ローリングストーン誌が選ぶ「歴代最高のアルバム」500選 | 2020年改訂版

「米ローリングストーン誌が「500 Greatest Albums of All Time」（歴代最高のアルバム500選）の最新バージョンを公開した。



ローリングストーン誌の「500 Greatest Albums of All Time」（以下、RS 500）は、もともと2003年12月に発表されたあと、2012年に若干のアップデートが施された。このリストは何年にもわたって、本誌の歴史上で最も多くの人に読まれてきた（議論されてきた）特集記事となっている（昨年、US版サイトでのビュー数は6300万を超えた）。しかし、不動のリストなど存在しない──2003年の時点で、今日のトップミュージシャン（とファン）の多くはまだ中学生ですらなかった。テイストは移ろい、新たなジャンルが登場し、音楽の歴史は日々書き換えられている。



そこで、私たちはRS 500のリストをゼロから作り直すことにした。そのために300人以上のアーティスト、プロデューサー、評論家、音楽業界関係者（ラジオ番組のプログラマーからアトランティックのクレイグ・コールマンCEOのようなレーベル重役まで）からアルバムTOP50のリストを受け取って集計した。そこにはビヨンセとテイラー・スウィフト、ビリー・アイリッシュ、H.E.R.、ティエラ・ワック、スネイル・メイルことリンジー・ジョーダンといった新進アーティスト、U2のジ・エッジとアダム・クレイトン、ウータン・クランのレイクウォン、KISSのジーン・シモンズ、フリートウッド・マックのスティーヴィー・ニックスなどのベテランまで含まれている。



2003年に初めてRS 500を作成したとき、人々は「アルバムの死」について語っていた。それは今日、より重要な論点となっている。もちろん、ストリーミングが浸透し、テイストの多様化と断絶が進む時代において、このようなプロジェクトに乗り出すことを疑問視する向きもあるだろう。しかし、それこそがRS 500のリブートを魅力的で面白いものにした要因の一つでもある。



リストのうち86作は21世紀にリリースされた作品で、2003年版／2012年版には未掲載のアルバムを新たに154作選出。新しいRS 500はロック中心のカラーが減退し、ヒップホップのレガシーと継続的なバイタリティが際立っている（ラップ・アルバムは2003年版の3倍に）。2003年版と比べて評価を高めたプリンス、312位から順位を急上昇させたローリン・ヒル『The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill』、そしてビートルズの『Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band』を抑えて、今の時代に合致したアルバムが1位となった。



「旧版との違いの一つは、ポピュラー音楽の客観的な歴史は一つではないという考えです。今日のテイストを誠実に反映したものになったと思います」と、この1年にわたるプロジェクトを監督したローリングストーン誌のレビュー編集者、Jon Dolanは語る。新しいRS 500にはラテン・ポップやクラウトロック、ディスコ、インディ・ロック、R&Bなど実に多様な音楽スタイルが含まれている。「ロック純粋主義者の視点ではありません。様々な歴史が一緒に存在しているということ、つまりテイストの集合体なんです」とDolanは言う。名盤が名盤であることに変わりはないが、それを測る物差しはよりよいものに更新されている。



500位→451位



500位 アーケイド・ファイア『Funeral』（Merge, 2004年）





499位 ルーファス＆チャカ・カーン『Ask Rufus』（ABC, 1977年）





498位 スーサイド『Suicide』（Red Star, 1977年）





497位 Various Artists『The Indestructible Beat of Soweto』（Earthworks, 1985年）





496位 シャキーラ『Dónde Están los Ladrones』（Columbia, 1998年）





495位 ボーイズIIメン『II』（Motown, 1991年）





494位 ザ・ロネッツ『Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes』（Philles, 1964年）





493位 マーヴィン・ゲイ『Here, My Dear』（Tamla/Motown, 1978年）





492位 ボニー・レイット『Nick of Time』（Capitol, 1989年）





491位 ハリー・スタイルズ『Fine Line』（Columbia, 2019年）





490位 リンダ・ロンシュタット『Heart Like a Wheel』（Capitol, 1975年）





489位 フィル・スペクター / Various Artists『Back to Mono (1958-1969)』（ABKCO, 1991年）



488位 ザ・ストゥージズ『The Stooges』（Elektra, 1969年）





487位 ブラック・フラッグ『Damaged』（SST, 1981年）





486位 ジョン・メイヤー『Continuum』（Columbia, 2006年）





485位 リチャード＆リンダ・トンプソン『I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight』（Island, 1974年）





484位 レディー・ガガ『Born This Way』（Interscope, 2011年）





483位 マディ・ウォーターズ『The Anthology』（MCA, 2001年）





482位 ファーサイド『Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde』（Delicious Vinyl, 1992年）





481位 ベル・アンド・セバスチャン『If Youre Feeling Sinister』（Jeepster, 1996年）





480位 ミランダ・ランバート『The Weight of These Wings』（eRCA Nashville, 2016年）





479位 セレーナ『Amor Prohibido』（EMA Latin, 1994年）





478位 キンクス『Something Else by the Kinks』（Pye, 1968年）





477位 ハウリン・ウルフ『Moanin in the Moonlight』（Chess, 1959年）





476位 スパークス『Kimono My House』（Island, 1974年）





475位 シェリル・クロウ『Sheryl Crow』（A&M, 1996年）





474位 ビッグ・スター『#1 Record』（Ardent, 1972年）





473位 ダディー・ヤンキー『Barrio Fino』（V.I. Music, 2004年）





472位 SZA『Ctrl』（RCA, 2017年）





471位 ジェファーソン・エアプレイン『Surrealistic Pillow』（RCA, 1967年）





470位 ジュヴナイル『400 Degreez』（Cash Money, 1998年）





469位 マヌ・チャオ『Clandestino』（Virgin, 1998年）





468位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Some Girls』（Rolling Stones Records, 1978年）





467位 マックスウェル『BLACKsummersnight』（Columbia, 2009年）





466位 ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ『The Beach Boys Today!』（Capitol, 1965年）





465位 キング・サニー・アデ『The Best of the Classic Years』（Shanachie, 2003年）



464位 アイズレー・ブラザーズ『3 + 3』（T-Neck, 1973年）





463位 ローラ・ニーロ『Eli & the 13th Confession』（Columbia, 1968年）





462位 フライング・ブリトー・ブラザーズ『The Gilded Palace of Sin』（A&M, 1969年）





461位 ボン・イヴェール『For Emma, Forever Ago』（Jag jaguwar, 2008年）





460位 ロード『Melodrama』（Universal, 2017年）





459位 キッド・カディ『Man on the Moon: The End of the Day』（Dream On, 2019年）





458位 ジェイソン・イズベル『Southeastern』（Southeastern, 2013年）





457位 シネイド・オコナー『I Do Not Want What I Havent Got』（Ensign/Chrysalis, 1990年）





456位 アル・グリーン『Greatest Hits』（Hi/EMI, 1975年）





455位 ボ・ディドリー『Bo Diddley/Go Bo Diddley』（Chess, 1958年）





454位 カン『Ege Bamyasi』（United Artists, 1972年）





453位 ナイン・インチ・ネイルズ『Pretty Hate Machine』（TVT, 1989年）





452位 ダイアナ・ロス＆ザ・シュープリームス『Anthology』（Tamla/Motown, 1974年）





451位 ロバータ・フラック『First Take』（Atlantic, 1969年）





450位→401位



450位 ポール＆リンダ・マッカートニー『RAM』（Apple, 1971年）





449位 ザ・ホワイト・ストライプス『Elephant』（V2/XL/Third Man, 2003年）





448位 オーティス・レディング『Dictionary of Soul』（Volt, 1966年）





447位 バッド・バニー『X 100pre』（Rimas, 2018年）





446位 アリス・コルトレーン『Journey in Satchidanada』（Impulse!, 1971年）





445位 イエス『Close to the Edge』（Atlantic, 1972年）





444位 フィオナ・アップル『Extraordinary Machine』（Epic, 2005年）





443位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『Scary Monsters』（RCA, 1980年）





442位 ザ・ウィークエンド『Beauty Behind the Madness』（XO, 2015年）





441位 ブリトニー・スピアーズ『Blackout』（Jive, 2007年）





440位 ロレッタ・リン『Coal Miners Daughter』（Decca, 1971年）





439位 ジェームス・ブラウン『Sex Machine』（King, 1970年）





438位 ブラー『Parklife』（Food, 1994年）





437位 プライマル・スクリーム『Screamadelica』（Sire, 1991年）





436位 2パック『All Eyez on Me』（Death Row, 1996年）





435位 ペット・ショップ・ボーイズ『Actually』（EMI Manhattan,, 1987年）





434位 ペイヴメント『Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain』（Matador, 1994年）





433位 LCDサウンドシステム『Sound of Silver』（DFA/Capitol, 2007年）





432位 アッシャー『Confessions』（Arista, 2004年）





431位 ロス・ロボス『How Will the Wolf Survive?』（Slash/Warner Bros., 1984年）





430位 エルヴィス・コステロ『My Aim Is True』（Columbia, 1977年）





429位 フォー・トップス『Reach Out』（Tamla/Motown, 1967年）





428位 ハスカー・ドゥ『New Day Rising』（SST, 1985年）





427位 アル・グリーン『Call Me』（Hi, 1973年）





426位 ルシンダ・ウィリアムス『Lucinda Williams』（Rough Trade, 1988年）





425位 ポール・サイモン『Paul Simon』（Columbia, 1972年）





424位 ベック『Odelay』（Geffen, 1996年）





423位 ヨ・ラ・テンゴ 『I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One』（Matador, 1997年）





422位 マーヴィン・ゲイ『Lets Get It On』（Tamla/Motown, 1973年）





421位 M.I.A.『Arular』（Interscope, 2005年）





420位 アース・ウィンド・アンド・ファイアー『Thats the Way of the World』（Columbia, 1975年）





419位 エリック・チャーチ『Chief』（EMI Nashville, 2011年）





418位 ダイアー・ストレイツ『Brothers in Arms』（Warner Bros., 1985年）





417位 オーネット・コールマン『The Shape of Jazz to Come』（Atlantic, 1959年）





416位 ザ・ルーツ『Things Fall Apart』（MCA, 1999年）





415位 ミーターズ『Look-ka Py Py』（Josie, 1969年）





414位 シック『Risqué』（Atlantic, 1979年）





413位 クリーデンス・クリアウォーター・リバイバル『Cosmos Factory』（Fantasy, 1970年）





412位 スモーキー・ロビンソン『Going to a Go-Go』（Tamla/Motown, 1965年）





411位 ボブ・ディラン『Love and Theft』（Columbia, 2001年）





410位 ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ『Wild Honey』（Capitol, 1967年）





409位 グレイトフル・デッド『Workingmans Dead』（Warner Bros., 1970年）





408位 モーターヘッド『Ace of Spades』（Bronze, 1980年）





407位 ニール・ヤング『Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere』（Reprise, 1969年）





406位 ザ・マグネティック・フィールズ『69 Love Songs』（Merge, 1999年）





405位 Various Artists『Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era』（Elektra, 1972年）



404位 アニタ・ベイカー『Rapture』（Elektra, 1986年）





403位 ゴーストフェイス・キラー『Supreme Clientele』（Epic, 2000年）





402位 フェラ・クティ＆アフリカ70『Expensive Shit』（Sounds Workshop, 1975年）





401位 ブロンディ『Blondie』（Private Stock, 1977年）





400位→351位



400位 ゴーゴーズ『Beauty and the Beat』（I.R.S., 1981年）





399位 ブライアン・ウィルソン『Smile』（Nonesuch, 2004年）





398位 ザ・レインコーツ『The Raincoats』（Rough Trade, 1979年）





397位 ビリー・アイリッシュ『WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?』（Interscope, 2019年）





396位 トッド・ラングレン『Something/Anything?』（Bearsville, 1972年）





395位 ディアンジェロ＆ザ・ヴァンガード『Black Messiah』（RCA, 2014年）





394位 ダイアナ・ロス『Diana』（Motown, 1980年）





393位 テイラー・スウィフト『1989』（Big Machine, 2014年）





392位 アイク＆ティナ・ターナー『Proud Mary: The Best of Ike and Tina Turner』（EMI, 1991年）





391位 ケリス『Kaleidoscope』（Virgin, 1999年）





390位 ピクシーズ『Surfer Rosa』（4AD, 1988年）





389位 マライア・キャリー『The Emancipation of Mimi』（Island, 2005年）





388位 アレサ・フランクリン『Young, Gifted and Black』（Atlantic, 1972年）





387位 レディオヘッド『In Rainbows』（XL, 2007年）





386位 J・ディラ『Donuts』（Stones Throw, 2006年）





385位 ラモーンズ『Rocket to Russia』（Sire, 1977年）





384位 キンクス『The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society』（Reprise, 1969年）





383位 マッシヴ・アタック『Mezzanine』（Circa/Virgin, 1998年）





382位 テーム・インパラ『Currents』（Interscope, 2015年）





381位 レーナード・スキナード『(Pronounced Lĕh-nérd Skin-nérd)』（MCA, 1973年）





380位 チャールズ・ミンガス『Mingus Ah Um』（Columbia, 1959年）





379位 ラッシュ『Moving Pictures』（Anthem, 1981年）





378位 RUN-DMC『Run-D.M.C.』（Profile, 1983年）





377位 ヤー・ヤー・ヤーズ『Fever to Tell』（Interscope, 2003年）





376位 ニュートラル・ミルク・ホテル『In the Aeroplane Over the Sea』（Merge, 1998年）





375位 グリーン・デイ『Dookie』（Reprise, 1994年）





374位 ロバート・ジョンソン『King of the Delta Blues Singers』（Columbia, 1961年）





373位 アイザック・ヘイズ『Hot Buttered Soul』（Enterprise, 1969年）





372位 ビッグ・ブラザー＆ザ・ホールディング・カンパニー『Cheap Thrills』（Columbia, 1968年）





371位 テンプテーションズ『Anthology』（Tamla/Motown, 1973年）



370位 リル・ウェイン『Tha Carter II』（Cash Money/Universal, 2005年）





369位 モブ・ディープ『The Infamous』（Loud, 1995年）





368位 ジョージ・ハリスン『All Things Must Pass』（Apple, 1970年）





367位 ドレイク『If Youre Reading This Its Too Late』（Cash Money, 2015年）





366位 エアロスミス『Rocks』（Columbia, 1976年）





365位 マッドヴィリアン『Madvillainy』（Stones Throw, 2004年）





364位 トーキング・ヘッズ『More Songs About Buildings and Food』（Sire, 1978年）





363位 パーラメント『The Mothership Connection』（Casablanca, 1975年）





362位 ルーサー・ヴァンドロス『Never Too Much』（Epic, 1981年）





361位 マイ・ケミカル・ロマンス『The Black Parade』（Reprise, 2006年）





360位 ファンカデリック『One Nation Under a Groove』（Warner Bros., 1978年）





359位 ビッグ・スター『Radio City』（Ardent, 1974年）





358位 ソニック・ユース『Goo』（Geffen, 1990年）





357位 トム・ウェイツ『Rain Dogs』（Island, 1985年）





356位 ドクター・ジョン『Gris-Gris』（Atco, 1968年）





355位 ブラック・サバス『Black Sabbath』（Warner Bros., 1970年）





354位 エックス-レイ・スペックス『Germfree Adolescents』（EMI, 1978年）





353位 ザ・カーズ『The Cars』（Elektra, 1978年）





352位 エミネム『The Slim Shady LP』（Interscope, 1999年）





351位 ロキシー・ミュージック『For Your Pleasure』（Warner Bros., 1973年）





350位→301位



350位 スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Music of My Mind』（Tamla/Motown, 1972年）





349位 MC5『Kick Out the Jams』（Elektra, 1969年）





348位 ギリアン・ウェルチ『Time (The Revelator)』（Acony, 2001年）





347位 GZA『Liquid Swords』（Geffen, 1995年）





346位 アークティック・モンキーズ『AM』（Domino, 2013年）





345位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle』（Columbia, 1973年）





344位 トゥーツ・アンド・ザ・メイタルズ『Funky Kingston』（Island, 1973年）





343位 スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン 『Greatest Hits』（Epic, 1970年）





342位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Let It Be』（Apple, 1970年）





341位 スマッシング・パンプキンズ『Siamese Dream』（Virgin, 1993年）





340位 スヌープ・ドギー・ドッグ『Doggystyle』（Death Row/Interscope, 1993年）





339位 ジャネット・ジャクソン『Rhythm Nation 1814』（A&M, 1989年）





338位 ブライアン・イーノ『Another Green World』（Island, 1975年）





337位 ボブ・ディラン『John Wesley Harding』（Columbia, 1967年）





336位 ロキシー・ミュージック『Avalon』（E.G./Warner Bros., 1982年）





335位 ボブ・ディラン＆ザ・バンド『The Basement Tapes』（Columbia, 1975年）





334位 サンタナ『Abraxas』（Columbia, 1970年）





333位 ビル・ウィザース『Still Bill』（Sussex, 1972年）





332位 エルヴィス・プレスリー『Elvis Presley』（RCA, 1956年）





331位 マドンナ『Like a Prayer』（Sire, 1989年）





330位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Aftermath』（London, 1966年）





329位 DJシャドウ『Entroducing.....』（Mo Wax, 1996年）





328位 ヴァンパイア・ウィークエンド『Modern Vampires of the City』（XL, 2013年）





327位 ザ・フー『Live at Leeds』（Decca, 1970年）





326位 プリンス『Dirty Mind』（Warner Bros., 1980年）





325位 ジェリー・リー・ルイス『All Killer No Filler!』（Rhino, 1993年）



324位 コールドプレイ『A Rush of Blood to the Head』（Capitol, 2002年）





323位 ザ・クラッシュ『Sandinista!』（Epic, 1980年）





322位 エルヴィス・プレスリー『From Elvis in Memphis』（RCA, 1969年）





321位 ラナ・デル・レイ『Norman Fucking Rockwell!』（Polydor/Interscope, 2019年）





320位 X『Los Angeles』（Slash, 1980年）





319位 ザ・ストーン・ローゼズ『The Stone Roses』（Silvertone, 1989年）





318位 ジャネット・ジャクソン『The Velvet Rope』（Virgin, 1997年）





317位 ビリー・ホリデイ『Lady in Satin』（Columbia, 1958年）





316位 ザ・フー『The Who Sell Out』（Decca, 1967年）





315位 ロザリア『El Mal Querer』（Sony, 2018年）





314位 アリーヤ『One In A Million』（Blackground/Atlantic, 1996年）



313位 PJハーヴェイ『Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea』（Island, 2000年）





312位 ソランジュ『A Seat at the Table』（Saint/Columbia, 2016年）





311位 ニール・ヤング『On the Beach』（Reprise, 1974年）





310位 ワイヤー『Pink Flag』（Harvest, 1977年）





309位 ジョイ・ディヴィジョン『Closer』（Factory, 1980年）





308位 ブライアン・イーノ『Here Come the Warm Jets』（Island, 1974年）





307位 サム・クック『Portrait of a Legend』（ABKCO, 2003年）





306位 アル・グリーン『Im Still in Love With You』（Hi, 1972年）





305位 KISS『Alive!』（Casablanca, 1975年）





304位 ビル・ウィザース『Just As I Am』（Sussex, 1971年）





303位 ABBA『The Definitive Collection』（Universal, 2001年）



302位 ニール・ヤング『Tonights the Night』（Reprise, 1975年）





301位 ニューヨーク・ドールズ『New York Dolls』（Mercury, 1973年）





300位→251位



300位 シャナイア・トゥエイン『Come on Over』（Mercury, 1997年）





299位 B.B.キング『Live at the Regal』（ABC-Paramount, 1965年）





298位 トム・ペティ『Full Moon Fever』（MCA, 1989年）





297位 ピーター・ガブリエル『So』（Geffen, 1986年）





296位 ニール・ヤング『Rust Never Sleeps』（Reprise, 1979年）





295位 ダフト・パンク『Random Access Memories』（Columbia, 2013年）





294位 ウィーザー『Weezer (The Blue Album)』（Geffen, 1994年）





293位 ザ・ブリーダーズ『Last Splash』（Elektra, 1993年）





292位 ヴァン・ヘイレン『Van Halen』（Warner Bros., 1978年）





291位 デスティニーズ・チャイルド『The Writings on The Wall』（Columbia, 1999年）





290位 アウトキャスト『Speakerboxxx/The Love Below』（LaFace, 2003年）





289位 ビョーク『Post』（Elektra, 1995年）





288位 ザ・モダン・ラヴァーズ『The Modern Lovers』（Beserkley, 1976年）





287位 ザ・バーズ『Mr. Tambourine Man』（Columbia, 1965年）





286位 レッド・ホット・チリ・ペッパーズ『Californication』（Warner Bros., 1999年）





285位 ビッグ・スター『Third/Sister Lovers』（PVC, 1978年）





284位 マール・ハガード『Down Every Road 1962-1994』（Capitol, 1996年）





283位 ドナ・サマー『Bad Girls』（Casablanca, 1975年）





282位 フランク・シナトラ『In the Wee Small Hours』（Capitol, 1955年）





281位 ハリー・ニルソン『Nilsson Schmilsson』（RCA, 1971年）





280位 50セント『Get Rich or Die Tryin』（Interscope, 2002年）





279位 ニルヴァーナ『MTV Unplugged in New York』（Geffen, 1994年）





278位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Houses of the Holy』（Atlantic, 1973年）





277位 アリシア・キーズ『The Diary of Alicia Keys』（J Records, 2003年）





276位 レディオヘッド『The Bends』（Capitol, 1995年）





275位 カーティス・メイフィールド『Curtis』（Curtom, 1970年）





274位 ザ・バーズ『Sweetheart of the Rodeo』（Columbia, 1968年）





273位 ギャング・オブ・フォー『Entertainment!』（Warner Bros., 1979年）





272位 ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『White Light/White Heat』（Verve, 1968年）





271位 メアリー・J. ブライジ『Whats the 411?』（Uptown/MCA, 1992年）





270位 ケイシー・マスグレイヴス『Golden Hour』（MCA Nashville, 2018年）





269位 カニエ・ウェスト『Yeezus』（Roc-A-Fella, 2013年）





268位 ランディ・ニューマン『Sail Away』（Reprise, 1972年）





267位 ミニットメン『Double Nickels on the Dime』（SST, 1984年）





266位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Help!』（Capitol, 1965年）





265位 ペイヴメント『Wowee Zowee』（Matador, 1995年）





264位 ピンク・フロイド『Wish You Were Here』（Columbia, 1975年）





263位 ザ・ビートルズ 『A Hard Days Night』（United Artists, 1964年）





262位 ニュー・オーダー『Power, Corruption & Lies』（Factory, 1983年）





261位 ビースティ・ボーイズ『Check Your Head』（Capitol, 1992年）





260位 ザ・スリッツ『Cut』（Antilles, 1979年）





259位 ジャニス・ジョプリン『Pearl』（Columbia, 1971年）





258位 ジョニ・ミッチェル『The Hissing of Summer Lawns』（Asylum, 1975年）





257位 ドリー・パートン『Coat of Many Colors』（RCA, 1971年）





256位 トレイシー・チャップマン『Tracy Chapman』（Elektra, 1988年）





255位 ボブ・ディラン『The Freewheelin Bob Dylan』（Columbia, 1963年）





254位 ハービー・ハンコック『Head Hunters』（Columbia, 1973年）





253位 ピンク・フロイド『The Piper at the Gates of Dawn』（EMI/Columbia, 1967年）





252位 ディーヴォ『Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!』（Warner Bros., 1978年）





251位 エルトン・ジョン『Honky Château』（Uni, 1972年）





250位→201位



250位 バズコックス『Singles Going Steady』（I.R.S., 1979年）





249位 ホイットニー・ヒューストン『Whitney Houston』（Arista, 1985年）





248位 グリーン・デイ『American Idiot』（Reprise, 2004年）





247位 シャーデー『Love Deluxe』（Epic, 1992年）





246位 LL・クール・J『Mama Said Knock You Out』（Def Jam/Columbia, 1991年）





245位 コクトー・ツインズ『Heaven or Las Vegas』（4AD, 1990年）





244位 カニエ・ウェスト『808s & Heartbreak』（Roc-A-Fella, 2008年）





243位 ゾンビーズ『Odessey and Oracle』（Date, 1968年）





242位 ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『Loaded』（Cotillion, 1970年）





241位 マッシヴ・アタック『Blue Lines』（Wildbunch/Virgin, 1991年）





240位 サム・クック『Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963』（RCA, 1985年）





239位 ブギ・ダウン・プロダクションズ『Criminal Minded』（B-Boy, 1987年）





238位 クラフトワーク『Trans Europe Express』（Kling Klang, 1977年）





237位 ウィリー・ネルソン『Red Headed Stranger』（Columbia, 1975年）





236位 ダフト・パンク『Discovery』（Virgin, 2001年）





235位 メタリカ『Metallica (The Black Album)』（Elektra, 1991年）





234位 ブラック・サバス『Master of Reality』（Veritgo, 1971年）





233位 トーリ・エイモス『Little Earthquakes』（Atlantic, 1992年）





232位 ジョン・コルトレーン『Giant Steps』（Atlantic, 1960年）





231位 トム・ペティ＆ザ・ハートブレイカーズ『Damn the Torpedoes』（Backstreet, 1979年）





230位 リアーナ『Anti』（Roc Nation, 2016年）





229位 パッツィー・クライン『The Ultimate Collection』（Universal, 2000年）



228位 デ・ラ・ソウル『De La Soul Is Dead』（Tommy Boy, 1991年）



227位 リトル・リチャード『Heres Little Richard』（Specialty, 1957年）





226位 デレク・アンド・ザ・ドミノス『Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs』（Atco, 1970年）





225位 ウィルコ『Yankee Hotel Foxtrot』（Nonesuch, 2001年）





224位 ディクシー・チックス『Fly』（Monument, 1999年）





223位 ジョン・レノン『Imagine』（Apple, 1971年）





222位 マドンナ『Ray Of Light』（Maverick, 1998年）





221位 レイジ・アゲインスト・ザ・マシーン『Rage Against the Machine』（Epic, 1992年）





220位 クロスビー、スティルス、ナッシュ＆ヤング『Déjà Vu』（Epic, 1970年）





219位 レイクウォン『Only Built 4 Cuban Linx』（Loud/RCA, 1995年）





218位 TLC『CrazySexyCool』（LaFace, 1994年）





217位 オアシス『Definitely Maybe』（Epic, 1994年）





216位 エリオット・スミス『Either/Or』（Kill Rock Stars, 1997年）





215位 グレイトフル・デッド『American Beauty』（Warner Bros., 1970年）





214位 トム・ペティ『Wildflowers』（Warner Bros., 1994年）





213位 フィオナ・アップル『The Idler Wheel』（Epic, 2012年）





212位 ニーナ・シモン『Wild Is the Wind』（Philips, 1966年）





211位 ジョイ・ディヴィジョン『Unknown Pleasures』（Factory, 1979年）





210位 レイ・チャールズ『The Birth of Soul』（Atlantic, 1991年）





209位 Run-DMC『Raising Hell』（Profile, 1986年）





208位 リル・ウェイン『Tha Carter III』（Cash Money/ Universal Motown, 2008年）





207位 イーグルス『Eagles』（Asylum, 1972年）





206位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『Low』（RCA, 1977年）





205位 キャット・スティーヴンス『Tea for the Tillerman』（A&M, 1970年）





204位 カニエ・ウェスト『Graduation』（Roc-A-Fella, 2007年）





203位 ニック・ドレイク『Pink Moon』（Island, 1979年）





202位 ビョーク『Homogenic』（Elektra, 1997年）





201位 ア・トライブ・コールド・クエスト『Midnight Marauders』（Jive, 1993年）





200位→150位



200位 シャーデー『Diamond Life』（Epic, 1984年）





199位 ペイヴメント『Slanted and Enchanted』（Matador, 1993年）





198位 The B-52s『The B-52s』（Warner Bros., 1979年）





197位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Meet the Beatles!』（Capitol, 1964年）



196位 ロビン『Body Talk』（Konichiwa, 2010年）





195位 レナード・コーエン『Songs of Leonard Cohen』（Columbia, 1967年）





194位 マイケル・ジャクソン『Bad』（Epic, 1987年）





193位 クリーデンス・クリアウォーター・リバイバル『Willy and the Poor Boys』（Fantasy, 1969年）





192位 ビースティ・ボーイズ『Licensed to Ill』（Def Jam/Columbia, 1986年）





191位 エタ・ジェイムズ『At Last!』（Argo, 1961年）





190位 ザ・フー『Tommy』（Decca, 1969年）





189位 スリーター・キニー 『Dig Me Out』（Kill Rock Stars, 1997年）





188位 T・レックス『Electric Warrior』（Reprise, 1971年）





187位 アイス・キューブ『AmeriKKKas Most Wanted』（Priority, 1990年）





186位 レッド・ホット・チリ・ペッパーズ『Blood Sugar Sex Magik』（Warner Bros., 1991年）





185位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Beggars Banquet』（Decca, 1968年）





184位 シンディ・ローパー『Shes So Unusual』（Portrait, 1983年）





183位 ディアンジェロ『Brown Sugar』（EMI, 1995年）





182位 ジェームス・テイラー『Sweet Baby James』（Warner Bros., 1970年）





181位 ボブ・ディラン『Bringing It All Back Home』（Columbia, 1965年）





180位 ラヴ『Forever Changes』（Elektra, 1967年）





179位 ノトーリアス・B.I.G.『Life After Death』（Bad Boy, 1997年）





178位 オーティス・レディング『Otis Blue』（Volt, 1965年）





177位 ロッド・スチュワート『Every Picture Tells a Story』（Mercury, 1971年）





176位 パブリック・エネミー『Fear of a Black Planet』（Def Jam/Columbia, 1990年）





175位 ケンドリック・ラマー『DAMN.』（TDE, 2017年）





174位 ジミー・クリフ / Various Artists『The Harder They Come: Original Soundtrack』（Mango, 1972年）





173位 ニルヴァーナ『In Utero』（Geffen, 1993年）





172位 サイモン＆ガーファンクル『Bridge Over Troubled Water』（Columbia, 1970年）





171位 ソニック・ユース『Daydream Nation』（Enigma, 1988年）





170位 クリーム『Disraeli Gears』（Reaction, 1967年）





169位 ビリー・ジョエル『The Stranger』（Columbia, 1977年）





168位 スティーリー・ダン『Cant Buy a Thrill』（ABC, 1972年）





167位 デペッシュ・モード『Violator』（Sire, 1990年）





166位 バディ・ホリー『20 Golden Greats』（MCA, 1978年）





165位 R.E.M.『Murmur』（I.R.S., 1983年）





164位 ジョニー・キャッシュ『At Folsom Prison』（Columbia, 1968年）





163位 Various Artists『Saturday Night Fever』（RSO, 1977年）





162位 パルプ『Different Class』（Island, 1995年）





161位 クロスビー、スティルス＆ナッシュ『Crosby, Stills & Nash』（Atlantic, 1969年）





160位 パール・ジャム『Ten』（Epic, 1991年）





159位 ポリス『Synchronicity』（A&M, 1983年）





158位 エリカ・バドゥ『Mamas Gun』（Motown, 2000年）





157位 オアシス『(Whats the Story) Morning Glory?』（Epic, 1995年）





156位 ザ・リプレイスメンツ『Let it Be』（Twin/Tone, 1984年）





155位 ジェイ・Z『The Black Album』（Roc-A-Fella, 2003年）





154位 アレサ・フランクリン『Amazing Grace』（Atlantic, 1972年）





153位 PJハーヴェイ『Rid of Me』（Island, 1993年）





152位 プリテンダーズ『Pretenders』（Sire, 1980年）





151位 ジョージ・マイケル『Faith』（Columbia, 1987年）





150位→101位



150位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Nebraska』（Columbia, 1982年）





149位 ジョン・プライン『John Prine』（Atlantic, 1971年）





148位 フランク・オーシャン『Channel Orange』（Def Jam, 2012年）





147位 ジェフ・バックリィ『Grace』（Columbia, 1994年）





146位 ブロンディ『Parallel Lines』（Chrysalis, 1978年）





145位 エミネム『The Marshall Mathers LP』（Interscope, 2000年）





144位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Physical Graffiti』（Swan Song, 1975年）





143位 ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『The Velvet Underground』（MGM, 1969年）





142位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Born in the U.S.A.』（Columbia, 1984年）





141位 ピクシーズ『Doolittle』（4AD/Elektra, 1989年）





140位 ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ『Catch a Fire』（Island, 1973年）





139位 ブラック・サバス『Paranoid』（Vertigo, 1970年）





138位 マドンナ『The Immaculate Collection』（Sire, 1990年）





137位 アデル『21』（Columbia, 2011年）





136位 ファンカデリック『Maggot Brain』（Westbound, 1971年）





135位 U2『The Joshua Tree』（Island, 1987年）





134位 フージーズ『The Score』（Columbia, 1996年）





133位 ジョニ・ミッチェル『Hejira』（Asylum, 1976年）





132位 ハンク・ウィリアムス『40 Greatest Hits』（Polydor, 1978年）





131位 ポーティスヘッド『Dummy』（Go! Beat, 1994年）





130位 プリンス『1999』（Warner Bros., 1982年）





129位 ピンク・フロイド『The Wall』（Columbia, 1979年）





128位 クイーン『A Night at the Opera』（Elektra, 1975年）





127位 レイ・チャールズ『Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music』（ABC-Paramount, 1962年）





126位 メアリー・J. ブライジ『My Life』（Uptown, 1994年）





125位 ビースティ・ボーイズ『Pauls Boutique』（Capitol, 1989年）





124位 U2『Achtung Baby』（Island, 1991年）





123位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Led Zeppelin II』（Atlantic, 1969年）





122位 ナイン・インチ・ネイルズ『The Downward Spiral』（Nothing/Interscope, 1994年）





121位 エルヴィス・コステロ『This Years Model』（Columbia, 1978年）





120位 ヴァン・モリソン『Moondance』（Warner Bros., 1970年）





119位 スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン 『Stand!』（Epic, 1969年）





118位 イーグルス『Hotel California』（Asylum, 1976年）





117位 カニエ・ウェスト『Late Registration』（Roc-A-Fella, 2005年）





116位 ザ・キュアー『Disintegration』（Fiction, 1989年）





115位 ケンドリック・ラマー『good kid, m.A.A.d city』（TDE, 2012年）





114位 ザ・ストロークス『Is This It』（RCA, 2001年）





113位 ザ・スミス『The Queen Is Dead』（Sire, 1986年）





112位 エルトン・ジョン『Goodbye Yellow Brick Road』（MCA, 1973年）





111位 ジャネット・ジャクソン『Control』（A&M, 1986年）





110位 ジョニ・ミッチェル『Court and Spark』（Asylum, 1974年）





109位 ルー・リード『Transformer』（RCA, 1972年）





108位 フィオナ・アップル『When the Pawn...』（Epic, 1999年）





107位 テレヴィジョン『Marquee Moon』（Elektra, 1977年）





106位 ホール『Live Through This』（Geffen, 1994年）





105位 オールマン・ブラザーズ・バンド『At Fillmore East』（Capricorn, 1971年）





104位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Sticky Fingers』（Rolling Stones, 1971年）





103位 デ・ラ・ソウル『Three Feet High And Rising』（Tommy Boy, 1989年）



102位 ザ・クラッシュ『The Clash』（CBS, 1977年）





101位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Led Zeppelin』（Atlantic, 1969年）





100位→76位



100位 ザ・バンド『Music From Big Pink』（Capitol, 1968年）





99位 テイラー・スウィフト『Red』（Big Machine, 2012年）





98位 ルシンダ・ウィリアムス『Car Wheels on a Gravel Road』（Mercury, 1998年）





97位 メタリカ『Master of Puppets』（Elektra, 1986年）





96位 R.E.M.『Automatic for the People』（Warner Bros., 1992年）





95位 ドレイク『Take Care』（Cash Money, 2011年）





94位 ザ・ストゥージズ『Fun House』（Elektra, 1970年）





93位 ミッシー・エリオット『Supa Dupa Fly』（Goldmind, 1997年）





92位 ザ・ジミ・ヘンドリックス・エクスペリエンス『Axis: Bold as Love』（Track, 1967年）





91位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Darkness on the Edge of Town』（Columbia, 1978年）





90位 ニール・ヤング『After the Gold Rush』（Reprise, 1970年）





89位 エリカ・バドゥ『Baduizm』（Kedar, 1997年）





88位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『Hunky Dory』（RCA, 1971年）





87位 マイルス・デイヴィス『Bitches Brew』（Columbia, 1970年）





86位 ドアーズ『The Doors』（Elektra, 1967年）





85位 ジョン・レノン『Plastic Ono Band』（Apple, 1970年）





84位 AC/DC『Back in Black』（Atlantic, 1980年）





83位 ダスティ・スプリングフィールド『Dusty in Memphis』（Atlantic, 1969年）





82位 スライ＆ザ・ファミリー・ストーン 『Theres a Riot Goin On』（Epic, 1971年）





81位 ビヨンセ『Beyoncé』（Parkwood/Columbia, 2013年）





80位 セックス・ピストルズ『Never Mind the Bollocks Heres the Sex Pistols』（Warner Bros., 1977年）





79位 フランク・オーシャン『Blonde』（Boys Dont Cry, 2016年）





78位 エルヴィス・プレスリー『The Sun Sessions』（RCA, 1976年）



77位 ザ・フー『Whos Next』（Decca, 1971年）





76位 カーティス・メイフィールド『Superfly』（Curtom, 1972年）





75位→51位



75位 アレサ・フランクリン『Lady Soul』（Atlantic, 1968年）





74位 カニエ・ウェスト『The College Dropout』（Roc-A-Fella, 2004年）





73位 マイ・ブラッディ・ヴァレンタイン『Loveless』（Sire, 1991年）



72位 ニール・ヤング『Harvest』（Reprise, 1972年）





71位 ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ『Exodus』（Island, 1977年）





70位 N.W.A『Straight Outta Compton』（Ruthless, 1988年）





69位 アラニス・モリセット『Jagged Little Pill』（Maverick, 1995年）





68位 ケイト・ブッシュ『Hounds of Love』（EMI, 1985年）





67位 ジェイ・Z『Reasonable Doubt』（Roc-A-Fella, 1996年）





66位 ジョン・コルトレーン『A Love Supreme』（Impulse!, 1965年）





65位 ジェームス・ブラウン『Live at the Apollo』（King, 1963年）





64位 アウトキャスト『Stankonia』（LaFace, 2000年）





63位 スティーリー・ダン『Aja』（ABC, 1977年）





62位 ガンズ・アンド・ローゼズ『Appetite for Destruction』（Geffen, 1987年）





61位 エリックB＆ラキム『Paid In Full』（4th & Bway, 1987年）





60位 ヴァン・モリソン『Astral Weeks』（Warner Bros., 1968年）





59位 スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Talking Book』（Tamla/Motown, 1972年）





58位 レッド・ツェッペリン『Led Zeppelin IV』（Atlantic, 1971年）





57位 ザ・バンド『The Band』（Capitol, 1969年）





56位 リズ・フェア『Exile in Guyville』（Matador, 1993年）





55位 ピンク・フロイド『The Dark Side of the Moon』（EMI, 1973年）





54位 ジェームス・ブラウン『Star Time』（Polydor, 1991年）



53位 ジミ・ヘンドリックス『Electric Ladyland』（Reprise, 1968年）





52位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『Station to Station』（RCA, 1976年）





51位 チャック・ベリー『The Great Twenty-Eight』（Chess, 1982年）





50位→26位



50位 ジェイ・Z『The Blueprint』（Roc-A-Fella, 2001年）





49位 アウトキャスト『Aquemini』（LaFace, 1998年）





48位 ボブ・マーリー＆ザ・ウェイラーズ『Legend』（Island, 1984年）





47位 ラモーンズ『Ramones』（Sire, 1976年）





46位 ポール・サイモン『Graceland』（Columbia, 1986年）





45位 プリンス『Sign O the Times』（Paisley Park/Warner Bros., 1987年）





44位 ナズ『Illmatic』（Columbia, 1994年）





43位 ア・トライブ・コールド・クエスト『The Low End Theory』（Jive, 1991年）





42位 レディオヘッド『OK Computer』（Capitol, 1997年）





41位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Let It Bleed』（ABKCO, 1969年）





40位 デヴィッド・ボウイ『The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust...』（RCA, 1972年）





39位 トーキング・ヘッズ『Remain in Light』（Sire, 1980年）





38位 ボブ・ディラン『Blonde on Blonde』（Columbia, 1966年）





37位 ドクター・ドレー『The Chronic』（Deathrow, 1992年）





36位 マイケル・ジャクソン『Off the Wall』（Epic, 1979年）





35位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Rubber Soul』（Parlophone, 1965年）





34位 スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Innervisions』（Tamla/Motown, 1973年）





33位 エイミー・ワインハウス『Back to Black』（Island, 2006年）





32位 ビヨンセ『Lemonade』（Parkwood/Columbia, 2016年）





31位 マイルス・デイヴィス『Kind of Blue』（Columbia, 1959年）





30位 ジミ・ヘンドリックス『Are You Experienced』（Track, 1967年）





29位 ザ・ビートルズ 『White Album』（Apple, 1968年）





28位 ディアンジェロ『Voodoo』（EMI, 2000年）





27位 ウータン・クラン『Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)』（Loud, 1993年）

27位 ウータン・クラン『Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)』（Loud, 1993年）



26位 パティ・スミス『Horses』（Arista, 1975年）





25位→11位



25位 キャロル・キング『Tapestry』（Sony, 1971年）





24位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band』（Capitol, 1967年）





23位 ヴェルヴェット・アンダーグラウンド 『The Velvet Underground and Nico』（Verve, 1967年）





22位 ノトーリアス・B.I.G.『Ready to Die』（Bad Boy, 1994年）





21位 ブルース・スプリングスティーン『Born to Run』（Columbia, 1975年）





20位 レディオヘッド『Kid A』（Parlophone, 2000年）





19位 ケンドリック・ラマー『To Pimp a Butterfly』（TDE, 2015年）





18位 ボブ・ディラン『Highway 61 Revisited』（Columbia, 1965年）





17位 カニエ・ウェスト『My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy』（Roc-A-Fella, 2010年）





16位 ザ・クラッシュ『London Calling』（CBS, 1979年）





15位 パブリック・エネミー『It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back』（Def Jam, 1988年）





14位 ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ『Exile on Main St.』（Rolling Stones Records, 1972年）





13位 アレサ・フランクリン『I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You』（Atlantic, 1967年）





12位 マイケル・ジャクソン『Thriller』（Epic, 1982年）





11位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Revolver』（Apple, 1966年）





10位→1位



10位 ローリン・ヒル『The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill』（Ruffhouse/Columbia, 1998年）





9位 ボブ・ディラン『Blood on the Tracks』（Columbia, 1975年）





8位 プリンス＆ザ・レヴォリューション『Purple Rain』（Warner Bros., 1984年）





7位 フリートウッド・マック『Rumours』（Warner Bros., 1977年）





6位 ニルヴァーナ『Nevermind』（Geffen, 1991年）





5位 ザ・ビートルズ 『Abbey Road』（Apple, 1969年）





4位 スティーヴィー・ワンダー『Songs in the Key of Life』（Tamla/Motown, 1976年）





3位 ジョニ・ミッチェル『Blue』（Reprise, 1971年）





2位 ザ・ビーチ・ボーイズ『Pet Sounds』（Capitol, 1966年）





1位 マーヴィン・ゲイ『Whats Going On』（Tamla/Motown, 1971年）







