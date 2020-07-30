ザ・ルーツの創設メンバー、MC／ラッパーのマリク・Bが47歳で死去

ザ・ルーツに長年在籍したMC／ラッパーのマリク・Bが亡くなった。グループは彼の死をローリングストーン誌に認めたが、死因などの詳細は明らかにしていない。享年47。
「私たちは沈んだ心で涙を浮かべながら、最愛のブラザーにしてザ・ルーツの長年のメンバーであるマリク・アブドゥル・バシートが亡くなったことをお知らせします」と、ザ・ルーツのクエストラヴとブラック・ソートは声明の中で述べている。「彼のイスラム教への献身、仲間への愛情、そして最も才能あるMCの一人としての革新性が記憶されることを願っています。大きな損失を悼む喪中につき、彼の家族にご配慮いただけたらと思います」
ザ・ルーツが結成されたフィラデルフィア生まれのマリク・バシートは、90年代初頭にミラーズビル大学在学中、（前進バンド）スクエア・ルーツのドラマー、クエストラブやMCのブラック・ソートと親交を深めたことをきっかけに活動を開始。
ザ・ルーツに改名した後、1993年に1stアルバム『Organix』をリリースし、続く1995年の『Do You Want More?!!!!!』でメジャーデビューを果たした。マリク・Bとブラック・ソートはほぼ全曲のヴァースでラッパーとしての役割を分担している。
マリク・Bはザ・ルーツを脱退する前に、1996年の『Illadelph Halflife』と1999年の『Things Fall Apart』にも参加している。彼の脱退後にリリースされた2002年の『Phrenology』に収録された「Water」でブラック・ソートは、彼とマリク・Bの音楽的な繋がりに加えて、脱退の原因となったドラッグ問題についても詳しく説明している。
マリク・Bはミレニアムの変わり目にザ・ルーツを脱退したが、ラッパーは2006年作『Game Theory』のタイトル曲や、2008年作『Rising Down』の「I Cant Help It」「Lost Desire」などでゲスト出演を続けていた。
彼はソロとして2005年にミックステープ『Street Assault』、2015年にはプロデューサーのMr. Greenとのコラボレーションした『Unpredictable』をリリースしている。
We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning pic.twitter.com/NVHtb2CFWP — The Roots (@theroots) July 29, 2020
この投稿をInstagramで見る We made a name and carved a lane together where there was none. We ressurected a city from the ashes, put it on our backs and called it Illadelph. In friendly competition with you from day one, I always felt as if I possessed only a mere fraction of your true gift and potential. Your steel sharpened my steel as I watched you create cadences from the ether and set them free into the universe to become poetic law, making the English language your bitch. I always wanted to change you, to somehow sophisticate your outlook and make you see that there were far more options than the streets, only to realize that you and the streets were one... and there was no way to separate a man from his true self. My beloved brother M-illitant. I can only hope to have made you as proud as you made me. The world just lost a real one. May Allah pardon you, forgive your sins and grant you the highest level of paradise. #MalikB #TheLegendaryRootsCrew Black Thought(@blackthought)がシェアした投稿 - 2020年 7月月29日午後12時10分PDT
Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Malik B, one of the greatest MCs to ever come from this city. He had his troubles for sure, but dude inspired a whole generation of us to touch the mic. Myself included. May he rest peacefully. — Reef The Lost Cauze (@LostCauze) July 29, 2020
