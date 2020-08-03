ポルシェのオートモビリアオークション 落札金額トップ5

7月21日～29日まで開催されていた、ポルシェにまつわるオートモビリアを対象としたオークションでの落札額トップ5をご紹介。


5位　Porsche 356 A Travel Kit, 1956-58

$6,600（約69万3000円）


4位　Porsche Authorized Sales, Service, Parts Illuminated Sign, ca. late-1950s - early 1960s

$6,900（約72万4500円）


3位　Arova-Porsche 212 Skibob, 1970

$8,400（約88万2000円）


2位　Porsche Crest Porcelain Metal Sign, Factory Advertising, ca. 1950-60s

$10,800（約113万4000円）


1位　Introduction of the 1967 Porsche 911 S Press Kit, 1966

 $11,700（約122万8500円）