueprint』（Roc-A-Fella, 2001年）


49位　アウトキャスト『Aquemini』（LaFace, 1998年）


48位　ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ『Legend』（Island, 1984年）


47位　ラモーンズ『Ramones』（Sire, 1976年）


46位　ポール・サイモン『Graceland』（Columbia, 1986年）


45位　プリンス『Sign O the Times』（Paisley Park/Warner Bros., 1987年）


44位　ナズ『Illmatic』（Columbia, 1994年）


43位　ア・トライブ・コールド・クエスト『The Low End Theory』（Jive, 1991年）


42位　レディオヘッド『OK Computer』（Capitol, 1997年）


41位　ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Let It Bleed』（ABKCO, 1969年）


40位　デヴィッド・ボウイ『The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust...』（RCA, 1972年）


39位　トーキング・ヘッズ『Remain in Light』（Sire, 1980年）


38位　ボブ・ディラン『Blonde on Blonde』（Columbia, 1966年）


37位　 ドクター・ドレー『The Chronic』（Deathrow, 1992年）


36位　マイケル・ジャクソン『Off the Wall』（Epic, 1979年）


35位　ザ・ビートルズ 『Rubber Soul』（Parlophone, 1965年）


34位　スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Innervisions』（Tamla/Motown, 1973年）


33位　エイミー・ワインハウス『Back to Black』（Island, 2006年）


32位　ビヨンセ『Lemonade』（Parkwood/Columbia, 2016年）


31位　マイルス・デイヴィス『Kind of Blue』（Columbia, 1959年）


30位　ジミ・ヘンドリックス『Are You Experienced』（Track, 1967年）


29位　ザ・ビートルズ 『White Album』（Apple, 1968年）


28位　ディアンジェロ『Voodoo』（EMI, 2000年）


27位　ウータン・クラン『Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)』（Loud, 1993年）
26位　パティ・スミス『Horses』（Arista, 1975年）


25位→11位

25位　キャロル・キング『Tapestry』（Sony, 1971年）


24位　ザ・ビートルズ 『Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band』（Capitol, 1967年）


23位　ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『The Velvet Underground and Nico』（Verve, 1967年）


22位　ノトーリアス・B.I.G.『Ready to Die』（Bad Boy, 1994年）


21位　ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Born to Run』（Columbia, 1975年）


20位　レディオヘッド『Kid A』（Parlophone, 2000年）


19位　ケンドリック・ラマー『To Pimp a Butterfly』（TDE, 2015年）


18位　ボブ・ディラン『Highway 61 Revisited』（Columbia, 1965年）


17位　カニエ・ウェスト『My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy』（Roc-A-Fella, 2010年）


16位　ザ・クラッシュ『London Calling』（CBS, 1979年）


15位　パブリック・エネミー『It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back』（Def Jam, 1988年）


14位　ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Exile on Main St.』（Rolling Stones Records, 1972年）


13位　アレサ・フランクリン『I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You』（Atlantic, 1967年）


12位　マイケル・ジャクソン『Thriller』（Epic, 1982年）


11位　ザ・ビートルズ 『Revolver』（Apple, 1966年）


10位→1位

10位　ローリン・ヒル『The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill』（Ruffhouse/Columbia, 1998年）


9位　ボブ・ディラン『Blood on the Tracks』（Columbia, 1975年）


8位　プリンス＆ザ・レヴォリューション『Purple Rain』（Warner Bros., 1984年）


7位　フリートウッド・マック『Rumours』（Warner Bros., 1977年）


6位　ニルヴァーナ『Nevermind』（Geffen, 1991年）


5位　ザ・ビートルズ 『Abbey Road』（Apple, 1969年）


4位　スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Songs in the Key of Life』（Tamla/Motown, 1976年）


3位　ジョニ・ミッチェル『Blue』（Reprise, 1971年）


2位　ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ『Pet Sounds』（Capitol, 1966年）


1位　マーヴィン・ゲイ『Whats Going On』（Tamla/Motown, 1971年）



